Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jivana Café

review star

No reviews yet

20 Washington Blvd

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Aloo Paratha

$16.00Out of stock

Organic wheat flour bread loaded with potatoes, onions and green chilli. Served with plain yogurt. (V) (M)

Breakfast Naan Rolls

$16.00

Our signature naan rolls are freshly baked by hand from a secret family recipe, and made to order in our tandoor oven. We then add a little cream cheese, cilantro and our famous chilli tomato jam. Served with your choice of organic fillings: Egg & Peas, Bacon & Eggs or Mushroom & Chickpea.

Chilli Cheese on Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Our founder’s personal favorite! Award-winning English cheddar cheese mixed with onions, green chilli and cilantro, served on toast. (V) (S)

Indian Omelette

$17.00Out of stock

A fluffy three-egg omelette made with organic eggs, chopped tomato, onion, cilantro, kale, green chilli and a little cheese. Served with buttered Fire Toast. (V) (M)

Masala Beans 'n' Toast

$16.00Out of stock

A traditional British favorite with an Indian twist, made with organic baked beans cooked with onions, ginger and green chilli. (VG) (M)

The Big English with an Indian Twist

$20.00Out of stock

Organic Char-striped smoked streaky bacon, peppery pork sausages, masala beans, grilled field mushrooms and a juicy grilled tomato. Served with buttered Fire Toast – mouthwatering delicious!

Indian Street Food With A Twist

Beets Pakora

$17.00Out of stock

Organic beets & kale mixed in a spiced chickpea batter and fried golden brown. Served with raita. (M) (VG)

Golgappa

$17.00Out of stock

A crispy semolina poori, stuffed with organic chickpeas, whipped yogurt, tamarind and mint chutney.

Grilled Cheese with an Indian Twist…or Not

$14.00Out of stock

English cheddar mixed with organic onions, green chilli. and cilantro. Also available as the Classic. (V) (M)

Indian Pickles

$9.50Out of stock

Organic seasonal veggies pickled in-house with Indian spices.

Masala Fries

$7.00

Our famous fries, shaken but not stirred in our homemade masala. (V) (GF)

Masala Potatoes

$18.00Out of stock

Organic brown-skinned, smoky-grilled potatoes, tossed with butter, crushed onions, chilli and green herbs. (V) (M)

Naan Pizza

$12.00

Our organic, homemade naan bread with a topping of your choice: No Fuss Margherita, Keema, Chickpea & Kale.

Naan Wraps

$20.00

Our signature naan rolls are freshly baked by hand from a secret family recipe, and made to order in our tandoor oven. We then add cilantro and our infamous chutney. Wrapped with your choice of organic filling: Tandoori chicken, spiced lamb, beets, masala cod.

Okra Fries

$18.00Out of stock

Organic okra, beautifully cooked “lady’s fingers.” (V) (GF)

Punjabi Fish

$20.00Out of stock

Beautiful pieces of cod marinated in organic chickpea batter, and flavored with tandoori spices and green chilli. Served with mint yogurt.

Punjabi Samosas

$12.00Out of stock

Organic potatoes and garden peas blended with onions, green chilli, ginger, and cilantro. Served with four homemade signature chutneys. (V)

Sausage Rolls

$18.00Out of stock

A British classic, but with an Indian twist. Organic pork marinated overnight and then wrapped in a light and fluffy pastry. Served with our homemade tomato chilli jam.

Vegtable Pakora (also known as onion bhajjia)

$17.00Out of stock

Organic vegetables mixed in a spiced chickpea batter and fried golden brown. Served with tamarind chutney.

Supper

British Fish & Chips with an Indian twist

$19.00

Flaky cod pieces marinated in ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric, drenched in beer batter and fried. Served with masala fries or cilantro salad. (M)

Burgers

$19.00

Our organic burger patties are marinated for over 12 hours in turmeric, ginger, birds eye chilli, garlic, cilantro and onions. Served in a brioche bun with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, mixed green leaves, red onion, mint and mango chutney, and our famous masala fries. Choose what goes between your two buns: Spiced Lamb, Beets, Spiced Lentils, Tandoori Chicken, Masala Cod or American Classic Cheese Burger.

