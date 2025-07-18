This restaurant does not have any images
JJ Fish & Chicken
5401 South Wentworth Avenue
#4W
Chicago, IL 60609
Featured Items
Pick 2,3,4
Pick 2
Served with French Fries, your choice of ANY 2 combinations of fish, chicken, or shrimp. Coleslaw, sauce & dinner roll upon request! Add a frozen lemonade to flavor things up :_$15.99
Pick 3
Served with French Fries, your choice of ANY 3 combinations of fish, chicken, or shrimp. Coleslaw, sauce & dinner roll upon request! Add a frozen lemonade to flavor things up :_$19.99
Value meals & Specials
#1 (10 Wings) + Slushy$16.99
#2 (9 party wings) + Slushy
9 pcs of party wings with fries & a frozen lemonade! Wings marinated in garlic & double dipped for a crusty texture & cooked fresh to perfection. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch & coleslaw upon request. Add a desert to sweet things up a bit :)$12.99
#3 (3 wings & 1 Fillet) + Slushy$12.99
#4 (3 wings & cat nuggets) + Slushy$12.99
#5 (3 wings & Gizzards) + Slushy$12.99
#6 (3 wings + 5 shrimps) + Slushy$12.99
#7 (1 Filelt + 5 Shrimps) + Slushy$12.99
#8 (pizz puff + 2 wings) + Slushy$10.99
Family Combo #1 (10 wings + 6 fish)
Family Combo #2 (20 wings + 10 fish)
Wings, Dark & Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Our Nashville-style crispy chicken sandwich starts with a hand-breaded, seasoned-to-perfection chicken breast, fried to a golden crunch while staying unbelievably tender inside. Topped with mayo and crinkle-cut pickles, this sandwich is served with your choice of one of our amazing signature sauces on the side: Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy (honey mustard), or OMG (Blazin' Hot) sauce! Add cheese for $1, xtra sauce for 75c and make it a meal with sm fries & a slushy for only $3 xtra!$6.99
4 Wings
4 wings snack box with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary upon request!$8.49
6 Wings
6 wings dinner with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary upon request! Try our frozen lemonade (add from Pop section)!$11.49
10 Wings
10 wings chicken bucket with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested! Try our side orders (okra, mushroom, onion rings in Sides section).$15.99
12 Wings
12 wings chicken bucket with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary upon request! Try our frozen lemonade (mix 4 flavors!)$19.99
20 Wings w/ Fries
20 pc wings with large fries & sauce! Add a side order of Okra, Mushroom, or Cauliflower from the Sides section!$33.99
30 Wings family meal
30 pc wings family meal served with box of fries & sauce. Add a side order of Okra, Mushroom, or cheese sticks from the Sides section!$49.99
50 Wings meal + Box Fries!
50 pc wings family meal served with box of fries & sauce. Add a box or 1/2 pan of fries under the Fries section. Add a side order of Okra, Mushroom, or Cauliflower from the Sides section!$69.99
4 Legs/Thighs
4 pc mixed feast! 2 legs & 2 thighs served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Add 3 jalapeño peppers for $1 in the Sides section.$7.99
6 Legs/Thighs
6 pc mixed combo meal (legs & thighs) served with regular fries & sauce. You can add a pop to your cart from the Pop section!$9.99
10 Legs/Thighs + Slushy!
10 pc mixed bucket (legs/thighs) w/ Fries & Frozen Lemonade! Served w/ sauce. Add a side order of Okra or cheese sticks from the Sides section!$15.99
15 Legs/Thighs Bucket + Slushy!
15 pc mixed bucket meal (legs & thighs) with a free Frozen Lemonade & regular fries! Dinner Rolls & coleslaw upon request.$20.00
20 Legs/Thighs bucket
20 piece family bucket with French Fries. 20 crispy & golden legs & thighs. Add a side of Mushroom or onion Rings & Quench your thirstby adding a 2 liter pop (under the Pop section)!$29.99
30 Legs/Thighs Family meal
30 piece family bucket (crispy legs & thighs) served with a box of French Fries & sauce. Add a 2 liter pop or a desert from Pop/Desert section!$39.99
