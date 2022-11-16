Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jintana Thai Farmhouse 344 7th Ave

121 Reviews

$$

344 7th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Starters

Dumpling Phuk (veg. Dumpling)

$10.00

Organic vegetarian dumpling stuffed with spinach, kale, brown bean curd, carrot, quinoa, shiitake mushroom and steamed.

POH PIA TOD

$10.00

(Crispy Veg. Spring Roll) Deep-fried vegetarian spring roll with organic cabbage, tofu, vermicelli noodles, carrots, roasted organic brussels sprouts.

GAI SATAY

$12.00

(Satay Chicken) Free-range chicken on skewers marinated with lemongrass, turmeric, coriander, served with peanut sauce.

PEEK GAI TOD KLUA

$14.00

(Crispy Chicken Wings) Deep-fried crispy free-range chicken wings marinated with sea salt, turmeric, ginger, garlic, fish sauce.

JINTANA’S MOO TOD

$15.00

(Spice-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs) Baby back ribs dry rubbed with Chef’s special herbal spices, cilantro root, ginger, garlic, mushroom soy, pan-fried.

PLA MUK TOD

$12.00

(Crispy Calamari) Crispy fried calamari with sweet-tamarin glaze.

MOO YANG HOR KHAO NEUAL

$14.00

(Pork Tenderloin Roll) Pork rollatini marinated with ‘3 musketeers’ (cilantro, garlic, black peppers) stuffed with sticky rice, grilled.

Vegetarian CHIVE PANCAKE (Thai pan-fried chive cake )

$10.00

~Chives, glutinous rice flour.

Soups

TOM YUM NUM KHON

$6.00

(Hot and Sour Soup) Thai hot n sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, coconut milk.

TOM KHA KAI

$6.00

(Chicken Coconut Soup) Chicken in coconut soup with Thai chili, galangal, shallots, lemongrass.

TOM JERD KHAI NAM

$6.00

(Chicken Meatball Soup) Chicken meatball rolled with vermicelli noodles, Napa cabbage n farm fresh egg drop.

Salads

GREEN PAPAYA SALAD

$12.00

Thai staple salad in every meal, fresh green papaya, long beans, tomato, Thai chili, lime juice, crushed peanuts. Add salty egg $2 Add seared tuna $5

YUM MA MUANG (Mango salad)

$14.00

Fresh mango, (seasonal green or ripe mango) Thai chili powder, fish sauce lime juice, plum sugar, cilantro, shallot, organic avocado, kale.

JINTANA’S COUNTRY SALAD

$14.00

Organic kale, mix green, quinoa, sweet and sour spicy vinaigrette with chicken and shrimp.

RAINBOW RICE SALAD

$12.00

Blue rice, kale, quinoa, grapefruit, cabbage, carrot, lime leaves, chicken floss with Chef Nit’s budu dressing.

TUM TANG

$10.00

Organic mini cucumbers salad tossed in spicy - sour dressing with farm fresh hard-boiled egg.

LAAB

$10.00

(Protein salad) Isaan region of Thailand popular meat salad tossed in lime juice sauce dressing, chili flakes, toasted rice, fresh herbs. Farm fresh egg with minced pork $10 Ground chicken $10 Duck confit $14

Yum Woon Sen

$15.00

Vegetarian HOUSE SPECIAL COUNTRY SALAD

$12.00

~Mixed greenOrganic kale quinoa, sweet and sour spicy vinaigrette with fried tofu

Vegetarian SALAD BORAN

$12.00

~ Mixed green, Organic kale, avocado, red onion, tomato, quinoa with Chef Nit's Grandma's original dressing.

Curries

SUPERPOWER GREEN CURRY

$17.00

Homemade green curry paste with organic kale, long beans, organic broccolini, green baby Thai eggplant, fresh basil leaves.

PANANG CURRY

$17.00

Thick spicy-sweet red curry with lime leaves, fresh basil, palm sugar, coconut milk with choice of chicken or mix vegetables. Add Shrimp $4

MASSAMAN SHORT RIBS (Beef Short Ribs)

$22.00

Pasture-raised short ribs slow-cooked in curry paste with cumin, coriander, lemongrass, organic sweet potatoes, peanuts.

KAENG PHED PED YANG (Duck Breast)

$25.00

Roast duck breast simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, Thai baby eggplant, jack fruit, mandarin orange.

Entrees

HOR MOK TALAY MAPRAW ONN

$22.00

(Steamed Seafood in Fresh Whole Coconut) fresh whole coconut filled with shrimp, squid, fish, coconut milk, red-green curry paste mix, basil leaves, kaffir lime leaves, steamed.

MIENG PLA PAO

$26.00

(Whole Branzino) grilled whole branzino seasoned with pink Himalayan salt wrapped in banana leaves served with vermicelli noodles chef’s special sauce. this order take 20-25 mins

PAD KANANG GOONG

$20.00

(Shrimp with Brussel Sprouts) stirred fried shrimp with organic Brussels sprout in garlic chili pepper sauce.

PAD CHA PLA

$18.00

(Thai Peppercorn Catfish) cut catfish fillet stir-fried with garlic Thai chili pepper, kachai, Thai peppercorn, basil, kaffir lime leaves.

PLA TOD

$25.00

Crispy Whole Branzino) deep-fried whole branzino seasoned with pink Himalayan salt, turmeric, pepper, served with Chef Nit’s special seafood sauce.

MHUK KOONG KHAI KHEM

$20.00

(Salted Egg Seafood) Shrimp n squid stir-fried with salty eggs, red curry, organic bell peppers n coconut milk.

PAD BUAB SAI KHAI

$20.00

(Thai Squash & Shrimp) wok-fried shrimp with Thai squash and farm fresh eggs.

YUM RIB EYE STEAK JAEW MAKHAM

$25.00

(Chef’s Steak) grilled rib-eye steak with chef’s special nam jim Jeaw sauce over kale mix green, broccolini.

KAO THOD NHAEM KLOOK

$15.00

(Curry Rice Ball with Sausage) Crispy curry rice ball mixed with red curry paste, grated coconut, Isaan sausage, kaffir lime leaves.

GAI YANG

$25.00

(Hawkers Grilled Chicken) popular street food fare, grilled cornish game hen marinated with garlic, turmeric, cilantro root, coriander, lemongrass, served with papaya salad and sticky rice.

PAD KRAPOW

$15.00

(Basil Chicken or Ground Pork) Thai popular comfort street food with holy basil, fresh basil, Thai chili, organic bell peppers, topped off with farm fresh fried egg.

PAD PHUK RUAM

$15.00

(Mix Organic Veg) wok-fried organic vegetables of carrot, broccoli, kale, bell peppers, organic tofu, oyster mushroom.

KHAO PHAD GOONG KHAI KHEM

$14.00

(Salty Egg Fried Rice) Fried rice with salty egg, farm fresh egg, chopped kale topped with quinoa.

Nooddles

KHAO SOI

$15.00

Chiang Mai’s most popular creamy yellow curry broth noodle with pickled mustard, fried shallots, hard-boiled farm fresh egg, coconut milk, free-range chicken drumstick.

KANOM JEEN KIAW WAAN GAI (Green Curry Vermicelli Noodles)

$15.00

Green curry chicken over vermicelli noodles with chicken, fish balls, basil leaves.

KANOOM JEEN NAM YA PLA

$15.00

Minced codfish, red curry, coconut milk, krachai, over vermicelli noodle.

JINTANA’S ORIGINAL PAD THAI

$14.00

Most popular noodle in Thailand, stir-fried with Chef Nit’s original sauce, shrimp, brown tofu, pickled radish, farm fresh egg, ground peanuts and topped off with crispy calamari tossed in tamarind glaze.Chicken or Vegetables $12

PAD SEE YEW

$14.00

Stir-fried broad rice noodle with Chinese broccoli, farm fresh egg, sweet soy sauce.

SPAGHETTI KEE MAO

$14.00

Spicy drunken noodle with spaghetti, bell peppers, sweet onions, chili peppers flake.

KOAY TIAW TOM YUM

$15.00

Tom yum broth with baby spinach, ground pork, shrimp, ground peanut, farm fresh hard boil egg.

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Blue Coconut Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Blue Coconut sticky Rice

$4.50

steam vegetables

$6.00

Peanut sauce

$2.00

fried Eggs

$2.00

sweet Chili sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Mango sticky Rice

$10.00

Coconut pudding

$7.00

Mango A la mode

$9.00

Coconut ice cream

$8.00

Beverages

Thai Ice tea

$5.00

Thai ice coffee

$5.00

Pandan leaf ice tea

$5.00

Lemongrass ice tea

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Selzer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
Purple Lemonade

$5.00

Hot green tea

$3.50

Hot Jasmine tea

$3.50

hot honey and Ginger

$3.50
Lychee Purple Lemonade

$5.50

Lychee Fizz

$5.50

Popsicle Passion Fruit

$7.00

Lime Thai ice tea

$5.00

Passion fruit

$5.00

vegetarian

VG. Poh Pia Tod

$10.00

VG Dumpling Phak

$10.00
VG.chive Pancake

$10.00

VG. Tom Yum Nam Khon

$7.00

VG.Tom kha Phak

$7.00

VG. House special Country Salad

$12.00

VG.Salad Boran

$12.00

VG.PAD KRA POW HED RUAM

$15.00

VG.TOA HU KAI LOOG KHAY

$15.00

VG.PAD PHUK RUAM TOA HU

$15.00

VG.SUPER POWER GREEN CURRY

$16.00

VG.PANANG CURRY

$16.00

VG.KHAO SOI

$15.00

VG.Jintana's Original Pad Thai Tofu

$14.00

VG. Pad See Ew

$14.00

VG. Pad Kee mao

$14.00
Restaurant info

Where the flavor inebriates you. We have continuously strived to be the benchmark for everyday, authentic thai cuisine and our inspiration originates from the streets and markets of thailand, always cooking with premium quality ingredients sourced locally.

Location

344 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

