Jo Etta's Pizza Villa Linton

Appetizers

Breadstix

$3.29

Stuffed Breadsticks

$5.99

Pretzelstix

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Mozzarella Bread

$3.99

Shrimp

$7.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.49

French Fries

$2.29

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$5.29

Onion Rings

$3.99

Battered Mushrooms

$5.49

Wings

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.49

Boneless BBQ Wings

$7.49

Boneless Hot Wings

$7.49

Hot Cauliflower

$5.49

Salads

House Salad

$4.49

Caesar Salad

$4.49Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.79

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.79

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.79

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.79

Sandwiches

Jo Etta's Stromboli

$10.99

Half Jo Etta's Stromboli

$5.69

Hamburger

$6.59

Pizza Burger

$7.59

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.59

Ham & Cheese

$8.49

Tenderloin

$8.49

Fish

$8.49

Grilled Chicken

$8.49

Breaded Chicken

$8.49

Polish Sausage

$6.29

Ft. Long Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Italian Beef Special

$8.99Out of stock

Kid's Choice

Corn Dog, Fries, & Drink

$4.99

Chicken Strips (2), Fries, & Drink

$4.99

7" Cheese Pizza & Drink

$4.99

Dinners

Chicken Strips (4)

$10.29

Shrimp

$10.29

Lasagna

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Noodles

$7.49Out of stock

Extras

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.59

Side Marinara

$0.59

Side Beer Cheese

$0.89

Side Garlic Butter

$0.59

Side Pepperoncini

$2.49

Side Jalepeno

$1.49

Side Banana Pepper

$1.49

Side Pickle Sauce

$0.59

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side French

$0.59

Side Italian

$0.59

Side Blue Cheese

$0.59

Side Honey Mustard

$0.59

Side Caesar

$0.59

Side Hot Sauce

$0.59

Side BBQ

$0.59

Party Salad

$14.99

Side Croutons

$0.69

Side Mayo

$0.59

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.59

Ind. Chicken Strip

$1.59

Ind. Corn Dog

$1.69

Side Bacon

$1.19

1 pc Chicken

$2.99

Side Black Olives

$1.49

Side Pizza Mushrooms

$1.89

Side Tomatoes

$1.49

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.59

Side Mozzarella Cheese

$1.89

Side Green Olives

$1.49

2 Slice Ham

$1.99

Cheese Slice

$0.69

Extra Bun

$0.49

Hamburger Patty Only

$2.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Togo Soft Drinks

$1.49

Water

Kid Drink

$1.00

Shot Grenadine

$1.00

Pizza

10" Cheese

$7.39

12" Cheese

$10.29

14" Cheese

$13.49

16" Cheese

$16.79

10" Deluxe

$11.39

10" 1 Toppings

$8.39

12" 1 Topping

$11.39

14" 1 Topping

$14.89

16" 1 Topping

$18.49

12" Deluxe

$14.69

10" 2 Toppings

$9.39

12" 2 Topping

$12.49

14" 2 Topping

$16.29

16" 2 Topping

$20.19

14" Deluxe

$19.09

10" 3 Toppings

$10.39

12" 3 Topping

$13.59

14" 3 Topping

$17.69

16" 3 Topping

$21.89

16" Deluxe

$23.59

10" 4-5 Topping

$11.39

12" 4-5 Topping

$14.69

14" 4-5 Topping

$19.09

16" 4-5 Topping

$23.59

Specialty Pizza 12"

