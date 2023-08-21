Drinks

Coffee

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Turbo

$4.25+

Jo's signature sweet, creamy coffee drink with chocolate & hazelnut

Belgian Bomber

$4.25+

Iced turbo mixed with cold brew

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Black, green, or hibiscus

Chai

$5.00+

Matcha

$5.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Lemonade, black tea

Laura Palmer

$3.25+

Lemonade, hibiscus tea, soda water

Robert Palmer

$3.25+

Lemonade, green tea, soda water

Sodas & Juices

Rambler

$2.50

Richard's Rainwater

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

Canned Soda

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Italian Soda

$3.50

Alcohol

Craft Beer

$5.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Frose

$16.00+

Mimosa

$6.00+

Lunch

Jo's Burgers

Jo's Vegan Smash Burger

$16.00

Two beyond-meat burgers, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a sweet sourdough bun

Jo's Smash Burger

$16.00

Two smash burgers*, American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sweet sourdough bun

Jo's Sandwiches

Classic PBJ

$7.00

Crunchy peanut butter, and grape jelly on wheat berry bread

Club Wrap

$14.00

Turkey*, bacon*, pepper jack, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and ranch on a spinach tortilla

Jo's Vegan Wrap

$12.00

Quinoa, black bean, tomato, onion, cilantro, roasted corn, cucumber, lime juice, and green leaf lettuce on a spinach tortilla

Chico's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast*, spicy aioli cabbage slaw, pickles on a sweet sourdough bun

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey*, pepper jack, green leaf lettuce, tomato, spicy avocado mayo on toasted wheat berry bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna salad*, cucumber on toasted sourdough

Chicken Strips Basket

$14.00

Chicken strips*, French fries

Chicken Burrito Special

$12.00

Jo's Salads

Chop Salad

$12.00

Green leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, egg*, roasted corn, carrots, ranch

Carolina's Salad

$12.00

Green leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, grapes, toasted oats, craisins, feta, white wine vinaigrette

Jo's Snacks

Chips & Salsa Roja

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Housemade Kettle Chips

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Merch

ILYSM Onesie

$25.00

Jo's Tees

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Socks

$20.00

Diner Mug

$15.00

Kleen Kanteen

$35.00

Retail Coffee

$15.00

Tote

$22.00

Hat

$28.00

Koozie

$5.00

Sticker

$3.00

Lighter

$5.00

Dog Toy

$20.00

Dog Ball

$5.00

Enamel Pins

$8.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Cinnamon Croissant

$5.00

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Walnut Scone

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Apple

$1.25

Banana

$1.00

Tea Bread

$5.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$5.00

Strawberry Hand Pie

$6.00

Blueberry Hand Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Gingersnap Cookie

$3.50