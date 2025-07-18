Our Nashville-style crispy chicken sandwich starts with a hand-breaded, seasoned-to-perfection chicken breast, fried to a golden crunch while staying unbelievably tender inside. Topped with mayo and crinkle-cut pickles, this sandwich is served with your choice of one of our amazing signature sauces on the side: Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy (honey mustard), or OMG (Blazin' Hot) sauce! Add cheese for $1, xtra sauce for 75c and make it a meal with sm fries & a slushy for only $3 xtra!