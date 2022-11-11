Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe's Restaurant

17 Reviews

4699 NE Woodson Lane

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Popular Items

Kale Salad
Caesar
Pepperoni Pie

SPECIALS!

Lemon & Herb Cauliflower Rice

Lemon & Herb Cauliflower Rice

$9.00

Riced cauliflower sautéed with garlic, lemon, herbs & toasted pine nuts.

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

24-hour sous vide braised short ribs with herbed polenta cake & chili oil roasted broccolini.

Salami & Mushroom Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic salami, wild mushrooms, pecorino.

Salami & Peppers Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Red sauce, smoked mozzarella, salami, Mama Lil's peppers, red onion.

Dark Chocolate-Pecan Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

Poached Pear

$9.00

Vanilla Chestnut Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

Jumbo 24 hour brined chicken wings. By the pound.
Plain

Plain

$16.00
Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero

$19.00

Sweet and spicy!

Maple Chipolte

$19.00

A sweet & spicy blend of chipotle peppers in adobo, pure maple syrup, franks hot sauce & butter.

Korean BBQ

$19.00

Sweet, tangy, slightly spicy blend of soy, sesame, chili paste, sugar & fresh ginger.

Classic Buffalo

$19.00

Franks Red Hot sauce & Butter

Appetizers

Roasted Marcona Almonds

Roasted Marcona Almonds

$10.00

Roasted with smoked paprika and garlic.

Olives al Forno

Olives al Forno

$10.00

Mixed olives marinated with orange zest, rosemary and garlic confit in olive oil

Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

$14.00+

Slow roasted spaghetti squash finished with brown butter, white miso, and balsamic vinegar, garnished with fried sage

Braised Meatballs

Braised Meatballs

$15.00+

House recipe meatballs made with pork and beef and served in marinara with Parmigiano Reggiano

Giant Garlic Parmesan Twist

Giant Garlic Parmesan Twist

$12.00+

Deep fried sourdough twist slathered in garlic butter with parmigiano reggiano and parsley. Served with marinara. -V

Truffle Polenta Fries

Truffle Polenta Fries

$15.00+

Truffle polenta fries served with marinara or Kefir Ranch. -V

Salads

Joe's Salad

Joe's Salad

$12.00+

Organic Artisanal lettuces, grape tomato, red onion, pippara peppers, grana padana, and house Italian dressing. -V (can be made vegan)

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00+

Hearts of romaine, classic dressing, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00+

Organic Lacinato kale, golden raisins, lemon, pecorino romano, pine nuts, maldon sea salt. -V (can be made vegan)

Veggies

Roasted Broccolini

Roasted Broccolini

$12.00+

Oven roasted with extra virgin olive oil & sea salt with miso bagna couda. -VG

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.00+

Tossed with crispy bacon, Parmigianino Reggiano, toasted fennel & balsamic glaze.

Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

$12.00+

Oven roasted with extra virgin olive oil & sea salt with cannellini bean puree & balsamic glaze. -V

Pasta

All of our pasta is made in fresh in house daily!
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00+

Familiar alfredo sauce with fettucine.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$22.00+

8 hour slow simmer of beef, pork, San Marzano tomatoes, wine, vegetables & herbs with radiatore pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh parsley.

Butternut Squash Sauce

Butternut Squash Sauce

$17.00+

Butternut squash, brown butter, sage & ricotta with pappardelle pasta. finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. -V

Carbonara

Carbonara

$18.00+

Classic carbonara with cresto de gallo pasta finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Dungeness Crab Arrabbiata

Dungeness Crab Arrabbiata

$30.00+

Spicy vodka sauce, Calabrian chili, basil, chives, Dungeness crab, pecorino.

Eggplant Ragu

Eggplant Ragu

$18.00+

Slow simmer of eggplant, tomato, garlic, bell pepper, basil & olive oil with radiatore pasta. -VG

Osso Bucco Ragu

Osso Bucco Ragu

$25.00+

Wagu beef shank, 12 hour slow braised in red wine, vegetables & herbs.

