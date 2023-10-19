Jocks & Jills Sports Grill
4109 Southstream Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28217
FOOD
Starters
Our rich homemade salsa with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips
Our delicious Queso with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips
Our rich homemade salsa and Queso with green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips
Not your traditional potato skins - sliced potato skins loaded with melted cheddar an pepper jack cheeses, bacon, tomatoes, scallions and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Macaroni & American cheese battered lightly and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Slices of zucchini beer battered and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Crispy green beans, breaded and fried to a golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Our new roasted red pepper hummus served with warm pita chips
Wings & Tenders
10 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
10 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
10 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
15 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our 9 sauce flavors served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
15 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
15 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
8 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.
8 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.
8 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.
Hand breaded, fried golden brown - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Hand breaded boneless chicken nuggets - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Salads
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons layered with sliced brisket - served with choice of dressing.
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our fried chicken tenders - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Grilled chicken breast layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our grilled chicken breast - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Perfectly grilled salmon filet, layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons topped with our grilled salmon - served with choice of dressing.
Burgers
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item.
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheese on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item (choice of cheese: American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone or Swiss)
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar and stacked with bacon on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Our juicy burger blackened with Cajun seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and blue melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
A well seasoned, grilled lean ground turkey patty, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
A delicious blend of vegetables and black beans with a southwestern flair, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Sandwiches
Our in-house smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce, topped with pickles and served with your choice of one regular side item.
Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Marinated chicken breast, grilled tender with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Our fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Chicken breast seasoned with Cajun seasoning grilled tender, topped with melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.
Shaved chicken, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.
Slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Dinner Specials
Fresh smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Slow cooked and perfectly seasoned served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Half pound of slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Perfectly grilled salmon filet served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Quesadillas
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with our in-house smoked brisket with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved chicken with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved steak with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with peppers, onions & mushrooms with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Kids Meals
Desserts
Regular Sides
Premium Sides
Small Dipping Sauces
Big Dipping Sauces
ALL BEVERAGES
N/A Beverages
Thursday Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Last Great Sports Bar! We've got you covered with the latest sports action live on over 50 HD TVs! Grab all your friends and stop in to enjoy ice cold drinks and delicious fresh food everyday! We've Got Your Cravings Covered!
