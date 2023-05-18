Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jinzy Co

review star

No reviews yet

Washington Street

Junction City, KS 66442

Handhelds

Soul Roll

Soul Roll

$3.00

Braised kale, cheesy Mac, and smoked turkey stuffed egg roll

Jerk Taco

Jerk Taco

$5.00

Shredded jerk chicken, zesty crema, crisp red cabbage, and fresh cilantro in flour tortillas

C.A.B. Burger

C.A.B. Burger

$11.00Out of stock

1/4 lb juicy burger, topped with fresh avocado, tomatoes, crispy bacon, colby jack cheese, and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Brunch Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesy Fry Burger

$10.00Out of stock

BLT Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Fries

Loaded Steak Fries

Loaded Steak Fries

$9.50Out of stock

Steak fries covered with sliced steak, shredded cheddar, crispy bacon bits, fresh tomatoes, scallions, and creamy ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Crispy sweet potato fries

Steak Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Crispy steak fries

Bowls

Coconut Curry Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Ramen

$10.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Zero Cal Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
International comfort food

Location

Washington Street, Junction City, KS 66442

Directions

