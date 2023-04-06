  • Home
  • /
  • Santa Fe
  • /
  • Jodaddy's bar & Grill LLC - 4247 FM1764 suite 700, Santa Fe, TX 77517
A map showing the location of Jodaddy's bar & Grill LLC 4247 FM1764 suite 700, Santa Fe, TX 77517View gallery

Jodaddy's bar & Grill LLC 4247 FM1764 suite 700, Santa Fe, TX 77517

review star

No reviews yet

14102 8th St

Santa Fe, TX 77510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Draft beer

Daddy 16oz draft

Bud light

$5.25

Miller lite

$5.25

Coors light

$5.25

Budweiser

$5.25

Blue moon

$5.25

Mich ultra

$5.25

Yuengling lager

$5.75

Modelo

$5.75

Dos xxx

$5.75

Shiner

$5.75

Corona prem

$5.75

Twisted tea

$5.75

Truly berry

$5.75

Lonestar

$5.25

Bush light

$5.25

Tiki wheat

$5.75

Yuenglin flight

$5.25

Shiner bock

$5.25

Saint Arnold

$5.75

Crawford

$5.25

Big daddy 22oz draft

Bud light

$7.25

Bud weiser

$7.25

Bush light

$7.25

Lone star

$7.25

Coors light

$7.25

Saint arnold

$7.75

Tiki wheat

$7.25

Blue moon

$7.75

Yueinglin flight

$7.25

Shinerbock

$7.75

Mich ultra

$7.75

Corona prem

$7.75

Modelo

$7.75

Dos xxx

$7.75

Truly berry

$7.75

Twisted tea

$7.75

Yuenglin lager

$7.75

Stella

$7.75

Saint Arnold

$7.75

Miller light

$7.25

Crawford

$7.25

Bottle beer

Bud light

$3.25

Budwiser

$3.25

Coors light

$3.25

Corona

$4.25

Dos xx

$4.25

Lonestar

$3.25

Lone star light

$3.25

Mich ultra

$3.25

Miller light

$3.25

Modelo

$4.25

Shiner

$4.25

Twisted tea

$4.25

Yuengling lager

$3.25

Blue moon

$3.25

Heineken 0.0

$425.00

Truly

$4.25

Shots

Vegas bomb

$8.25

Lemon drop

$6.50

Green tea

$7.25

Gatorade

$6.50

Mexican candy

$6.75

Jager bomb

$7.25

Bobby shot

$7.25

Mixture drinks

Mix drinks

Island surfer

$7.00

Amaretto sour

$6.85

Ranch water

$6.50

Martini

$8.00

Old fashion

$9.50

Bloody mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Whiskey sour

$5.50

Liqours

Tequila

Patron

$7.00

Don Julio blanco

$7.00

House Tornado

$4.00

Espolon

$6.50

Don Julio repo

$8.00

Jose cuevo Silv

$6.00

Jose Gold

$6.50

Jose Trad Silv

$6.85

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Casa Amigos Silv

$9.00

Casa Amigos Rep

$9.50

Milagro

$7.50

Herradura Silv

$6.50

Whiskey& Cognac

Crown

$7.00

Crown apple

$7.00

Captain morg

$5.50

Jameson

$7.25

Jack Daniel

$6.50

Makers mark

$7.00

Fireball

$4.00

J&b

$6.50

Wild turkey

$7.00

Johnnie walker black

$8.50

Johnnie walker red

$7.50

Southern Conf

$6.00

Mcallan 12

$12.00

Hennessey

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Woodford

$8.50

Buchanans

$8.50

Bulleit

$8.50

Weller

$7.50

Dewars

$7.50

Segrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams Vo

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

4 Roses

$6.50

Whistlepig

$8.50

Martell

$7.00

Well Canadian Club

$4.00

Gleanfiddch

$10.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.25

Gentleben

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Vodka

Taaka

$4.00

Titos

$6.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Skyy

$6.00

Katel 1

$6.00

Ciroc apple

$7.00

Ciroc red berry

$7.00

Ciroc pin

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Ciroc peach

$7.00

Graygoose

$7.00

Belvediere

$7.50

Deep eddy

$7.00+

Deep eddy lemon

$14.00

Deep eddy ruby red

$5.50

Deep eddy sweet tea

$5.50

Rum

Malibu

