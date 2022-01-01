Joan’s on Third Studio City 12059 Ventura Place

A map showing the location of Joan’s on Third Studio City 12059 Ventura PlaceView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Joan's on Third Studio City

12059 Ventura Pplace

Studio City, CA 91604

Order Again

Popular Items

Chinese Chicken Salad
Breakfast Burrito
Turkey Club

Seasonal Specials

Get Well Soon Box

$200.00

Perfect for a loved one that is under the weather! Includes: homemade soup, crackers, tea, honey, pot pie, cookies, loaf bread, and more.

Ficelle Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Soup of the Day (pint)

$8.00

Tomato Basil

Soup of the Day (quart)

$14.00

Tomato Basil

Small Catering Bowl - Chinese Chicken Salad

$50.00

Large Catering Bowl - Chinese Chicken Salad

$90.00

Breakfast All Day

New York Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

scrambled eggs, bacon & jack cheese on grilled country white bread

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side

Granola Parfait

$11.00

Housemade Granola with mixed berries and yogurt

Crispy Bacon

$5.50

Buttermilk Pancakes (Saturday and Sunday only)

$11.50Out of stock

a stack of three pancakes with maple syrup and butter

Scrambled Eggs & Toast

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs, Toast & Bacon

$13.00

Hash Browns

$5.50

Avocado Toast

$12.95

served on Bub and Grandma's sesame bread, garnished with tomato and radish.

Sandwiches

Short Rib Sandwich

$15.95

Turkey Club

$15.25

Ficelle Sandwich

$8.95

ham & fromager d'affinois

Garden Vegetable Sandwich

$13.95

hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cream cheese & onion sprouts on a 7 grain bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli

Grilled Cheese

$12.95

BLT

$15.25

PB & J

$8.50

Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.25

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$15.25

Maple Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.25

Butter Lettuce Salad

$12.95

with French Feta & dried cranberries

Tuna Salad on Greens

$13.95

Tarragon Chicken Salad on Greens

$13.95

Italian Chopped Salad

$14.95

Romaine Lettuce, Genoa Salame, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing

Salad Trio

$15.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Cheese and Charcuterie

Cheeseplate

$22.00Out of stock

the cheesemonger's selection of three cheeses served with quince paste, marcona almonds & sliced bread on the side

Ficelle Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Beurre de Baratte

$12.00Out of stock

Deli

Szechuan Green Beans

$10.50

pint

Kale Salad

$11.50

pint

Couscous with Dried Berries

$11.50

pint

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$12.50

pint

Tuna Salad

$12.50

pint

Grilled Maple Rosemary Chicken Breast

$22.00

serves 2

Chicken Pot Stickers

$16.00

dozen, served with soy ginger dipping sauce

Turkey Meatloaf with Chili Aioli

$18.00

serves 2-4

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Egg Salad

$11.50

Brown Rice Salad

$11.50

Pint

Israeli Couscous

$11.50

Pint

Salmon Filet of the Day

$16.95

Chicken Milanese (each)

$10.95

Fruit Salad (pint)

$11.50

Curry Chicken Salad (pint)

$11.50

Brussels Sprouts Salad (pint)

$11.50

Curry Chick Peas (pint)

$11.50

Pasta Salad of the Day (pint)

$11.50

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Cookie of the Day

$4.25Out of stock

Muffin of the Day

$4.25Out of stock
Crown Cake (slice)

Crown Cake (slice)

$6.00Out of stock

100% of proceeds donated to Asian Americans Advancing Justice LA and The Brady Campaign for the Gather for Good Fundraiser to #StopAsianHate

Cupcakes

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$7.50

pack of two

Brownies

$7.50

pack of two

Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Nutella Loaf (slice)

$3.95Out of stock

Raspberry Bars (2 each)

$7.50

Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Apricot Bars (2 each)

$7.50

Cloud Cupcake

$5.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Zucchini Loaf (slice)

$3.95

Magic Bars (2 each)

$7.50

Snacks

Joan's on Third Potato Chips

Joan's on Third Potato Chips

$6.95Out of stock
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish
Gummi Cherries

Gummi Cherries

$5.95
Chocolate Covered Gummi Bears

Chocolate Covered Gummi Bears

$8.95Out of stock
Chocolate Caramel Covered Popcorn

Chocolate Caramel Covered Popcorn

$12.00
Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.95

Jerry's Pretzels

$6.50Out of stock

Dang Sriracha Thai Rice Chips

$6.50

Dang Original Thai Rice Chips

$6.50

Pane Volante - Pesto (green)

$8.00Out of stock

Pane Volante - Truffle (black)

$8.00Out of stock

Pane Volante - plain (blue)

$8.00Out of stock

Pane Volante - Sweet & Salty

$8.00Out of stock

Pane Volante - Tomato Oregano (red)

$8.00Out of stock

Crunchy Little Lentils

$6.75Out of stock

Zingerman's Cashew Chocolate Bar

$5.00Out of stock

roasted cashews and cashew brittle with milk chocolate gianduija and dark chocolate

