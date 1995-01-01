Joan’s on Third imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Joan’s on Third Third Street

2,901 Reviews

$$

8350 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Chinese Chicken Salad
Turkey Club
Breakfast Burrito

Seasonal Specials

Get Well Soon Box

$200.00

Perfect for a loved one that is under the weather! Includes: Homemade soup, crackers, tea, honey, pot pie, cookies, loaf bread, and more.

Ficelle Bread

$3.50

Soup of the Day (pint)

$8.00

Soup of the Day (quart)

$14.00

Beef Chili (pint)

$11.50Out of stock

Beef Chili (quart)

$22.00Out of stock

Sesame Loaf (Bub and Grandma's)

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon

$16.95

Breakfast All Day

New York Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and jack cheese on grilled Country White bread

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa and sour cream on the side.

Granola Parfait

$11.00

Housemade Granola with yogurt and mixed berries

Side of Crispy Bacon

$5.50

Buttermilk Pancakes (Saturday and Sunday only)

$11.50Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs & Toast

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs, Toast & Bacon

$13.00

Hash Browns

$5.50

Avocado Toast

$12.95

served on Bub and Grandma's sesame bread, garnished with tomato and radish.

Sandwiches

Short Rib Sandwich

$15.95

Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions

Turkey Club

$15.25

Ficelle Sandwich

$8.95

Ham & Fromager D'affinois

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli

Grilled Cheese

$12.95

BLT

$15.25

PB & J

$8.50

Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Garden Vegetable Sandwich

$13.95

hummus, herb cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, sprouts and avocado on 7-grain wheat bread.

Hot Grilled Maple Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.25

with lettuce, tomato, and maple rosemary spread

Hot Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$15.25

Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.25

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.25

Butter Lettuce Salad

$12.95

With French Feta and Dried Cranberries

Tuna on Greens

$13.95

Tarragon Chicken Salad on Greens

$13.95

Italian Chopped Salad

$14.95

Romaine Lettuce, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Genoa Salame, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Salad Trio

$15.50

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Deli

Szechuan Green Beans (pint)

$10.50

pint container

Kale Salad (pint)

$11.50

With queso fresco, dried cranberries, spicy peanuts, and pomegranate dressing

Tarragon Chicken Salad (pint)

$12.50

pint container

Tuna Salad (pint)

$12.50

pint container

Grilled Maple Rosemary Chicken Breast (2 pieces)

$22.00

serves two

Turkey Meatloaf with Chili Aioli

$18.00

serves 2-4

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Pot Stickers with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce

$16.00

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

serves 2

Quinoa Salad (pint)

$11.50

Couscous with Dried Berries (pint)

$11.50

Egg Salad (pint)

$11.50

Israeli Cous Cous (pint)

$11.50Out of stock

Curried Chick Peas (pint)

$11.50

Fruit Salad (pint)

$11.50

Brown Rice Salad (pint)

$11.50Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts salad (pint)

$11.50

Grilled Maple Rosemary Chicken Breast (each)

$10.95

Chicken Milanese (each)

$10.95

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$16.95

Bakery

Muffin of the Day

$4.25

Morning Bun

$4.25

Mixed Berry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Nutella Loaf (slice)

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Cookie of the Day

$4.25

Cupcake

$3.50
Crown Cake (slice)

Crown Cake (slice)

$6.00

Brownies

$7.50

pack of two bars

Lemon Bars

$7.50

pack of two bars

Raspberry Bars (2 each)

$7.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cake of the Day (slice)

$6.00

Cloud Cupcake

$6.00

Magic Bars (2 each)

$7.50Out of stock

Half brownie, half blondie with caramel

Cheese and Charcuterie

Cheeseplate

$22.00

The cheesemonger's choice of three cheeses along with Marcona almonds, quince paste, and dried apricots

Tre Salami Plate

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Genoa and Calabrese salami

Rush Creek Reserve (half wheel)

$20.00

Seasonal special! Limited quantities available.

Rush Creek Reserve (whole wheel)

$40.00

Seasonal special! Limited quantities available.

Humboldt Fog (1/4 pound)

Humboldt Fog (1/4 pound)

$8.00Out of stock

Bloomy and soft goat's milk. Crumbly and tart interior surrounded by a buttery creamline.

