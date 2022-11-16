Jintana Thai Farmhouse 344 7th Ave
121 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Where the flavor inebriates you. We have continuously strived to be the benchmark for everyday, authentic thai cuisine and our inspiration originates from the streets and markets of thailand, always cooking with premium quality ingredients sourced locally.
Location
344 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gallery