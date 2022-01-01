JJ Grimsby & Co. Restaurant and Pub
301 West Wyoming Avenue
Stoneham, MA 02180
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Roast Prime Rib Au Jus (After 4 Fri, Sat, Only)
A large cut of our slow roasted USDA Choice boneless beef rib served au jus with two sides
14oz Grilled Garlic Mushroom Ribeye
14 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak charbroiled and topped with hot honey butter
Pimento Cheese Burger
Our half pound burger served on a grilled Brioche bun with Pimento Pepper cheese and bacon
Parmesan & Panko Haddock
A fillet of fresh Haddock with Panko crumb topping and Parmesan cheese
Appetizers
Boneless Buffalo Tenders
Hand battered premium sized tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce . Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A creamy blue cheese blend with loads of chicken and Buffalo sauce served with warm corn tortilla chips
Cheese Sticks
Melted mozzarella in a crispy, seasoned breading and served with our zesty marinara sauce for dipping
Chicken Fingers
Our hand-battered premium sized tenders served with sweet & sour sauce for dipping
Chicken Wings-Large
We've been serving these bad boys since 1985, all others fall short! Your choice of sauces, served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks
Chicken Wings-Regular
We've been serving these bad boys since 1985, all others fall short! Your choice of sauces, served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Pickles
A generous portion of dill pickle chips, hand breaded and fried, served with ranch dipping sauce
Fried Zucchini Chips
Fresh cut zucchini, hand- breaded and fries, served with a ranch dipping sauce
J.J.'S Onion Rings
Our house specialty! thin cut yellow onions, hand-battered and fried, served with a honey-dijon dipping sauce
Jerry Jingle Pub Chips
Made daily! A basket of hand-cut and fried Russet potatoes, deep fried and seasoned. try them with malt vinegar!
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Beer Cheese and Whole Grain Mustard
Nachos Supreme
Warm corn tortilla chips with our jack-cheddar cheese blend and topped with lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos, Served with sour cream and salsa. add chicken, beef, buffalo chicken, or chili- $3
Potato Skins
Large Russet potato cups topped with our jack-cheddar cheese blend and bacon bits. Served with sour cream
Quesadillas
A large warm tortilla topped with our jack-cheddar blend cheese , fresh pico de gallo. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa. Add chicken, beef, Buffalo chicken, or chili- $3
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Scampi Appetizer
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Soups & Salads
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
a 1/2 filet of Cajun-spiced salmon over a Ceasar Salad. Topped with croutons and shaved Parmesan Cheese
Blue Wedge Salad
A wedge of crisp Iceberg lettuce, topped with crumbled blue cheese, tomato, red onion, bacon, and blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our famous buffalo tenders served atop crisp lettuce with diced red onion, tomato, celery, and shredded Jack & Cheddar cheese with chunky blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce hearts, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing and topped with croutons and shaved asiago and parmesan cheese.
Caeser Salad w/ Entree
Cobb Salad
Garden greens topped with diced grilled chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles and served with a blue cheese dressing.
Crock Of Chili
French Onion Soup
Greek Salad
Crisp salad greens topped with diced peppers, red onion, tomato, black olives, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread and our creamy greek dressing.
House Garden Salad
House Salad w/ Entree
New England Clam Chowder
Pear & Walnut Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with caramelized pears, walnuts, dried cranberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, and blue cheese crumbles served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with sliced mushroom, egg, red onion, bacon, and tomato served with your choice of dressing.
Steak Tip Salad
A half-pound of our marinated steak tips served on a crisp salad with diced red onion, tomato. cucumber, peppers, feta cheese, and served with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or ground beef, jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, and jalapeno peppers atop crisp shredded lettuce in a tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Burgers- Served with Dill Pickle Chips and One Side
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger
Our half pound burger topped with a fried egg,bacon, and American cheese
Bison Burger
A 1/3 pound of lean Midwest, grass fed American Bison
Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger
Our half pound burger seasoned with Cajun spices and topped with blue cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon
Boursin Pub Burger
Our half pound burger served on a grilled bun with Boursin herb cheese, honey-dijon, and red onion
J.J. Burger
A half pound of USDA Choice Certified Black Angus- Patties are made fresh in our kitchen daily!
Patty Melt
Our Certified Black Angus Patty topped with caramelized onions and Applewood bacon then stuffed between grilled marble rye bread with double melted Swiss cheese
Veggie Burger
Meatless option, we don't judge!
Impossible Burger
Impossible Burger is made from plants, for people who love meat, and cooks and tastes like ground beef!
Turkey Burger
A high protein, alternative to our beef patties and full of flavor too. Served with chipotle mayo
Sandwiches & Wraps- Served with Dill Pickle Chips and One Side
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
A flame broiled chicken breast topped with barbeque sauce, Swiss cheese & bacon on a Brioche roll with lettuce and tomato
BLT
Stacked with Applewood Smoked Bacon
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken coated in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing
Chicken & Pesto Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken strips and fresh romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled your way!
Grilled Cheese
Classic American on white grilled cheese sandwich served with one side.
