- Home
- /
- Hummelstown
- /
- Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
No reviews yet
3 E Main St
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers & Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Mega Fries
Cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños
Loaded Fries
French fries loaded with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese and bacon
App Sampler
French Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Jalapeno Poppers, Breaded Mushrooms, Fried Zucchini
Fried Zucchini
Breaded Mushrooms
Bruschetta
Mussels Marinara
Fried Calamari
With sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Fingers & Fries w/BBQ
With BBQ sauce and fries
Garlic Knots
Garlic Bread
Pizza Bread
Fishermans Platter
Flounder, shrimp, scallops and fries
Toscano Antipasto
Prosciutto, provolone, olives, fresh mozzarella topped with olive oil
Shrimp Chowder
Italian Wedding Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, & Giardiniera
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, topped with Grilled Chicken.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, and Giardiniera, Topped with Breaded Chicken.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, and Kalamata Olives.
Jo-Jo's Special Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, and Giardiniera, Topped with Grilled Chicken.
Portobello & Mozzarella Garden Salad
Lettuce, Portobello Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Steak Salad
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Steak & Cheese
Taco Salad
Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Shredded Cheese & Salsa.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, And Sweet Peppers.
Tuna Salad Platter
Tuna Salad On a Bed of Lettuce, Topped with Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Cucumbers and Cheese
Turkey Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Topped with Turkey and Provolone Cheese.
Sandwiches
California Cheeseburger
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.
Cheeseburger Combo
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. Mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions and cheddar cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. With tartar sauce
Fish Filet Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.
Turkey & Bacon Club
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.
Cold Subs
Capicola & Cheese Sub
Capicola with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions topped with our italian dressing
Cheese Sub
Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of mayonnaise or Italian dressing
Ham & Cheese Sub
With lettuce, tomatoes and onions topped with our Italian dressing
Italian Sub
Ham, cheese, salami, onions, lettuce and tomatoes topped with our italian dressing
Natale Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sub
Lettuce, tomato and onions
Roast Beef & Cheese Sub
Lots of sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
Salami & Cheese Sub
With lettuce, tomatoes and onions topped with our italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub
Our special recipe for tuna on our sub bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey breast, onion, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Hot Subs
Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger Sub
Mushroom, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo
BBQ Chicken Sub
Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese
Breaded Chicken Breast Sub
Lightly breaded chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Hot sauce, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese
California Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo
Cheeseburger Sub
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
Chicken Cacciatore Sub
Grilled chicken, American cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomato sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
With fried onions, cheese and sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Lightly breaded chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Lightly breaded thin slices of eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast Sub
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
Grilled Portobello Sub
Portobello mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Jim's Special Chicken Sub
Chopped chicken, American cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
Marinated Veggie Sub
Grilled eggplant and zucchini marinated in balsamic vinegar, topped with tomatoes and sliced mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatballs and tomato sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese
Pizza Burger Sub
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Italian sausage, sautéed with green peppers and onions in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Italian sausage and tomato sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Tender veal, lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
California Fish Filet Sub
Wraps
Gourmet Pasta Dishes
Spaghetti
With tomato sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti with Sausage
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Linguini Carbonara
Linguini sautéed in a white cream sauce with bacon, ham and Romano cheese
Linguini Primavera
Fresh vegetables in a cream sauce
Linguini Garlic - Oil
Fettuccine Alfredo
In a cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli
Gnocchi Marinara
Potato pasta dumplings tossed in our homemade marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta cheese wrapped with eggplant topped with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Penne with Pesto Sauce
Penne Jo Jo
Meat sauce and mushrooms, in a pink alfredo sauce
Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce
Seafood
Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavolo
In white garlic and oil or marinara sauce
Linguini with Shrimp
In white garlic and oil or marinara sauce
Lingunin with Clams
White or red clam sauce
Penne with Salmon
Penne pasta with salmon in a vodka pink cream sauce
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, calamari, fresh clams, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil in a light marinara sauce
Baked Dishes
Chicken & Veal Dishes
Strombolis
Mini-Boli
Ham, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Regular Boli
Ham, salami and mozzarella cheese
American Boli
Pepperoni, ham, American cheese, mustard and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Boli
Cheese Boli
Chicken & Broccoli Boli
Ham Boli
Jo-Jo's Boli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni, cheese, ham, salami and black olives
Steak Boli
Vegetarian Boli
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes
Calzones
Panini Combos
The Apollo
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese
The Gladiator
Steak, spinach, roasted peppers and provolone cheese
The Mona Lisa
Portobello mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
The Sicilian
Fresh tomatoes, spinach, olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese and light garlic
Steak Subs
Quesadillas
Desserts
Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Small Pizzas
Sm Plain Pizza
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Sm Grilled Veggie Pizza
White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Sm Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)
Sm Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese
Sm Natale Favorite Pizza
Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil
Sm Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, sauce and American cheese
Sm Primavera Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives
Sm Taco Pizza
Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Sm Upside Down Pizza
Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese
Sm White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request
Medium Pizzas
Med Plain Pizza
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Med Grilled Veggie Pizza Delight
White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
Med Hawaiian Pizza
White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Med Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)
Med Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese
Med Natale Favorite Pizza
Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
Med Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil
Med Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, sauce and American cheese
Med Primavera Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives
Med Taco Pizza
Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Med Upside Down Pizza
Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese
Med White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request
Large Pizzas
Lg Plain Pizza
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Lg Grilled Veggie Pizza Delight
White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Lg Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)
Lg Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese
Lg Natale Favorite Pizza
Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
Lg Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil
Lg Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, sauce and American cheese
Lg Primavera Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives
Lg Taco Pizza
Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Lg Upside Down Pizza
Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese
Lg White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request
Gluten Free Pizzas
GF Plain Cheese Pizza
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and ranch
GF Grilled Veggie Pizza Delight
White pizza with grilled zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, topped with fresh garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
GF Hawaiian Pizza
White pizza with ham, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese
GF Jo-Jo's Combination Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives and anchovies (optional)
GF Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olive oil
GF Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger and mozzarella cheese
GF Natale Favorite Pizza
Chunk tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
GF Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, black olives & olive oil
GF Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, sauce and American cheese
GF Primavera Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and olives
GF Taco Pizza
Sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
GF Upside Down Pizza
Chunky tomato sauce, olive oil and provolone cheese
GF White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and parmigiano, garlic upon request
Grandma Style Pizza
Catering
Salads - Catering
Appetizers - Catering
Wings - Catering
Pasta Dishes - Catering
Main Dishes - Catering
Subs/Wraps - Caterings
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3 E Main St, Hummelstown, PA 17036