Jam's Joy Bungalow - Sebastopol Sebastopol

150 Weeks Way

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Order Again

Popular Items

BANH MI
NUTTY NOODS
JOK

SMALL PLATES

JOK

$8.00

SAVORY RICE PORRIDGE

Skewers

$11.00

Bao

$6.00Out of stock

SALADS

NUTTY NOODS

$11.00

NOODLES WITH CURRY SAUCE & VEGGIES

JOY BUNGALOW SALAD

$8.00

CABBAGE SALAD WITH FRIED SHALLOTS, MINT & CILABTRO

SANDWICHES

ALL DAY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

BRIOCHE BUN, THAI CHILI JAM (CONTAINS SHIRMP PASTE), CHEESE, 6 MIN EGG AND CHINESE SAUSAGE

BANH MI

$10.00

Vietnamese sandwich, pickled carrots, cilantro, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha, toasted bun, choice of daily proteins

SNACKS

Thai Chips

$4.00

Hawaiian Chips

$1.50

Zapps

$1.50

Pulparindo

$0.25

DRINKS

Chai Tea

$4.00+

CN COCO RICO

$3.00

CN COKE

$3.00

CN COKE ZERO

$3.00

coconut water

$4.00

HIBISCUS COOLER

$4.00

RAIN WATER

$4.00

SMALL METAL WATER BOTTLE

REVIVE KOMBUCHA

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

THAI TEA

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

STEAMED MILK

$4.00

ESPRESSO DRINKS

VIETNAMESE ICE COFFEE

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

DOUBLE SHOT

LATTE

$4.00+

WHOLE MILK, DOUBLE SHOT, 12 OZ

AMERICANO

$3.00

MOCHA

$4.00

WHOLE MILK, DOUBLE SHOT, CHOCOLATE, 12 OZ.

CAPPUCINO

$4.00

8 OZ, WHOLE MILK, DOUCNLE SHOT

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Vibrant food for spirited people. Southeast Asian influenced California cuisine in a casual environment. Come in and enjoy! Try our Banh Mi or our Nutty Noods! Vegan and GF options available!

150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, CA 95472

