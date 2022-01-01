JJ Thai Street Food 1715 W CHICAGO AVE

JJ Thai Street Food imageView gallery

JJ Thai Street Food

No reviews yet

1715 W CHICAGO AVE

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

R6 Khao Lard Ka Praw Gai
N4 Bamee Heang Moo Daeng
A6 Gyo Tod

SPECIALS OF THE MONTH

SP1 Khao Pad Phoo

$23.00

Stir fried Jasmine rice with crab meat, egg, green onion and white pepper severed with fresh Thai chili in fish sauce (Authentic Thai Style).

SP2 Yum Hed

$15.00

Grilled King Oyster Mushroom and Shitake Mushroom mixed with Tamarind sauce, chili peppers and ground roasted rice.

SP3 Tum Khao Phod

$13.00Out of stock

Steamed corn kernel mixed with dried baby shrimp, carrot, green beans, tomatoes, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind sauce and dried peanut.

SP4 Khao Pad Koong

$17.00

Stir fried Jasmine rice with shrimps, egg, green onion and white pepper severed with fresh Thai chili in fish sauce (Authentic Thai Style).

SP5 Khao Lard Ka Praw Pla Muk

$17.00Out of stock

Whole Surume Squid with basil, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster--sauce and Thai chili peppers served over Thai jasmine rice.

J.J. APPETIZER กินเล่น

A1 Pla Muk Yang

$16.00

Grilled squid served with Thai-spicy seafood sauce.

A2 Peek Gai Tod

$14.00

Fried marinated chicken wings served with house spicy sauce.

A3 Gai Satay

$12.00

Grilled Chicken tender on skewers served with cucumber salad, grilled toast and homemade peanut sauce.

A4 Sai Krok E-Sarn

$9.00

Grilled homemade Thai style pork and sour rice sausages.

A5 Look Shin Gai Ping

$7.00

Grilled homemade Chicken meatballs on skewers served with sweet tamarind sauce.

A6 Gyo Tod

$7.00

Fried wontons stuffed with chicken.

A7 Koong Hom Pha

$12.00

Fried rice paper wrapped with seasoning shrimp served with sweet&sour sauce.

A8 Tao Hoo Tod

$8.00

Fried tofu served with sweet&sour sauce and crushed peanut.

J.J. SOUP ซุปร้อนๆ

S1 Tom Yum Koong Nam Khon

$8.00

Thai traditional hot&sour soup with shrimp and mushrooms in galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and chilli paste broth topped with cilantro and Evaporated milk.

J.J. E-SAAN อาหารอีสาน

E1 Nam Tok Neua Yang

$16.00

Grilled sliced ribeye mixed with mint, onions, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind sauce, chili peppers and ground roasted rice.

E2 Nam Tok Moo Yang

$15.00

Grilled sliced pork shoulder with mint, onions, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind sauce, chili peppers and ground roasted rice.

E3 Gai Yang

$18.00

Grilled Thai herb marinated Cornish hen served with house spicy dipping sauce on the side.

E4 J.J. Tiger Cry

$19.00

Charcoal grilled marinated selected ribeye served with Thai traditional dipping sauce on the side.

E5 Som Tum

$11.00

Grated green papaya mixed with dried baby shrimp, carrot, green beans, tomatoes, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind sauce and dried peanut.

E6 Yum Gai Zabb

$14.00

Fried chicken with mint, onions, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind sauce, chili peppers and ground roasted rice.

E7 Jina's Fried Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Thai-Southern style fried chicken, topped with crispy shallot, cilantro and served with black sticky rice.

J.J. NOODLES ก๋วยเตี๋ยวชามเดียว

N1 Guay Tiew Kaeng Neua

$16.00

Rice noodles with stewed beef shank, topped with chopped tofu, radish, cilantro, scallions, Boiled egg, crispy shallots and bean sprouts in beef curry broth.

N2 Guay Tiew Moo Thoon

$15.00

Rice noodles with stewed pork and homemade pork meatballs topped with scallions, cilantro, celery and bean sprouts in homemade pork bone and Thai herb broth.