Fromager D'Affinois Double Cream (1/4 pound)

Fromager D'Affinois Double Cream (1/4 pound)

$7.50

Creamy and buttery double cream. This one's a crowd-pleaser.

Prosciutto di Parma (1/4 pound)

Prosciutto di Parma (1/4 pound)

$8.00
Manchego 1605 (1/4 pound)

Manchego 1605 (1/4 pound)

$8.00

Raw sheep's milk aged 7 months. Buttery, medium texture with a rich, nutty finish.

Parmigiano Reggiano (1/4 pound)

Parmigiano Reggiano (1/4 pound)

$8.50

Extra aged cow's milk. Perfect for grating.

Pecorino Romano (1/4 pound)

$5.00
Shelburne 2 Year Cheddar (1/4 pound)

Shelburne 2 Year Cheddar (1/4 pound)

$5.00

Farmstead raw cow's milk cheddar. Aged two years for perfect balance of sharpness and medium texture.

Castelvetrano Olives

$7.50Out of stock
Jake's Gouda (1/4 pound)

Jake's Gouda (1/4 pound)

$7.50

Farmstead raw cow's milk gouda aged for two years. Sweet and rich.

Essex Comte (1/4 pound)

Essex Comte (1/4 pound)

$8.50

Raw cow's milk aged Alpine cheese. Aged 14 months and selected for perfect combination of fruity flavor and medium texture.

Clothbound Shelburne Cheddar (1/4 pound)

Clothbound Shelburne Cheddar (1/4 pound)

$10.00

Raw cow's milk cheddar handmade in limited amounts. Toasty with a smooth, tangy bite.

Bayley Hazen Blue (1/4 pound)

Bayley Hazen Blue (1/4 pound)

$8.00

Fudgy, crumbly, decadent raw cow's milk blue cheese from Vermont

Meredith Dairy Marinated Feta

Meredith Dairy Marinated Feta

$12.99Out of stock

Sheep & Goat's milk. Tangy and buttery.

Harbison Mini

Harbison Mini

$12.00Out of stock

A petite bloomy rind cheese wrapped with spruce bark

Cowgirl Creamery Mt Tam (half wheel)

$8.00
Boschetto al Tartufo (1/4 Pound)

Boschetto al Tartufo (1/4 Pound)

$9.50

Medium texture sheep's milk pecorino with black truffle

Brabander (1/4 Pound)

Brabander (1/4 Pound)

$8.00

Dutch goat's milk gouda with perfect dense texture and rich, tangy finish

Challerhocker (1/4 pound)

Challerhocker (1/4 pound)

$9.00

Truffle Tremor (1/4 pound)

$8.00

Gruyere 1655 (1/4 pound)

$7.50

Petit Basque (1/4 pound)

$8.00

Quicke's Goat Cheddar (1/4 pound)

$8.00

Brebirousse (1/4 pound)

$8.00

Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers

$8.25

Gluten-Free Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers

$8.25

The Fine Cheese Co.

Rustic Bakery Rosemary Flatbread

$7.25Out of stock

Olli Calabrese Salami (sliced)

$8.00

Olli Genoa Salami (sliced)

$8.00

Crottin de Chevre

$8.00Out of stock

Snacks

Joan's on Third Potato Chips

Joan's on Third Potato Chips

$6.95
Housemade Granola

Housemade Granola

$13.95
Chocolate Covered Caramel Popcorn

Chocolate Covered Caramel Popcorn

$12.00
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$5.95Out of stock
Gummi Cherries

