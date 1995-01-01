- Home
Joan's on Third - Third Street
Joan’s on Third Third Street
2,901 Reviews
$$
8350 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Popular Items
Seasonal Specials
Get Well Soon Box
Perfect for a loved one that is under the weather! Includes: Homemade soup, crackers, tea, honey, pot pie, cookies, loaf bread, and more.
Ficelle Bread
Soup of the Day (pint)
Soup of the Day (quart)
Beef Chili (pint)
Beef Chili (quart)
Sesame Loaf (Bub and Grandma's)
Salmon
Breakfast All Day
New York Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and jack cheese on grilled Country White bread
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa and sour cream on the side.
Granola Parfait
Housemade Granola with yogurt and mixed berries
Side of Crispy Bacon
Buttermilk Pancakes (Saturday and Sunday only)
Scrambled Eggs & Toast
Scrambled Eggs, Toast & Bacon
Hash Browns
Avocado Toast
served on Bub and Grandma's sesame bread, garnished with tomato and radish.
Sandwiches
Short Rib Sandwich
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
Turkey Club
Ficelle Sandwich
Ham & Fromager D'affinois
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
Grilled Cheese
BLT
PB & J
Tuna Sandwich
Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Garden Vegetable Sandwich
hummus, herb cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, sprouts and avocado on 7-grain wheat bread.
Hot Grilled Maple Chicken Breast Sandwich
with lettuce, tomato, and maple rosemary spread
Hot Chicken Milanese Sandwich
Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich
Salads
Chinese Chicken Salad
Butter Lettuce Salad
With French Feta and Dried Cranberries
Tuna on Greens
Tarragon Chicken Salad on Greens
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Genoa Salame, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing
Side of Grilled Chicken
Salad Trio
Caesar Salad
Deli
Szechuan Green Beans (pint)
pint container
Kale Salad (pint)
With queso fresco, dried cranberries, spicy peanuts, and pomegranate dressing
Tarragon Chicken Salad (pint)
pint container
Tuna Salad (pint)
pint container
Grilled Maple Rosemary Chicken Breast (2 pieces)
serves two
Turkey Meatloaf with Chili Aioli
serves 2-4
Macaroni & Cheese
Chicken Pot Stickers with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce
Chicken Milanese
serves 2
Quinoa Salad (pint)
Couscous with Dried Berries (pint)
Egg Salad (pint)
Israeli Cous Cous (pint)
Curried Chick Peas (pint)
Fruit Salad (pint)
Brown Rice Salad (pint)
Brussels Sprouts salad (pint)
Grilled Maple Rosemary Chicken Breast (each)
Chicken Milanese (each)
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
Bakery
Muffin of the Day
Morning Bun
Mixed Berry Scone
Peach Scone
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Nutella Loaf (slice)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cookie of the Day
Cupcake
Crown Cake (slice)
Brownies
pack of two bars
Lemon Bars
pack of two bars
Raspberry Bars (2 each)
Carrot Cake
Cake of the Day (slice)
Cloud Cupcake
Magic Bars (2 each)
Half brownie, half blondie with caramel
Cheese and Charcuterie
Cheeseplate
The cheesemonger's choice of three cheeses along with Marcona almonds, quince paste, and dried apricots
Tre Salami Plate
Prosciutto di Parma, Genoa and Calabrese salami
Rush Creek Reserve (half wheel)
Seasonal special! Limited quantities available.
Rush Creek Reserve (whole wheel)
Seasonal special! Limited quantities available.
Humboldt Fog (1/4 pound)
Bloomy and soft goat's milk. Crumbly and tart interior surrounded by a buttery creamline.
Fromager D'Affinois Double Cream (1/4 pound)
Creamy and buttery double cream. This one's a crowd-pleaser.
Prosciutto di Parma (1/4 pound)
Manchego 1605 (1/4 pound)
Raw sheep's milk aged 7 months. Buttery, medium texture with a rich, nutty finish.
Parmigiano Reggiano (1/4 pound)
Extra aged cow's milk. Perfect for grating.
Pecorino Romano (1/4 pound)
Shelburne 2 Year Cheddar (1/4 pound)
Farmstead raw cow's milk cheddar. Aged two years for perfect balance of sharpness and medium texture.
Castelvetrano Olives
Jake's Gouda (1/4 pound)
Farmstead raw cow's milk gouda aged for two years. Sweet and rich.
Essex Comte (1/4 pound)
Raw cow's milk aged Alpine cheese. Aged 14 months and selected for perfect combination of fruity flavor and medium texture.
Clothbound Shelburne Cheddar (1/4 pound)
Raw cow's milk cheddar handmade in limited amounts. Toasty with a smooth, tangy bite.
Bayley Hazen Blue (1/4 pound)
Fudgy, crumbly, decadent raw cow's milk blue cheese from Vermont
Meredith Dairy Marinated Feta
Sheep & Goat's milk. Tangy and buttery.
Harbison Mini
A petite bloomy rind cheese wrapped with spruce bark
Cowgirl Creamery Mt Tam (half wheel)
Boschetto al Tartufo (1/4 Pound)
Medium texture sheep's milk pecorino with black truffle
Brabander (1/4 Pound)
Dutch goat's milk gouda with perfect dense texture and rich, tangy finish
Challerhocker (1/4 pound)
Truffle Tremor (1/4 pound)
Gruyere 1655 (1/4 pound)
Petit Basque (1/4 pound)
Quicke's Goat Cheddar (1/4 pound)
Brebirousse (1/4 pound)
Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers
Gluten-Free Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers
The Fine Cheese Co.
Rustic Bakery Rosemary Flatbread
Olli Calabrese Salami (sliced)
Olli Genoa Salami (sliced)
Crottin de Chevre
Snacks
Joan's on Third Potato Chips
Housemade Granola
Chocolate Covered Caramel Popcorn
Swedish Fish
Gummi Cherries
Dang Sriracha Thai Rice Chips
Dang Original Thai Rice Chips
Laiki Rice Crackers
Stacy's Cheese Petites
Sea Salt Somersaults
Mary's Everything Crackers
Homemade Rice Crispy Treat
Quinn Pretzel Sticks
Dutch Cocoa Somersaults
Beecher's Flagship Cheesestick
Potato Sticks with Spicy Ketchup
Rosemary Mixed Nuts
Red Australian Licorice
Marcona Almonds
Jerry's Pretzels
Sardinian Parchment Bread
TCHO Toasted Cornflake Chocolate Bar
TCHO Pretzel Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar
TCHO Triple Berry Dark Chocolate Bar
TCHO Almond & Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar
Paso Almond Brittle
Dang Coconut Thai Rice Chips
Milton's Gluten Free Crackers
Late July Multigrain Tortilla Chips
Late July Lime Tortilla Chips
Port City Pretzels - Cinnamon Sugar
Port City Pretzels - Ranch
Skinny Pop Mini Popcorn Cakes
Jacobsen Salty Classic Caramels
Joan's Homemade Cheese Straws
Spiced Pecans
Coco Suisse Chocolate Nonpareils
Coco Suisse Chocolate Lovies
Gummi Bears
Gummi Butterflies
La Princesita Tortilla Chips
Made in East Los Angeles
Tcho Chocolate Bite
Jacquet Belgian Waffle
Mitica Lemon Pepper Marcona Almonds
Mitica Chocolate Covered Cherries
Ines Rosales Sweet Olive Oil Crisps
Brewer's Baked Pita Chips
Zingerman's Cashew Chocolate Bar
Roasted cashews, cashew brittle, milk chocolate gianduija with dark chocolate
Zingerman's Fudge Chocolate Bar
fudge, caramel, and malted milk cream fondant
Zingerman's Raspberry Chocolate Bar
dark chocolate, raspberry chocolate ganache, raspberry nougat, & raspberry jelly
Beverages To Go
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Stumptown Cold Brew
Latte
Cappuccino
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte
Americano
Mountain Valley Spring Water
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Hot Tea
San Pellegrino - grapefruit
San Pellegrino - clementine
San Pellegrino Momenti - clementine & peach
San Pellegrino Momenti - lemon & raspberry
Blended Mocha
Blended Vanilla
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Orange Juice
Fiji Water (11 ounces)
Wine and Beer
Joan's on Third - Red
Joan's on Third - Rosé
Joan's on Third White (Chardonnay)
Crowd-pleasing, medium-bodied.
