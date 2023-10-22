SPECIALS

2 for 1 (14" Pizzas)
$22.00

Two 14 inch pizzas for the price of one.

14" Pizza and 8 Piece Chicken
$25.00

8 piece chicken with one 14 inch two topping pizza. Additional toppings extra.

One 16" Pizza, Salad, 6 Rolls
$25.00

One X-large two topping thin crust pizza, salad, and 6 dinner rolls. Additional toppings extra.

Rum and Coke
Rum and Coke
$26.00

750ml white rum, 6 bottles of 16.9oz Coke product, and a bag of ice.

FAMILY MEALS

8 PIECE CHICKEN VALUE MEAL
$24.00

Eight piece chicken with Broasted potato wedges.

PENNE MARINARA (Serves 4-6)
$22.00

Pan of Penne with Marinara and 6 rolls.

PENNE BOLOGNESE (Serves 4-6)
$24.00

Pan Penne with meat sauce and 6 rolls.

PASTA CON BROCCOLI (Serves 4-6)
$26.00

Penne with broccoli and mushrooms.

FETTUCINE ALFREDO (Serves 4-6)
$26.00

Pan of fettucine with rich alfredo sauce.

PENNE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN
$33.00

Penne Alfredo with Chicken.

CHICKEN PARMESAN (Serves 4-6)
$35.00

Pan of chicken parmesan.

BAKED PENNE (Serves 4-6)
$29.00

Pan penne with meat sauce, baked.

SHRIMP ALFREDO (Serves 4-6)
$39.00

Pan of fettucine with rich alfredo sauce and shrimp.

CHICKEN SPIEDINI (Serves 4-6)
$33.00
LASAGNA
$39.00

Four servings of our homemade lasagna.

GRILLED PORK CHOP MEAL
$37.00

PIZZA

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA
$8.00+
DELUXE
$12.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Bell Peppers.

BBQ CHICKEN
$12.00+

Grilled chicken, Onion, Bell Peppers in BBQ sauce.

MEAT LOVERS
$12.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham.

HAWAIIAN
$12.00+

Diced Ham, Pineapple, Bell Pepper.

MARGHERITA
$12.00+

Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce, Diced Tomato.

WHITE CHICKEN
$12.00+

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon.

VEGGIE
$12.00+

Mushroom, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Tomato in Red Sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN
$12.00+

Hot sauce, Chicken, Ranch Dressing.

SURPREME
$12.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Ham in Red Sauce.

APPETIZER

TOASTED RAVIOLI
$7.25

Served with marinara sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS
$7.75

Served with marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS
$7.00

Served with homemade ranch sauce.

RISOTTO BALLS
$7.25

Six fried Arborio Rice Balls served with sauce.

CHICKEN NUGGETS
$8.50

Deep fried chicken pieces served with ranch dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN NUGGETS
$8.50

Buffalo style chicken nuggets.

SAMPLER APP PLATTER
$11.50

Toasted Ravioli, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, and Risotto Balls.

12" GARLIC CHEESE STICKS
$8.25

Garlic cheese sticks served with pizza dipping sauce.

14" GARLIC CHEESE STICKS
$10.25

Garlic cheese sticks served with pizza dipping sauce.

12" GARLIC STICKS
$7.50

Garlic sticks served with pizza dipping sauce.

14" GARLIC STICKS
$8.50

Garlic sticks served with pizza dipping sauce.

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD side
$4.25

Crisp lettuce blend with tomato, black olives, and onions.

GARDEN SALAD large
$7.45

Crisp lettuce blend with tomato, black olives, and onions.

HOUSE SALAD side
$6.75

Crisp Lettuce blend with Tomato, Diced Ham, Onion, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

HOUSE SALAD large
$10.25

Crisp Lettuce blend with Tomato, Diced Ham, Onion, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

SANDWICH

ITALIAN BEEF
$9.75

Shaved Italian beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dressing.

HAM & CHEESE
$9.75

Shaved pit ham with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and sauce.

MEATBALL
$9.75

Italian meatballs with house meat sauce and mozzarella.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE
$9.75

Italian sausage link with Mariana sauce and mozzarella.

GRILLED CHICKEN
$9.75

Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato.

FRIED CHICKEN
$9.95

Fried chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, and sauce.

CHICKEN PARMESAN
$9.95

Breaded chicken tenders with mozzeralla.

PASTA

BEEF RAVIOLI
$15.50

Jumbo Beef Ravioli in our signature sauce.

HALF RAVIOLI & SPAGHETTI
$13.50

Choice of Ravioli served with Spaghetti.

CANNELLONI
$15.00

Meat filled tubular pasta baked in our signature meat sauce.

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
$15.00

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese,

STUFFED SHELLS
$15.00

Cheese stuffed shells baked in Alfredo Sauce and Cheese.

TORTELLINI ALFREDO
$15.00

Meat tortellini in alfredo sauce with

CREATE YOUR OWN PASTA
$11.50
PASTA CON BROCCOLI
$13.50

Penne with broccoli & mushrooms,

ENTRÉE

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS with Broasted Potatoes
$12.50

Fresh breaded chicken tenders (grilled or fried.)

1\2 "BROASTER CHICKEN"
$12.50

Fresh bone in chicken seasoned with signature breading and pressured fried to a golden brown.

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER
$13.50

12 Fried shrimp with cocktail sauce with fries.

SALMON FILLET
$21.00

Baked with Italian Seasoning served with fries.

CHICKEN SPIEDINI with fettuccine
$16.75

Breaded white meat chicken in an alfredo sauce with fettuccine.

CHICKEN PARMESAN with Spaghetti
$17.75

Fresh lightly breaded tenders baked with marinara sauce with spaghetti.

CHICKEN ALFEDO with fettuccine
$17.75

Fresh lightly breaded chicken tenders baked with Alfredo sauce with fettuccine.

CHICKEN MARSALA with Spaghetti
$18.50

Fresh lightly breaded tendered sauteed chicken tender in Marsala wine sauce with spaghetti.

ATLANTIC COD
$17.00

Baked with lemon pepper seasoning.

SHRIMP SCAMPI
$16.50

GRILL

GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS
$12.50

Fresh tenders hot off grill served with fries.

CENTER CUT PORK CHOP
$14.75

8 oz center boneless chop served with fries.

FILLET MEDALLIONS
$22.50

3 Petite Fillet Medallions grilled to order served with fries.

MIXED GRILL
$21.50

Pork chop, fillet, and chicken served with fries.

BBQ PORK STEAK
$14.90

Smoked pork steak with BBQ sauce and fries.

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS WITH FRIES
$6.50
KIDS SPAGHETTI
$6.50
KIDS FETTUCINE
$6.50

DESSERT

TIRAMISU
$6.75
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
$6.75
TURTLE CHEESECAKE
$7.25

WINES

Pinot Grigo
$18.00

La Due Giara, Garda, Italy

House Chardonnay
$18.00

California

White Zinfandel
$18.00Out of stock
House Merlot
$18.00
House Cabernet
$18.00
House Chianti
$18.00
House Pinot Noir
$18.00
Reisling
$18.00

Jacob Demmer, Germany

Blackberry
$18.00
Moscato
$18.00
Prato del Faggio
$29.50

Meriot IGP

Dugal
$29.50

Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot IGP

Chiati Riserva
$29.00

DOCG

WhyNot Primitivo
$31.50

Zinfandel IGP

Montere Valpolicella
$35.00

Ripasso

Amarone Della Valpolicella
$69.00

DOP

BEVERAGES

Coca Cola 16.9oz
$1.50
Coca Cola 16.9oz 3-Pack
$4.00
Diet Coke 16.9oz
$1.50
Diet Coke 16.9oz 3-Pack
$4.00
Bud Lite 112oz
$1.95
Bud Lite 12oz 6-Pack
$8.50
Coors Light 12oz
$1.95
Coors Light 12oz 6-Pack
$8.50

ALA CARTE

4oz House Dressing
$0.95
4oz Creamy Dressing
$0.95
4oz Ranch Dressing
$0.95
4oz Marinara Sauce
$0.95
4oz Alfredo Sauce
$0.95
4oz Meat Sauce
$0.95
4oz Pizza Sauce
$0.95
4oz BBQ Sauce
$0.95
2oz House Dressing
$0.55
2oz Creamy Dressing
$0.55
2oz Ranch Dressing
$0.55
2oz Cocktail Sauce
$0.55
4oz Butter Garlic Sauce
$0.95
4oz Parmesan Cheese
$0.95
4oz Buffalo Saunce
$0.95
Broccoli
$2.50
Oven Fries
$1.95
Broasted Potatoes
$1.95
Mashed Potatoes
$2.50
Chicken Tenders
$2.50
Sauteed Shrimp
$2.50
Anchovies
$2.00
Meatballs
$3.50
Italian Sausage
$2.75
Dinner Roll
$0.60
6 Dinner Rolls
$2.90
Ice (10 pound bag)
$2.25

PIZZA TEST

12" Pizza (8 Slices)
$12.00
14" Pizza (10 Slices)
$15.00
16" Pizza (16 Slices)
$20.50
10" Chicago Stuffed Pizza (8 Slices)
$15.00
14" Chicago Stuffed Pizza (12 Slices)
$21.50