JOAS by the Bay

Popular Items

Medium Pizza
Regular Wings
Boneless Wings

APPS

Fries

$3.19+

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.29+

Spicy Fries

$4.79+

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.79+

CBR Fries

$5.29+

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$5.29+

Defibrillator Fries

$14.69

Hunter Fries (Gravy And Mozz)

$8.39

Small Tots

$3.19

Large Tots

$4.79

Large Cheese Fries

$8.39

Small Cheese Fries

$5.29

4pc Mozzarella Sticks

$5.29

6pc Mozzarella Sticks

$7.39

12pc Mozzarella Sticks

$11.59

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.39

Cauliflower

$7.39

4pc Chicken Tenders

$8.39

6pc Chicken Tenders

$11.59

4pc Buffalo Tenders

$9.39

6pc Buffalo Tenders

$12.59

Fried Ravioli

$7.39

Onion Rings

$4.19+

Sampler Platter

$11.59

Bread Bites

$5.29

Pizza Logs W Fries

$8.39

Mushrooms

$7.39

Cheese Curd

$8.39

Broccoli with cheese sauce

$5.29

Jalapeno Rolls w Fries

$8.39

Buffalo Chicken Rolls W Fries

$8.39

Loaded Steak Rolls W Fries

$8.39

SEAFOOD

Fried Haddock Dinner

$14.69

Fried Haddock Parm

$16.79

Broiled Haddock Dinner

$16.79

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.69

Fried Clams Dinner

$13.69

Seafood Platter

$20.99

Ultimate Seafood Platter

$24.19

Fried Cod Dinner

$11.59

Haddock Sandwich w/ Fries

$11.59

Clamboat W\ Fries

$10.49

Clamboat W\oring

$11.28

Haddock Sand W Oring

$12.38

Haddock Sand W\tots

$11.59

Deluxe Cod Sand W\tots

$10.49

Small Haddock Sandwich With Fries

$8.39

Shrimp

$9.49

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.49

Clams

$9.49

Buffalo Clams

$10.49

Piece Of Haddaock

$8.99

SANDWICH/BURGER

Chicken Club W\fries

$11.59

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich W\fries

$11.59

Bacon Cheese Burger W\fries

$12.59

Mushroom Cheddar Burger W\fries

$12.59

Western Burger W\fries

$12.59

Pepperoni Pizza Burger W\fries

$12.59

Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger W\fries

$12.59

Cheese Burger with Fries

$11.59

SUBS/SALADS/WRAPS

Cold Sub

$8.39

Hot Sub

$10.49

Sm Antipasto Salad

$5.29

Lg Antipasto Salad

$8.39

Sm Julienne Salad

$5.29

Lg Julienne Salad

$8.39

Sm Chef Salad

$4.19

Lg Chef Salad

$6.29

Sm Crispy Chicken Salad

$5.29

Lg Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.39

Sm Spicy Chicken Salad

$5.29

Lg Spicy Chicken Salad

$8.39

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.29

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.39

Sm BBQ Chicken Salad

$5.29

Lg BBQ Chicken Salad

$8.39

Sm Philly Steak Salad

$7.39

Lg Philly Steak Salad

$10.49

Macaroni Salad

$2.69

Coleslaw

$2.69

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.39

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.89

BLT Wrap

$9.49

DINNERS

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.49

Baked Ziti

$10.49

Four Cheese Baked Ziti

$12.59

Chicken Parm

$12.59

Eggplant Parm

$12.59

Fried Ravioli Parm

$12.59

Stuffed Shells

$11.59

DESSERTS

Chocolate Pudding

$2.39

Cheesecake Slice

$4.49

Sugar Fried Dough Bites

$5.29

Cannoli

$4.49

Icee

$1.29

Personal Cake assorted

$4.49

KIDS

K/Tenders & Fries

$7.39

K/Pizza

$7.39

K/Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.39

K/Clams & Fries

$7.39

Pan Of Pulled Pork

$229.00

Tray Of Ziti

$69.00

Tray Of Salad

$39.00

Tray Of Beans

$79.00

Rolls And Dressings

$49.00

PIZZA

Small PP

$6.29

Medium Pizza

$8.39

Large Pizza

$15.79

XLarge Pizza

$18.89

1/2 Sheet Pizza

$16.79

Sheet Pizza

$24.19

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.59

CALZONE/STROMBOLI

Stromboli

$8.39

Regular Calzone

$8.39

Jumbo Calzone

$11.59

BREAD

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.29

Pepperoni Cheese Bread

$7.39

Cheddar Bacon Bread

$7.39

Sammy Stix Bread

$4.19

EXTRAS

Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing

Celery

$0.69

Extra Meatball

$0.99

Sausage Link

$3.99

2 Biscuits

$2.49

Gift Certificate

$5.00

Gravy

$1.99

SLICES

Cheese Slice

$1.75

Pepperoni Slice

$2.00

Specialty Slice

$2.50

2 Slice &20oz

$4.99

2 Specialty Slices And 20oz

$5.99

WINGS/FLATBREAD

Boneless Wings

$9.49+

Regular Wings

$10.49+

Char Baked Wings

$11.59+

Garlic Flatbread

$8.39

Pepperoni & Ban Pepper Flatbread

$8.39

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$8.39

TBR Flatbread

$8.39

CYO Flatbread

$8.39

Chix Wing Flatbread

$9.49

BEVERAGE

20oz

$2.99

2-Liter

$3.99

EVERYDAY SPECIALS

#1--Small Pie w/ 10 Wings

$15.79

#2--Medium Pie w/ 10 Wings

$24.19

#3--Large Pie w/ 20 Wings

$31.49

#4--2 Large Pies w/ 30 Wings

$50.39

#5--Sheet Pie w/ 40 Wings

$61.99

#6--2 Medium Pies

$18.89

#7--2 Large Pies

$25.19

#8--XLarge Pie w/ 30 Wings

$46.19

IN HOUSE SPECIALS

Large Pie w/ 10 Wings

$23.09
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1032 County Route 37, Central Square, NY 13036

Directions

Gallery
JOAS by the Bay image

