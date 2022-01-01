Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores 1800 Forest Hill Blvd.

6 Reviews

$$

1800 Forest Hill Blvd.

Bay B16

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Palm Beach Bowl

Appetizers

Sashimi Pizza

$20.00

Edamame

$8.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.00

Pork Shumai

$9.00+

Naturo Maki

$16.00

Crispy Rice W/ Spicy Tuna Jalapeno

$14.00

Tataki

Spicy Tartar

Sushi Appetizer

$20.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$22.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$23.00

Salmon Ceviche

$20.00

Soy Wrap

Poke Bowl

$22.00

Jo's Spicy Ceviche

$20.00

Ocean Tower

$28.00

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$14.00

Chicken Gyoza

$9.00+

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$14.00

Chicken Saute

$12.00

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Mermaid Maki

$25.00

Tuna Tostones

$15.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$5.00

King Crab Miso Soup

$16.00

Lobster Miso Soup

$16.00

Vegetarian Lentil Soup

$5.00

Chx & Veggie Miso Soup

$9.00

Tom Kha Soup

$6.00+

Salad

Field Green Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sunomono Salad

$16.00

Krab Stick Sunomono Salad

$12.00

King Crab Sunomono Salad

$36.00

Shrimp Sunomono Salad

$13.00

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad

$17.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

King Crab Salad

$30.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$20.00

Seared Tuna Salad

$23.00

Tuna Sashimi Salad

$27.00

Main Lobster Salad

$28.00

Combination Dinners

Salmon Combo

$23.00

Tuna Combo

$25.00

Hamachi Combo

$25.00

Sushi Regular

$26.00

Sushi Deluxe

$30.00

Sashimi Regular

$33.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$38.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$38.00

Chirashi

$33.00

Don Combo

$21.00+

Sushi Favorites

Tsunami Roll

$25.00

Captain's Crunch Roll

$22.00

Spicy Tuna Tempura Flake

$15.00

Hurricane Roll

$23.00

JB Deluxe Roll

$24.00

Jo's Crunch Roll

$22.00

Lobster Bomb

$36.00

Zilla Maki

$38.00

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$5.00

King Crab California Hand Roll

$13.00

Eel & Cucumber Hand Roll

$6.00

Negi Toro Hand Roll

$13.00

JB Hand Roll

$6.00

Main Lobster Hand Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

Uni/Shiso Hand Roll

$15.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$5.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

A La Carte

Big Eye Tuna Sushi

$5.00

Salmon Sushi

$4.50

Wild Salmon Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sushi

$5.00

Wahoo Sushi

$5.00

Shrimp Sushi

$3.00

Ama EBI Sushi

$5.00

EEL Sushi

$5.00

Conch Sushi

$4.50

Octopus Sushi

$4.50

Scallop Sushi

$4.50

Tamago Sushi

$3.00

Masago Sushi

$4.00

Ikura Sushi

$6.00

Quail Egg Sushi

$1.25

Escolar Sushi

$4.50

Fluke Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Kampachi Sushi

$5.00

Mackerel Sushi

$3.00Out of stock

Squid Sushi

$4.50

Krab Stick Sushi

$3.00

Toro Sushi

$15.00

Big Eye Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Wild Salmon Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00

Wahoo Sashimi

$10.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Ama EBI Sashimi

$10.00

EEL Sashimi

$10.00

Conch Sashimi

$9.00

Octopus Sashimi

$9.00

Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Masago Sashimi

$8.00

Ikura Sashimi

$12.00

Quail Egg Sashimi

$0.75

Escolar Sashimi

$9.00

Fluke Sashimi

$10.00

Kampachi Sashimi

$10.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

Squid Sashimi

$9.00

Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Specialty Rolls

4 River

$21.00

Anaconda

$17.00

Bahama Roll

$13.00

Biba Roll

$23.00

Caliente Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$7.00

Candy Roll

$14.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Eel California Roll

$11.00

Fire Conch Roll

$22.00

Futomaki Roll

$13.00

Hamachi California Roll

$13.00

Havana Roll

$16.00

Hawaiian Roll

$17.00

Ibiza Veggie Roll

$8.00

JB Roll

$10.00

King & I

$23.00

King Crab California Roll

$26.00

Lobster Volcano

$36.00

Maine Lobster Roll

$26.00

Mexican Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Red Light District

$23.00

Release Roll

$15.00

Resort Roll

$11.00

Rock N Roll

$16.00

Salmon California Roll

$12.00

Scallop Dynamite Roll

$22.00

Sex on the Beach

$17.00

Shrimp California Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

South of the Border

$21.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$13.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Cali Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Surf and Surf Roll

$17.00

Triple Crown

$21.00

Tuna California Roll

$13.00

Tuna Hawaiian Roll

$20.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Zilla Maki

$38.00

Spider Roll

$18.00

Palm Beach Roll

$38.00

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Negi Hama Roll

$9.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Negi Toro Roll

$13.00

Eel Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Togo Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Togo Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Togo Sirracha Sauce

$0.50

Togo Chili aioli Sauce

$0.50

HOTTER SIDE

Pad Thai

$15.00+

Fried Rice

$17.00+

Stir Fry

$17.00+

Salmon Teriyaki

$38.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00+

Kid Teriyaki

$13.00+

Kid Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Chocolate Gelato

$3.50

Mango Gelato

$3.50

Coconut Gelato

$3.50

Chocalate Cake

$10.00

Mochi

$8.00

Fried Banana Cheesecake

$12.00

Coffee/ Tea/ Soda

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Arizona Lemonade

$2.50

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Organic Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Chai Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Kombucha

$5.00

Ramune

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Green Tea

$4.00

Sunny Culture Water Kefir

$6.00

VYBES ENERGY

$8.00

Arrnold Palmer

$6.00

16.9 0z Glass Bottle Pellegrino

$5.00

25.3 Pellegrino

$9.00

Juice

GoJo Green

$8.00

Code Red

$8.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Detox Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Immunity Shot

$5.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Smoothies

Green Smoothie

$6.50

Fruit Smoothie

$6.50

Jo Mango Smoothie

$6.50

PB & Jo Smoothie

$8.00Out of stock

Pitaya Smoothie

$7.50

Protein Smoothie

$8.00

Sunny Side Smoothie

$7.50

Red Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Truffle Smoothie

$8.50

Green Goblin Smoothie

$8.00

Light Bites

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Granola Bowl

$8.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Oatmeal Bowl

$8.00

Hummus Platter

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

16oz Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.50

Pastry Bread

$3.00

Kates Granola Bar

$3.50

Lenka Bar

$3.75

Collagen Bark

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Açai Bowls

Palm Beach Bowl

$11.00+

Aloha Bowl

$11.00+

Dawn Patrol Bowl

$11.00+

Yogi Bowl

$11.00+

Sol Bowl

$12.00+

PB Crunch Bowl

$12.00+

Pitaya Bowl

$9.50+

Kiwi Bowl

$12.00+

LCS Bowl

$12.00+

Açai Only

$6.00

Sunrise Bowl

$12.00+

Trick or Treat Bowl

$9.50+

Fall Harvest Bowl

$9.00+

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

$5.00

Vegetarian Lentil Soup

$5.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Miso Kale Salad

$12.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spinach, Goat Cheese & Walnut Salad

$10.00

Sublime Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Roasted Chicken Salad

$10.00

Jo's Greek Salad

$12.00

Falafel Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$11.00

Palm Beach Tuna Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Sublime Wrap

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Rosted Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Falafel Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

TBA Wrap

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Turkey Cubano

$10.00

CHICKEN OMG

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$11.00

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Bistro Veggie Burger

$13.95

Toasted Turkey

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandy

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandy

$12.00

Falafel Bomb

$11.00

Kick'n Chick'n Sandwich

$13.95

THE HOTNESS

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadillas

$15.00

Falafel Bomb

$11.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.00

Big Jo's Burrito

$11.00

Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Vegan Tacos

$8.00

Beyond Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Lobster Tacos

$15.00

Blue Chips w/ Pico

$4.50

Blue Chips w/ Guac

$8.00

SIDES

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Jo's Truffle Fries

$7.00

Pita Bread & Hummus

$6.00

Side of Falafel

$5.00

Side of Quinoa

$5.00

Side of Brown Rice

$3.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$7.00

Togo Miso Dressing

$0.50

Togo Carrot Ginger

$0.50

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.00

Scoop Of Tuna Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Gelato

$3.50

Mango Gelato

$3.50

Coconut Gelato

$3.50

Chocalate Cake

$10.00

Mochi

$8.00

HOT LUNCH SPECIALS

Pad Thai (L)

$12.00+

Chicken Teriyaki (L)

$16.00

Salmon Teriyaki (L)

$18.00

Stir Fry (L)

$15.00+

Pineapple Fried Rice (L)

$12.00+

Fried Rice (L)

$15.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores location only.

Website

Location

1800 Forest Hill Blvd., Bay B16, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores image
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores image
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores image

Map