Butter Chicken aka Chicken Ruby

$20.00

Named after a 1950's Irish pop singer, whose name became Cockney slang for curry! Organic chicken marinated overnight and then cooked in our tandoor oven before being cooked in a rich makhani "butter" sauce. Garnished with pomegranate and cilantro. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (GF)

Chicken Curry

$20.00Out of stock

Our light & healthy option. Organic chicken breast marinated in ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric, and cooked in our special tomato sauce. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (GF)

Egg Plant Sabji

$17.00Out of stock

Organic egg plant, tomatoes and onions married together to deliver an explosion of flavour. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (VG) (GF)

Fried Okra Sabji

$17.00Out of stock

Organic okra marinated in ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric, cooked in a tomato, onion and cilantro sauce. Served with raita and English cucumber & red onion salad. (VG)(GF)

Jackfruit Curry

$18.00Out of stock

A dish inspired by Venice Beach, light and super healthy full of all things great for your body. Our organic jackfruit is marinated overnight and then cooked in our special tomato sauce. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (V) (GF)

Karela Sabji

$19.00Out of stock

Organic bitter melon or also known as gourd. A super healthy “love or hate” relationship. Gourd is marinated overnight then fried & stuffed with our infamous tomato & onion filling. Served with raita and cilantro salad. (V) (VG) (M)

Kebab

$24.00Out of stock

Minced organic lamb marinated with green chilli, coriander and cumin, before being grilled in the tandoor oven. (S) (GF)

Keema

$24.00Out of stock

Chefs favourite. Organic spiced minced lamb and garden peas. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (S) (GF)

Leg of Lamb

$32.00Out of stock

Organic leg of lamb marinated in chilli, garlic and ginger, braised with spices, then slow cooked and sliced. Served with raita, naan and english cucumber salad. (M) (GF)

Lobster Curry

$34.00Out of stock

Lobster tails marinated in ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric, cooked in organic tomato, coconut and onion sauce. (M) (GF)

Makhani Dal. (ਮੱਖਣੀ) Punjabi meaning for "butter"

$18.00Out of stock

Organic black lentils slow cooked in a decadent buttery cream sauce. This rich, savory dish is not for the faint hearted! Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (V)

Masala Prawns

$22.00Out of stock

Succulent organic prawn is charred slightly at the edges. Delicious! (S) (GF)

Masoor Dal

$15.00

Organic hearty red lentils cooked with ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (VG) (GF)

Mushroom Sabji

$16.00Out of stock

Organic mushroom medley, onions and potato sautéed in a curry of ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (VG) (GF) (S)

Salad Bowl

$18.00

For a super healthy but equally delicious option, try our organic burgers without the buns and turn it into a salad. Choose your protein and we’ll mix with our cilantro salad and homemade cilantro dressing.

Sholay

$17.00

A Punjabi classic of organic chickpeas cooked in our special tomato sauce. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (VG) (GF)

Slow Roasted Lamb Curry

$32.00Out of stock

Organic lamb marinated in chilli, garlic and ginger, braised with spices and slow cooked in a rich tomato and onion sauce. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (S) (GF)

Spiced Lamb Chops

$25.00Out of stock

Two organic chops marinated overnight in a special mix of warm dark spices, lime juice, ginger and garlic. Blackened by the grill, we leave our chops untrimmed for extra juiciness. (S) (GF)

Tandoori Fried Chicken

$22.00

Organic chicken breast marinated overnight in our special tandoori mix. Served with masala fries and Indian slaw & pomegranate seeds. Finger licking vibes! (M)

Venice Dal

$17.00Out of stock

Organic hearty red lentils cooked with ginger, chilli, garlic, turmeric, kale and chickpeas. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (VG) (GF)

Breads & Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Long-grain rice with a floral aroma and nutty flavor. (V)

Chilli Cheese Naan

$6.00Out of stock

Organic flour blended and freshly baked in our tandoor oven. Made with English cheddar & chilli melted inside. (V)

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Organic flour blended and freshly baked in our tandoor oven. Made with minced garlic, and sprinkled with coriander. (V)

Plain Naan

$5.50

Organic flour blended and freshly baked in our tandoor oven. (V)

Roti

$5.00Out of stock

Organic wheat rolled, thrown, stretched and griddled to order on a tawa. (V)

Sweets

Cardamom Brûlée

$16.00Out of stock

A French classic made with Indian spices. (V) (GF)

Carrot Halwa

$16.00Out of stock

An Indian pudding, frequently touted as being a chef favorite, made with fresh organic carrots, milk, sugar, ghee and nuts. Served with vanilla ice-cream. (V) (GF)

English Trifle

$15.00Out of stock

Classic English delight! Layers of fresh organic fruit and custard with a thin layer of sponge fingers soaked in sherry, topped with whipped cream. (V) (GF)

