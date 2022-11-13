Jam's Joy Bungalow - Sebastopol Sebastopol
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Vibrant food for spirited people. Southeast Asian influenced California cuisine in a casual environment. Come in and enjoy! Try our Banh Mi or our Nutty Noods! Vegan and GF options available!
150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, CA 95472
