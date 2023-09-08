CHICKEN SHISH KABOB

$23.00

Marinated boneless chunkc of chicken breast , bell peppers & onions, skewered and grilled to perfection, with a mouthwatering blend of spices and flavors. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.