Jo Jo's Pretzels

225 N Harrison St

Shipshewana, IN 46565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pretzels

Original Pretzel

$4.00

Our original pretzel topped with salt and butter

Garlic Pretzel

$4.00

A delicious original pretzel with garlic seasoning sprinkled on top. Pairs well with cream cheese or pizza sauce.

Sour Cream & Onion Pretzel

$4.00

An original pretzel topped with the Spice Barn's amazing sour cream and onion seasoning. Pairs well with cheddar cheese or cream cheese.

Parmesan Pretzel

$4.00

A classic fan favorite, original pretzel with parmesan cheese. Pairs well with a pizza sauce.

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$4.00

A classic favorite, unsalted pretzel with house made cinnamon and sugar mix. Pairs great with icing, Nutella, or strawberry cream cheese dip.

Dill Pickle Pretzel

$4.00

Our famous original pretzel featuring Spice Barn's delicious dill pickle seasoning. Pairs well with cheddar cheese or veggie cream cheese.

Ranch Pretzel

$4.00

Our original pretzel topped with ranch seasoning. Pairs well with cream cheese or cheddar cheese.

Salt and Vinegar Pretzel

$4.00

Our original pretzel featuring the Spice Barn's delicious salt and vinegar seasoning lightly sprinkled on top. Pairs well with cheddar cheese or plain cream cheese.

Whole Wheat Pretzel

$4.00

Our famous pretzel with a hearty twist - whole wheat flour to provide a slightly coarse texture and slight bitter taste. Our whole wheat are delicious with a strawberry cream cheese or cheddar cheese.

Unsalted Pretzel

$4.00

Our famous original pretzel with no salt for guests who desire a low salt meal.

No Butter

$4.00

Gluten Free Pretzel

$6.00

Our one and only gluten free pretzels are made with rice flour in a clean facility to ensure that no gluten particles contaminate the product. The gluten free pretzels are prepared, frozen, and re-prepared upon serving. They can be made with or without butter.

6 Pack of Pretzels

$22.00

A half dozen batch of pretzels, perfect for the family! Dips sold separately.

12 Pack of Pretzels

$44.00

A dozen pretzels, perfect for large families or travelers that wish to save pretzels for later! Dips sold separately.

Pretzel Creations

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Our famous pretzel dough in bite size pieces! Comes in a small paper cup of about 10 bites. Dips sold separately.

Mini Pretzel

$2.25

Pretzel Dips

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Our famous cheddar cheese, house-made and fresh!

Icing

$1.00

Our long standing recipe for icing is delicious with a cinnamon sugar or an original pretzel.

Nutella

$1.00

The delicious nutty-chocolate spread brought to you in dip form. Tastes great with Cinnamon sugar or original pretzels.

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Classic marinara aka pizza sauce goes perfectly with most seasoned or plain pretzels.

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Plain cream cheese kept in a cooler, goes well with any flavor.

Vegetable Cream Cheese

$1.00

A delicious cream cheese with a hint of veggie flavor. Goes well with seasoned or plain pretzels.

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$1.00

A delicious creamy dip that goes well with any flavor of pretzel.

Amish Peanutbutter

$1.00

House made Amish Peanut butter, it's not just any peanut butter. It's creamy, irresistible, and great for any pretzel flavor!

Asian Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Coke

Fountain Coke

$2.25+

Classic Coca Cola served in small, medium, or large sizes. Made with reverse osmosis treated water for the best Coke taste!

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Classic Diet Coke served with reverse osmosis treated water for the best flavor!

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

$2.25+

Caffeine-free Diet made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Coke Zero

$2.25+

Classic Coke Zero made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Sprite

$2.25+

Classic Sprite made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Barq's Root beer

$2.25+

Classic Barq's Root Beer made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25+

Classic Minute Maid Lemonade made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Classic Gold Peak Sweet Tea made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.25+

Classic Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.25+

Classic Gold Peak Raspberry Tea made with reverse osmosis treated water for refreshing flavor!

Phosphate

$2.25+

Bottled Drinks

20 Ounce Bottled Drink

20 Ounce Bottled Drink

$2.50

Small Glass Coke

$2.00

Tummy Yummy/Capri Sun/Milks

$2.00

Coffee

Small coffee

$2.50

Large coffee

$3.00

Combo Meals

Pretzel Meal

$7.00

Any flavor pretzel, dip, and drink. Comes with medium drink unless other size is requested.

Sandwich Meal

$8.00

A value meal that includes croissant, chips, and a drink. Drink will be medium size unless other size is requested.

Hot Dog Meal

$6.00

A value meal that includes a hot dog, chips, and drink. Will be a medium drink unless otherwise requested.

Kids Meal

$6.00

Chips

$1.25

Lays classic chips and various flavors offered

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.00

Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.00

Cranberry and Pecan Chicken Salad

$6.00

All Beef Chili Dog

$5.00

All Beef Hot Dog

$4.00

Soup

Homemade Chili

$4.00+

Our classic homemade chili served in a paper cup or bowl.

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Soup of the day rotates weekly between broccoli with cheese, tomato basil, potato bacon, among many other flavors.

Cup of Chicken Salad

$4.00

Ice Cream

Plain Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Our classic Soft Serve Ice Cream with toppings of your choice

Milkshake

$5.00

Delicious Milkshakes made with our classic soft serve ice cream and flavors of your choice

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

A classic combination of Barq's root beer and soft serve vanilla ice cream

Mustard

Jo Jo's Sweet Mustard

$7.00

Jo Jo's Hot Mustard

$7.00

Merchandise

Jojo's T-shirt

$20.00

Jo Jo's Sticker

$1.00

Field Trip Adult

$6.00

Field Trip Kid

$5.00
Experience our World Famous pretzels, hand crafted from a genuine Amish family recipe! After over 30 years of business, our family welcomes all to have a seat at the table and enjoy your time at Jojo's Pretzels.

225 N Harrison St, Shipshewana, IN 46565