Shiitake Mushroom Cacio e Peppe

Shiitake Mushroom Cacio e Peppe

$20.00+

A Twist on the Roman favorite with braised shiitake mushrooms and miso with Gemelli Pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. -V

Vodka Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$18.00+

Traditional creamy vodka sauce with fusilli pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. -V

Kid's Marinara

Kid's Marinara

$10.00+
Kid's Butter & Parmesan

Kid's Butter & Parmesan

$10.00+

Pizza

Enjoy one of our personal 12 Inch pies that are made with dough that uses 100% sourdough starter and zero commercial yeast. Fired in our Woodstone oven at 1000 degrees. Due to the softness of our hand-stretched dough, we cannot offer 1/2 & 1/2.
Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$19.00

Neapolitan classic of tomato, olive oil, mozzarella and basil

Mushroom Pie

Mushroom Pie

$24.00

selection of seasonal mushrooms, bechamel, truffle cheese, mozzarella. -V

NY Cheese

NY Cheese

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, grana padana, olive oil, basil. -V

PB&J Pie

PB&J Pie

$21.00

white sauce, roasted pineapple, bacon, pickled jalapeno, mozzarella.

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella grande, DOUBLE ezzo pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Squash Pie

Squash Pie

$20.00

béchamel, mozzarella, butternut squash, parmesan & sage -V

Sausage Pie

Sausage Pie

$21.00

red sauce, house made Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, red onion & pecorino

Tomato Pie

$15.00

Double red sauce, shaved garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil -VG

Cheese Pie

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella -V

Pesto Cheese

$21.00

Pesto Genovese, mozzarella -V

Extras

House Marinara

$1.75

House Kefir Ranch

$0.75

House Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Dessert

Caramel milk chocolate cremeux, cherry compote, limoncello mousse, speculoos streusel
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

Coffee & brandy soaked lady finger cookies layered with marsala sabayon, dusted with coco powder.

Apple tart tatin

$9.00

Classic caramelized apple tart of Washington state Granny Smith apples cooked in caramel before being baked upside down in a buttery crust.

Hazelnut Praline Mousse Tart

$9.00

A buttery short bread crust filled with Hazelnut praline bits, hazelnut mousse and all incased in a rich chocolate shell!

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$9.00

Follow our ever-changing bread pudding made from our homemade buttery brioche, laden in custard and seasonal goodies! This early fall is toasted pecans, dark chocolate chips and sweet raisins

Vanilla Chestnut Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Need Silverware?

Need Silverware?

Heavy weight, recyclable plastic fork, knife and spoon.

Joe's Bottle Shop

Jameson 1L

$36.00

Makers Mark 750ml

$30.00

Basil Hayden's 1L

$55.00

Tito's Handmade 1L

$25.00

Grey Goose 1L

$36.00

Bombay Sapphire 750ml

$27.00

Empress 1908 750ml

$38.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco 750ml

$31.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado 750ml

$31.00

Wine

Le Contesse Prosecco

$40.00
Garofoli Passerina Amarela

Garofoli Passerina Amarela

$34.00Out of stock

Medium body, dry, higher acidity, peach, green apple, citrus, lemon. Pairs well with pasta, vegetarian dishes, lean fish, cured meat.

Citra Cabernet

$35.00

Blackcurrant and blackberry fruit aromas of Cabernet Sauvignon are complimented by a ripe and soft finish.

Beer

Rainier Tall Boy

$3.00

Peroni

$5.00Out of stock

Nastro azzurro. Roman IPA

Birra Moretti

$5.00Out of stock

Double malt beer, alcohol content 7.2%

Bodhizafa IPA

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.00+

Pure American spring water. Rising naturally from a spring in the Ouachita mountains, Mountain Valley spring water filters through granite-based aquifers.

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Website

Location

4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Joe's Restaurant image

