Bars & Lounges
American

JJ Mahoney's

1,687 Reviews

$$

8932 161st Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98052

Order Again

Popular Items

Harp Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Beef Dip
Grilled Salmon

N/A DRINKS

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$4.50
Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$4.50
Shasta Ginger Ale

$4.00

APPETIZERS

Chicken Breast Strips

$16.00Out of stock

With Fries and side of Honey Mustard

Mac N Cheese Poppers

$10.00

With Ranch dipping sauce

Bacon Wrapped Prawns

$17.00

Six Jumbo Prawns wrapped in Apple Smoked Bacon with House Garlic Aioli

Jumbo Wings

$16.00

8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Hot Buffalo Or Sweet BBQ Sauce

Nachos

$12.00

House Tortilla or Potato Chips w/Cheddar-Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Bacon and Side Sour Cream

Potato Skins

$12.00

Six Crispy Skins with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, crispy bacon, and green onions. Served with side of Sour Cream

Poutine

$10.00

House-cut Fries topped with Dubliner Cheese and House Guinness Gravy

Chicken Bites

$8.00

Lightly breaded bites of chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Sausage Rolls

$11.00

Fresh pork sausage in flaky puff pastry served w/ stone ground mustard

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Brined jalapeños in a crispy potato crumb coating filled with cream cheese

Cream Cheese Filled Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Brined jalapeños in a crispy potato crumb coating filled with cream cheese

Frickles

$6.00

Deep-fried Dill pickle slices

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

House-breaded Crimini Mushrooms w/ Tiger Sauce

Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Hummus

$12.00

Served with Pita Points and Vegetables

Side of Fries

$6.00

Steak, house-cut or sweet potato

Side of Potato Chips

$6.00

SOUPS

Traditional Irish Stew

$7.00+
Guinness Onion Soup

$7.00+
Clam Chowder

$7.00+
Tomato Bisque

$7.00+

SALADS

House Salad

$7.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00
Cobb Salad

$16.00
Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.00
Caesar Salad

$7.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Classic Reuben

$17.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island on Marbled Rye

Classic JJ Burger

$17.50

6-ounce ground chuck patty made in-house with grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house Aioli

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken Strips, Provolone, Buffalo Sauce, House Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

Lucky Burger

$19.50

6-ounce ground chuck patty made in-house with grilled onions, Dubliner Cheese, HP sauce, Irish Bacon, lettuce, tomato

Bacon Bleu Burger

$18.50

6-ounce ground chuck patty made in-house with bacon, bleu cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato

Beef Dip

$16.50+

6 oz thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus

Bookmaker's Cheesesteak

$17.50+

6 oz thinly sliced steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, house aioli

Irish Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Dubliner, Jack, and Cheddar cheeses with Irish Bacon on Sourdough

Beef Sliders

$16.00

Three 2-oz House Sliders, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, House Aioli

Chicken Bacon & Swiss

$15.00

4 oz breaded chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Honey Mustard, toasted Brioche bun

Club Sandwich

$17.50

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, House Aioli on Toasted Sourdough

Chipotle Wrap

$16.50

Steak or Chicken, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Chipotle Aioli

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00
Vegetarian Wrap

$17.50

Zucchini, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, Provolone, Spring Mix, House Aioli

Baja Tacos w/Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Dressed Greens w/ Steak or Cod +$3

Baja Tacos w/Crispy Cod

$18.00

Fresh Pacific cod fried in our Harp beer batter in 3 warm corn tortillas with avocado, Pico de Gallo, cilantro lime sauce

Baja Tacos w/Tempura Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Tempura battered shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas with avocado, Pico de Gallo, cilantro lime sauce

Impossible Burger

$19.00

Cod Sandwich

$15.00

ENTREES

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$21.00

Guinness-Braised Corned Beef Brisket, Buttered Cabbage, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Soda Bread, Horseradish, & Au Jus

Harp Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$19.00

3 generous pieces of Fresh Pacific Cod, Steak Fries, Irish Mustard Coleslaw, House Tartar

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Ground Chuck, Carrots, Onions, Peas, Topped with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Cheddar-Jack Cheese side of Dressed Greens

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Classic Creamy Chicken & Vegetables topped with Flaky Puff Pastry side of Dressed Greens

Steak & Guinness Pie

$18.00

Tender Steak, Mushrooms, and Root Vegetables slowly cooked in Guinness, topped w/ Flaky Puff Pastry side of Dressed Greens

Bangers & Mash

$19.00Out of stock

Fresh Pork Sausages, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Soda Bread and Stew Broth

Bangers Colcannon

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh Pork Sausage, Garlic Mashed Potatoes mixed with Bacon, Leeks, Green Onion, Cabbage, & Sour Cream, Topped w/Guinness Gravy, w/Soda Bread

Chicken Schnitzel

$19.00

Tender Breaded Chicken, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, House Creamy Dijon, and Potato Roll

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

6 oz grilled Salmon topped with champagne butter sauce, sautéed veggies, mashed potatoes, potato roll

DESSERTS

Fudge Brownie

$8.00

Warm fudge brownie topped with caramel and chocolate sauce

Baileys Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Warm Bailey’s Irish Cream and raisin bread pudding topped with house-made Whiskey Caramel sauce

GROWLERS

Guinness w/ Growler

$40.00

Smithwicks w/ Growler

$40.00

Harp w/ Growler

$40.00

Stella Artois w/ Growler

$40.00

Trickster w/ Growler

$40.00

Bodhizafa w/ Growler

$40.00

Mac & Jacks w/ Growler

$40.00

Pyramid Hef w/ Growler

$40.00

Magners w/ Growler

$40.00

Founders w/ Growler

$40.00

Guinness Refill

$25.00

Smithwicks Refill

$25.00

Harp Refill

$25.00

Stella Artois Refill

$25.00

Trickster IPA Refill

$25.00

Bodhizafa IPA Refill

$25.00

Mac & Jack's Refill

$25.00

Pyramid Hefeweizen Refill

$25.00

Magners Refill

$25.00

Founders Lager Refill

$25.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Redmond's friendly neighborhood Irish Pub. JJ Mahoney's featuring craft beer, fine cocktails, sports and an authentic Irish menu for lunch and dinner with weekend breakfast!

8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052