Peroni
Mikkeller Staff Magician Pale Ale
Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA
Gowan's Hard Cider
Outer Sounds Sauvignon Blanc
Major Wines Albarino
Keep it Chill Gamay
Cherries & Rainbows Red (organic)
Finke's Sparkling Wine
Lo-Fi Amaro Apertif
Nino Franco Prosecco
Hoxie - peach blossom rosè
Dry wine spritzer
Hoxie - lemon ginger rosè
Dry wine spritzer
Dime (Bordeaux red blend)
Angels & Cowboys Rose (375 ml)
Love You Bunches Sangiovese
Joan's on Third Corkscrew
Obvious Wines Sparkling Wine
Wonderful Wine Co. Chardonnay
Vegan-friendly and organic
Mikkeller Burst West Coast IPA
Las Jaras Waves Rose can
JuneShine Arnold Palmer Hard Kombucha
For Your Fridge
Joan's Vinaigrette
Joan's Sweet & Crunchy Pickles
Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing
Apple Onion dip
Spinach & Leek dip
Joan's Pesto (half pint)
Joan's Chili Aioli (half pint)
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Cowbella Creamery Salted Butter
Vanilla Creme Whipped Cream
Beurre de Baratte
Rodolphe Le Meunier churned butter
For Your Freezer
Chicken Enchiladas (8 pieces)
Chicken Enchiladas (2 pieces)
Macaroni & Cheese
tray, serves 4-6
Beef Chili (frozen)
Quart, serves 2
Lasagne Bolognese
tray, serves 6
Lasagne Pomodoro
tray, serves 6
Chicken Pot Stickers (frozen)
dozen
Short Rib Quesadilla
Marinara Sauce
Bolognese Sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Nutella Loaf Bread
Gluten Free Chocolate Loaf Bread
Buttermilk Berry Cake
Chicken Pot Pie
Cheesy Corn Poppers
Soup (frozen)
Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
Quiche Lorraine
Asparagus & Leek Quiche
Zucchini Fritters
Frozen
Bake at Home Mixed Berry Scones
Banana Chocolate Walnut Loaf
Bake at Home Biscuits (frozen)
Vegetable Pot Pie
Potato Croquettes
Homemade Beef Taquitos (4 pieces)
Blueberry French Toast
Joan's Homemade Pesto (pint)
Garlic Bread
Pantry
Housemade Granola
Joan's Pancake Mix
Joan's on Third Coffee Beans
Semolina Pasta Conchiglie
Semolina Pasta Fusilli
Jacobsen Co Turmeric Popcorn Seasoning
Clif Family Porchetta Spice Blend
Clif Family Toasted Sesame & Pistachio Dukkah
Green’s Chocolate Babka
Primal Kitchen Spicy Brown Mustard
Coop's Mocha Sauce
Breakfast in Paris Berry Honey
Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil
La Megara Sardines with Lemon
Maya Kaimal Tikka Masala Sauce
Jacobsen Co Savory Citrus Brine
Gardel's Chimichurri
San Marzano Tomato Paste
La Magara Mechouia
Grilled Pepper Spread
Jacobsen Co Taco Seasoning
Jacobsen Co Steak Seasoning
Jacobsen Co Seafood Seasoning
San Marzano Crushed Tomatoes
Joan’s on Third Maple Syrup
Clif Family Meyer Lemon Marmalade
Joan’s on Third Balsamic Vinegar
250ml bottle
Rummo Pasta Paccheri
Rummo Pasta Bucatini
Chiaverini Pear Jam
Barbieri Lentils
Angelini Pomodorini Sauce
Angelini Limone Cream Sauce
Grove 45 Olive Oil
Frankies 457 EVOO
Jacobsen Pure Flake Sea Salt
Jacobsen Pure Kosher Sea Salt
Jacobsen Tellicherry Peppercorn Grinder
Jacobsen Pink Himalayan Salt Grinder
Jacobsen Furikake
Joan' on Third EVOO
Espelette Pepper Mustard
Trois Petits Cochons Moutarde Basque
V Smiley Blueberry Jam
V Smiley Strawberry Apricot Jam
New York Shuk Za'atar
New York Shuk Rosey Harissa
Cookbooks
Bake the Seasons
Now For Something Sweet
Where Cooking Begins
Let Me Feed You
The New Pie
Monday Morning Cooking Club
Nut Butter
Ultimate Veg
By Jamie Oliver
Piatti
The Dahlia Bakery Cookbook
The Cook's Atelier
Tartine
Cooking For Good Times
Munchies
Guide to Dinner
Duck Soup
The Wisdom of Simple Cooking
Sweet
Cook with Me
By Alex Guarnaschelli