50 Legs/Thighs + Box Fries & 2 Liter!
50 pc legs & thighs special served with box of fries & 2 liter pop. Add a side order of breaded Okra, Mushroom, or Cauliflower from the Sides section!$59.99
6 pc mixed (wings/dark) + slushy
6 pc mixed combo feast (wings, legs & thighs), served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Coleslaw upon request. Quench your thirst with our signature frozen lemonade (under the Pop section)!$10.99
10 pc mixed bucket (wings/dark)
10 pc mixed family feast (wings, legs & thighs), served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Coleslaw upon request. Try our Calypso lemonade flavors (under the Pop section)!$15.99
20 pc mixed bucket (wings/dark) + 2 Liter!
20 pc of mixed (crispy wings, legs & thighs) served with large fries & 2 Liter. Quench your thirst with a 2 liter pop (under the Pop section)!$29.99
30 for $35 pc mix (wings/dark) -No Fries
30 pc mixed family meal (crusty wings, legs & thighs) served with a box of fries & sauce. Quench your thirst with our signature frozen lemonade (under the Pop section)!$35.00
50 for $55 pc mix (wings/dark) -No Fries
50 pc mixed family special (crusty wings, legs & thighs) with sauce. Try our sizzling side orders (breaded Okras or Jalapeño popper with melting cheddar cheese) in the Sides section!$55.00
6 buff wings
6 sizzling pcs of party wings marinated in garlic & season salt, double dipped for a crusty texture & cooked fresh to perfection. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch & coleslaw upon request.$9.49
9 buff wings
10 sizzling pcs of party wings marinated in garlic & season salt, double dipped for a crusty texture & cooked fresh to perfection. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch & coleslaw upon request.$11.99
12 Buff wings
12 pcs of party wings marinated in garlic & double dipped for a crusty texture & cooked fresh to perfection. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch & coleslaw upon request. Add a frozen lemonade to cool down your taste buds!$14.99
20 Buff wings + 2Liter
20 pcs of crusty party wings meal. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch upon request. Add a drink to quench your thirst and cool down your taste buds with the party wings!$25.99
30 buff wings
30 pcs of crunchy party wings family meal. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch upon request. Add drinks (under Pop section) to quench your thirst and cool cool it down a bit!$35.99
50 buff wings + Fries & 2 Liter!
50 pcs of crispy party wings family meal. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch upon request. Add a 2 liter pop (under Pop section) to cool it down a bit!$49.99
Tenders
Sm Tenders- 4 pcs$12.99
Lg Tenders- 6 pcs$14.99
Buffalo Tenders-4pcs
4 pcs of jumbo tenders combo dipped & drenched in our fiery buffalo sauce! Served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Cool the heat down with our frozen lemonade (under Pop section)!$13.99
Honey BBQ Tenders- 4pcs
4 pcs of jumbo tenders combo dipped & drenched in our signature Honeyed BBQ sauce! Served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Our frozen lemonade goes a long way with honeyed BBQ sauce (under Pop section)$13.99
10 pc Tenders family meal
10 pcs of family tenders meal served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Try our side order of onion rings to go with the chicken tenders (under Sides section)!$22.99
20 pc Tenders family meal
20 pcs of family tenders meal served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Try our side order of Okras to go with the chicken tenders (under Sides section)!$39.99
Gizzards & more
Fish
med Cat -4pc
4 pc fresh catfish dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with adding a 3 Jalapeño peppers & a pop under Sides and Pop sections!$14.99
Lrg Cat -5pc.