$6.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Captain morgan

$5.50

House Calypso

$4.00

Rumchata

$5.50

Rum 151 Calypso

$4.00

Myers Dark

$6.50

Bacardy Gold

$5.50

Mount Gay

$6.00

Flor De Caña

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.00

Gin

Bombay

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Beefeather

$6.85

Tanquery

$7.00

Taaka Gin

$4.00

Seagrams Gin

$6.00

Cordials

Cointreau

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Sour Apple

$4.00

Peachs Schnaps

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Tripple Sec

$4.00

Jagermeisteirn

$6.00

Kaluah

$6.00

Watermelon Pluckers

$4.00

Melon Liquor

$4.00

Baileys

$7.00

Disaronno

$6.50

Chambord

$5.50

Elder Flower

$6.50

Black Berry Liquor

$4.00

Cherry Vodka

$4.00

Rumple Mint

$6.00

Specials

$5 shots

Mexican candy

$5.00

Blue gatorade

$5.00

Purple gatorade

$5.00

Pinneapple Upside

$5.00

$6 daddyrita

Daddy Rita

$6.00

$4 fireball

Fireball shot

$4.00

$18 bucket

Bud light bucket

$18.00

Miller light bucket

$18.00

Coors light bucket

$18.00

Budweiser bucket

$18.00

Lone star bucket

$18.00

$20 bucket

Ultra bucket

$20.00

Corona bucket

$20.00

Bucket Modelo

$20.00

Dos. X bucket

$20.00

Shiner bucket

$20.00

Heineken0.0

$20.00

Twisted Tea

$20.00

Truly

$20.00

Wines

Moscato

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot grigio

$6.00

Withe zinfandel

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Chardonay

$6.00

Happy hour

Big daddy 22oz

Miller

$6.25

Bud light

$6.25

Mich ultra

$6.25

Dos xx

$6.75

Yuengling lager

$6.25

Yuengling flight

$6.25

Blue moon

$6.25

Truly

$6.75

Twisted tea

$6.75

Lone star

$6.25

Stella

$6.25

Bush light

$6.25

Corona prem

$6.75

Tikki

$6.25

Crawford

$6.75

Saint Arnold art car

$6.75

Budweiser

$6.25

Coors light

$6.25

Shiner

$6.75

Daddy 16oz

Bud light

$4.25

Miller light

$4.25

Coors light

$425.00

Budwiser

$4.25

Blue moon

$4.25

Michelub ultra

$4.25

Yuengling lager

$4.25

Modelo

$475.00

Dos xx

$4.75

Shiner

$4.75

Corona premier

$4.75

Twisted tea

$4.75

Truly berry

$4.75

Lone star

$4.25

Bush light

$4.25

Tiki wheat

$4.25

Yuenglin flight

$4.25

Shiner bock

$4.75

Saint Arnold

$4.75

Crawford

$4.25

$6 cocktails

Long island

$6.00

Tequila sunrise

$6.00

Rum punch

$6.00

Ranch water

$6.00

Adios Mf

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

$4 wells

Taaka gin

$4.00

Taaka vodka

$4.00

Well rum

$4.00

Well gold tequila

$4.00

Tripple sec

$4.00

Cherry vodka

$4.00

Fire ball

$4.00

Well canadia club

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14102 8th St, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pooks Crawfish Hole
orange starNo Reviews
4015 FM 646 N Santa Fe, TX 77510
View restaurantnext
Daiquiris on 6 - "A Taste of Magic!"
orange starNo Reviews
9741 Texas Highway 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563
View restaurantnext
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
3535 Gulf Freeway Dickinson, TX 77539
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon - Texas City - Texas City
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1134 Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ - Texas City
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expwy Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures - 10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Santa Fe
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston