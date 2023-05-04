Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jo-Lynn Pizzaria

No reviews yet

3116 Liberty Way

Liberty Borough, PA 15133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

12" Small White (6-cut)

$8.75

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

18" Xlg Pizza (16-cut)

$15.50

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

Cheesy Fries

$10.50

Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with three types of cheese (mozzarella, cheddar & provolone) and topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch

Appetizers

Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.50

Regular or Fresh Cut Fries/breaded or grilled chicken/topped with buffalo sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese and a side of ranch

Buffalo Fries

$5.50

Buffalo Battered Potato Slices

Cheesy Fries

$10.50

Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with three types of cheese (mozzarella, cheddar & provolone) and topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.50

Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with cheddar cheese and homemade chili

French Fries

$5.50

Regular or Fresh Cut

Gourmet Fries

$10.50

Regular or Fresh Cut Fries with your choice of three toppings: 1 base, 1 cheese and 1 meat served with a side of ranch

Hot Fries

$8.50

Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with hot sauce and a side of ranch

Parmesan Fries

$10.50

Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with homemade butter parm sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese served with a ranch cup

Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Spicy Straight Cut French Fries

Side Orders

Breaded Califlower

$6.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.25

Breaded Zucchini

$6.25

Served with marinara sauce

Breadsticks (5)

$5.75

Served with marinara sauce

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$6.25

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.25

Cheese Sticks (5)

$6.75

Served with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.75

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Jo-Lynn's Combo

$11.25

2 Cheese Sticks, 2 Chicken Tenders, 5 Onion Rings, 5 Breaded Zucchini and your choice of any 2 sauces

Mac & Cheese Bites (10)

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.25

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$6.25

Popcorn Chicken

$7.75

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.75

Tartar and Cocktail sauce available upon request

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burgers

All Burgers are Quarter Pound Angus Beef and including Lettuce and Tomato

Double Burger

$5.50

Includes Lettuce and Tomato

Hamburger

$4.25

Includes Lettuce and Tomato

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Includes Lettuce and Tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.50

Includes Lettuce and Tomato

Double Cheeseburger

$6.50

Includes Lettuce and Tomato

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Includes Lettuce and Tomato

Cajun Burger

$7.00

Quarter pound burger dusted with cajun seasoning, lettuce, pickle, tomato, honey BBQ and American cheese

BBQ Burger

$7.00

Quarter pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Deluxe Burger

$7.00

Quarter pound burger with bacon, American cheese, grilled onion & grilled mushroom

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.00

Quarter pound burger with grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes & swiss cheese

Sandwiches

All Chicken Sandwiches and Gyros Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions

Gyro

$7.50

Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions

Calzones

Mini Calzones

Mini Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions, green peppers & buffalo sauce

Mini Chicken Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions and green peppers

Mini Giuseppe Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of dough filled with chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, hot peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Mini Make Your Own Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 toppings

Mini Meatball Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, meatballs & marinara sauce

Mini Ranch Steak Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & our homemade ranch dressing

Mini Steak Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers & mushrooms

Mini Traditional Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, sausage and our homemade pizza sauce

Mini Turkey Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, turkey, onions & green peppers

Mini Vegetable Calzone

$10.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 vegetables

Small Calzones

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions, green peppers & buffalo sauce

Small Chicken Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions and green peppers

Small Giuseppe Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of dough filled with chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, hot peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Small Make Your Own Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 toppings

Small Meatball Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, meatballs & marinara sauce

Small Ranch Steak Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & our homemade ranch dressing

Small Steak Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers & mushrooms

Small Traditional Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, sausage and our homemade pizza sauce

Small Turkey Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, turkey, onions & green peppers

Small Vegetable Calzone

$13.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 vegetables

Large Calzones

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions, green peppers & buffalo sauce

Large Chicken Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions and green peppers

Large Giuseppe Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of dough filled with chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, hot peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Large Make Your Own Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 toppings

Large Meatball Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, meatballs & marinara sauce

Large Ranch Steak Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & our homemade ranch dressing

Large Steak Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers & mushrooms

Large Traditional Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, sausage and our homemade pizza sauce

Large Turkey Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, turkey, onions & green peppers

Large Vegetable Calzone

$16.50

A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 vegetables

Dessert

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00

100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital

Cheesecake

$5.00

100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital

Italian Doughnuts

$5.00

Homemade pizza dough fried and smothered with butter and cinnamon & sugar. 100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital

Dinners

Chicken Parm Dinner

$14.00

Breaded chicken served over a bed of spaghetti, covered with marinara sauce then baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.50

Dinner includes 4 chicken tenders and a small order of french fries (fresh cut or regular fries)

Eggplant Dinner

$13.50

Hand breaded eggplant served over a bed of spaghetti with our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella & provolone cheese

Gnocchi Dinner

$12.50

1lb of small potato dough dumpling topped with our marinara sauce

Large Spaghetti Dinner

$10.50

14 ounces of long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta topped with our marinara sauce

Lasagna Dinner

$14.00

Layers of wide noodles stuffed with a blend of ground meat, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone cheese with special Italian seasonings, covered with marinara sauce & baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese

Manicotti Dinner

$13.50

Tubular noodles stuffed with a blend of ground meat, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone cheese with special Italian seasonings, covered with marinara & baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$13.50

Dinner also includes a small order of french fries (fresh cut or regular fries). Tartar and cocktail sauce available upon request

Ravioli Dinner (8)

$13.50

8 cheese ravioli smothered in our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese

Small Spaghetti Dinner

$8.75

7 ounces of long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta topped with our marinara sauce

Stuffed Cabbage Dinner

$14.00

Dinner includes 2 homemade stuffed cabbage & mashed potatoes

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$13.50

2 half peppers stuffed with our homemade blend of meat and rice, covered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella & provolone cheese

Stuffed Shell Dinner

$13.50

4 shells stuffed with cheese, covered with marinara sauce then baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese

Drinks

2-Liter

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$3.50

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.50

20 oz

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.25

20 oz Mt. Dew

$2.25

20 oz Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz Water

$2.25

20 oz Wild Cherry

$2.25

Can

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Ginger Ale

$1.50

Can Mt. Dew

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Root Beer

$1.50

Can Sierra Mist

$1.50

Half Gallon

1/2 Gallon Diet Tea

$2.75

1/2 Gallon Regular Tea

$2.75

Pint

Pint Diet Tea

$1.50

Pint Lime Tea

$1.50

Pint Orange Tea

$1.50

Pint Peach Tea

$1.50

Pint Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Pint Regular Tea

$1.50

Quart

Quart Diet Tea

$2.00

Quart Regular Tea

$2.00

Quart Sweet Tea

$2.00

Extras

Extra Cheese Sauce

Cup of Cheese

$2.00

Extra Condiments

Ketchup (2)

$0.75

Mustard (2)

$0.75

Mayo (2)

$0.75

Cocktail (2)

$0.75

Tartar (2)

$0.75

Extra Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette Cup

$1.75

Bleu Cheese Cup

$1.75

Fat-Free Ranch Cup

$1.75

French Cup

$1.75

Honey Mustard Cup

$1.75

Italian Cup

$1.75

Low-Cal Italian Cup

$1.75

Oil & Vinegar Cup

$1.75

Ranch Cup

$1.75

Thousand Island Cup

$1.75

Extra Gyro Sauce

Gyro Sauce (lg)

$1.75

Extra Pizza/Spaghetti Sauce

Pizza Sauce Cup

$2.00

Spaghetti Sauce Cup

$2.00

Extra Wing Sauce

BBQ Cup

$1.75

Buffalo Parm Cup

$1.75

Buffalo Ranch Cup

$1.75

Cajun Butter Cup

$1.75

Cajun Cup (sm)

$1.75

Garlic & Butter Cup

$1.75

Garlic Butter Parm Cup

$1.75

Garlic Butter Ranch Cup

$1.75

Honey BBQ Cup

$1.75

Hot Sauce Cup

$1.75

Seasoned Cup (sm)

$1.75

Sweet & Sour Cup

$1.75

Sweet & Spicy Cup

$1.75

Teriyaki Cup

$1.75

X-Hot Cup

$1.75

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese

9" Mini Pizza (4-cut)

$6.75

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

12" Small Pizza (6-cut)

$7.75

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

14" Medium Pizza (8-cut)

$9.75

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

16" Large Pizza (12-cut)

$12.75

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

18" Xlg Pizza (16-cut)

