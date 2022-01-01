Restaurant header imageView gallery

JJ Grimsby & Co. Restaurant and Pub

301 West Wyoming Avenue

Stoneham, MA 02180

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Buffalo Tenders
J.J. Burger
Potato Skins

Daily Specials

Roast Prime Rib Au Jus (After 4 Fri, Sat, Only)

Roast Prime Rib Au Jus (After 4 Fri, Sat, Only)

$27.99

A large cut of our slow roasted USDA Choice boneless beef rib served au jus with two sides

14oz Grilled Garlic Mushroom Ribeye

$26.99

14 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak charbroiled and topped with hot honey butter

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.99

Our half pound burger served on a grilled Brioche bun with Pimento Pepper cheese and bacon

Parmesan & Panko Haddock

$18.99

A fillet of fresh Haddock with Panko crumb topping and Parmesan cheese

Appetizers

Boneless Buffalo Tenders

$11.29

Hand battered premium sized tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce . Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.29

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.29

A creamy blue cheese blend with loads of chicken and Buffalo sauce served with warm corn tortilla chips

Cheese Sticks

$8.29

Melted mozzarella in a crispy, seasoned breading and served with our zesty marinara sauce for dipping

Chicken Fingers

$11.29

Our hand-battered premium sized tenders served with sweet & sour sauce for dipping

Chicken Wings-Large

$19.29

We've been serving these bad boys since 1985, all others fall short! Your choice of sauces, served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks

Chicken Wings-Regular

$12.99

We've been serving these bad boys since 1985, all others fall short! Your choice of sauces, served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Pickles

$9.29

A generous portion of dill pickle chips, hand breaded and fried, served with ranch dipping sauce

Fried Zucchini Chips

$9.29

Fresh cut zucchini, hand- breaded and fries, served with a ranch dipping sauce

J.J.'S Onion Rings

$8.99

Our house specialty! thin cut yellow onions, hand-battered and fried, served with a honey-dijon dipping sauce

Jerry Jingle Pub Chips

$7.99

Made daily! A basket of hand-cut and fried Russet potatoes, deep fried and seasoned. try them with malt vinegar!

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$11.99

Served with Beer Cheese and Whole Grain Mustard

Nachos Supreme

$10.29

Warm corn tortilla chips with our jack-cheddar cheese blend and topped with lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos, Served with sour cream and salsa. add chicken, beef, buffalo chicken, or chili- $3

Potato Skins

$10.29

Large Russet potato cups topped with our jack-cheddar cheese blend and bacon bits. Served with sour cream

Quesadillas

$10.29

A large warm tortilla topped with our jack-cheddar blend cheese , fresh pico de gallo. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa. Add chicken, beef, Buffalo chicken, or chili- $3

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.29

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$11.29

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.29

Soups & Salads

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.29

a 1/2 filet of Cajun-spiced salmon over a Ceasar Salad. Topped with croutons and shaved Parmesan Cheese

Blue Wedge Salad

$10.29

A wedge of crisp Iceberg lettuce, topped with crumbled blue cheese, tomato, red onion, bacon, and blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Our famous buffalo tenders served atop crisp lettuce with diced red onion, tomato, celery, and shredded Jack & Cheddar cheese with chunky blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Fresh romaine lettuce hearts, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing and topped with croutons and shaved asiago and parmesan cheese.

Caeser Salad w/ Entree

$2.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Garden greens topped with diced grilled chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles and served with a blue cheese dressing.

Crock Of Chili

$8.29

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Greek Salad

$10.49

Crisp salad greens topped with diced peppers, red onion, tomato, black olives, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread and our creamy greek dressing.

House Garden Salad

$6.99+

House Salad w/ Entree

$2.99

New England Clam Chowder

$8.29

Pear & Walnut Salad

$14.29

Fresh salad greens topped with caramelized pears, walnuts, dried cranberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, and blue cheese crumbles served with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$10.29

Fresh spinach topped with sliced mushroom, egg, red onion, bacon, and tomato served with your choice of dressing.

