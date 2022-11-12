Main picView gallery

JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst Hurst

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1101 Melbourne Road Ste #2311

Hurst, TX 76053

Order Again

Popular Items

Order of 3 Regular Tacos
Loaded Fries
Rotisserie Chicken Taco

Appetizer

Elote

$4.99

Chicken Avocado soup

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Combo

Bowl Combo

$10.49

Breakfast Plate Combo

$9.99

Burrito Combo

$9.99

Enchilada Plate Combo

$9.99

Fish Taco Plate Combo

$10.99

Gordita Combo

$10.99

Nacho Combo

$9.99

Quesadilla Combo

$9.99

Taco Combo Plate

$9.99

Torta Combo

$10.99

Taco Plate / No Drink

$8.99

Tacos

Order of 3 Regular Tacos

$8.99

Steak Asada Taco

$3.49

Al Pastor Taco

$3.49

Carnitas Taco

$3.49

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$3.49

Roasted Veggies Taco

$3.49

Fried Avocado Taco

$3.49

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$3.49

Red Chili Pork Taco

$3.49

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Order of 3 Premium Tacos

$10.99

Roasted Brisket Taco

$3.99

Baja Fish Taco

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Fresh Avoca Taco

$3.49

Burrito

Steak Asada Burrito

$9.95

Roasted Brisket Burrito

$10.95

Carnitas Burrito

$8.95

Al Pastor Burrito

$8.95

Rotisserie Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.95

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Mixed Grill (Steak & Shrimp) Burrito

$10.99

Sriracha Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Teriyaki Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Beans Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Burrito Fish And Black Beans

$11.99

Chicken And Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$8.99

Carnitas Enchiladas

$9.99

Roasted Brisket Enchiladas

$10.99

Steak Asada Enchiladas

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas

$10.99

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$9.99

Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99

Shredded Cheese Enchiladas

$8.99

Pastor Enchiladas

$9.99

Quesadilla

Steak Asada Quesadilla

$9.99

Roasted Brisket Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Avocado & Roasted tomato Quesadilla

$9.99

Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Roasted Corn & Zucchini Quesadilla

$8.99

Mixed Grill (Shrimp & Steak) Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Quesadilla Pastor

$8.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesadilla Chicken And Shrimp

$10.99

Quesadilla Steak And Chicken

$10.99

Quesadilla Trio

$12.99

Nachos

Pinches Nachos

$6.99

Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Torta

Steak Asada Torta

$9.99

Al Pastor Torta

$8.99

Roasted Brisket Torta

$10.99

Rotisserie Chicken Torta

$8.99

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

Bean & Cheese Torta

$7.99

Red Chili Pork Torta

$8.99

Ground Beef Torta

$8.99

Bowl

Red Chili Pork Bowl

$9.99

Roasted Corn & Zucchini Bowl

$8.99

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.99

Baja Fish Bowl

$9.99

Steak Asada Bowl

$9.99

Roasted Brisket Bowl

$9.99

Carnitas Bowl

$8.99

Ground Beef Bowl

$8.99

Rotisserie Chicken bowl

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$9.99

Mixed Grill (Shrimp & Steak) Bowl

$10.99

Roasted Veggies Bowl

$8.99

Gorditas

Order of 3 Gorditas

$12.99

Steak Asada Gordita

$4.99

Al Pastor Gordita

$4.99

Rotisserie Chicken Gordita

$4.99

Bean & Cheese Gordita

$4.99

Carnitas Gordita

$4.99

Ground Beef Gordita

$4.99

Roasted Brisket Gordita

$4.99

Red Chili Pork Gordita

$4.99

Sides & Extras

Side of Refried Beans

$1.99

Side of Charro Beans

$1.99

Side of Black Beans

$1.99

Side of Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.99

Side of Natural Cut Fries

$3.49

Box of Chips

$1.89

Side of Mexican Slaw

$1.49

Side of Roasted Veggies

$2.49

Cup of Queso

$4.99

Cup of Guacamole

$4.99

Cup of Salsa

$1.99

Sour Cream (2)

$0.50

Add Bacon

$2.99

Side of Tortillas

$1.59

Side of Avocado Slices

$1.49

Side of Fried Avocado Slices

$1.99

Chile toreado

$0.99

Add Shredd Cheese

$0.99

Cup Pico

$1.99

Side Of Tortilla Corn(3)

$1.99

Side Of Tortilla Flour(2)

$1.99

Burritos

Burrito Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Eggs & Cheese

$7.49

Burrito Eggs, Avocado & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Machacado

$8.99

Burrito potatoes, Eggs & Cheese

$7.49

Burrito Sausage, Eggs & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Steak, Eggs & Cheese

$8.99

Tacos

Taco Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$3.99

Taco Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese

$3.99

Taco Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Taco Eggs, Avocado & Cheese

$3.99

Taco Machacado

$4.99

Taco potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.49

Taco Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Taco Steak, Eggs & Cheese

$3.99

Chorizo Potatoes No Egg

$3.99

Gorditas

Gordita Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$4.49

Gordita Eggs & Cheese

$3.99

Gordita Eggs, Avocado & Cheese

$4.49

Gordita Machacado

$4.99

Gordita sausage, Eggs & Cheese

$4.49

Gordita Steak, Eggs & Cheese

$4.99

Gordita Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese

$4.49

Gordita potatoes, Eggs & Cheese

$3.99

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.49

Large Agua Fresca

$4.69

Large Soft Drink

$3.49

Medium Agua Fresca

$3.49

Medium Soft Drink

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 Melbourne Road Ste #2311, Hurst, TX 76053

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

