Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3 E Main St

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Food

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.24

Mega Fries

$7.50

Cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños

Loaded Fries

$7.50

French fries loaded with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese and bacon

App Sampler

$10.75

French Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Jalapeno Poppers, Breaded Mushrooms, Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$7.24

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.24

Bruschetta

$3.00+

Mussels Marinara

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$11.50

With sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.24

Onion Rings

$6.24

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.24

Chicken Fingers & Fries w/BBQ

$9.75

With BBQ sauce and fries

Garlic Knots

$5.24

Garlic Bread

$5.24

Pizza Bread

$3.89

Fishermans Platter

$11.24

Flounder, shrimp, scallops and fries

Toscano Antipasto

$12.00

Prosciutto, provolone, olives, fresh mozzarella topped with olive oil

Shrimp Chowder

$4.75

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.75

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.75

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$8.75+

Ham, Salami, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, & Giardiniera

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.75+

Caesar Salad

$6.75+

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.75+

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, topped with Grilled Chicken.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.75+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, and Giardiniera, Topped with Breaded Chicken.

Greek Salad

$9.75+

Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, and Kalamata Olives.

Jo-Jo's Special Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, and Giardiniera, Topped with Grilled Chicken.

Portobello & Mozzarella Garden Salad

$9.49+

Lettuce, Portobello Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Steak Salad

$9.75+

Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Steak & Cheese

Taco Salad

$11.50

Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Shredded Cheese & Salsa.

Tossed Salad

$5.49+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, And Sweet Peppers.

Tuna Salad Platter

$8.75+

Tuna Salad On a Bed of Lettuce, Topped with Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Cucumbers and Cheese

Turkey Salad

$8.75+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Topped with Turkey and Provolone Cheese.

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$30.00

40 Wings

$60.00

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Sandwiches

California Cheeseburger

$7.50

Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.

Cheeseburger Combo

$7.50

Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. Mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions and cheddar cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$7.50

Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. With tartar sauce

Fish Filet Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.50

Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.

Turkey & Bacon Club

$7.50

Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.

Cold Subs

Capicola & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Capicola with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions topped with our italian dressing

Cheese Sub

$9.99

Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of mayonnaise or Italian dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

With lettuce, tomatoes and onions topped with our Italian dressing

Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, cheese, salami, onions, lettuce and tomatoes topped with our italian dressing

Natale Sub

$10.25

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sub

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato and onions

Roast Beef & Cheese Sub

$11.25

Lots of sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo

Salami & Cheese Sub

$9.99

With lettuce, tomatoes and onions topped with our italian dressing

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.50

Our special recipe for tuna on our sub bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.75

Turkey breast, onion, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Hot Subs

Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger Sub

$12.50

Mushroom, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo

BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese

Breaded Chicken Breast Sub

$11.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.50

Hot sauce, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese

California Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$11.50

Chopped chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.25

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo

Chicken Cacciatore Sub

$12.00

Grilled chicken, American cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomato sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$11.00

With fried onions, cheese and sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.50

Lightly breaded thin slices of eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast Sub

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo

Grilled Portobello Sub

$11.00

Portobello mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Jim's Special Chicken Sub

$12.00

Chopped chicken, American cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

Marinated Veggie Sub

$9.99

Grilled eggplant and zucchini marinated in balsamic vinegar, topped with tomatoes and sliced mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Meatballs and tomato sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese

Pizza Burger Sub

$10.50

Sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$12.50

Italian sausage, sautéed with green peppers and onions in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Italian sausage and tomato sauce covered with mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Tender veal, lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

California Fish Filet Sub

$10.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Italian Wrap

$9.50

Portobello Wrap

$9.50

Tuna Wrap

$9.50

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.50

Gourmet Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti

$11.99

With tomato sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$14.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.99

