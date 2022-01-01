The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub-- Palatine, IL
536 Reviews
$$
150 S Northwest Hwy
Palatine, IL 60074
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Our take on a popular shareable dish, we dice our fresh tomatoes and add fresh basil and garlic. We mix it with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar then season it all with a mixture of salt, pepper and other spices. Served with portions of fresh, crusty French bread.
Cheddar Nuggets
Cubes of aged, sharp cheddar cheese coated in a smooth but crispy batter and…you guessed it, fry them to a golden brown. A long-time customer favorite! Served with ranch dressing upon request.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Fresh, oven baked French bread brushed with butter and seasoned with garlic, paprika, basil and parmesan. Covered in our fresh Wisconsin mozzarella cheese then baked in our oven. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Beer Battered Fries
Our Brew City, beer battered fries are skin-on and maxi-cut- delivering extraordinary flavor! Lightly coated in a beer-batter then dusted with just the right amount of seasonings.
Fries, Cajun
Our Brew City beer-battered fries tossed in our special blend of Cajun seasonings. Very addictive! Taste great with Ranch dressing.
Fries, Loaded
Our lightly seasoned beer-battered fries, covered in a very, high quality, aged sharp cheddar sauce (no, not nacho cheese sauce) and pieces of chopped, hickory smoked bacon. Ranch dressing available upon request
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Triangles of macaroni and cheese that is breaded then fried to a golden crispy texture. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Sticks of 100% mozzarella cheese breaded in a smooth, batter then deep fried to a crispy texture. Served with your choice of JJ Twig’s recipe sauces made in our kitchen: warm marina, pizza or meat sauce.
Mushrooms, Breaded
Generous portion of plump mushrooms that are lightly battered and fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
If you like onions, look no further. These are delicious large slices of white onions that are lightly battered and fried. Served with ranch dressing upon your request.
Pizza Bread
Our freshly prepared garlic bread, topped with our proprietary blended pizza sauce and our special Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and oregano- then baked to perfection.
Ravioli, Toasted
Ravioli stuffed with a ricotta cheese filling then lightly tossed in bread crumbs then fried to a golden brown. Served with our custom made marinara sauce.
Shrimp Jammers
Large jumbo butterfly cut shrimp that is stuffed with a generous portion of Monterey Jack Cheese then fried to a crunchy crispness. Although cocktail sauce and lemon are available, if you want to spice it up, try it with buffalo sauce!
Sampler Basket
We’ve taken a combination of some of our customer’s favorites and combined them for you to….sample! Includes cheese nuggets, breaded mushrooms, toasted ravioli and onion rings-served with ranch dressing. We apologize but as we prep these at an earlier time, we cannot accept substitutions.
Fresh Veggie Platter
A healthy and light appetizer for when fried cheese isn’t an option! Celery, carrots, sliced cucumbers and broccoli served with ranch dressing.
Veggie Plate (Grilled)
Light, healthy and so vibrant! A very popular appetizer, this plate does take a little extra time to prepare. Asparagus, red peppers, zucchini and yellow squash are lightly brushed with olive oil and seasoned with a blend of spices then grilled to perfection. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Wings, Jumbo Bone-In
Big, meaty chicken wings, deep fried to a perfect golden brown; tossed in one of our delicious sauces.
Wings, Boneless
Boneless pieces of breast meat that is battered then deep fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Wings, Veggie
You will not believe this is not chicken! Available in the same sauce options. Best results, have the sauce on the side so the nuggets maintain their crispness.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons. Dressings come on the side but can be tossed if requested.
Garden Salad
When craving veggies- nothing beats our Garden Salad. Crisp iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers, carrots and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with choice of grilled or breaded BBQ chicken breast. Topped with diced tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon and sliced onions then we drizzled with our own BBQ sauce. Served it with ranch dressing on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in our home-made spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with diced tomatoes and red onions and served with your choice of ranch OR blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with warm, slices of grilled chicken breast. Served with croutons, parmesan cheese and Cardini Caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side but salad can be tossed.
JJ Twig Salad
Our version of “everything but the sink” salad! Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with pepperoni, bacon, diced tomatoes, sliced fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, shredded mozzarella and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. Delicious and filling!
Parmesan Chicken Salad
A JJ Twig original that's not only healthy but tasty! Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with olive oil, red wine vinegar, parmesan and croutons. Topped with strips of warm, marinated parmesan encrusted grilled chicken breast. A long-time customer favorite!
Burgers
"Build Your Own" 1/2lb Angus Burger
You're the boss! Everything needed to build the 1/2lb Angus Burger of your dreams!
1/2lb Angus Burger
Just needing simple condiments? Our 1/2 Angus burger with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
1/2lb Angus Cheeseburger
Our Angus Cheeseburger are topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle...Oh and your choice of cheese. (Looking for more, please go to "Build your Burger").
1/2lb Angus Bacon Cheeseburger
Our Angus Bacon Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and/or pickle. Topped with bacon and your choice of cheese. (Looking for more, please go to "Build your Burger").
1/2lb Jalapeno Burger
A burger with a bit of heat! Our freshly grilled 1/2lb Angus burger prepared to your specifications, topped with melted cheddar cheese and spicy jalapenos!
1/2lb Swiss Burger
Our 1/2lb Angus patty is smothered in sautéed mushrooms then topped with Swiss cheese!
1/2lb Western Burger
Oh…home on the range! We grill your Angus patty to your preferred temperature then top it with our specially blended BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, thick cut Onion Ring and crispy hickory smoked bacon.
THE 911- King of our burgers!
Call your doctor- this is a 1lb burger! Start with one patty- add your cheese then top that with another patty and another slice of your cheese. Top as you desire!
Chicken Sandwiches
"Build your own" Chicken Sandwich
Start your sandwich with either our freshly grilled breast of chicken or fried breast fillets. Add your choices of sauces and toppings!!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Freshly grilled or golden fried chicken breast topped with our special Buffalo Sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served on a Kaiser roll.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Freshly grilled breast of chicken or golden fried chicken breasts, topped with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.
Chicken Wrap
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast wrapped in a tomato-basil flat bread with diced tomatoes, chopped lettuce and a mix of mozzarella and shredded, cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing. Absolutely delicious and very satisfying. Try with our homemade buffalo sauce for an extra kick of flavor!
Italian Beefs
Italian Beef
The choice is yours- have a basic beef or create your own with the options provided. Our "Au Jus" is on-the-side.
Beef "N" Chedder
Our Italian beef sandwich is smothered in our cheddar cheese sauce and served on a garlic roll.
The "Sicilian Beef"
No, not your common version but an old time, South-Side favorite. It’s our Italian beef covered with our home-made marinara and topped off with mozzarella cheese. Served on a French roll.
The "Beef Supreme"
It's "The Supreme" because it is truly that good! Our Italian Beef sandwich is served on our garlic bread and then topped with mozzarella. The Au Jus is on the side.
Beef & Sausage Sandwich
A Chicago favorite that always satisfies! Our Italian Beef sandwich is combined with a link of our Italian sausage! It’s the best of both worlds! Served in a French Roll with our "Italian gravy" (Au Jus) on the side.
Sandwiches
Italian Sausage Sandwich
A link of our own Italian Sausage based on a decades old recipe. Served on a French roll and topped with your choice of available toppings.
Meatball Sandwich
Three of our large meatballs are served on a French Roll and bathed in our home-made marinara sauce. Other toppings are available.
PIZZA- Specialties
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Choose between grilled or breaded chicken that is diced then spread over our unique blend of buffalo sauces, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Cheeseburger Pizza
Off the grill without the bun! Our homemade pizza sauce is covered with in-house seasoned ground beef; combined with bacon and covered with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. After removing from our ovens, it is topped with sliced tomatoes and lettuce. BBQ can be substituted.