Gummi Cherries

$5.95
Dang Sriracha Thai Rice Chips

Dang Sriracha Thai Rice Chips

$5.75Out of stock
Dang Original Thai Rice Chips

Dang Original Thai Rice Chips

$5.75Out of stock
Laiki Rice Crackers

Laiki Rice Crackers

$5.00
Stacy's Cheese Petites

Stacy's Cheese Petites

$6.00Out of stock
Sea Salt Somersaults

Sea Salt Somersaults

$5.75Out of stock
Mary's Everything Crackers

Mary's Everything Crackers

$7.95
Homemade Rice Crispy Treat

Homemade Rice Crispy Treat

$4.95
Quinn Pretzel Sticks

Quinn Pretzel Sticks

$7.50
Dutch Cocoa Somersaults

Dutch Cocoa Somersaults

$6.00
Beecher's Flagship Cheesestick

Beecher's Flagship Cheesestick

$2.00Out of stock
Potato Sticks with Spicy Ketchup

Potato Sticks with Spicy Ketchup

$5.00Out of stock
Rosemary Mixed Nuts

Rosemary Mixed Nuts

$12.00
Red Australian Licorice

Red Australian Licorice

$7.95
Marcona Almonds

Marcona Almonds

$10.95

Jerry's Pretzels

$6.50Out of stock

Sardinian Parchment Bread

$10.95

TCHO Toasted Cornflake Chocolate Bar

$6.50Out of stock

TCHO Pretzel Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar

$6.50Out of stock

TCHO Triple Berry Dark Chocolate Bar

$6.50

TCHO Almond & Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar

$6.50Out of stock

Paso Almond Brittle

$18.00

Dang Coconut Thai Rice Chips

$6.00

Milton's Gluten Free Crackers

$5.50

Late July Multigrain Tortilla Chips

$5.50Out of stock

Late July Lime Tortilla Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Port City Pretzels - Cinnamon Sugar

$5.00Out of stock

Port City Pretzels - Ranch

$5.00Out of stock

Skinny Pop Mini Popcorn Cakes

$6.50Out of stock

Jacobsen Salty Classic Caramels

$12.95

Joan's Homemade Cheese Straws

$8.95Out of stock

Spiced Pecans

$9.95

Coco Suisse Chocolate Nonpareils

$20.00

Coco Suisse Chocolate Lovies

$12.00

Gummi Bears

$5.95

Gummi Butterflies

$5.95Out of stock

La Princesita Tortilla Chips

$4.95

Made in East Los Angeles

Tcho Chocolate Bite

$0.75Out of stock

Jacquet Belgian Waffle

$3.50Out of stock

Mitica Lemon Pepper Marcona Almonds

$8.00

Mitica Chocolate Covered Cherries

$12.00Out of stock

Ines Rosales Sweet Olive Oil Crisps

$5.00

Brewer's Baked Pita Chips

$6.00

Zingerman's Cashew Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Roasted cashews, cashew brittle, milk chocolate gianduija with dark chocolate

Zingerman's Fudge Chocolate Bar

$5.00

fudge, caramel, and malted milk cream fondant

Zingerman's Raspberry Chocolate Bar

$5.00

dark chocolate, raspberry chocolate ganache, raspberry nougat, & raspberry jelly

Beverages To Go

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Stumptown Cold Brew

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Americano

$4.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$4.25Out of stock

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.25Out of stock

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Hot Tea

$4.00
San Pellegrino - grapefruit

San Pellegrino - grapefruit

$2.75
San Pellegrino - clementine

San Pellegrino - clementine

$2.75Out of stock
San Pellegrino Momenti - clementine & peach

San Pellegrino Momenti - clementine & peach

$2.75Out of stock
San Pellegrino Momenti - lemon & raspberry

San Pellegrino Momenti - lemon & raspberry

$2.75Out of stock

Blended Mocha

$5.50

Blended Vanilla

$5.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75

Orange Juice

$5.50

Fiji Water (11 ounces)

$2.00Out of stock

Wine and Beer

Joan's on Third - Red

Joan's on Third - Red

$20.00Out of stock
Joan's on Third - Rosé

Joan's on Third - Rosé

$20.00

Joan's on Third White (Chardonnay)

$20.00

Crowd-pleasing, medium-bodied.

