- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Jino's Pars - Persian Restaurant - 5844 W. Manchester Ave.
Jino's Pars - Persian Restaurant 5844 W. Manchester Ave.
No reviews yet
5844 W. Manchester Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ALL ENTREES
SALAD
APPETIZERS
BABA GHANOUSH
Roasted eggplant, mixed with tahini & fresh garlic (served cold).
DOLMEH
Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves marinated in a Tamarind sauce Roasted eggplant mixed with tahini & fresh garlic (Served cold)
HUMMUS
Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, tahini & fresh garlic, sprinkled with paprika, & drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
KASHK O BADEMJAN
Fried & cooked eggplant, topped with kashk, sauteed onions, garlic, and mint (Served warm)
MAUST O KHEYAR
Greek yogurt mixed with fresh cucumbers & herbs
MAUST O MOOSIR
Greek yogurt mixed with elephant garlic
Plain Yogurt
SHIRAZI SALAD
Diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, mint & parsley in a lemon vinaigrette dressing
SOFREH PLATTER
A sampler of Hummus, Tabouli, & Maust o moosir
TABOULI
Traditionally mixed cooked barley with chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint & lemon juice
TADIGH
Crispy rice with a choice of any available stew
CHICKEN ENTREES
BONELESS CHICKEN KABOB
Boneless chunks of chicken breast. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
CHICKEN BARG KABOB
Juicy chicken tenderloins, marinated then skewered. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
CHICKEN KOOBIDEH KABOB
Two skewers of juicy seasoned ground chicken. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
CHICKEN SHISH KABOB
Marinated boneless chunkc of chicken breast , bell peppers & onions, skewered and grilled to perfection, with a mouthwatering blend of spices and flavors. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
CHICKEN SOLTANI KABOB
A combination of a skewer of Chicken Barg, and a skewer of Chicken Koobideh. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
COMBINATION CHICKEN & BEEF KOOBIDEH KABOB
One skewer of Chicken Koobideh & one skewer of Beef Koobideh. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Combination Chicken & Lamb Koobideh Kabob
One skewer of Chicken Koobideh & one skewer of Beef Koobideh
CORNISH HEN KABOB
Whole marinated juicy cornish hen, cut into pieces, then skewered. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
SPICY CHICKEN KOOBIDEH
Two skewers of SPICY juicy seasoned ground chicken. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
TEHRAN KABOB
One skewer of Chicken Shish Kabob & one skewer of Beef Shish kabob. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
BEEF ENTREES
Beef Barg Kabob
Our most tender, expertly cut filet mignon marinated then skewered. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Beef Koobideh Kabob
Two skewers of juicy seasoned ground angus chuck. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Beef Shish Kabob
Juicy chunks of marinated beef, bell peppers, and onions. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Beef Soltani Kabob
A combination of a skewer of Beef Barg, and a skewer of Beef Koobideh Kabob. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Bf + Chk Koobideh Combination Kabob
One skewer of Beef Koobideh & one skewer of Chicken Koobideh. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Bf + Lamb Koobideh Combination Kabob
Pars Family Special
Sofreh Platter, Beef Soltani, Chicken Soltani, & a choice of 1 stew. Served family style. (serves 4 people). ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Spicy Beef Koobideh
Two skewers of SPICY juicy seasoned ground angus chuck. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
LAMB ENTREES
Combination Lamb + Beef Koobideh Kabob
Lamb Koobideh Kabob
Two skewers of juicy seasoned ground lamb. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Lamb Shank
Lamb Shank seasoned, and braised in a traditional broth. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Lamb Shish Kabob
Our most tender cut of lamb ribeye marinated, then skewered. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Shish Lick Kabob (Rack Of Lamb)
House Favorite! New Zealand rack of lamb marinated, then skewered. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Combination Lamb + Chicken Koobideh Kabob
SEAFOOD ENTREES
FRESH SALMON KABOB
Delicious filets of fresh salmon marinated, then skewered. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
SHRIMP SHISH KABOB
Marinated shrimp, charbroiled with onions, & bell peppers. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
VEGETARIAN FESENJAN
Fresh Walnuts toasted then ground and simmered with pomegranate molasses. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
VEGGIE KABOB
A skewered medley of vegetables, served with your choice of side yogurt, or Vegetarian Fesenjan. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
TOFU KABOB
Marinated tofu skewer with bell peppers and onions. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
Vegetarian Ghormeh Sabzi
SPECIALTY RICE DISHES ENTREES
ALBALOO POLO
Basmati rice garnished with sour cherries. Served with a skewer of Boneless chicken. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire.. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
BAGHALI POLO
Rice mixed with fava beans & dill weed. Served with a skewer of Boneless Chicken. (Substitute Lamb Shank instead of Chicken… +$3). ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire.. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
LOUBIA POLO
Rice mixed with steamed green beans, tomato sauce, & diced beef. Served with a skewer of Beef Koobideh. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire.. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
ZERSHEK POLO
Basmati rice mixed with barberries. Served with a skewer of Boneless Chicken. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire.. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
STEW ENTREES
GHEYMEH
Beef & saffron stew with sauteed onions, yellow split peas & dried limes. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
GHORMEH SABZI
Sauteed beef & fresh herbs stewed with dried limes & red kidney beans. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
CHICKEN FESENJAN
Fresh walnuts, toasted & simmered with pomegranate molasses, & sauteed chicken breast. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.
