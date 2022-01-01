Restaurant header imageView gallery

JJ FISH AND CHICKEN

review star

No reviews yet

1332 N Lewis Ave

Waukegan, IL 60085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings Dinner
Super Combo
6 Wings Dinner

Buffalo Wings

6 Buffalo Wings

$9.99

with fries

12 Buffalo Wings

$14.99

with fries

20 Buffalo Wings

$24.99

30 Buffalo Wings

$32.99

50 Buffalo Wings

$49.99

7 Boneless Wings

$8.99

served with fries

13 Boneless Wings

$11.99

Served with fries

21 Boneless Wings

$22.99

32 Boneless Wings

$29.99

53 Boneless Wings

$36.99

Chicken & Waffles

3 Wings & 1 Waffle

$7.99

6 Wings & 1 Waffle

$10.99

4 wings & 1 Waffle

$8.99

10 Wings & 2 Waffles

$15.99

3 Chicken Tenders & 1 Waffle

$8.99

4 Chicken Tenders & 1 Waffle

$9.99

Chicken by Piece

15 Wings

$24.99

20 Wings

$34.99

30 Wings

$45.99

40 Wings

$55.99

50 Wings

$71.99

75 Wings

$106.99

100 Wings

$143.99

8 Pc Mix Chicken

$10.99

breast wings legs and thighs

20 Pc Mix Chicken

$28.99

breast wings legs and thighs

10 Legs

$9.99

25 Legs

$29.99

12 Legs & Fries

$15.99

10 Wings 10 Legs & Fries

$29.99

Po Boy Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.99

Served with fries

Catfish Filet Po Boy

$8.99

Served with fries

Chicken Po Boy

$7.99

Served with fries

Chicken Dinners

3 Wings Dinner

$7.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

4 Wing Dinner

$8.99

6 Wings Dinner

$10.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

10 Wings Dinner

$15.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 PC Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

4 PC Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

12 Pc Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

18 PC Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

2 PC Brest Dinner

$7.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Legs Dinner

$5.49

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

6 Legs Dinner

$7.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

Sm Gizzards Dinner

$6.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

Lg Gizzards Dinner

$7.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

Liver Dinner

$7.69

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

5 Wings & 5 Legs Dinner

$15.99

4 Pc Wings & Legs Dinner

$8.99

3 Pc Wings & 3 Pc Legs Dinner

$10.99

Fish By the Piece

10 Pc Mix Fish

$28.99

20 Pc Mix Fish

$39.99

50 Pc Mix Fish

$82.99

10 Pc Catfish Fillets

$36.99

Half Pan Catfish Nuggets

$36.99

10 Pc Catfish

$39.99Out of stock

Fish Dinners

2pc Catfish Dinner

$10.99

2pcs Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Pc Catfish Dinner

$15.99

3 pcs Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

2pc Catfish Fillet Dinner

$10.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Pc Catfish Fillet Dinner

$15.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

2 Pc Catfish Tail Dinner

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Pc Catfish Tail Dinner

$14.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

10 Pc Catfish Nuggets Dinner

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

15 Pc Catfish Nuggets Dinner

$12.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

2pc Tilapia Dinner

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Pc Tilapia Dinner

$14.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

2pc Perch Dinner

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Pc Perch Dinner

$14.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Pc Jack Salmon Dinner

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

4 Pc Jack Salmon Dinner

$14.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

10 Pc Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

15 Pc Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

30 Pc Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

3 Pc Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

6 Pc Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

12 Pc Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$27.99

12 pcs Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

Combos/Specials

served with fries

6 Wings w/ 6 pieces Mixed Fish

$28.99

with fries

10 Wings w/ 10 pieces Mixed Fish

$39.99

with fries

12 Wings w/ 12 pieces Mixed Fish

$49.99

with fries

Pick 2 Combo

Super Combo

$15.99

Served with fries, coleslaw and bread

Fries

Sm Fries

$3.99

Lg Fries

$4.99

Box Fries

$5.99

Half Pan Fries

$11.99

Full Pan Fries

$24.99

Kids Meals

6 Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

with fries & 12oz soda

6 Fish Nuggets

$4.99

with fries & 12oz soda

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

with fries

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

with fries

Cheese Burger

$5.99

with fries

Double Cheese Burger

$7.99

with fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.99

with fries

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.99

with fries

Italian Beef

$7.99

with fries

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.99

with fries

Chicken Cheese Philly Sandwich

$8.99

with fries

Gyros Burger

$8.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Side Orders

Beef Pizza Puff

$4.99

with fries

Cajun Rice

$1.99

Cauliflower

$4.49

Cheese Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.89

Cup of Cheese

$0.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Gyro Puff

$4.99

with fries

Hush Puppies

$4.49

Jalapeños

$0.35

Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Mozzerella Sticks

$4.99

Mushrooms

$4.49

Okra

$4.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Poppers

$4.49

Cheddar cheese

Potato Salad

$0.99

Spaghetti

$0.99

Zucchini

$4.49

Large Cajun Rice

$3.99

Large Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Hot Cheetos & Cheese

$1.00

Loaf Of Bread

$2.99

Pickel

$1.99

Doritos With Cheese

$1.00

Hot Fries Cheetos With Cheese

$1.00

Desserts

Carmel Cake

$3.25

Oreo Cake

$3.25

Lemon Cake

$3.25

Double Chocolate Cake

$3.25

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.25

German Chocolate Cake

$3.25

Carrot Cake

$3.25

Red Velvet Cake

$3.25

Cheese Cake

$3.25

Peach Cobbler

$3.25

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Butter Cookies

$2.50

Taffy Grapes

$5.99

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.50

Strawberry Taffy Grapes

$5.99

Fried Oreo

$5.00

Extras

1pc Catfish

$5.50

1pc Catfish Filet

$5.50

1pc Tilapia

$5.00

1pc Perch

$5.00

1pc Jack Salmon

$5.00

1 Chicken Wing

$1.50

1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

1 Chicken Leg

$2.00

Extra Waffle

$1.99

Big Mild

$1.99

1 Breast

$4.49

3oz Lemon Pepper

$5.00

Full Pan Cajun Rice

$39.99

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Full Pan Mac & Cheese

$39.99

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

JJ's Buffalo chicken loaded Fries

Jj's Buffalo chicken loaded fries

$9.99

N/A Beverages

Canned Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.49

2 Liter

$3.99

Monday Specials

MONDAY 30 Wings w/ Fries

$39.99

MONDAY Lg Gizzards Dinner

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh fried food with lots of verities

Website

Location

1332 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085

Directions

Gallery
JJ FISH AND CHICKEN image
Banner pic
BG pic
JJ FISH AND CHICKEN image

Similar restaurants in your area

Louie's
orange starNo Reviews
1009 North Ave Waukegan, IL 60085
View restaurantnext
Waukegan Yacht Club - 199 South Harbor Place
orange starNo Reviews
199 South Harbor Place Waukegan, IL 60085
View restaurantnext
The Point Pancake House
orange star4.4 • 2,402
1952 US-41 Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table - 4555 West Yorkhouse Road
orange starNo Reviews
4555 West Yorkhouse Road Wadsworth, IL 60083
View restaurantnext
Mama K's Pizza and Grille
orange star4.6 • 708
5250 Grand Ave Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext
Riverside Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
401 North Riverside Drive Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waukegan

Hillery's Bar-B-Q Waukegan - 2021 N Lewis Ave
orange star4.1 • 910
2021 N Lewis Ave Waukegan, IL 60087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waukegan
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston