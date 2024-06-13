Restaurant info

Our menu is a celebration of Cuba's culinary heritage, offering classic dishes like savory ropa vieja, tender lechon asado and crispy tostones served with zesty mojo sauce. Each dish is crafted with love and care , using authentic recipes passed down through generations. Whether you're craving a quick bite on the go or a leisurely meal with friends, our food truck promises an unforgettable culinary journey through the heart of Cuba. So come experience the taste of tradition and the spirit of hospitality at our JJ Cuban food truck today!