Jobot

333 E Roosevelt St, Suite 110

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Signature Cocktails

JG-Collins

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Strawberry Fields

$11.00

Blue Dream

$12.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Bee’s Knee’s

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Snaquiri Shot

$7.00

Beer

Pariah Passion of the Kiwi

$7.25

La Cumbre Oktoberfest

$7.25

Walter Station Just-Be-Nice

$7.25

Helton Boysenberry Sour

$7.25

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$7.25

Alesmith Split Aces IPA

$7.25

Mother Road Concerve and Protect

$7.25

La Cumbre Acclimated APA

$7.25

The Shop Beer Crispy

$7.25

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.25

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$7.25

The Shop Church Music

$7.25

Cider Corps P.O.G.

$7.25

Guinness Draught

$7.25

Cider Corps Craft Cider Sangin Sangria

$6.25

The Finnish Long Drink

$7.25

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Regatta Ginger Beer

$2.50

PBR

$4.00

Jobot Classics

The Mr. 43

$11.00

Beer Punch

$9.00

John & May

$9.00

Michelada

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Liquor

Jameson

$12.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Benchmark

$8.00

Miles

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Fernet

$10.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Absinthe

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Corizon

$9.00

Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$11.00

Illegal Mescal Joven

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

NA Bevs

Jarritos

$2.70

Soft Drink

$2.50

Liquid Death

$4.00

AHA Sparkling

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.50

Yerba Mate Energy Drink

$3.25+

Lagunitas Hop

$4.50

Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.75+

Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$4.25

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50+

Mocha

$6.00+

Sunrise

$5.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Chai Latte

$6.50

Thai Tea Latte

$7.00

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Chocolate Milk

$4.25+

Orange Juice

$5.50+

Italian Soda

$5.50

Loose Leaf Teas

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Ice Cream

Jobot Scoop

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

333 E Roosevelt St, Suite 110, Phoenix, AZ 85004