Zingerman's Fudge Chocolate Bar

$5.00Out of stock

layers of fudge, caramel and malted milk cream fondant

Zingerman's Raspberry Chocolate Bar

$5.00

dark chocolate, raspberry chocolate ganache, raspberry nougat & raspberry jelly

For Your Freezer

Macaroni & Cheese Tray

Macaroni & Cheese Tray

$36.00

serves 4-6

Chicken Enchiladas

$40.00

serves 4-6

Lasagne Bolognese

$42.00

Lasagne Pomodoro

$42.00
Beef Chili (frozen)

Beef Chili (frozen)

$22.00
Chicken Pot Stickers

Chicken Pot Stickers

$15.00

dozen

Nutella Loaf Bread

Nutella Loaf Bread

$22.00
Gluten Free Loaf Bread

Gluten Free Loaf Bread

$18.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$9.00Out of stock

10 mini chocolate chip cookies

Spinach Mushroom Quiche

$20.00

Cheesy Corn Poppers

$15.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scones (2)

$9.00

Zucchini Fritters

$22.00

Marinara Sauce (pint)

$9.95

Bolognese Sauce (pint)

$12.95

Frozen Soup (quart)

$14.00

Asparagus & Leek Quiche

$20.00Out of stock

Lorraine Quiche

$20.00Out of stock

Joan's Homemade Biscuits

$24.00

8 pieces

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Vegetable Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Chili

$17.00

Beef Taquitoes (4 each)

$16.00

Chile & Cheese Tamales

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken w/Green Sauce Tamales

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Corn Tamales

$10.00Out of stock

Banana Chocolate Walnut Loaf

$22.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$24.00Out of stock

For Your Fridge

Joan's Sweet & Crunchy Pickles

Joan's Sweet & Crunchy Pickles

$8.95
Joan's Vinaigrette (pint)

Joan's Vinaigrette (pint)

$10.95
Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing (pint)

Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing (pint)

$10.95
Apple Onion Dip

Apple Onion Dip

$6.50
Spinach & Leek Dip

Spinach & Leek Dip

$6.50
Joan's Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

Joan's Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Spicy Ranch Dressing

$10.95Out of stock

Maple Rosemary Marinade

$10.95Out of stock

Pantry

Joan's Homemade Granola

Joan's Homemade Granola

$13.95
Joan's Pancake Mix

Joan's Pancake Mix

Joan's Pancake Mix
Joan's Coffee Beans

Joan's Coffee Beans

$17.50
Semolina Artisanal Pasta Fusilli

Semolina Artisanal Pasta Fusilli

$10.50
Semolina Artisanal Pasta Conchiglie

Semolina Artisanal Pasta Conchiglie

$10.50
Clif Family Porchetta Spice Blend

Clif Family Porchetta Spice Blend

$10.00
Clif Family Toasted Sesame and Pistachio Dukkah

Clif Family Toasted Sesame and Pistachio Dukkah

$10.00
Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes
Jacobsen's Turmeric Popcorn Seasoning

Jacobsen's Turmeric Popcorn Seasoning

$8.75Out of stock

Grove 45 EVOO

$45.00
Figueroa Mountain Road EVOO

Figueroa Mountain Road EVOO

$25.00
Green’s Chocolate Babka

Green’s Chocolate Babka

$15.95
Green’s Cinnamon Babka

Green’s Cinnamon Babka

Green's Cinnamon Babka

Jacobsen's Furikake

$8.25

Angelini Limone Cream Sauce

$12.00

Angelini Pomodorini Sauce

$12.00

Frankies 457 EVOO

$28.00

Joan's on Third Balsamic

$35.00

Barbieri Lentils

$25.00

Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil

$6.50Out of stock

Beverages To Go

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Stumptown Cold Brew

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Blended Mocha

$5.50

Blended Vanilla

$5.50

Mountain Valley Spring Water LG

$4.25Out of stock

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water LG

$4.25Out of stock
Coke

Coke

Coke
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95

Brewed Coffee

$3.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Fiji

$4.75

Pellegrino-Small

$3.95Out of stock

Pellegrino-Large

Pellegrino-Large
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water SMALL

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water SMALL

$3.25Out of stock
Mountain Valley Spring Water SMALL

Mountain Valley Spring Water SMALL

$3.25Out of stock

Wine and Beer

Joan's on Third Wine - White

$20.00
Joan's on Third Wine - Red

Joan's on Third Wine - Red

Joan's on Third Wine - Red
Joan's on Third Wine - Rose

Joan's on Third Wine - Rose

$20.00
Peroni

Peroni

Peroni
Mikkeller Staff Magician

Mikkeller Staff Magician

Mikkeller Staff Magician
Mikkeller Windy Hill

Mikkeller Windy Hill

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Firestone 805

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Marketplace, Catering, Gifts & Café

12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City, CA 91604