$15.50

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

20" Super Pizza (18-cut)

$17.50

Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

White Pizza

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese

9" Mini Pizza White (4-cut)

$7.25

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

12" Small White (6-cut)

$8.75

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

14" Medium White (8-cut)

$10.25

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

16" Large White (12-cut)

$13.50

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

18" Xlg White (16-cut)

$15.50

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

20" Super White (18-cut)

$18.25

Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

Sicilian Pizza

Square, fluffy, thick dough with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with our blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese

Small Sicilian (8-cut)

$11.50

Square, fluffy, thick dough with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with our blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

Large Sicilian (16-cut)

$15.75

Square, fluffy, thick dough with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with our blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*

Slice Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$3.50

Speciality Pizza Online Order

9" Mini Speciality Pizza (4-cut)

$10.50

12" Small Speciality Pizza (6-cut)

$13.75

14" Medium Speciality Pizza (8-cut)

$16.75

16" Large Speciality Pizza (12-cut)

$19.50

18" Xlg Speciality Pizza (16-cut)

$21.50

20" Super Speciality Pizza (18-cut)

$27.50

Hoagies

Half 7.5" Hoagie

1/2 Bacon Chicken Ranch

$8.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch dressing & bacon, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$8.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with grilled green peppers & onions topped with mozzarella cheese, baked until golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato baked to a golden brown

1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$8.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, then mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, toasted to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 Cajun Chicken

$8.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken dusted with cajun seasoning, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 Capicola & Cheese

$8.50

Sliced capicola, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 Cheeseburger

$8.75

Quarter pound Black Angus burger baked to a golden brown with American cheese, then topped with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato

1/2 Chicken

$8.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 Chicken Parm

$8.75

Breaded chicken placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce, baked golden brown

1/2 Deluxe Italian

$8.75

Sliced ham, cooked salami, capicola, onion, banana peppers, baked with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato & our special dressing

1/2 Eggplant Parm

$8.75

Breaded eggplant placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce

1/2 Giuseppe

$8.75

Chopped sirloin steak, grilled pepperoni & hot peppers, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato. *A portion of all Giuseppe sales go to St. Jude's hospital.*

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Sliced ham, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 Hot Sausage

$8.75

Mild hot sausage topped with our homemade tomato sauce with green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese

1/2 Italian

$8.50

Cooked salami, capicola, onion & mozzarella cheese baked golden brown & topped with lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing

1/2 Meatball

$8.75

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown

1/2 Pepperoni & Cheese

$8.50

Lightly fried pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown

1/2 Pizza Boat

$8.50

Homemade pizza sauce, provolone & mozzarella cheese with your choice of 1 pizza topping

1/2 Steak

$8.75

Chopped sirloin steak, green peppers, onions & mushrooms, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 Turkey & Swiss

$8.75

Sliced turkey, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 Vegetarian

$8.50

Grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

1/2 White Pizza Boat

$8.50

Our homemade white garlic sauce, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese & sliced tomatoes baked golden brown

Whole 15" Hoagie

Whole Bacon Chicken Ranch

$13.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch dressing & bacon, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole BBQ Chicken

$13.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with grilled green peppers & onions topped with mozzarella cheese, baked until golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole BLT

$12.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato baked to a golden brown

Whole Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, then mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, toasted to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole Cajun Chicken

$13.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken dusted with cajun seasoning, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole Capicola & Cheese

$12.50

Sliced capicola, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole Cheeseburger

$13.75

Quarter pound Black Angus burger baked to a golden brown with American cheese, then topped with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato

Whole Chicken

$13.75

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole Chicken Parm

$13.75

Breaded chicken placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce, baked golden brown

Whole Deluxe Italian

$13.75

Sliced ham, cooked salami, capicola, onion, banana peppers, baked with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato & our special dressing

Whole Eggplant Parm

$13.75

Breaded eggplant placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce

Whole Giuseppe

$13.75

Chopped sirloin steak, grilled pepperoni & hot peppers, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato. *A portion of all Giuseppe sales go to St. Jude's hospital.*

Whole Ham & Cheese

$12.50

Sliced ham, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole Hot Sausage

$13.75

Mild hot sausage topped with our homemade tomato sauce with green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese

Whole Italian

$12.50

Cooked salami, capicola, onion & mozzarella cheese baked golden brown & topped with lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing

Whole Meatball

$13.75

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown

Whole Pepperoni & Cheese

$12.50

Lightly fried pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown

Whole Pizza Boat

$12.50

Homemade pizza sauce, provolone & mozzarella cheese with your choice of 1 pizza topping

Whole Steak

$13.75

Chopped sirloin steak, green peppers, onions & mushrooms, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole Turkey & Swiss

$13.75

Sliced turkey, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole Vegetarian

$12.50

Grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato

Whole White Pizza Boat

$12.50

Our homemade white garlic sauce, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese & sliced tomatoes baked golden brown

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender (1)

French Fries

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Slice of Pizza

$3.50

Rolls

Mini Pockets of Dough (4 per order) Served With Marinara or Ranch Dressing

BBQ Chicken Rolls

$11.50

Pocket of dough filled with breaded or grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$11.50

Pocket of dough filled with breaded or grilled chicken, hot sauce and cheese

Giuseppe Rolls

$11.50

Pocket of dough filled with steak, pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese

Gyro Rolls

$11.50

Pocket of dough filled with gyro meat and cheese

Pepperoni Rolls

$11.50

Pocket of dough filled with pepperoni and cheese

Sausage Rolls

$11.50

Pocket of dough filled with sausage and cheese

Steak Rolls

$11.50

Pocket of dough filled with steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese

Salads

Small Salads

Sm Antipasto Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Cajun Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Chef Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Gyro Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Ham & Cheese Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Steak Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Tossed & Cheese Salad

$9.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Sm Tossed Salad

$5.50

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Large Salads

Lg Antipasto Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Chef Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Chicken Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Gyro Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Ham & Cheese Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Steak Salad

$14.25

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Tossed & Cheese Salad

$10.75

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.50

Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$2.50

Soup/Chili

Chili

8 oz Chili

$3.75

Homemade

12 oz Chili

$4.75

Homemade

16 oz Chili

$5.75

Homemade

Soup Online

8oz Soup

$3.75

Please call for the soup of the day

12oz Soup

$4.75

Please call for the soup of the day

16oz Soup

$5.75

Please call for the soup of the day

Wedgies

BBQ Chicken Wedgie

$7.50

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wedgie

$7.50

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo ranch sauce, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wedgie

$7.50

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella

Chicken Ranch Wedgie

$7.50

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch dressing, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Wedgie

$7.50

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese

Gyro Wedgie

$7.50

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese & our homemade gyro cucumber sauce

Ham & Cheese Wedgie

$7.50

Thinly sliced ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Italian Wedgie

$7.50

Capicola, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Meatball Wedgie

$7.50

Meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni & Cheese Wedgie

$7.50

Pepperoni, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese

Steak Wedgie

$7.50

Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella

Veggie Wedgie

$7.50

Grilled onion, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese

Wings

Whole Wings

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

12 Whole Wings

$23.50

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

6 Whole Wings

$12.00

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

Wing Dings

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

12 Wing Dings (Plain)

$15.99

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

6 Wing Dings (Plain)

$7.99

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

12 Wing Dings (Hot)

$15.99

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

6 Wing Dings (Hot)

$7.99

Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo parmesan sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce &

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch buffalo sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, cajun seasoning, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes

Capicola & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with capicola, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side

Chicken Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side

Giuseppe Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with steak, pepperoni, hot peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with thinly sliced ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side

Italian Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with capicola, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side

Meatball Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with our homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese $8.50

Steak Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes

Turkey & Swiss Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with thinly sliced turkey, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese. Your choice of dressing in or on the side

Vegetarian Wrap

$8.50

A 12" tortilla filled with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Joe Lerro established Jo- Lynn's in 1972 on Pittsburgh's South Side. Later, Jo- Lynn's relocated to Dormont, where they enjoyed many prosperous years. In 1987, Joe made the decision to settle in Liberty Boro, and now, with the help of our devoted customers, we are still going strong. Although the menu at Jo- Lynn's undergone numerous expansions since it opened in 1972, the recipes for the pizza dough and pizza sauce have remained the same ever since.

Website

Location

3116 Liberty Way, Liberty Borough, PA 15133

Directions

