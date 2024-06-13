This restaurant does not have any images
JJ Cuban kitchen 406 Apricot Dr
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our menu is a celebration of Cuba's culinary heritage, offering classic dishes like savory ropa vieja, tender lechon asado and crispy tostones served with zesty mojo sauce. Each dish is crafted with love and care , using authentic recipes passed down through generations. Whether you're craving a quick bite on the go or a leisurely meal with friends, our food truck promises an unforgettable culinary journey through the heart of Cuba. So come experience the taste of tradition and the spirit of hospitality at our JJ Cuban food truck today!
Location
6399 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818