Haddock Sandwich
A fried filet of fresh Haddock, served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Hot Open Face Turkey Sandwich
Freshly roasted turkey slices with stuffing, mashed potato, gravy & cranberry sauce
Chicken Salad Wrap
Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich
Southern style slow roasted pork mixed with our tangy BBQ sauce with melted cheddar cheese
Ny Style Reuben
Lean corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye with thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich
Served open-faced with mushroom & onion gravy
Tuna Melt
White Albacore Tuna salad on marble rye bread with double Swiss cheese and fresh tomato
Turkey & Spinach Wrap
Tender all white slice turkey rolled with crisp spinach, diced tomato and honey Dijon dressing
Turkey Blt & Cheese Wrap
Tender slices of white turkey with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Turkey Club
Triple layer toasted white bread with fresh turkey, Swiss and American cheese, apple-wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Steakhouse & Grille- Served with Two Sides (unless specified)
Baby Back Ribs-FULL
SLOW COOKED UNTIL THE MEAT IS READY TO FALL OFF THE BONE! A full 2.5 lb/1.5lb rack brushed with BBQ sauce
Baby Back Ribs-HALF
SLOW COOKED UNTIL THE MEAT IS READY TO FALL OFF THE BONE! A full 2.5 lb/1.5lb rack brushed with BBQ sauce
BBQ Turkey Tips-FULL
Tender chunks of all white turkey breast meat, marinated in our tangy BBQ sauce and basted while flame broiling
BBQ Turkey Tips-HALF
Tender chunks of all white turkey breast meat, marinated in our tangy BBQ sauce and basted while flame broiling
Black & Blue Sirloin
Boneless Pork Chops-FULL
Juicy, half-pound center cut chops flame broiled, served with apple sauce
Boneless Pork Chops-HALF
Juicy, half-pound center cut chops flame broiled, served with apple sauce
Grilled Chicken-FULL
Two breasts of boneless chicken, flame broiled, served plain, teriyaki, BBQ, buffalo, blackened, honey Dijon, or lemon pepper style
Grilled Chicken-HALF
Two breasts of boneless chicken, flame broiled, served plain, teriyaki, BBQ, buffalo, blackened, honey Dijon, or lemon pepper style
Ny Sirloin Steak
A juicy 12 oz center cut USDA Choice steak
Roast Prime Rib Au Jus (After 4 Fri, Sat, Only)
A large cut of our slow roasted USDA Choice boneless beef rib served au jus with two sides
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Two BBQ size sweet sausage served with sautéed peppers & onions and roasted potatoes
Sirloin Steak Tips-FULL
A generous portion of mouth- watering marinated tips, flame broiled to your liking
Sirloin Steak Tips-HALF
A generous portion of mouth- watering marinated tips, flame broiled to your liking
J.J.’S Daily Catch- Served with Two Sides (unless specified)
Baked Scrod
A generous filet of haddock baked in lemon and butter with our crumb topping.
Baked Sea Scallops
Plump juicy sea scallops baked and topped with our crumb topping.
Baked Stuffed Haddock
A whole filet of haddock, stuffed with seafood stuffing with a sherry crumb topping.
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, stuffed with our seafood stuffing, and baked in a creamy lemon butter.
Blackened Salmon
Fresh salmon fillet coated with our spicy cajun seasoning, seared on cast iron.
Fish & Chips
A whole filet of hand battered haddock, fried golden brown served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Fried Fisherman’s Platter
A tasty combination of cod, shrimp and scallops, hand battered in our special breading, served with french fries, onion rings, and coleslaw.
Fried Sea Scallops
Plump, juicy sea scallops fried in our special breading.
Fried Shrimp Plate
A basket of plump, battered shrimp, served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Cajun Baked Haddock
A filet of fresh haddock baked with Cajun seasoning and topped with fresh pico de gallo. Gluten free.
House Specialties- Served with Two Sides (unless specified)
Cape Cod Chicken
Baked-stuffed boneless chicken breast, topped with a tasty cranberry & rosemary glaze.
Chicken Finger Platter
Our tender hand breaded chicken tenders served with two sides and sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Parmesan-Full
Two boneless chicken breasts, lightly breaded and covered in our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served over penne pasta.
Chicken Parmesan-Half
Two boneless chicken breasts, lightly breaded and covered in our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served over penne pasta.
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
Hot Turkey Dinner
Tender slices of white turkey breast, topped with stuffing and fresh turkey gravy, served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and cranberry sauce.
Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled seasoned chicken, steak or shrimp atop sizzling peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato. shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa.
Kid's Meals- Served with One Side, and a Hoodsie Cup
Side Orders
Baked Potato
BBQ $auce
Broccoli
Chicken $
Chips & Salsa
Coleslaw
Craft Beer Cheese
French Fries
Garlic Toast
Gravy Brown
Gravy Turkey
Guacamole
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potato
Pita Bread
Rice
Salmon $
Sausage (1)
Shrimp$
Side of Onion Rings
Side Salad w/ Entree
Sour Cream
Steak Tips $
Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetable medley
zucchini, green beans, carrots & broccoli medley.
Wraps (2)
Teriyaki $auce
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Burgers, Ribs, Steaks, Salads, Seafood, & More!
301 West Wyoming Avenue, Stoneham, MA 02180