Hawaiian Pizza
BBQ sauce base topped with diced Virginia ham, sun-sweet Dole pineapple and mozzarella. Tangy and sweet at the same time! (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Hot Italian Beef Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with our freshly dipped Italian beef, a spicy giardiniera mix, garlic and topped with our mozzarella. (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
JJ Twig Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with sausage, freshly sliced mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Topped with our mozzarella- its' a Chicago classic! (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Margherita Pizza
Choose either a base of our original pizza sauce or virgin olive oil! Topped with fresh cut tomatoes and basil and finished with freshly shredded mozzarella. (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Mexican Pizza
Taco sauce base topped with our homemade seasoned ground beef, covered with shredded mozzarella/cheddar mix, tomatoes, green onions, black olives. Served with side of crisp lettuce, sour cream and/or jalapenos upon request. (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Pepperoni Lovers Pizza
What’s better than a layer of pepperoni? TWO LAYERS! A base of our homemade pizza sauce covered with slices of our top quality pepperoni. Topped with mozzarella and finished with a 2nd layer of pepperoni! (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
The "Primo" Pizza
A MUST TRY!!! Our homemade pizza sauce topped with our freshly sliced meatballs, garlic, roasted red bell peppers, finished with a topping of fresh basil. Delizioso! (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Veggie Pizza
Looking to go the guilt-free route? Our homemade pizza sauce topped with our mozzarella cheese then layered with fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives. (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
VIP Pizza
A special creation from our owner. pepperoni, hickory smoked bacon, fresh spinach and garlic- It is a little salty but is also unique blend of flavors!! (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Western Pizza
A base of our house blended BBQ sauce topped with sausage, hickory smoked bacon, onions and our mozzarella. Both sweet and savory! (Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
10" Pizza
10" Thin
Our 10" Personal Pizza makes for a great lunch option or if you just have a smaller appetite. Serves one person.
10" Cauliflower
Our cauliflower crusts taste awesome and are a dieticians delight!-even works on the Keto diets! These are also an alternative to gluten-free. Please be advised that they are cooked in the same ovens as our traditional crusts.
10" Gluten Free
We were one of the first in the area to offer a gluten-free alternative and our customers have enjoyed it ever since. We take precautions but they are cooked in the same ovens as our regular pizzas.
10" DD
A trademark of JJ Twigs for decades this is an amazing take on a deep dish but without all the heavy dough. So good the others have copied it!!
12" Pizza
12" Thin
We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients rather than filling you full of dough! Our small pizza feeds 1-2 people.
12" DD
A trademark of JJ Twigs for decades this is our amazing take on a deep dish but without all the heavy dough. You know it is good when tis been copied by others!! Bring an appetite for this one! Feeds 2-3 people.
14" Pizza
14" Thin
Our signature home-made crust is rolled to a precise thickness to give it that perfect balance between crust, cheese and sauce. Other chains love to give you that thicker, thin crust to perceive an “extra value” yet they are just filling you up with dough. We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients.
14" DD
A trademark of JJ Twigs for decades this is an amazing take on a deep dish yet without all that thick crust! This size pizza is a real monster and will feed 4-5 people.
16" Pizza
Pastas
Aglio Olio
Choice of either spaghetti or mostaccioli noodles tossed over a heated blend of garlic, olive oil and parmesan cheese. We suggest adding broccoli and/or sausage as an awesome topping! Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parm Pasta
Choice of either grilled or breaded chicken breast and your type of noodle, Topped with our home-made marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with garlic bread.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Pasta
Pasta is tossed in olive oil with a special blend of lemon and black pepper seasoning. Topped with freshly grilled, diced chicken breast and sprinkled with parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Mostaccioli
Small, tube shaped noodles topped with your choice of sauces. Our marinara and meat sauces are our own recipe and cooked in our kitchen or you can elect to have your noodles sautéed in a butter or olive oil sauce. Add toppings and even have your meal oven-baked with a blanket of mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti
Traditional spaghetti noodles topped with your choice of sauces. Our marinara and meat sauces are our own recipe and cooked in our kitchen or you can elect to have your noodles sautéed in a butter or olive oil sauce. Add toppings and even have your meal oven-baked with a blanket of mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Entrees
Chicken Strips w/Fries
Five finger lickin’ chicken filets for each one on your hand! These chicken filets are choice portions of prime white breast meat that is breaded in a crispy batter. Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce (1 choice please).
Wing Dinner
Eight pieces of our town favorite bone-in JUMBO wings. Tossed in one of our sauces and served with a full order of our beer battered French fries.
Kid's Meals
Kid's Chicken Strips
Two large juicy strips of breaded and fried chicken breast. Served with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch. Meals include a side item and a can of soda.
Kids Pasta
Choice of mostaccioli or spaghetti noodles topped with butter, marinara or meat sauce. Meals include a side item and a can of soda.
Kid's 10" Pizza
Choose one of these kid favorite pizzas: Cheese, Pepperoni or Sausage. Meals include a side item and a can of soda.
Misc Menu Items
DESSERTS
Drinks
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
We offer DINE-IN, CARRY-OUT and DELIVERY services. Prep times may be longer during peak hours. Our aim is to provide you with fresh, quality products and good memories. So please come in and enjoy a great time or enjoy our food in your home. .
