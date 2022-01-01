Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juan Luis

review star

No reviews yet

464 N Nassau St

Charleston, SC 29403

Gringo Burger
Side of Fries
Green Chile Cheeseburger

Burgers & Dogs

All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.95

8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch green chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.

Red Chile Cheeseburger

Red Chile Cheeseburger

$11.95

8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch red chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.

Gringo Burger

Gringo Burger

$11.95

8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), bacon, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.

Chile Cheese "Hot Gut" Dogs

Chile Cheese "Hot Gut" Dogs

$11.95

2 Hot Gut Sausage Dogs, Fire roasted Hatch red and green chile, cheese, butter toasted split top bun

Plant-Based Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.95

Plant-Based Patty, Fire roasted Hatch green chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.

Plant-Based Red Chile Cheeseburger

$11.95

Plant-Based Patty, Fire roasted Hatch red chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.

Plant-Based Gringo Burger

$11.95

Plant-Based Patty, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.

Chips &

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Chips & Guacamole

$5.95Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Chips & Trio

$11.95Out of stock

Extra Chips

$2.00

Fries

Fire Roasted Hatch Chile Cheese Fries

Fire Roasted Hatch Chile Cheese Fries

$9.95

Wedge fries smothered in Hatch red and green chile and cheese

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.95

served with Hatch red chile ketchup

Frozen Custard

Hatch Chile Frozen Vanilla Custard Sundae

$6.95

Candied Hatch Green Chile and Toasted Pine Nuts over Frozen Vanilla Custard

Hatch Chile Frozen Chocolate Custard Sundae

$6.95

Candied Hatch Red Chile and Candied Pecans over Frozen Chocolate Custard

Scoop of Vanilla Custard

$3.95

Scoop of Chocolate Custard

$3.95Out of stock

Drinks

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pitmaster John Lewis’s love of brisket knows no bounds, so it’s no surprise that his favorite cut of meat is the star of the show at JL’s. The tricked out food trailer, on site at Lewis Barbecue, serves up a decadent mash up of dishes. Inspired by John's childhood home of El Paso, TX, the menu includs burgers, queso, and frozen custards, all with a healthy dose of the good stuff: Hatch Chiles

Location

464 N Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers image
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers image
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers image
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers image

