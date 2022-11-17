Jo Jo's Pretzels 136 South Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Experience our World Famous pretzels, hand crafted from a genuine Amish family recipe! After over 30 years of business, our family welcomes all to have a seat at the table and enjoy your time at Jojo's Pretzels.
136 South Main Street, Goshen, IN 46526
