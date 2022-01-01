The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub-- Palatine, IL

Mostaccioli

$12.10 +

Small, tube shaped noodles topped with your choice of sauces. Our marinara and meat sauces are our own recipe and cooked in our kitchen or you can elect to have your noodles sautéed in a butter or olive oil sauce. Add toppings and even have your meal oven-baked with a blanket of mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.