5 pc fresh catfish dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with adding an order of Okras under Sides section!$16.99
Med All Steak-4pc
please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have catsteak in stock!$16.99
Lrg All Steak-5pc
please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have catsteak in stock!$18.99
Med Perch-4pc
4 pc of ocean perch dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Add a desert under Deserts section!$12.99
Lrg Perch-5pc
5 pc of ocean perch dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries & bread. Coleslaw upon request! Add an order of Okras under Sides!$15.99
Med Jack-4pc
4 pcs of jack salmon dinner (whiting fish), dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with a desert (under Deserts section)!$10.99
Lrg Jack-5pc
5 pcs of jack salmon dinner (whiting fish), dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with a desert (under Deserts section)!$15.99
Med Cat nuggets
Medium order of Cat nuggets marinated overnight with Cajun seasoning. Dropped fresh & fried to a crispy texture. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add an extra dinner roll for 50c$10.99
Lrg Catnuggets + can pop
Large order of Cat nuggets marinated overnight with Cajun seasoning! Dropped fresh & fried to a crispy texture. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Add a desert under the Desert section$13.99
Med Tails-4pc
please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have cat tails in stock!$16.99
Lrg Tails-5pc
please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have cat Tails in stock!$18.99
Med Fillet-3pc
3 pcs of fish fillet tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add an extra dinner roll for 50c$12.99
Lrg Fillet-4pc + can pop
4 pcs of fish fillet tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add an extra dinner roll for 50c$15.99
Lrg Tilapia-4pc
4 pcs of Tilapia fish tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Try our frozen lemonade from the Pop section$12.99
6 Fish with fries
6 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Try our lemonade slushies under Pop section.$21.99
10 Fish w/ fries
10 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$33.99
Shrimp
Sm Reg Shrimp
Small Regular shrimp. 15 crispy pieces of medium sized shrimp fried to perfection and served with seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our frozen lemonade along with the shrimp (under Pop section)$11.99
Lg Reg Shrimp
Large Regular shrimp. 25 crispy pieces of medium sized shrimp fried to perfection and served with seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our frozen lemonade along with the shrimp (under Pop section)$15.99
Sm Jumbo Shrimp
Small Jumbo shrimp dinner. 7 jumbo shrimp pieces fried to crispy perfection and served with crispy seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our cheese cakes along with your jumbo shrimp order (under Pop section)$13.99
Lg Jumbo Shrimp
Large Jumbo shrimp dinner. 14 jumbo shrimp pieces fried to crispy perfection and served with crispy seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our cheese cakes along with your jumbo shrimp order (under Pop section)$24.99
Reg Shrm Basket- 50pc
50 crispy pieces of medium sized shrimp fried to perfection and served with seasoned French Fries. Add 2 liter pop or large with the shrimp (under Pop section)$29.99
Jumbo shrimp Basket- 30pc
30 jumbo shrimp pieces fried to crispy perfection and served with crispy seasoned French Fries. Try our cheese cakes along with your jumbo shrimp order (under Pop section)$49.99
Fish pans
12 Fish with Fries
12 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$39.99
21 Fish with Fries
21 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$59.99
25 Fish with Fries
25 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$69.99
30 Fish with Fries
30 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$79.99
40 Fish with Fries
40 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$99.99
50 Fish with Fries
50 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$119.99
1/2 pan Catnuggets
1/2 pan of crispy catfish nuggets. Catfish nuggets are seasoned and marinated overnight and then cooked to golden perfection! Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!$35.99
Full pan Catnuggets
Full pan of crispy catfish nuggets. Catfish nuggets are seasoned and marinated overnight and then cooked to golden perfection! Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section$65.99
Drinks & Desert
Pop
If your pop choice is not available we may choose the closest to its color (clear vs dark soda)! Thanks for understanding :)$2.20
Can pop
If your can pop choice is not available we may choose the closest to its color (clear vs dark soda)! Thanks for understanding :)$1.32
Mistic/Amazing
If your choice of Mistic is not available, we may choose another flavor! Thanks for your understanding :_$2.65
Calypso (flavored lemonade)$2.65
2 liter pop
If your 2 liter choice is not available, we may choose the closest to it's color (clear vs dark soda)! Thanks for your understanding :)$3.40
Frozen lemonade
Our Signature Frozen lemonade slushy! Sweet & icy to crunch your thrist! You can customize it to mix up 1, 2, 3 or all flavors.$2.65
water bottle
Water is the only thing that doesn't need a description :) فَسَّرَ المَاءَ بعد الجهد بِالمَاء$1.09
Cake
Our classic fluffy cake with a variety of flavors. Add to your order to sweet things up!$3.99
Cheese Cake 🍰
Mouth watering sweet cakes. Add to your order to sweet things up! We may choose another flavor if your choice is not available! Thanks for your understanding :)$3.99
Banana Pudding$3.99
Peach Cobbler
Old fashioned fresh mouth watering Peach cobbler!$3.99
1 Hot Pepper$0.39
3 Hot Peppers$0.99
Lg Coleslaw
Our signature freshly made in house coleslaw!$1.99
Sm Grapes
Fresh grapes dipped in taffy sauce and drenched with nuts to make a perfect South Side treat!$3.99
Lg Grapes
Fresh grapes dipped in taffy sauce and drenched with nuts to make a perfect South Side treat!$6.99
Sides
Pizza puff w/ Fies
100 % beef pizza puff pie with fries. Fried to a flaky browned exterior and filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and of course beef!$4.99
2 pizza puff w/ fries
100 % beef pizza puff. 2 pies with fries fried to a flaky browned exterior and filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and of course beef!$8.99
Sm Okra
Okra pods sliced and coated in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden and crispy. A Southern classic!$3.99
Lg Okra
Okra pods sliced and coated in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden and crispy. A Southern classic!$6.99
Sm Mushrooms
Fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!$4.99
Lg Mushrooms
Fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!$6.99
Sm Onion Rings
Tangy cross-sectional rings of onions dipped in batter or bread crumbs and then deep fried to golden tasty perfection! Try it with Ketshup or mild sauce & add a drink to cool things down!$3.99
Lg Onion Rings
Tangy cross-sectional rings of onions dipped in batter or bread crumbs and then deep fried to golden tasty perfection! Try it with Ketshup or mild sauce & add a drink to cool things down!$6.99
Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers (4 pcs)
Full-flavored cheddar cheese and spicy diced jalapeño in a light, crispy flake breading.$3.99
Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers (6pc)
Full-flavored cheddar cheese and spicy diced jalapeño in a light, crispy flake breading.$5.99
6 Chz Sticks w/ fries
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, full of flavor. Deep-fried until golden and crispy on the outside, with melted gooey cheese on the inside! Marinara is complementary upon request, add it in the "customize" group! Add a soda with it from pops/deserts section.$6.99
9 Chz Sticks w/ fries
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, full of flavor. Deep-fried until golden and crispy on the outside, with melted gooey cheese on the inside! Marinara is complementary upon request, add it in the "customize" group! Add a soda with it from pops/deserts section.$8.99
Chicken nuggets (6 pc)
Served with fries, bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and fried to golden perfection!$5.99
Chicken nuggets (9pc)
Served with fries, bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and fried to golden perfection!$6.99
Sm Hush puppies
Southern Hush Puppies are round balls, light and flakey cornmeal battered, fried golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside. Add to your main dish & add mild or ketshup from "customize" group!$3.99
Lg Hush Puppies
Southern Hush Puppies are round balls, light and flakey cornmeal battered, fried golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside. Add to your main dish & add mild or ketshup from "customize" group!$6.99
Sm Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!$3.99
Lg Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!$6.99
Kids meal 6 Chkn Nuggets + can pop
Served with fries & can of pop, kids meal contains 6 bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and fried to golden perfection!$6.99
French fries 🍟
Sm French Fries
Small serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!$2.49
Med French Fries
Medium serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!$3.99
Lg French Fries
Large serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!$4.99
Box of Fries
Box of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!$5.99
1/2 Pan Fries
1/2 pan serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!$9.49
Full Pan Fries
Full pan serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!$19.99
Friday Special
Fri Special
Fri- Lrg Catnuggets + can pop
Large order of Cat nuggets marinated overnight with Cajun seasoning! Dropped fresh & fried to a crispy texture. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Add a desert under the Desert section$12.99
Fri- Lg Okra
Okra pods sliced and coated in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden and crispy. A Southern classic!$5.99
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5401 South Wentworth Avenue, #4W, Chicago, IL 60609