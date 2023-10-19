FOOD

Starters

Chips & Salsa
$6.99

Our rich homemade salsa with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips

Chips & Queso
$9.49

Our delicious Queso with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips

Double Play - Chips with Queso & Salsa
$11.99

Our rich homemade salsa and Queso with green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips

Loaded Potato Dippers
$10.99

Not your traditional potato skins - sliced potato skins loaded with melted cheddar an pepper jack cheeses, bacon, tomatoes, scallions and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites
$8.99

Macaroni & American cheese battered lightly and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Zucchini
$8.99

Slices of zucchini beer battered and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Crispy Green Beans
$8.49

Crispy green beans, breaded and fried to a golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
$9.49

Our new roasted red pepper hummus served with warm pita chips

Wings & Tenders

10 Wings
$15.99

10 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

10 Wings - ALL FLATS
$17.59

10 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

10 Wings - ALL DRUMS
$17.59

10 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

15 Wings
$24.49

15 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our 9 sauce flavors served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

15 Wings - ALL FLATS
$26.94

15 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

15 Wings - ALL DRUMS
$26.94

15 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

Wing Entrée
$15.99

8 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.

Wing Entrée - ALL FLATS
$17.59

8 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.

Wing Entrée - ALL DRUMS
$17.59

8 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders
$13.99

Hand breaded, fried golden brown - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Boneless Bites
$9.99

Hand breaded boneless chicken nuggets - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Salads

Brisket Salad
$18.99

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons layered with sliced brisket - served with choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad
$13.99

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our fried chicken tenders - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.99

Grilled chicken breast layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.49

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our grilled chicken breast - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
$15.99

Perfectly grilled salmon filet, layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons

Grilled Salmon Salad
$16.99

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons topped with our grilled salmon - served with choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad
$9.49
Large House Salad
$9.99

Burgers

Hall of Fame Burger
$10.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item.

Cheeseburger
$11.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheese on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item (choice of cheese: American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone or Swiss)

Bacon Cheddar Burger
$12.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar and stacked with bacon on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Black & Bleu Burger
$12.99

Our juicy burger blackened with Cajun seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger
$12.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and blue melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Turkey Burger
$12.99

A well seasoned, grilled lean ground turkey patty, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Spicy Black Bean Burger
$12.99

A delicious blend of vegetables and black beans with a southwestern flair, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich
$13.99

Our in-house smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce, topped with pickles and served with your choice of one regular side item.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$12.99

Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, grilled tender with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$13.99

Our fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Ragin Cajun Chicken Sandwich
$13.99

Chicken breast seasoned with Cajun seasoning grilled tender, topped with melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Philly Cheesesteak
$13.99

Shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.

Chicken Philly
$13.99

Shaved chicken, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.49

Slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Dinner Specials

BBQ Brisket Platter
$21.99

Fresh smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Pot Roast
$18.99

Slow cooked and perfectly seasoned served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Pulled Pork Platter
$19.99

Half pound of slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Grilled Salmon Dinner
$20.99

Perfectly grilled salmon filet served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadilla
$14.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with our in-house smoked brisket with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Cheese Quesadilla
$10.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Chicken Quesadilla
$13.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved chicken with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Steak Quesadilla
$13.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved steak with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Veggie Quesadilla
$11.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with peppers, onions & mushrooms with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Kids Meals

Kids Slider Burger
$4.99
Kids Chicken Tenders (Fried)
$4.99
Kids Chicken Tenders (Grilled)
$4.99
Kids Grilled Cheese
$4.99

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie Sundae
$7.99

Warm yummy chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie
$7.99

Key Lime pie in graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream & side of raspberry sauce.

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
$1.99

Regular Sides

French Fries
$3.99
Coleslaw
$3.50
Tater Tots
$3.99
Sweet Potato Tots
$4.99
Baked Beans
$3.50
Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
Kettle Chips
$4.49
Steam Grn Beans
$2.99
Side of Celery
$1.00
Garlic Toast
$1.99

Premium Sides

Loaded Fries
$5.99
Loaded Tots
$5.99
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$5.99
Asparagus
$5.99
Mac n Cheese
$5.99Out of stock
Broccoli
$4.99
Cheesy Broccoli
$5.99
Side House Salad
$4.99
Side Caesar Salad
$4.99

Small Dipping Sauces

2oz 1000 Islands
$0.50
2oz Balsalmic Vinaigrette
$0.50
2oz BBQ
$0.50
2oz Bleu Cheese
$0.50
2oz Caesar
$0.50
2oz Garlic Romano
$0.50
2oz Honey Mustard
$0.50
2oz Hot
$0.50
2oz Italian
$0.50
2oz Lemon Pepper
$0.50
2oz Medium
$0.50
2oz Mild
$0.50
2oz Nashville Hot
$0.50
2oz Oil & Vinegar
$0.50
2oz Queso
$1.00
2oz Ranch
$0.50
2oz Salsa
$0.50
2oz Sour Cream
$0.50
2oz Sweet Thai Chili
$0.50
2oz Teriyaki
$0.50

Big Dipping Sauces

4oz 1000 Islands
$1.00
4oz Balsalmic Vinaigrette
$1.00
4oz BBQ
$1.00
4oz Bleu Cheese
$1.00
4oz Caesar
$1.00
4oz Garlic Romano
$1.00
4oz Honey Mustard
$1.00
4oz Hot
$1.00
4oz Italian
$1.00
4oz Lemon Pepper
$1.00
4oz Medium
$1.00
4oz Mild
$1.00
4oz Nashville Hot
$1.00
4oz Oil & Vinegar
$1.00
4oz Queso
$2.00
4oz Ranch
$1.00
4oz Salsa
$1.00
4oz Sour Cream
$1.00
4oz Sweet Thai Chili
$1.00
4oz Teriyaki
$1.00
BIG SALSA REFILL
$3.99

ALL BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

ARNOLD PALMER
$2.99
CLUB SODA
$2.99
COKE
$2.99
COKE ZERO
$2.99
DIET COKE
$2.99
DR PEPPER
$2.99
GINGER ALE
$2.99
HALF & HALF TEA
$2.99
LEMONADE
$2.99
ROOT BEER
$2.99
SPRITE
$2.99
SWEET TEA
$2.99
UNSWEET TEA
$2.99
WATER
COFFEE
$2.99
DECAF COFFEE
$2.99
HOT TEA
$2.99
DASANI
$2.99
RED BULL
$5.99
SF RED BULL
$5.99
GINGER BEER
$3.50
CRABERRY JUICE
$2.99
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
$2.99
ORANGE JUICE
$2.99
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$2.99
VIRGIN DAQUIRI
$3.79
VIRGIN BLOODY MARY
$3.29

Thursday Specials

Well Vodka
$4.75
Well Gin
$4.75
Well Rum
$4.75
Well Tequila
$4.75
DEWARS
$4.75
Well Whiskey
$4.75
DFT 16oz BLUE BLAZE PINK RIBBON
$4.25
DFT 16oz NoDa GORDGEOUS
$4.25
DFT 16oz NoDa HOP DROP
$4.25
DFT 16oz NoDa RADIO HAZE
$4.25
DFT 16oz OMB CAPT JACK
$4.25
DFT 16oz OMB COPPER
$4.25
DFT 16oz OMB MECKTOBERFEST
$4.25
DFT 16oz RED OAK LAGER
$4.25
DFT 16oz SUG CREEK BIG O
$4.25
DFT 16oz SYCAMORE MTN CANDY
$4.25
DFT 16oz TRIPLE C 3C IPA
$4.25
DFT 16oz TRIPLE C GOLDEN BOY BLONDE
$4.25