Italian beef OR Italian beef w/ Italian Sausage

review star

No reviews yet

15809 Neabsco Rd

Woodbridge,, VA 22191

Meats/Proteins

South of border Rotissere Chicken

$48.00+

Savored with 11 robust spices in rotisserie that rings delicious in your mouth.

Catfish

$40.00+

Deep fried catfish reminds you of old Southern Bell!!

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$30.00+

Spicy red sauce wraps the meatballs and spaghetti in wonderful Italian taste.

Chicken salad

$36.00+

Outrageously tasty! Chicken salad mayo base dressing, pecans, and grapes lavish this dish.

Tilapia fish

$40.00+
Chicago style Italian beef w/Italian sausage

$13.00

serves one (1). Gardenia spicy peppers, onions, ladle with Chicago's infamous au jus gravy in 6" bun.

Sides

in season fresh veggies roasted to perfection sprinkled with house seasoning and splashes of olive oil.
Roasted vegetables

$42.00+
green beans

$30.00+

Fresh green beans not overcooked, yet snapping good!

Salads/dip

quinoa salad

$50.00+

Mixed salad greens, walnuts, dried blueberries, and pineapples. honey mustard dressing.

garden salad

$28.00+

tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots and red onions delights this salad.

spinach artichoke dip

$46.00+

House signature dish. Fresh spinach, never frozen; smoked Gouda, Havarti, Parmesan cheeses melted to a creamy state with spinach spices, fresh squeezed lemon, garlic. Best spinach artichoke dip EVER.

Beverage

Can Soda

$1.25

Juice bottles

$2.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
food truck

Location

15809 Neabsco Rd, Woodbridge,, VA 22191

Directions