Steak Tip Salad

Steak Tip Salad

$15.99

A half-pound of our marinated steak tips served on a crisp salad with diced red onion, tomato. cucumber, peppers, feta cheese, and served with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$13.29

Seasoned chicken or ground beef, jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, and jalapeno peppers atop crisp shredded lettuce in a tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Burgers- Served with Dill Pickle Chips and One Side

Unless otherwise noted, all our burgers are fresh 100% USDA Choice Certified Black Angus Beef and are served on a grilled Brioche roll with one side order and lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips on the side

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger

$14.29

Our half pound burger topped with a fried egg,bacon, and American cheese

Bison Burger

$14.99

A 1/3 pound of lean Midwest, grass fed American Bison

Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger

$14.29

Our half pound burger seasoned with Cajun spices and topped with blue cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon

Boursin Pub Burger

$14.29

Our half pound burger served on a grilled bun with Boursin herb cheese, honey-dijon, and red onion

J.J. Burger

J.J. Burger

$13.29

A half pound of USDA Choice Certified Black Angus- Patties are made fresh in our kitchen daily!

Patty Melt

$14.99

Our Certified Black Angus Patty topped with caramelized onions and Applewood bacon then stuffed between grilled marble rye bread with double melted Swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.29

Meatless option, we don't judge!

Impossible Burger

$14.29

Impossible Burger is made from plants, for people who love meat, and cooks and tastes like ground beef!

Turkey Burger

$14.29

A high protein, alternative to our beef patties and full of flavor too. Served with chipotle mayo

Sandwiches & Wraps- Served with Dill Pickle Chips and One Side

Unless otherwise noted, all our sandwiches and wraps are served with one side order and lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips on the side

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

A flame broiled chicken breast topped with barbeque sauce, Swiss cheese & bacon on a Brioche roll with lettuce and tomato

BLT

$10.99

Stacked with Applewood Smoked Bacon

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.29

Fried chicken coated in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing

Chicken & Pesto Sandwich

$13.29

A grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.29

Grilled chicken strips and fresh romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Fried or grilled your way!

Grilled Cheese

$8.29

Classic American on white grilled cheese sandwich served with one side.

Haddock Sandwich

$13.49

A fried filet of fresh Haddock, served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Hot Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$12.49

Freshly roasted turkey slices with stuffing, mashed potato, gravy & cranberry sauce

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.99Out of stock

Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.29

Southern style slow roasted pork mixed with our tangy BBQ sauce with melted cheddar cheese

Ny Style Reuben

$13.29

Lean corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye with thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.49

Served open-faced with mushroom & onion gravy

Tuna Melt

$12.49

White Albacore Tuna salad on marble rye bread with double Swiss cheese and fresh tomato

Turkey & Spinach Wrap

$13.29

Tender all white slice turkey rolled with crisp spinach, diced tomato and honey Dijon dressing

Turkey Blt & Cheese Wrap

$13.29

Tender slices of white turkey with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Turkey Club

$13.49

Triple layer toasted white bread with fresh turkey, Swiss and American cheese, apple-wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Steakhouse & Grille- Served with Two Sides (unless specified)

Unless otherwise noted, all our entrees are served with your choice of two sides
Baby Back Ribs-FULL

Baby Back Ribs-FULL

$26.99

SLOW COOKED UNTIL THE MEAT IS READY TO FALL OFF THE BONE! A full 2.5 lb/1.5lb rack brushed with BBQ sauce

Baby Back Ribs-HALF

Baby Back Ribs-HALF

$17.99

SLOW COOKED UNTIL THE MEAT IS READY TO FALL OFF THE BONE! A full 2.5 lb/1.5lb rack brushed with BBQ sauce

BBQ Turkey Tips-FULL

$16.29

Tender chunks of all white turkey breast meat, marinated in our tangy BBQ sauce and basted while flame broiling

BBQ Turkey Tips-HALF

$11.29

Tender chunks of all white turkey breast meat, marinated in our tangy BBQ sauce and basted while flame broiling

Black & Blue Sirloin

$26.99

Boneless Pork Chops-FULL

$16.29

Juicy, half-pound center cut chops flame broiled, served with apple sauce

Boneless Pork Chops-HALF

$11.29

Juicy, half-pound center cut chops flame broiled, served with apple sauce

Grilled Chicken-FULL

$16.99

Two breasts of boneless chicken, flame broiled, served plain, teriyaki, BBQ, buffalo, blackened, honey Dijon, or lemon pepper style

Grilled Chicken-HALF

$11.29

Two breasts of boneless chicken, flame broiled, served plain, teriyaki, BBQ, buffalo, blackened, honey Dijon, or lemon pepper style

Ny Sirloin Steak

$25.99

A juicy 12 oz center cut USDA Choice steak

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$15.29

Two BBQ size sweet sausage served with sautéed peppers & onions and roasted potatoes

Sirloin Steak Tips-FULL

$25.99

A generous portion of mouth- watering marinated tips, flame broiled to your liking

Sirloin Steak Tips-HALF

$15.99

A generous portion of mouth- watering marinated tips, flame broiled to your liking

J.J.’S Daily Catch- Served with Two Sides (unless specified)

Unless otherwise noted, all our entrees are served with your choice of two sides

Baked Scrod

$18.29

A generous filet of haddock baked in lemon and butter with our crumb topping.

Baked Sea Scallops

$26.99

Plump juicy sea scallops baked and topped with our crumb topping.

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$19.29

A whole filet of haddock, stuffed with seafood stuffing with a sherry crumb topping.

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp, stuffed with our seafood stuffing, and baked in a creamy lemon butter.

Blackened Salmon

$18.99

Fresh salmon fillet coated with our spicy cajun seasoning, seared on cast iron.

Fish & Chips

$19.99

A whole filet of hand battered haddock, fried golden brown served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.

Fried Fisherman’s Platter

$26.99

A tasty combination of cod, shrimp and scallops, hand battered in our special breading, served with french fries, onion rings, and coleslaw.

Fried Sea Scallops

$26.99

Plump, juicy sea scallops fried in our special breading.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.99

A basket of plump, battered shrimp, served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.

Cajun Baked Haddock

$18.99

A filet of fresh haddock baked with Cajun seasoning and topped with fresh pico de gallo. Gluten free.

House Specialties- Served with Two Sides (unless specified)

Unless otherwise noted, all our entrees are served with your choice of two sides

Cape Cod Chicken

$17.99

Baked-stuffed boneless chicken breast, topped with a tasty cranberry & rosemary glaze.

Chicken Finger Platter

$15.99

Our tender hand breaded chicken tenders served with two sides and sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Parmesan-Full

$17.99

Two boneless chicken breasts, lightly breaded and covered in our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served over penne pasta.

Chicken Parmesan-Half

$12.99

Two boneless chicken breasts, lightly breaded and covered in our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served over penne pasta.

Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti

$17.99

Hot Turkey Dinner

$15.29

Tender slices of white turkey breast, topped with stuffing and fresh turkey gravy, served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and cranberry sauce.

Sizzling Fajitas

$17.49

Grilled seasoned chicken, steak or shrimp atop sizzling peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato. shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa.

Kid's Meals- Served with One Side, and a Hoodsie Cup

Kid Fingers

$7.00

Kid Fish

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Side Orders

Baked Potato

$2.75

BBQ $auce

$0.75

Broccoli

$2.75

Chicken $

$3.75

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Coleslaw

$1.75

Craft Beer Cheese

$0.80

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Toast

$2.75

Gravy Brown

$0.75

Gravy Turkey

$0.75

Guacamole

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$2.75

Pita Bread

$1.00

Rice

$2.75

Salmon $

$8.00

Sausage (1)

$5.75

Shrimp$

$3.99

Side of Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Salad w/ Entree

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Tips $

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Vegetable medley

$2.75

zucchini, green beans, carrots & broccoli medley.

Wraps (2)

$1.00

Teriyaki $auce

$0.75

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$6.99

Brownie

$2.50

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Dish Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Dough

$7.99

Hoodsie Cup

$1.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.99

Pistachio Ricotta Pie

$7.99

Tiramasu

$7.99

Maple Bourbon Pecan Sundae

$8.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Ribs, Steaks, Salads, Seafood, & More!

Website

Location

301 West Wyoming Avenue, Stoneham, MA 02180

Directions

Gallery
J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant image
J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant image
J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant image
J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant image

