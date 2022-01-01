Juan Luis
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pitmaster John Lewis’s love of brisket knows no bounds, so it’s no surprise that his favorite cut of meat is the star of the show at JL’s. The tricked out food trailer, on site at Lewis Barbecue, serves up a decadent mash up of dishes. Inspired by John's childhood home of El Paso, TX, the menu includs burgers, queso, and frozen custards, all with a healthy dose of the good stuff: Hatch Chiles
464 N Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403