12" Spinach Sun Dried Tomato

$12.49

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.09

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.09

Vodka

Well Vodka

$2.75

Svedka SB Lemonade

$3.25

Svedka

$3.25

Crystal Head

$5.50

Effen

$4.25

Stoli Elite

$5.50

Absolut

$4.25

Absolut Peach

$4.25

Absolut Ruby Red

$4.25

Ciroc Coconut

$4.25

Breckenridge

$4.25

Godiva Choc Rasp

$4.25

PIN Coconut

$3.25

PIN Citrus

$3.25

PIN Peach

$3.25

PIN Whipped

$3.25

PIN Kiwi Strawberry

$3.25

PIN Vanilla

$3.25

PIN Tropical Punch

$3.25

PIN Cucumber

$3.25

PIN Blackberry

$3.25

PIN Strawberry

$3.25

PIN Chocolate

$3.25

PIN Cucumber Melon

$3.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$3.25

Deep Eddy Orange

$3.25

Deep Eddy Peach

$3.25

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$3.25

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$3.25

Van Gogh

$4.25

VG Dutch Caramel

$4.25

VG Double Espresso

$4.25

VG Cool Peach

$4.25

VG Acai Blueberry

$4.25

Reyka

$4.25

Chopin Potato Vodka

$4.25

Hotel Tango Vodka

$3.25

Absolut Watermelon

$4.25

Gin

Well Gin

$2.75

Bombay Sapphire

$4.25

Hendricks

$4.25

Deaths Door

$5.50

Tanqueray

$4.25

Beef Eater

$3.25

St. George

$4.25

Tequila

Well Tequila

$2.75

Partida Anejo

$5.50

Partida Blanco

$4.25

Casa Noble Anejo

$5.50

Casa Noble Reposado

$4.25

El Jimador Reposado

$3.25

El Jimador Silver

$3.25

Avion Silver

$4.25

Avion Reposado

$4.25

Herradura Reposado

$4.25

Milagro Silver

$5.50

Whiskey/Bourbon/Cognac

Well Whiskey

$2.75

Tyrconnell

$4.25

Tallamore Dew

$4.25

Basil Haydens

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$5.50

Woodford Reserve Rye

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$4.25

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.25

Jack Daniels Rye

$4.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.25

Jim Beam Double Oak

$5.50

Breckenridge

$4.25

Knob Creek

$4.25

Glenfiddich

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$3.25

80 Proof Southern Comfort

$3.25

Jim Beam

$3.25

Jim Beam Apple

$3.25

Dewar's

$3.25

Courvoisier

$4.25

B&B

$4.25

Connemara

$6.00

Fireball

$3.25

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$4.25

F.E.W.

$4.25

Jefferson's

$4.25

McCormick Special Reserve

$2.75

Jameson Orange

$4.25

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$4.25

Jack Daniel's Triple Mash

$4.25

Howler Head Banana

$3.25

Clyde May's Strwight Rye

$4.25

Hotel Tango Bourbon

$4.25

Liqueurs

Triple Sec

$2.75

Peach Tree

$2.75

Amaretto

$2.75

Dark Creme De Cacao

$2.75

Light Creme De Cacao

$2.75

Blue Curacao

$2.75

Sour Apple

$2.75

Strawberry

$2.75

Watermelon

$2.75

Hot Damn

$2.75

Cherry

$2.75

Lemon Drop

$2.75

Melon

$2.75

Creme De Menthe

$2.75

Buttershots

$2.75

Hazelnut

$2.75

Creme De Banana

$2.75

Peppermint

$2.75

Alize

$4.25

Cointreau

$4.25

Galliano

$4.25

Chambord

$4.25

Sambuca

$3.25

Kahlua

$3.25

Ryan's

$3.25

O3

$3.25

Disaronno

$4.25

Rum

Cruzan Rum

$3.25

Cruzan Black Cherry

$3.25

Cruzan Coconut

$3.25

Blue Chair Bay Vanilla

$3.25

Cruzan Raspberry

$3.25

Cruzan Banana

$3.25

Sailor Jerry

$3.25

Well Rum

$2.75

The Real McCoy

$5.50

Myers Rum

$3.25

Lady Bligh Coconut Rum

$2.75

Bumbu

$5.50

Draft Beer

16 oz Coors Light

$3.50

23 oz Coors Light

$4.50

16 oz The Wave

$4.50

16 oz Fat Tire

$4.50

16 oz Blue Moon

$4.50

16 oz Space Dust

$4.50

16 oz Crossroads Cream Ale

$4.50

23 oz The Wave

$5.50

23 oz Fat Tire

$5.50

23 oz Blue Moon

$5.50

23 oz Space Dust

$5.50

23 oz Crossroads Cream Ale

$5.50

Bottled Beer

Mich Ultra Light Bottle

$2.95

Budweiser Bottle

$2.95

Bud Light Bottle

$2.95

Miller Light Bottle

$2.95

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$2.95

Coors Light Bottle

$2.95

Carry Out Domestic

$9.95

Aluminum Bud Bottle

$3.75

Aluminum Bud Light

$3.75

Corona Extra Bottle

$3.95

Dos Equis Lager

$3.95

Dos Equis Amber

$3.95

Franziskaner

$3.95

Carry Out Craft/Import

$12.95

Wine by the Glass

Moscato

$5.95

White Zinfandel

$4.95

Chardonnay

$5.95

Merlot

$5.95

Chianti

$5.95

Pinot Grigio

$5.95

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.95

Wine by the Bottle

Moscato

$16.00

White Zinfandel

$15.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

Merlot

$16.00

Chianti

$16.00

Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Castello

$17.00

Oliver

$17.00

Martini

Tiramisu Martini

$7.50

Appletini

$7.50

Butterscotch Martini

$7.50

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Martini

$7.50

Italian Apple Martini

$7.50

Coconut Cream Pie Martini

$7.50

White Hazelnut Martini

$7.50

Joy of Almond Martini

$7.50

Caramel Delight Martini

$7.50

Carrot Cake Martini

$7.50

Fuzzy Naveltini

$7.50

The Milkyway Martini

$7.50

Traditional Martini

$7.95

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Snowflake

$6.00

Cocktails

Long Island Ice Tea

$6.00

$3 Jamaican Rum & Cola

$3.00

$3 Vanilla Rum & Cola

$3.00

Margarita Well

$5.75

Margarita Middle

$7.00

Margarita Top

$8.25

JoEtta's Fruit Salad

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Passion Fruit Fizz

$5.00

Chambord Sour

$5.00

Disaronno Sour

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Shakerita Well

$10.50

Shakerita Middle

$13.00

Shakerita Top

$15.50

White Russian

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Rum & Pepsi

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Sangria

$11.95

Bucket Beer

Domestic Bucket

$10.95

Craft/Import Bucket

$14.95

Bucket Special

$7.95Out of stock

$10 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10.00

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

IN-54, Linton, IN 47441

Directions

Gallery
Jo Etta's Pizza Villa image

