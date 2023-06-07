Restaurant header imageView gallery

JJ's Fish House

review star

No reviews yet

18881 front street unit J

Poulsbo, WA 98370

Food Menu

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Buttermilk calamari comes with side of chipotle mayo and basil aioli.

cheese curds

cheese curds

$10.00

our cheese curds breaded Wisconsin. come with side ranch and marinada sauce.

Clam Chowder Cup

$13.00
Cod Chowder Bread

Cod Chowder Bread

$10.00

cod chowder bread is served in a sourdough bread toast. topped with herbs.

cod chowder Cup

$10.00
crab cake

crab cake

$17.50Out of stock

Oyster Shooter

$3.50
salmon smoke spread

salmon smoke spread

$17.00Out of stock
shrimp Ceviche

shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Tomatoe Soup

$10.00

Soup and salads

caesar salad

caesar salad

$8.00+

our Caesar salad made with cut romaine lettuce mix it with our homemade Caesar dressing, piece of lemon wedge parmesan cheese and croutons.

House salad

$8.00+

house salad come with sweet red onions, bell peppers, black olives, croutons, cherry tomatoes and choice of home-made dressings.

mussles in beer

mussles in beer

$19.00

our mussels plate. comes with garlic, amber beer top with herbs and side garlic bread.

Steamears

Steamears

$19.00

steam clams make with garlic, white wine, butter and house herbs, side de Garlic bread.

wedge salad

wedge salad

$14.00

wedge salad come with iceberg lettuce, shallots, crumble blue cheese, bacon bites, cherry tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.

Burger and sadwiches

Burger House

$17.00

Texano Burger

$18.00Out of stock

BBQ sauce, grilled onions, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a onion ring on the burger

cod sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Salmon BLT

$21.00Out of stock
Fried chicken sandwich

Fried chicken sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Immpossible burger

$17.00Out of stock

Veggie burger

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

fish and chips

fish and chips

$19.00

salmon and chips

$21.00
fish tacos

fish tacos

$19.00
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$21.00

kids menu

cheeseburger

$13.00

chicken strips

$13.00

Kids fish and chips

$13.00

sides

fries

$6.00

sweet potatoe

$7.00
onionrings

onionrings

$10.00

extras side

garlic bread

$3.00

pico de gallo

$3.00

coleslaw salad

$5.00

pickled veggies

$4.00

BBQ

$1.50

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Cookie

$13.00

dressings and sauce

1000 island (Copy)

$1.50

Balsamic vin.

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Blue cheese

$1.50

caesar dressing

$1.50

chipotle mayo

$1.50

cocktail sauce

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

house sauce

$1.50

house sauce

$1.50

mayo

$1.00

pesto aioli

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

tartar

$1.50

Drinks Menu

Drinks

F. Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite F.

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Pibb

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Fresh lemonad

$4.00

pelegrino

$4.00

coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

milk

$3.00

orange

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Water Bottle

$3.00

Soda Can

$3.00

mint

$7.00

Beer Can

modelo

$5.00Out of stock

Ranier

$5.00Out of stock

eagle harbor

$6.00Out of stock

ipa citrus

$6.00Out of stock

kolsch

$6.00Out of stock

Milkshakes

oreo

$7.00

vainilla

$7.00

chocolate

$7.00

peanut butter

$7.00

strawberry

$7.00

caramel

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

18881 front street unit J, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Directions

