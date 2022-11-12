  • Home
Jam's Joy Bungalow - Cotati 101 East Cotati Avenue

No reviews yet

101 East Cotati Avenue

Cotati, CA 94931

Popular Items

BANH MI
CHARLIE HUSTLE
NUTTY NOODS

SMALL PLATES

CURRY FRIES

$9.00

SHOESTRING FRIES WITH CURRY MAYO, SAMBAL & CILANTRO. gf

GO BALLS

$7.00

CRIPSY CURRY RICE BALLS, SWEET CHILI SAUCE ON SIDE. gf

SHOESTRING FRIES. gf

$7.00

FRIED CHICKEN SKINS

$7.00

THINK POULTRY CHICHARONES, KHAO MUN GAI SAUCE FOR DIPPING. gf

WINGS, MAN!

$14.00

WHOLE CHICKEN WINGS TOSSED IN OUR TAMARI-GINGER-GARLIC SAUCE. gf

JOK

$8.00

SAVORY RICE PORRIDGE, FERMENTED SOY BEAN & GINGER SAUCE, CRISPY SHALLOTS, 1/2 of a 6 MIN EGG, CILANTRO. ADD PROTEIN $3 JAMS STYLE: all of the above plus chicken, chicken skins & pickled mustard greens $4

Individual Meatball

$2.00

Individual Chicken Skewer

$2.00

Individual 6 Min Egg

$2.00

Side Sauces

SALADS

CRISPY RICE SALAD

$11.00

crispy fried curry rice balls, broken & mixed with chopped ginger, jalapeno, pickled carrots, crispy & fresh shallot, peanuts, cilantro & lettuces & fish sauce dressing (gf) add protein $3 vegan available

NUTTY NOODS

$11.00

CHOICE OF SOBA OR GLASS (gf) NOODLES WITH CURRIED PEANUT SAUCE, CABBAGE, CILANTRO, MINT, PICKLED CARROTS, CUCUMBER, PICKLED SHITAKE, CRISPY SHALLOTS & PEANUTS. (vegan, can be gf)

JOY BUNGALOW SALAD

$8.00

CABBAGE SALAD WITH FRIED SHALLOTS, MINT & CILANTRO. gf CHOICE OF TAMARI-GINGER DRESSING OR FISH SAUCE DRESSING ADD PROTEIN $3

SANDWICHES

ALL DAY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

BRIOCHE BUN, THAI CHILI JAM (CONTAINS SHIRMP PASTE), CHEESE, 6 MIN EGG AND CHINESE SAUSAGE

PHO DIP

$12.00

OUR VERSION OF A FRENCH DIP; THINLY SLICED EYE OF ROUND, WHITE ONION, HOISIN BBQ SAUCE, SEA CHIMICHURRI & PHO BROTH FOR DIPPING

SATAY SANDWICH

$11.00

turmeric chicken thigh or f ried tofu, cucumber relish, curry-peanut sauce, cilantro, banh mi bun

BANH MI

$10.00

Vietnamese sandwich, pickled carrots, cilantro, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha, toasted bun, choice of daily proteins

CHARLIE HUSTLE

$12.00

famous fried chicken sandwich, coconut milk brined crispy thigh, Jam’s sweet honey sauce, tamari pickles, sriracha, cabbage, brioche bun

HOT MAMA

$12.00

Our Bangkok Hot Chicken Sandwich. coconut brined crispy thigh, house made hot chili oil with Thai bird chili, galangal & makrut lime leaf, curry mayo, green papaya slaw, brioche bun Like it extra spicy?? option below

SNACKS

Thai Chips

$4.00

Thai flavor Lays Chips. Choose a flavor or let us surprise you.

Zapps- Evil Eye large bag

$3.00

Zapps-sml

$1.50

Zapps New Orleans potato chips. choose a flavor below or let us surprise you.

Pulparindo

$0.25

SPECIALS

TOMATO SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

LUMPIA

$6.00

Bao Bun

$6.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

BT COKE

$5.00Out of stock

BT GRAPEFRUIT JARRITOS

$4.00

BT ORANGE SODA

$4.00

BT ROOT BEER

$5.00

BT SPRITE

$5.00

CN COCO RICO

$3.00

CN COKE

$3.00

CN COKE ZERO

$3.00

CN ORANGE SODA

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Health-Ade Kombucha (various flavors)

$6.00

HIBISCUS COOLER

$4.00

IZZE

$5.00

LA CROIX

$2.00

CAN OF SPARKLING WATER, VARIOUS FLAVORS

RAIN WATER

$4.00

SMALL METAL WATER BOTTLE

REVIVE KOMBUCHA

$5.00

SAN PELLIGRINO

$6.00

LARGE

THAI TEA

$4.00

Sweetened Thai style iced tea with 1/2 & 1/2

ZEN WATER

$5.00

LARGE STILL WATAER

WINE/CHAMP

West & Wilder

$10.00

Lucky Rock

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

California influenced South East Asian food in a casual environment. Banh Mi, award wining fried chicken sandwiches, noodles & salads. Vibrant food for spirited people. gf & vegan options.

