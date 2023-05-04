- Home
Jo-Lynn Pizzaria
3116 Liberty Way
Liberty Borough, PA 15133
Popular Items
12" Small White (6-cut)
Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
18" Xlg Pizza (16-cut)
Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
Cheesy Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with three types of cheese (mozzarella, cheddar & provolone) and topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch
Appetizers
Fries
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut Fries/breaded or grilled chicken/topped with buffalo sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese and a side of ranch
Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Battered Potato Slices
Cheesy Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with three types of cheese (mozzarella, cheddar & provolone) and topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch
Chili Cheese Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with cheddar cheese and homemade chili
French Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut
Gourmet Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut Fries with your choice of three toppings: 1 base, 1 cheese and 1 meat served with a side of ranch
Hot Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with hot sauce and a side of ranch
Parmesan Fries
Regular or Fresh Cut Fries topped with homemade butter parm sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese served with a ranch cup
Seasoned Fries
Spicy Straight Cut French Fries
Side Orders
Breaded Califlower
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Zucchini
Served with marinara sauce
Breadsticks (5)
Served with marinara sauce
Cheddar Cheese Balls
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers (5)
Cheese Sticks (5)
Served with marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders (5)
Garlic Bread
Jo-Lynn's Combo
2 Cheese Sticks, 2 Chicken Tenders, 5 Onion Rings, 5 Breaded Zucchini and your choice of any 2 sauces
Mac & Cheese Bites (10)
Onion Rings
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Popcorn Chicken
Popcorn Shrimp
Tartar and Cocktail sauce available upon request
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burgers
Double Burger
Includes Lettuce and Tomato
Hamburger
Includes Lettuce and Tomato
Cheeseburger
Includes Lettuce and Tomato
Bacon Cheeseburger
Includes Lettuce and Tomato
Double Cheeseburger
Includes Lettuce and Tomato
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Includes Lettuce and Tomato
Cajun Burger
Quarter pound burger dusted with cajun seasoning, lettuce, pickle, tomato, honey BBQ and American cheese
BBQ Burger
Quarter pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Deluxe Burger
Quarter pound burger with bacon, American cheese, grilled onion & grilled mushroom
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Quarter pound burger with grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes & swiss cheese
Sandwiches
Gyro
Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Chicken Sandwich
Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Include: Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Calzones
Mini Calzones
Mini Buffalo Chicken Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions, green peppers & buffalo sauce
Mini Chicken Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions and green peppers
Mini Giuseppe Calzone
A pocket of dough filled with chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, hot peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Mini Make Your Own Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 toppings
Mini Meatball Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, meatballs & marinara sauce
Mini Ranch Steak Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & our homemade ranch dressing
Mini Steak Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers & mushrooms
Mini Traditional Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, sausage and our homemade pizza sauce
Mini Turkey Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, turkey, onions & green peppers
Mini Vegetable Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 vegetables
Small Calzones
Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions, green peppers & buffalo sauce
Small Chicken Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions and green peppers
Small Giuseppe Calzone
A pocket of dough filled with chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, hot peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Small Make Your Own Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 toppings
Small Meatball Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, meatballs & marinara sauce
Small Ranch Steak Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & our homemade ranch dressing
Small Steak Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers & mushrooms
Small Traditional Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, sausage and our homemade pizza sauce
Small Turkey Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, turkey, onions & green peppers
Small Vegetable Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 vegetables
Large Calzones
Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions, green peppers & buffalo sauce
Large Chicken Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, grilled or breaded chicken, onions and green peppers
Large Giuseppe Calzone
A pocket of dough filled with chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, hot peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Large Make Your Own Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 toppings
Large Meatball Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, meatballs & marinara sauce
Large Ranch Steak Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & our homemade ranch dressing
Large Steak Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, steak, green peppers & mushrooms
Large Traditional Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, sausage and our homemade pizza sauce
Large Turkey Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese, turkey, onions & green peppers
Large Vegetable Calzone
A pocket of homemade dough filled with cheese and your choice of 4 vegetables
Dessert
Desserts
Carrot Cake
100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital
Cheesecake
100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital
Chocolate Cake
100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital
Italian Doughnuts
Homemade pizza dough fried and smothered with butter and cinnamon & sugar. 100% of all proceeds from purchased desserts go to St. Jude's Hospital
Dinners
Chicken Parm Dinner
Breaded chicken served over a bed of spaghetti, covered with marinara sauce then baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese
Chicken Tender Dinner
Dinner includes 4 chicken tenders and a small order of french fries (fresh cut or regular fries)
Eggplant Dinner
Hand breaded eggplant served over a bed of spaghetti with our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella & provolone cheese
Gnocchi Dinner
1lb of small potato dough dumpling topped with our marinara sauce
Large Spaghetti Dinner
14 ounces of long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta topped with our marinara sauce
Lasagna Dinner
Layers of wide noodles stuffed with a blend of ground meat, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone cheese with special Italian seasonings, covered with marinara sauce & baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese
Manicotti Dinner
Tubular noodles stuffed with a blend of ground meat, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone cheese with special Italian seasonings, covered with marinara & baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
Dinner also includes a small order of french fries (fresh cut or regular fries). Tartar and cocktail sauce available upon request
Ravioli Dinner (8)
8 cheese ravioli smothered in our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese
Small Spaghetti Dinner
7 ounces of long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta topped with our marinara sauce
Stuffed Cabbage Dinner
Dinner includes 2 homemade stuffed cabbage & mashed potatoes
Stuffed Pepper Dinner
2 half peppers stuffed with our homemade blend of meat and rice, covered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella & provolone cheese
Stuffed Shell Dinner
4 shells stuffed with cheese, covered with marinara sauce then baked with mozzarella & provolone cheese
Drinks
20 oz
Can
Pint
Extras
Extra Cheese Sauce
Extra Dressing
Extra Gyro Sauce
Extra Pizza/Spaghetti Sauce
Extra Wing Sauce
BBQ Cup
Buffalo Parm Cup
Buffalo Ranch Cup
Cajun Butter Cup
Cajun Cup (sm)
Garlic & Butter Cup
Garlic Butter Parm Cup
Garlic Butter Ranch Cup
Honey BBQ Cup
Hot Sauce Cup
Seasoned Cup (sm)
Sweet & Sour Cup
Sweet & Spicy Cup
Teriyaki Cup
X-Hot Cup
Mashed Potatoes
Pizza
Traditional Pizza
9" Mini Pizza (4-cut)
Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
12" Small Pizza (6-cut)
Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
14" Medium Pizza (8-cut)
Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
16" Large Pizza (12-cut)
Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
18" Xlg Pizza (16-cut)
Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
20" Super Pizza (18-cut)
Our popular dough made fresh daily & hand-tossed to order. Includes our homemade pizza sauce & a unique blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
White Pizza
9" Mini Pizza White (4-cut)
Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
12" Small White (6-cut)
Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
14" Medium White (8-cut)
Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
16" Large White (12-cut)
Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
18" Xlg White (16-cut)
Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
20" Super White (18-cut)
Our homemade dough hand-tossed to order and topped with a special blend of oil, garlic, butter, spices, tomato & cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
Sicilian Pizza
Small Sicilian (8-cut)
Square, fluffy, thick dough with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with our blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
Large Sicilian (16-cut)
Square, fluffy, thick dough with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with our blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese. Toppings: pepperoni, ham, capicola, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers, anchovies, french fires, spinach, tomato, red onion *Gourmet Toppings (double price): bacon, gyro meat, grilled or breaded chicken, meatballs, steak*
Slice Pizza
Speciality Pizza Online Order
Hoagies
Half 7.5" Hoagie
1/2 Bacon Chicken Ranch
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch dressing & bacon, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 BBQ Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with grilled green peppers & onions topped with mozzarella cheese, baked until golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato baked to a golden brown
1/2 Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, then mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, toasted to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 Cajun Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken dusted with cajun seasoning, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 Capicola & Cheese
Sliced capicola, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 Cheeseburger
Quarter pound Black Angus burger baked to a golden brown with American cheese, then topped with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato
1/2 Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce, baked golden brown
1/2 Deluxe Italian
Sliced ham, cooked salami, capicola, onion, banana peppers, baked with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato & our special dressing
1/2 Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce
1/2 Giuseppe
Chopped sirloin steak, grilled pepperoni & hot peppers, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato. *A portion of all Giuseppe sales go to St. Jude's hospital.*
1/2 Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 Hot Sausage
Mild hot sausage topped with our homemade tomato sauce with green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
1/2 Italian
Cooked salami, capicola, onion & mozzarella cheese baked golden brown & topped with lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing
1/2 Meatball
Meatballs topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown
1/2 Pepperoni & Cheese
Lightly fried pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown
1/2 Pizza Boat
Homemade pizza sauce, provolone & mozzarella cheese with your choice of 1 pizza topping
1/2 Steak
Chopped sirloin steak, green peppers, onions & mushrooms, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 Turkey & Swiss
Sliced turkey, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 Vegetarian
Grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
1/2 White Pizza Boat
Our homemade white garlic sauce, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese & sliced tomatoes baked golden brown
Whole 15" Hoagie
Whole Bacon Chicken Ranch
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch dressing & bacon, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole BBQ Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with grilled green peppers & onions topped with mozzarella cheese, baked until golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato baked to a golden brown
Whole Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, then mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, toasted to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole Cajun Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken dusted with cajun seasoning, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole Capicola & Cheese
Sliced capicola, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole Cheeseburger
Quarter pound Black Angus burger baked to a golden brown with American cheese, then topped with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato
Whole Chicken
