JJ's Bar and Grille 6520 North U.S. Highway 41

No reviews yet

6520 North U.S. Highway 41

Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Dinner

Dinner

Farmer John's Special

$15.99

Chopped steak covered with mushrooms, onions & gravy. Served with mashed potatoes

Smothered Chicken

$15.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese. Choice of 2 sides

Grouper

$18.99

Fresh mahi-mahi or grouper, grilled, blackened or fried. Available with lemon pepper. Choice of 2 sides

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy house-made alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and side salad. Add chicken: $4 / shrimp: $6

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Linguini pasta with succulent shrimp finished with Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread and side salad

Dessert

Plain Cheesecake

$6.99

Dessert of the Week

$6.99

Flavored Cheesecake

$6.99

Main Menu

Appetizers & Small Plates

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.99

Delectable shrimp wrapped in bacon & sweetened with maple honey glaze

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Crispy Italian breaded mozzarella sticks served with house-made marinara sauce

Nachos with Salsa

$5.99

Basket of chips with salsa

Nachos with Queso

$5.99

Basket of chips with queso

Cheese Flatbread

$9.99

Melted mozzarella or cheddar cheese on flatbread. Add pepperoni, beef or chicken: $2

Loaded Nachos

$14.99

Chips served with your choice of seasoned chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, cheese, sour cream & scallions

Loaded Crispy French Fries

$8.99

Melted cheese, bacon, sour cream & chives

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.99

Melted cheese, bacon, sour cream & chives

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.99

Chopped chicken, garlic, black beans, corn, red onion, bell peppers & cheese. Served with boom-boom sauce

Quesadillas

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with jalapenos, salsa & sour cream. (Add chicken or beef: $3 / shrimp: $4)

Chicken Bites

$10.99

Crispy & juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, buffalo or ranch

Grouper Bites

$13.99

Basket of delectable grouper: grilled, blackened or fried

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Soft pretzels served with beer cheese, queso, honey mustard, or ranch dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$8.99

Crispy golden brown onion rings served with choice of dipping sauce

Wings

Wing Baskets (6 Pieces)

$9.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

Wing Baskets (8 Pieces)

$12.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

Wing Baskets (12 Pieces)

$19.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

Wing Baskets (20 Pieces)

$29.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

Wings (10)

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.49

Jj's always has at least 2-choices. Served in a bowl

JJ's Market Salad

$15.99

Choice of grilled chicken or shrimp with crispy bacon, delicious apples, fresh strawberries, savory walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and crispy bacon. Choice of chicken or grilled shrimp

JJ's Chef Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, ham, turkey, cucumber, tomatoes, onions with shredded cheddar cheese

Taco Salad

$13.99

A crispy tortilla shell with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, shredded cheese, sour cream & choice of beef or chicken. Salsa on the side

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and finished with parmesan cheese. Add chicken: $4 or shrimp: $6

Burger's & More

JJ's Cheeseburger

$13.99

Grilled beef burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles on a toasted kaiser bun. Add bacon: $1.50

Black & Bleu

$13.99

Seasoned blackened beef burger with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & onions on a kaiser bun

Swiss Mushroom

$13.99

Sauteed mushrooms over a grilled beef burger with melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun

AB Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Grilled beef burger with bacon, smashed tater tots and an egg cooked your way! Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Kickin' Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo garlic chicken topped with fried pickles, beer cheese, lettuce, and tomato between a toasted brioche bun

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

A local favorite - ham, pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mayo-mustard blend on Cuban bread. Available pressed or cold

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast (hot or cold) with fresh lettuce & tomatoes. Available buffalo style (fried)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast (hot or cold) with fresh lettuce & tomatoes. Available buffalo style (fried)

Grouper Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled, blackened or fried on a toasted kaiser bun with lettuce & tomato. Tartar sauce upon request

Cheese Steak

$14.99

Thinly sliced steak on a toasted French roll, topped with American cheese, grilled peppers & onions

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Layers of delicious ham, turkey and bacon with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce & cheddar cheese

Italian Sub

$13.99

Salami, pepperoni, and ham on a hoagie roll, topped with pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing. Served pressed or cold

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Classic grilled American cheese on Texas toast without side. Add soup of the day $2

Sides a La Carte

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Kids Meals

Butter Noodles

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

NA Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$2.49

Cranberry

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Lemonaide

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Pineapple

$2.49

Red Bull

$5.00

Sierrah Mist

$2.49

Tropicana Fruit

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Late Night Fried

Late Night Fried

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Crispy Italian breaded mozzarella sticks served with house-made marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Soft pretzels served with beer cheese, queso, honey mustard, or ranch dipping sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.99

Chopped chicken, garlic, black beans, corn, red onion, bell peppers & cheese. Served with boom-boom sauce

Loaded Crispy French Fries

$8.99

Melted cheese, bacon, sour cream & chives

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Crispy golden brown onion rings served with choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Wings

Wing Baskets (6 Pieces)

$9.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

Wing Baskets (8 Pieces)

$12.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

Wing Baskets (12 Pieces)

$19.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

Wing Baskets (20 Pieces)

$29.99

Wings served with bleu cheese or ranch extra dipping sauce (0.50) add celery (0.50), all flats (+$2.00/per 8)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6520 North U.S. Highway 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Directions