Organic Sauces & Chutneys

Apple Chutney

$4.50Out of stock

Organic apples and onions blitzed together to deliver a cool and refreshing accompaniment to any dish. (VG) (GF) (M)

Coriander Chutney

$4.50

Organic cilantro blitzed together with onions and birds eye chilli.(VG) (GF) (M)

Mint & Mango Chutney

$4.50

Organic mint and Ataúlfo mangoes blitzed together to deliver a cool and refreshing accompaniment to any dish. (VG) (GF) (M)

Raita

$4.50

Delicate minty yogurt, cool as the English cucumber. (V)

Tamarind Chutney

$4.50

A authentic Punjabi chutney. Tamarind and dates simmered down to deliver a sweet, tart and fruity chutney. (VG) (GF) (M)

Tomato Chilli Jam

$4.50

A savory jam of organic heirloom tomatoes marinated with a blend of simmered onions, ginger, garlic, and birds eye chilli. (VG) (GF) (S)

Chai, Coffee, Lassi

Americano

$4.25

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Camels Milk Breakfast Lassi

$12.00

A Punjabi start to the day, our probiotic lassi is a organic yoghurt-based drink. A healthy start to the day! Choose from: Banana, berry, mango, passion fruit, or dragon fruit, and let us blend something truly magical.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate Chai

$4.00Out of stock

A dark chocolate and spicy chai.

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Double

$4.00

Filter Coffee

Flat White

$5.00

Fresh Juice

$6.50Out of stock

Choose from: Fresh orange or ruby red grapefruit.

Ginger & Lemon Tea with Honey Pot

$3.50Out of stock

Organic lemons and honey to strengthen your digestive system.

Goodness Shots

$5.50Out of stock

Choose from: ginger, tumeric lemon, carrots, or beets

Jivana Café

$4.50

Jivana Chai

$4.50

Made the Punjabi way with warming, comforting spices, this is a Jivana family favorite!

Macchiato

$3.90

Pot of English Breakfast Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Brewed with Assam, the most consumed tea leaf in India and the UK.

Pot of Fresh Mint Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Organic mint that will freshen and cleanse your palate.

Pot of Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Brewed with green tea grown on the lush garden plains between Assam and the Himalayas, this sweet tea is gentle and fresh.

Turmeric Latte "Gold in a cup"

$5.00

Two heaped teaspoons of the golden glowing spice that is native to our cuisine. Anti-inflammatory and keeps our mind and soul healthy.

India Sharbat

Chilli Sharbat

$12.00Out of stock

Fruit juice, chilli, citrus and black salt, stirred together and left to infuse before being strained over cubed ice.

Fresh Nimbu Soda

$12.00Out of stock

A light lemon drink to quench the thirst, made to order with fresh juice, salt, sugar and soda.

Passion Fruit Sharbat

$12.00Out of stock

Long and sparkling, with the fresh tang of passion fruit, lime and cilantro, finished with a generous splash of soda.

Venice Beach-Inspired Colada

$12.00Out of stock

Pineapple and coconut cream, a little cilantro, chai syrup, and lime juice, garnished with coconut flakes.

Watermelon Sharbat

$12.00Out of stock

Watermelon mixed with spearmint and lime, and then thrown over cubes of ice.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an Indian Organic Restaurant and we believe using food as a way of breaking down barriers and bringing people together over a cup of chai, a simple snack or a hearty meal, which is at the very heart of the Jivana Café philosophy. Our ongoing commitment is to ensure that our food brings energy to your life and feeds your soul – in fact, it is the very meaning of our name, Jivana! We source our produce from local farmers to ensure that our ingredients are all 100% organic, nutritional and of the highest quality, and we only ever use environmentally friendly products. We love what we do, and we prepare our food with love…remember, wherever you go, go with all of your heart… Come dine with us and let Jivana serve you. Satnam 🙏🏼

Website

Location

20 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Directions

Gallery
Jivana Café image
Jivana Café image
Jivana Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
James Beach
orange star4.1 • 1,830
60 N Venice Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Brabu Restaurant - 3015 Ocean Front Walk
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Fat Sal's - Venice
orange starNo Reviews
37 Washington Blvd Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Beach and Brew Venice
orange starNo Reviews
405 Washington Blvd Venice, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey
orange starNo Reviews
534 W Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marina Del Rey

Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Nueva - 822 Washington Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,873
822 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Marina Del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,124
4260 Lincoln Blvd Marina Del Ray, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Marina del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,037
4714 Lincoln Blvd Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Mariners Cafe
orange star4.0 • 261
14000 Captain's Row Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marina Del Rey
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston