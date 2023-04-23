  • Home
Jodaddy's bar & Grill LLC 4247 FM1764 suite 700, Santa Fe, TX 77517

No reviews yet

4247 FM1764

700

Santa Fe, TX 77517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

NA beverages

Sodas

Coca cola

$2.25

Dr pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Sweet tea

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Diet coke

$2.25

Root beer

$2.25

Redbull

Regular

$2.25

Sugar free

$2.25

Watermelon

$2.25

Tropical

$2.25

Coconut

$2.25

Blueberry

$2.25

Water

Bottle water

$1.00

Draft beer

Daddy 16oz draft

Sml Daddy Bud light

$5.25

Sml Daddy Miller lite

$5.25

Sml Daddy Coors light

$5.25

Sml Daddy Budweiser

$1.50

Sml DaddyBlue moon

$5.25

Sml Daddy Mich ultra

$5.25

Sml Daddy Yuengling lager

$5.25

Sml Daddy Modelo

$5.75

Sml Daddy Dos xxx

$5.75

Sml DaddyShiner

$5.75

Sml DaddyCorona prem

$5.75

Sml Dady Twisted tea

$5.75

Sml DaddyTruly berry

$5.75

Sml DaddyLonestar

$5.25

Sml DaddyBush light

$5.25

Sml DaddyTiki wheat

$5.25

Sml Daddy Yuenglin flight

$5.25

Sml Daddy Shiner bock

$5.75

Sml DaddySaint Arnold

$5.75

Sml DaddyCrawford

$5.25

Sml Daddy Stella

$6.25

Big daddy 22oz draft

Big daddy Bud light

$7.25

Big Daddy Bud weiser

$2.00

Big Daddy Bush light

$7.25

Big Daddy Lone star

$7.25

Big DaddyCoors light

$7.25

Big Daddy Saint arnold

$7.75

Big Daddy Tiki wheat

$7.25

Big Daddy Blue moon

$7.75

Big Daddy Yueinglin flight

$7.25

Big Daddy Shinerbock

$7.75

Big Daddy Mich ultra

$7.75

Big Daddy Corona prem

$7.75

Big DaddyModelo

$7.75

Big Daddy Dos xxx

$7.75

Big Daddy Truly berry

$7.75

Big Daddy Twisted tea

$7.75

Big Daddy Yuenglin lager

$7.25

Big Daddy Stella

$7.75

Big Daddy Saint Arnold

$7.75

Big Daddy Miller light

$7.25

Big Daddy Crawford

$7.25

Bottle beer

Bud light

$3.25

Budwiser

$3.25

Coors light

$3.25

Corona

$4.25

Dos xx

$4.25

Lonestar

$3.25

Lone star light

$3.25

Mich ultra

$3.25

Miller light

$3.25

Modelo

$4.25

Shiner

$4.25

Twisted tea

$4.25

Yuengling lager

$3.25

Blue moon

$3.25

Heineken 0.0

$4.25

Truly

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.25

Yuengling Flight

$3.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Mixed drinks

Mix drinks

Island surfer

$7.00

Amaretto sour

$6.85

Ranch water

Martini

Old fashion

Bloody mary

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Whiskey sour

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

Italian Slut Drink

$8.50

Trash Can

$14.00

Wake Me Up

$14.00

Mexican candy

$8.50

Rum punch

Margarita

Long Island

$8.25

Island Sunrise

$7.00

Surfer Tini

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.80

Paloma

$7.50

Liqours

Tequila

Well Torado

$4.00

Patron

$7.00

Don Julio blanco

$7.00

Espolon

$6.50

Don Julio repo

$8.00

Jose cuevo Silv

$6.00

Jose Trad Silv

$6.85

Herradura Silv

$6.50

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Casa Amigos Silv

$9.00

Casa Amigos Rep

$9.50

Milagro

$7.50

Jose Gold

$6.50

Whiskey& Cognac

Well Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown apple

$7.00

Captain morg

$5.50

Jameson

$7.25

Jack Daniel

$6.50

Makers mark

$7.00

Fireball

$4.00

J&b

$6.50

Wild turkey

$7.00

Johnnie walker black

$8.50

Johnnie walker red

$7.50

Southern Conf

$6.00

Mcallan 12

$12.00

Hennessey

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Woodford

$8.50

Buchanans

$8.50

Bulleit

$8.50

Weller

$7.50

Dewars

$7.50

Segrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams Vo

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

4 Roses

$6.50

Whistlepig

$8.50

Martell

$7.00

Gleanfiddch

$10.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.25

Gentleben

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Glenlivet 12 Yrs

$10.50

Balvenie 12 Yrs

$13.50

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Butter Scotch

$4.00

Vodka

Well Taaka

$4.00

Titos

$6.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Skyy

$6.00

Katel 1

$6.00

Ciroc apple

$7.00

Ciroc red berry

$7.00

Ciroc pin

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Ciroc peach

$7.00

Graygoose

$7.00

Belvediere

$7.50

Deep eddy

$5.50

Deep eddy lemon

$5.50

Deep eddy ruby red

$5.50

Deep eddy sweet tea

$5.50

Smirnoff Vanil

$5.75

Rum

Well calypso

$4.00

Malibu

$6.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Captain morgan

$5.50

Rumchata

$5.50

Rum 151 Calypso

$4.00

Myers Dark

$6.50

Bacardy Gold

$5.50

Mount Gay

$6.00

Flor De Caña

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.00

Gin

Well Taaka Gin

$4.00

Bombay

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Beefeather

$6.85

Tanquery

$7.00

Seagrams Gin

$6.00

Cordials

Cointreau

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Sour Apple

$4.00

Peachs Schnaps

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Tripple Sec

$4.00

Jagermeisteirn

$6.00Out of stock

Kaluah

$6.00

Watermelon Pluckers

$4.00

Melon Liquor

$4.00

Baileys

$7.00

Disaronno

$6.50

Chambord

$5.50

Elder Flower

$6.50

Black Berry Liquor

$4.00

Cherry Vodka

$4.00

Rumple Mint

$6.00

Wines

Moscato

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot grigio

$6.00

Withe zinfandel

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Chardonay

$6.00

Shots

Vegas bomb

$8.25

Lemon drop

$6.50

Green tea

$7.25

Gatorade

$6.50

Mexican candy

$6.75

Jager bomb

$7.25

Bobby shot

$7.50

Star Fuckers

$8.50

Italian Slut

$6.50

White Tea

$7.25

Orange tea

$7.25

Purple gatorade

$6.50

Liquid marijuana

$8.00

Washington apple

$7.00

Pinnapple upside dwn

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.50

Water Moccasin

$8.00

Starburst

$7.00

Naked mermaid

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Cinamn Toast

$6.50

Tropical Bomb

$8.25

Butter Nipple

$6.50

Specials

$5 shots

Mexican candy

$5.00

Blue gatorade

$5.00

Purple gatorade

$5.00

Pinneapple Upside

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

$6 daddyrita

Daddy Rita

$6.00

$4 fireball

Fireball shot

$4.00

$15 bucket

Bud light bucket

$15.00

Miller light bucket

$15.00

Coors light bucket

$15.00

Budweiser bucket

$15.00

Lone star bucket

$15.00

Ultra bucket

$15.00

$20 bucket

Corona bucket

$20.00

Bucket Modelo

$20.00

Dos. X bucket

$20.00

Shiner bucket

$20.00

Heineken0.0

$20.00

Twisted Tea

$20.00

Truly

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4247 FM1764 , 700, Santa Fe, TX 77517

Main pic