Peroni

Peroni

$7.00
Mikkeller Staff Magician Pale Ale

Mikkeller Staff Magician Pale Ale

$7.00
Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA

Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA

$7.00
Gowan's Hard Cider

Gowan's Hard Cider

$14.00

Outer Sounds Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00
Major Wines Albarino

Major Wines Albarino

$22.00
Keep it Chill Gamay

Keep it Chill Gamay

$24.00Out of stock
Cherries & Rainbows Red (organic)

Cherries & Rainbows Red (organic)

$24.00
Finke's Sparkling Wine

Finke's Sparkling Wine

$22.00
Lo-Fi Amaro Apertif

Lo-Fi Amaro Apertif

$30.00Out of stock
Nino Franco Prosecco

Nino Franco Prosecco

$28.00
Hoxie - peach blossom rosè

Hoxie - peach blossom rosè

$7.00

Dry wine spritzer

Hoxie - lemon ginger rosè

Hoxie - lemon ginger rosè

$7.00

Dry wine spritzer

Dime (Bordeaux red blend)

$24.00

Angels & Cowboys Rose (375 ml)

$12.00

Love You Bunches Sangiovese

$28.00
Joan's on Third Corkscrew

Joan's on Third Corkscrew

$8.00

Obvious Wines Sparkling Wine

$30.00

Wonderful Wine Co. Chardonnay

$24.00

Vegan-friendly and organic

Mikkeller Burst West Coast IPA

Mikkeller Burst West Coast IPA

$7.00
Las Jaras Waves Rose can

Las Jaras Waves Rose can

$12.00Out of stock
JuneShine Arnold Palmer Hard Kombucha

JuneShine Arnold Palmer Hard Kombucha

$7.00Out of stock

For Your Fridge

Joan's Vinaigrette

Joan's Vinaigrette

$10.95
Joan's Sweet & Crunchy Pickles

Joan's Sweet & Crunchy Pickles

$8.95
Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing

$10.95
Apple Onion dip

Apple Onion dip

$6.50
Spinach & Leek dip

Spinach & Leek dip

$6.50

Joan's Pesto (half pint)

$8.95Out of stock

Joan's Chili Aioli (half pint)

$5.95

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$9.00
Cowbella Creamery Salted Butter

Cowbella Creamery Salted Butter

$14.00
Vanilla Creme Whipped Cream

Vanilla Creme Whipped Cream

$8.50
Beurre de Baratte

Beurre de Baratte

$14.00

Rodolphe Le Meunier churned butter

For Your Freezer

Chicken Enchiladas (8 pieces)

$40.00

Chicken Enchiladas (2 pieces)

$12.00Out of stock
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$36.00

tray, serves 4-6

Beef Chili (frozen)

Beef Chili (frozen)

$22.00

Quart, serves 2

Lasagne Bolognese

$42.00Out of stock

tray, serves 6

Lasagne Pomodoro

$42.00Out of stock

tray, serves 6

Chicken Pot Stickers (frozen)

Chicken Pot Stickers (frozen)

$15.00Out of stock

dozen

Short Rib Quesadilla

Short Rib Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Bolognese Sauce

$12.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$12.00Out of stock
Nutella Loaf Bread

Nutella Loaf Bread

$22.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Loaf Bread

Gluten Free Chocolate Loaf Bread

$18.00
Buttermilk Berry Cake

Buttermilk Berry Cake

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Cheesy Corn Poppers

$15.00Out of stock

Soup (frozen)

$14.00

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

$20.00Out of stock

Quiche Lorraine

$20.00Out of stock

Asparagus & Leek Quiche

$20.00Out of stock

Zucchini Fritters

$12.00

Frozen

Bake at Home Mixed Berry Scones

$9.00

Banana Chocolate Walnut Loaf

$22.00

Bake at Home Biscuits (frozen)

$24.00Out of stock

Vegetable Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Potato Croquettes

$15.00

Homemade Beef Taquitos (4 pieces)

$16.00Out of stock

Blueberry French Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Joan's Homemade Pesto (pint)

$19.95

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Pantry

Housemade Granola

Housemade Granola

$12.00
Joan's Pancake Mix

Joan's Pancake Mix

$6.50
Joan's on Third Coffee Beans

Joan's on Third Coffee Beans

$16.00
Semolina Pasta Conchiglie

Semolina Pasta Conchiglie

$10.50
Semolina Pasta Fusilli

Semolina Pasta Fusilli

$10.50
Jacobsen Co Turmeric Popcorn Seasoning

Jacobsen Co Turmeric Popcorn Seasoning

$8.75
Clif Family Porchetta Spice Blend

Clif Family Porchetta Spice Blend

$10.00
Clif Family Toasted Sesame & Pistachio Dukkah

Clif Family Toasted Sesame & Pistachio Dukkah

$10.00
Green’s Chocolate Babka

Green’s Chocolate Babka

$14.50
Primal Kitchen Spicy Brown Mustard

Primal Kitchen Spicy Brown Mustard

$6.75
Coop's Mocha Sauce

Coop's Mocha Sauce

$12.00
Breakfast in Paris Berry Honey

Breakfast in Paris Berry Honey

$16.00
Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil

Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil

$6.50
La Megara Sardines with Lemon

La Megara Sardines with Lemon

$3.00
Maya Kaimal Tikka Masala Sauce

Maya Kaimal Tikka Masala Sauce

$8.00
Jacobsen Co Savory Citrus Brine

Jacobsen Co Savory Citrus Brine

$20.00
Gardel's Chimichurri

Gardel's Chimichurri

$12.75
San Marzano Tomato Paste

San Marzano Tomato Paste

$6.00
La Magara Mechouia

La Magara Mechouia

$6.50

Grilled Pepper Spread

Jacobsen Co Taco Seasoning

Jacobsen Co Taco Seasoning

$7.50
Jacobsen Co Steak Seasoning

Jacobsen Co Steak Seasoning

$8.50
Jacobsen Co Seafood Seasoning

Jacobsen Co Seafood Seasoning

$7.50
San Marzano Crushed Tomatoes

San Marzano Crushed Tomatoes

$5.00Out of stock
Joan’s on Third Maple Syrup

Joan’s on Third Maple Syrup

$16.50
Clif Family Meyer Lemon Marmalade

Clif Family Meyer Lemon Marmalade

$13.00
Joan’s on Third Balsamic Vinegar

Joan’s on Third Balsamic Vinegar

$35.00

250ml bottle

Rummo Pasta Paccheri

$6.00

Rummo Pasta Bucatini

$6.00

Chiaverini Pear Jam

$12.00

Barbieri Lentils

$25.00

Angelini Pomodorini Sauce

$12.00

Angelini Limone Cream Sauce

$12.00

Grove 45 Olive Oil

$45.00Out of stock

Frankies 457 EVOO

$28.00

Jacobsen Pure Flake Sea Salt

$14.95

Jacobsen Pure Kosher Sea Salt

$14.00

Jacobsen Tellicherry Peppercorn Grinder

$9.95

Jacobsen Pink Himalayan Salt Grinder

$9.95

Jacobsen Furikake

$8.25

Joan' on Third EVOO

$30.00

Espelette Pepper Mustard

$6.00

Trois Petits Cochons Moutarde Basque

V Smiley Blueberry Jam

$14.95

V Smiley Strawberry Apricot Jam

$14.95

New York Shuk Za'atar

$12.95

New York Shuk Rosey Harissa

$12.95

Cookbooks

Bake the Seasons

Bake the Seasons

$24.00
Now For Something Sweet

Now For Something Sweet

$35.00
Where Cooking Begins

Where Cooking Begins

$32.50
Let Me Feed You

Let Me Feed You

$30.00
The New Pie

The New Pie

$30.00
Monday Morning Cooking Club

Monday Morning Cooking Club

$29.99
Nut Butter

Nut Butter

$19.99
Ultimate Veg

Ultimate Veg

$35.00

By Jamie Oliver

Piatti

Piatti

$29.95
The Dahlia Bakery Cookbook

The Dahlia Bakery Cookbook

$35.00
The Cook's Atelier

The Cook's Atelier

$45.00
Tartine

Tartine

$40.00
Cooking For Good Times

Cooking For Good Times

$35.00
Munchies

Munchies

$30.00

Guide to Dinner

Duck Soup

Duck Soup

$35.00

The Wisdom of Simple Cooking

Sweet

Sweet

$35.00
Cook with Me

Cook with Me

$35.00

By Alex Guarnaschelli

Kitchen

Mini Copper Pot

Mini Copper Pot

$75.00

Bon Chef copper pot, 4 1/2” diameter