N3 Guay Tiew Nam Sood Boran

$15.00

Rice noodles with homemade pork patties (or Poached chicken), homemade meatballs topped with scallions, cilantro, crushed peanut and bean sprouts in Thai traditional broth.

N4 Bamee Heang Moo Daeng

$13.00

Egg noodles with homemade BBQ pork topped with Chinese kale, fried wonton, garlic oil and scallions in Thai traditional broth/without broth.

N5 Guay Tiew Tom Yum Koong

$16.00

Rice noodles with shrimp topped with cilantro, lettuce and mushrooms in galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, onions, tamarind and chili paste broth.

N6 Bamee Nam Moo Daeng

$15.00

J.J. RICE ข้าวจานเดียว

R1 Khao Khai Ta Lay Ra Berd

$17.00

Crispy sunny side up egg topped with stir-fried shrimp, squid and mussels with basil, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce and Thai chili peppers served over Thai jasmine rice.

R2 Khao Panaeng Neua

$15.00

Thai traditional stewed beef curry served over Thai jasmine rice.

R3 Khao Mun Gai Tod

$14.00

Breaded fried chicken served over ginger-garlic rice with homemade sweet chili sauce on the side.

R4 Khao Mun Gai

$14.00

Poached organic chicken served over ginger-garlic rice with homemade sauce (soybeans, ginger, garlic, thai chili peppers, vinegar and sugar) on the side.

R5 Khao Ka Moo

$14.00

Braised pork hog and ham in Thai and Chinese herb with hard-boiled egg, Shiitake mushroom and pickled mustard green served over Thai jasmine rice with homemade spicy-sour sauce on the side.

R6 Khao Lard Ka Praw Gai

$13.00

Stir-fried ground chicken with basil, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster--sauce and Thai chili peppers served over Thai jasmine rice.

R7 Khao Lard Ka Praw Gai Krobb

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken with basil, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce and Thai chili peppers served over Thai jasmine rice.

R8 Khao Mun Sam Chan

$16.00

Marinated Deep-fried pork belly served over ginger-garlic rice with homemade sweet chili sauce on the side.

R9 Khao Lard Ka Praw Moo Krob

$17.00

Crispy Pork Belly with basil, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster--sauce and Thai chili peppers served over Thai jasmine rice.

J.J. VEGETARIAN อาหารมังสวิรัติ

V1 Nam Tok Tao Hoo

$13.00

Crispy fried tofu mixed with mint, onions, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind sauce, chili peppers and ground roasted rice.

V2 Khao Lard Ka Praw Tao Hoo

$13.00

Stir-fried crispy tofu with basil, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce and Thai chili peppers served over Thai jasmine rice.

V3 Bamee Haeng Tao Hoo

$13.00

Egg noodle with Chinese kale, crispy tofu without broth topped with garlic--oil, crispy wonton and onions.

J.J. DESSERT ขนมหวาน

D1 Bua Loy Puak

$6.75

Taro tapioca pearls in coconut milk cream.

D2 Kha Nom Mor Kaeng

$6.75

Baked Thai traditional taro custard.

D3 Khao Neeo Sankaya

$6.75

Sweet sticky rice with Thai egg custard.

D4 Kha Nom Tuay

$6.75

Thai coconut pudding.

J.J. BEVERAGE เครื่องดื่ม

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Fresh Coconut

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

J.J. SIDE ORDER

Ginger rice

$3.50

Jasmine rice

$2.50

Sticky rice

$3.50

Black sticky rice

$4.00Out of stock

Cucumber salad

$3.50

Egg noodle

$3.50

Peanut sauce

$2.00

Steamed vegetable

$3.00

Sunny side up egg

$2.00

Thin rice noodle

$2.00

Tiger Cry sauce

$2.00

Utensils

Plastic fork

Plastic spoon

Chopstick

Napkin

Straw

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE BEST THAI STREET FOOD IN CHICAGO

Location

1715 W CHICAGO AVE, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

JJ Thai Street Food image

