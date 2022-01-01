Latin American
Bars & Lounges
JJ's Bar And Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We specialize on Caribbean Cuisine but we also offer lots of American dishes. We have a full Bar and two event rooms. We do Dine-in, Take-out and deliveries to include catering to any type of event. We are located inside a hotel, so it makes it convenient for out of town visitors. We offer a hotel discount to our guests.
Location
726 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things
No Reviews
4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant