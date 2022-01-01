Jo Jo's Pretzels 225 N Harrison St
Experience our World Famous pretzels, hand crafted from a genuine Amish family recipe! After over 30 years of business, our family welcomes all to have a seat at the table and enjoy your time at Jojo's Pretzels.
225 N Harrison St, Shipshewana, IN 46565