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, mixed with grilled green peppers & onions, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce, baked golden brown
Whole Deluxe Italian
Sliced ham, cooked salami, capicola, onion, banana peppers, baked with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato & our special dressing
Whole Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant placed on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce
Whole Giuseppe
Chopped sirloin steak, grilled pepperoni & hot peppers, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato. *A portion of all Giuseppe sales go to St. Jude's hospital.*
Whole Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham, mozzarella cheese & onion baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole Hot Sausage
Mild hot sausage topped with our homemade tomato sauce with green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
Whole Italian
Cooked salami, capicola, onion & mozzarella cheese baked golden brown & topped with lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing
Whole Meatball
Meatballs topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown
Whole Pepperoni & Cheese
Lightly fried pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown
Whole Pizza Boat
Homemade pizza sauce, provolone & mozzarella cheese with your choice of 1 pizza topping
Whole Steak
Chopped sirloin steak, green peppers, onions & mushrooms, baked to a golden brown with mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole Turkey & Swiss
Sliced turkey, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese baked golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole Vegetarian
Grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown then topped with lettuce & tomato
Whole White Pizza Boat
Our homemade white garlic sauce, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese & sliced tomatoes baked golden brown
Rolls
BBQ Chicken Rolls
Pocket of dough filled with breaded or grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese
Buffalo Chicken Rolls
Pocket of dough filled with breaded or grilled chicken, hot sauce and cheese
Giuseppe Rolls
Pocket of dough filled with steak, pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese
Gyro Rolls
Pocket of dough filled with gyro meat and cheese
Pepperoni Rolls
Pocket of dough filled with pepperoni and cheese
Sausage Rolls
Pocket of dough filled with sausage and cheese
Steak Rolls
Pocket of dough filled with steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese
Salads
Small Salads
Sm Antipasto Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sm Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad
Sm Cajun Chicken Salad
Sm Chef Salad
Sm Chicken Salad
Sm Gyro Salad
Sm Ham & Cheese Salad
Sm Steak Salad
Sm Tossed & Cheese Salad
Sm Tossed Salad
Large Salads
Lg Antipasto Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, our own ground sausage, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives, croutons, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Lg Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lg Cajun Chicken Salad
Lg Chef Salad
Lg Chicken Salad
Lg Gyro Salad
Lg Ham & Cheese Salad
Lg Steak Salad
Lg Tossed & Cheese Salad
Lg Tossed Salad
Dinner Salad
Wedgies
BBQ Chicken Wedgie
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wedgie
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo ranch sauce, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wedgie
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella
Chicken Ranch Wedgie
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch dressing, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Wedgie
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese
Gyro Wedgie
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese & our homemade gyro cucumber sauce
Ham & Cheese Wedgie
Thinly sliced ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Italian Wedgie
Capicola, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Meatball Wedgie
Meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni & Cheese Wedgie
Pepperoni, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Steak Wedgie
Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella
Veggie Wedgie
Grilled onion, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese
Wings
Whole Wings
12 Whole Wings
Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.
6 Whole Wings
Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.
Wing Dings
12 Wing Dings (Plain)
Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.
6 Wing Dings (Plain)
Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.
12 Wing Dings (Hot)
Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.
6 Wing Dings (Hot)
Wings come with your choice of one flavor or plain. Flavors: Seasoned, Cajun, Garlic & Butter, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot, Extra Hot, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Butter Ranch, Garlic Butter Parmesan, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parmesan Cheese, Cajun Butter, Sweet & Spicy. Prices subject to change.
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Parmesan Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo parmesan sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce &
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade ranch buffalo sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
Cajun Chicken Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, cajun seasoning, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
Capicola & Cheese Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with capicola, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side
Chicken Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side
Giuseppe Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with steak, pepperoni, hot peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with thinly sliced ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side
Italian Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with capicola, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side
Meatball Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni & Cheese Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with our homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese $8.50
Steak Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
Turkey & Swiss Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with thinly sliced turkey, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese. Your choice of dressing in or on the side
Vegetarian Wrap
A 12" tortilla filled with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes. Your choice of dressing in or on the side
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Joe Lerro established Jo- Lynn's in 1972 on Pittsburgh's South Side. Later, Jo- Lynn's relocated to Dormont, where they enjoyed many prosperous years. In 1987, Joe made the decision to settle in Liberty Boro, and now, with the help of our devoted customers, we are still going strong. Although the menu at Jo- Lynn's undergone numerous expansions since it opened in 1972, the recipes for the pizza dough and pizza sauce have remained the same ever since.
3116 Liberty Way, Liberty Borough, PA 15133