A LA CARTE (Must mention “a la carte” when placing your order)
A LA CARTE Lamb Shank
A la Carte Salmon
A LA CARTE skewer of Beef Barg
A LA CARTE skewer of Beef koobideh
A LA CARTE skewer of Beef Shish
A LA CARTE skewer of Boneless Chicken
A LA CARTE skewer of Chicken Barg
A LA CARTE skewer of Chicken Koobideh
A LA CARTE skewer of Cornish Chicken
A LA CARTE skewer of Lamb Koobideh
A LA CARTE skewer of Lamb Shish Kabob
A LA CARTE skewer of Rack of Lamb
A LA CARTE stew
A La Carte Tofu Kabob
A La Carte Veggie kabob
SIDES
DESSERTS
BAKLAVA
Two pieces of rich sweet dessert pastry made of layers of phyllo, filled with chopped pistachios, & sweetened with honey
ZOOLIBIA
Looks like a funnel cake, yet sweet crystallized honey crunchy exterior, with a chewy texture
BAMIEH
The Persian mini-churro. Crispy on the outside, sweet, moist, and cake-like on the inside
DESSERT PLATTER
Includes Baklava, Zoolbia, and Bamieh
CLASSICAL CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
GELATO
Flavors: Coconut gelato, filled with mango sorbet / Spumoni- Strawberry sorbet, pistachio gelato, & chocolate gelato / Rose-water pistachio gelato / Chocolate gelato, filled with raspberry sorbet
THE FAMOUS SAFFARON & ROSE ICE CREAM
Heavenly blend of Golden Saffron, rosewater, and toasted pistachio. Take a trip to the beautiful mountainous land of Iran with every bite. Fragrant, lightly spiced, and finished with a crunch of rich pistachio– this ice cream captures every heart that tastes it
LUNCH SPECIALS
LUNCH BEEF KOOBIDEH
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH CHICKEN KOOBIDEH
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH LAMB KOOBIDEH
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH BONELESS CHICKEN KABOB
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH BEEF SHISH KABOB
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH LAMB SHANK
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH ALBALOO POLO
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH BAGHALI POLO
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH LOUBIA POLO
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH ZERESHK POLO
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH KHOURESHT (STEW)
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH SALMON KABOB
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH CORNISH HEN KABOB
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH TOFU KABOB
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
LUNCH VEGGIE KABOB
LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention “Lunch Special Menu” when placing your order.
NA Beverages
BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS
MEXICAN COKE
ICE TEA
LEMONADE
ARNOLD PALMER
BOTTLED DOUGH - MINT
BOTTLED DOUGH - Plain
Small BOTTLED SPRING
Large BOTTLED SPRING
Small BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER
Large BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER
HOT TEA
ESPRESSO (Single)
ESPRESSO (Double)
COFFEE
CAPPUCCINO (Whole Milk)
ALCOHOL
WHITE WINE
Glass PINOT GRIGIO
Lively, dry, & crisp
Glass CHARDONNAY
Refreshing, with soft vanilla and oak notes
Glass Tropical Mango
Absolutely delicious, sweet, & spritz. Get the bottle!
Bottle PINOT GRIGIO
Lively, dry, & crisp
Bottle CHARDONNAY
Refreshing, with soft vanilla and oak notes
Bottle Tropical Mango
Absolutely delicious, sweet, & spritz. Get the bottle!
Corkage Fee
Prosecco
Rose Glass
Rose Bottle
RED WINE
Glass SHIRAZ
Lush, rich, light, & fruit forward
Glass CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Luscious, well balanced, toasty oak
Glass MERLOT
Medium, Dry, Balanced
Glass PINOT NOIR
Silky, elegant, dried cherries, rose petals, and a hint of chocolate
Glass Malbec
: Fruity nose, full, floral notes, creamy tannins & a flavorful juicy finish
Glass Seasonal Special Red WIne
(Organic, imported, or award winning wine of the season)
Bottle SHIRAZ
Lush, rich, light, & fruit forward
Bottle CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Luscious, well balanced, toasty oak
Bottle MERLOT
Medium, Dry, Balanced
Bottle PINOT NOIR
Silky, elegant, dried cherries, rose petals, and a hint of chocolate
Bottle Malbec
: Fruity nose, full, floral notes, creamy tannins & a flavorful juicy finish
Bottle Seasonal Special Red WIne
(Organic, imported, or award winning wine of the season)
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy! www.JinosPars.com
5844 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045