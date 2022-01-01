Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

JJ's Bar And Grill

review star

No reviews yet

726 East Oglethorpe Highway

Hinesville, GA 31313

Appetizers

Supper Platter (20 Pcs)

$16.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks 5

$4.00

JJs Crazy Fries

$9.00

JJs Crazy Nachos

$9.00

7 Fried Shrimp

$8.00

7 jumbo Shrimp Breaded

Empanada

$3.00

Alcapurrias

$3.00

Relleno de Papas

$4.00

Stuff Potato

Pinchos

$4.00

Kabobs

Sorrullitos

$3.00

Corn Fritters

Carne Frita

$6.50

Fried Pork Pieces

Chicharrones de Pollo

$6.00

Chicken Chunks

Cuajito

$7.00

Hog Maws

Morcilla

$6.00

Blood Sausage

Mini Empanada (10)

$6.00

Mini Alcapurrias (10)

$6.00

All Day Entrees

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Pechuga Encebollado

Chicken Stew

$12.00

Pollo Guisado

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Fried Leg Quarter

$11.00

Pollo Frito

Chicharon De Pollo

$10.50

Chicken Chunks

Pork Chop

$13.00

Chuleta

Fried Pork Pieces

$11.00

Carne Frita

Roast Pork

$11.00

Pernil

Chuleta Kan Kan

$20.00

Large Deep Fried Pork chop

Cube Stake w/ Grilled Onion

$12.00

Bistec Encebollado

Beef Stew

$11.00

Carne Guisada

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Sopa

Sancocho

$8.00

Sopa

Steak and Seafood

Ribeye Steak

$16.00

Churrasco Stake

$17.00

Skirt Stake

Tilapia Fillet

$13.00

Fried Red Snapper

$21.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Bacalao

$12.00

Quesadillas Tacos & Burritos

Quesadillas

$7.00

Tacos

$3.50

Bori Taco

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

JJ's 1 pound Burrito

$8.50

All Day Kids Menu

Mini Round Pizza

$6.00

6 Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Hamburger 6oz

$6.00

Sandwiches

El Jibarito Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Triple Sandwich

$11.00

Burropleta

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Wings & Burgers

6 wings

$8.00

10 wings

$11.00

15 wings

$17.00

20 wings

$20.00

Flats Only

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Half and Half

Combine Sauce

Breaded

$2.00

Burger 8oz

$10.00

Burger 12oz

$12.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Sides

Mofongo

$6.00

Trifongo

$6.00

Rice w/ Gandules

$4.00

Rice w/Pinto Beans

$4.00

Rice White

$3.00

Rice Yellow

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Potato Loaded (Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream )

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potato Loaded (Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream )

$4.00

French Fries

$2.00

Yuca al Mojo

$3.00

Yucaa Fried

$3.00

Tostones(4)

$3.00

Maduro (4)

$3.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Sweet Corn

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Baby Carrots

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Gren Bean Casserole

$2.00

Pastel

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Potato Salad Pink

$3.00

Potato Salad White

$3.00

Maccaroni Salad

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$2.00

Add 2 eggs

$2.00

Desserts

Flan Cheese

$3.00

Flan Coco

$3.00

Flan Vanilla

$3.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00

Specials

Guineo Escabeche

$7.00

1 Dozen Pasteles

$30.00

Alcapurrias 1dz

$25.00

Ceviche

$7.00

Family Pack

$32.00

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Mangu (solo)

$6.00

Mangu (3 golpes) Fried Salami,White Cheese & eggs.

$13.00

Sunday Special

$12.00

Delivery Fee

Hinesville

$6.00

Ft Stewart Main

$7.00

Ft Stewart 2nd BDE

$8.00

Allenhurst/ Waulthourville

$7.00

Midway

$9.00

Airport Rd

$7.00

Flemington

$6.00

Ludowici

$9.00

Protein only

Pernil

$2.00+

Chicken Stew

$6.50

Beef Stew

$6.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Fried Leg Quarter

$6.50

Chicharron de Pollo

$6.50

Pork Chop

$6.50

Cube Stake

$7.00

Fried Pork Pieces

$6.50

Chuleta Kan Kan

$12.00

Chicken Fingers 3

$6.50

Natural Juices

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Guanabana

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Large

$1.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr PIbb

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke 0

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Coco Rico

$2.00

Uva India

$2.00

Kola Champagne

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened tea

$3.00

Large

$1.00

Drinks

Well

$6.00

Double Well

$10.00

Double Top $13

$13.00

Red bull

$4.00

Palo Amarillo

$2.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pina Colada Virgen

$6.00

Sangria

$7.00

Mojito

$12.00

Add Red Bull

$2.00

Malta

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Agua de Coco

$4.00

Medalla

$3.00

Double top $15

$15.00

Cafe

$2.00

On the Side

on the side

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We specialize on Caribbean Cuisine but we also offer lots of American dishes. We have a full Bar and two event rooms. We do Dine-in, Take-out and deliveries to include catering to any type of event. We are located inside a hotel, so it makes it convenient for out of town visitors. We offer a hotel discount to our guests.

Location

726 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313

Directions