Linguini Carbonara

$17.24

Linguini sautéed in a white cream sauce with bacon, ham and Romano cheese

Linguini Primavera

$18.50

Fresh vegetables in a cream sauce

Linguini Garlic - Oil

$13.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.50

In a cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli

$19.99

Gnocchi Marinara

$16.99

Potato pasta dumplings tossed in our homemade marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Lightly breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.99

Ricotta cheese wrapped with eggplant topped with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Penne with Pesto Sauce

$17.00

Penne Jo Jo

$19.99

Meat sauce and mushrooms, in a pink alfredo sauce

Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce

$18.99

Seafood

Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.00

In white garlic and oil or marinara sauce

Linguini with Shrimp

$23.00

In white garlic and oil or marinara sauce

Lingunin with Clams

$21.00

White or red clam sauce

Penne with Salmon

$22.00

Penne pasta with salmon in a vodka pink cream sauce

Seafood Pasta

$25.99

Shrimp, calamari, fresh clams, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil in a light marinara sauce

Baked Dishes

Baked Lasagna

$16.99

Baked Manicotti

$14.99

Baked Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Spinach Ravioli

$14.99

Chicken & Veal Dishes

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Egg-battered chicken breast sautéed in lemon butter wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Mushrooms sauteed in a Marsala wine

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Lightly breaded and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana

$19.99

Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Strombolis

Mini-Boli

$8.50

Ham, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Regular Boli

$12.99+

Ham, salami and mozzarella cheese

American Boli

$13.99+

Pepperoni, ham, American cheese, mustard and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Boli

$14.50+

Cheese Boli

$12.99+

Chicken & Broccoli Boli

$14.50+

Ham Boli

$12.99+

Jo-Jo's Boli

$14.99+

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni, cheese, ham, salami and black olives

Steak Boli

$14.99+

Vegetarian Boli

$12.99+

Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes

Calzones

Calzone

$10.75

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Broccoli Calzone

$10.75

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.75

Cheese Calzone

$10.75

Philly Cheese Steak Calzone

$10.75

Spinach Calzone

$10.75

Panini Combos

The Apollo

$10.50

Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese

The Gladiator

$10.50

Steak, spinach, roasted peppers and provolone cheese

The Mona Lisa

$10.50

Portobello mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese

The Sicilian

$10.50

Fresh tomatoes, spinach, olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese and light garlic

Steak Subs

Cheesesteak

$10.49

California Cheesesteak

$11.00

Jo-Jo Special Steak

$11.00

Philly Style Steak

$10.49

Quesadillas

Buffalo Quesadilla

$10.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$5.24

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.24

Kids Spaghetti

$5.24

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Mini Cannoli

$1.75

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.24

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Personal Nutella Pizza

$8.99

Tiramisu

$4.50

Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

Plain Slice

$2.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

Small Pizzas

Sm Plain Pizza

$12.50

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.79

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.79

Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.50

Sm Grilled Veggie Pizza

$15.79

White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$16.25

White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Sm Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza

$16.29

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)

Sm Margherita Pizza

$14.79

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.79

Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese

Sm Natale Favorite Pizza

$15.79

Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Pesto Pizza

$15.29

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil

Sm Philly Steak Pizza

$15.79

Steak, sauce and American cheese

Sm Primavera Pizza

$15.79

Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives

Sm Taco Pizza

$16.79

Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Sm Upside Down Pizza

$14.79

Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese

Sm White Pizza

$13.59

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request

Medium Pizzas

Med Plain Pizza

$14.00

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.79

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.79

Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.29

Med Grilled Veggie Pizza Delight

$19.79

White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$19.25

White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Med Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza

$20.29

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)

Med Margherita Pizza

$17.79

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.79

Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese

Med Natale Favorite Pizza

$18.79

Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

Med Pesto Pizza

$19.25

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil

Med Philly Steak Pizza

$19.79

Steak, sauce and American cheese

Med Primavera Pizza

$18.79

Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives

Med Taco Pizza

$19.79

Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Med Upside Down Pizza

$16.79

Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese

Med White Pizza

$15.29

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request

Large Pizzas

Lg Plain Pizza

$16.00

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.79

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.79

Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.29

Lg Grilled Veggie Pizza Delight

$22.79

White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$22.79

White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Lg Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza

$23.29

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)

Lg Margherita Pizza

$20.79

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.79

Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese

Lg Natale Favorite Pizza

$21.79

Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

Lg Pesto Pizza

$21.89

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil

Lg Philly Steak Pizza

$22.79

Steak, sauce and American cheese

Lg Primavera Pizza

$21.79

Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives

Lg Taco Pizza

$23.79

Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Lg Upside Down Pizza

$19.79

Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese

Lg White Pizza

$18.29

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request

Gluten Free Pizzas

GF Plain Cheese Pizza

$12.50

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.79

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.79

Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch

GF Grilled Veggie Pizza Delight

$15.79

White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$16.25

White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese

GF Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza

$16.29

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)

GF Margherita Pizza

$14.79

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil

GF Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.79

Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese

GF Natale Favorite Pizza

$15.79

Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

GF Pesto Pizza

$15.29

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil

GF Philly Steak Pizza

$15.79

Steak, sauce and American cheese

GF Primavera Pizza

$15.79

Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives

GF Taco Pizza

$16.79

Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

GF Upside Down Pizza

$14.79

Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese

GF White Pizza

$13.59

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request

Grandma Style Pizza

Old World Pizza

$20.00

Vodka Pizza

$20.00

Catering

Salads - Catering

Antipasto Salad

$32.99+

Caesar Salad

$29.99+

Greek Salad

$32.99+

Portobello Salad

$32.99+

Tossed Salad

$24.99+

Add Chicken

$15.99+

Add Steak

$15.99+

Appetizers - Catering

App Sampler

$49.99+

Calamari

$49.99+

Cheese Fries

$35.99+

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$39.99+

Focaccia

$20.00+

Fries

$29.99+

Garlic Knots

$19.99+

Grilled Vegetables

$24.99+

Meat and Cheese Platter

$59.99+

Mozzarella Caprese

$34.99+

Mozzarella Sticks

$39.99+

Onion Rings

$29.99+

Wings - Catering

Half Tray 50 Wings

$75.00

Full Tray

$150.00

8oz Bleu Cheese & Celery

$4.00

8oz Ranch & Celery

$4.00

Pasta Dishes - Catering

Pasta Red Sauce

$24.99+

Pasta Alfredo

$39.99+

Ziti Vodka Sauce

$45.99+

Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli

$65.99+

Ziti Bolognese

$59.99+

Baked Ziti

$49.99+

Ziti and Veggies

$49.99+

Meat Lasagna

$69.99+

Veggi Lasagna

$59.99+

Cheese Ravioli

$45.99+

Spinach Ravioli

$45.99+

Cheese Manicotti

$45.99+

Stuffed Shells

$45.99+

Main Dishes - Catering

Sausage and Peppers

$49.99+

Eggplant Parm

$49.99+

Chicken Parm

$49.99+

Veal Parm

$69.99+

Chicken Marsala

$59.99+

Meatball Tray

$24.99+

Subs/Wraps - Caterings

3 ft Sub

$39.99

8 ppl Platter

$43.99

12 ppl Platter

$64.99

16 ppl Platter

$89.99

20 ppl Platter

$104.99

Retail

Market

Cotton Candy

$2.00

Ferrero Duplo

$2.00

Ferrero Rocher

$3.00

Garlic

$12.00

Hot Cherry Peppers

$15.00

Kimbo Coffee

$9.00

Kinder Bueno

$2.50

Kinder Egg

$3.00

Nutella & Go

$3.00

Olive Oil

$16.00

Reese's

$2.00

Reese's King Size

$3.00

Apparel

T Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3 E Main St, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

