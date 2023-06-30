Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe Angelo's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

11 Crescent Street

Brockton, MA 02301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Basket of French Fries

$4.50

Basket of Tater Tots

$4.50

Boneless Buffalo Tenders

$9.50

Boneless buffalo tenders served with carrots, celery sticks and bleu cheese dipping sauce

Buffalo Wings

$10.95

Buffalo wings served with carrots, celery sticks and bleu cheese dipping sauce

Cheddar Broccoli Bites

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Chicken Wings

$10.95

French Bread Pizza

$6.95

Cheese french bread pizza. Add toppings if desired

Fried & Battered Onion Petals

$8.95Out of stock

Fried & Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce on the side

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.95

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce on the side

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$8.95

Popcorn chicken with tater tots

Potato Skins

$8.95Out of stock

Potato Skins with bacon and cheese. Served with Sour Cream on the side

Wing Dings

$12.95

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Tots

$3.50

Club Sandwiches

Baked Ham Club

$9.95

Cheeseburger Club

$12.95

Chicken Club

$10.95

Hamburger Club

$11.95

Honey Roasted Turkey Club

$9.95

Honey Roasted Turkey Club served on 3 pieces of bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Roast Beef Club

$11.95

Roast Beef Club served on 3 pieces of bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Desserts

Slice of Chocolate Creme Pie

$3.95

Slice of Chocolate Whipped Cheesecake

$3.95

Slice of Cookies & Creme Pie

$3.95

Slice of Limoncello Cake

$3.95

Slice of Whipped Cheesecake

$3.95

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.25

Chicken Parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or a side salad

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or a side salad

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Fish served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce on the side

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast served with your choice of potato and vegetable

Pasta & Meatballs

$9.95

Angel Hair or Penne with Meatballs

Pasta & Sauce

$8.95

Angel Hair or Penne with red sauce

Pasta & Sausage

$9.95

Angel Hair or Penne with Sausage

Pasta with Garlic Butter & Oil

$8.95

Angel Hair or Penne with garlic butter and oil instead of the red sauce

Steak Tip Dinner

$15.95

Steak Tips served with your choice of potato and vegetable

Stir-Fry over White Rice

$10.95

Chicken or beef stirfry served over white rice

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

10" Bar Style Pizza

"Big Mac" Pizza

$15.95

10" Bar Style Pizza. Hamburg, onions, pickles and lettuce with Thousand Island Dressing instead of the red sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.95

10" Bar Style Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.95

10" Bar Style Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95

Ham & Pineapple 10" Bar Style Pizza

Meat Trio Pizza

$15.95

Sausage, Pepperoni & Hamburg 10" Bar Style Pizza

Pastrami & Pickle Pizza

$13.95

10" Bar Style Pizza

Salads

Antipasto

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, marinated mushrooms, red roasted peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis and hard boiled egg

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side

Chef Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, turkey, ham, swiss cheese, black olives & hard boiled egg

Greek Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, black olives and feta. Served with Greek Dressing.

Italian Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, marinated mushrooms, red roasted peppers, black olives, and shredded mozzarella cheese

Taco Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, and Mexican cheese. Served with tortilla shells on the side as well as Salsa & Sour Cream

Tossed Garden Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions

Sandwiches

2 Hotdogs with a bag of chips

$8.95

Baked Ham Sandwich

$8.50

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with mayo on your choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Buffalo chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing served in a white or wheat wrap

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Greek dressing and feta cheese in a white or wheat wrap

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$10.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on dark rye bread

Hamburger

$9.50

Honey Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$9.95

Italian Vegetable Wrap

$8.95

Pepper, onion, mushroom with mozzarella cheese in a white or wheat wrap

Roast Beef French Dip Au jus

$11.95

Roast beef and swiss cheese served on french bread with Au jus for dipping

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato

Carolina Tangy BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Bread & Butter

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Pasta Salad Side

$1.50

Half Pint of Pasta Salad

$2.50

Pint of Pasta Salad

$4.00

Quart of Pasta Salad

$6.00

Pita Bread

$0.50

Side Caesar salad

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Side of Coleslaw

$1.75

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of French Fries

$3.50

Side of Tater Tots

$3.50

Side of White Rice

$2.50

Soups

Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.95

Bowl of Chili

$6.95

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$6.95

Served with oyster crackers on the side

Bowl of Pasta Fagiole

$5.95

Subs

All American Sub

$9.95

Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, and American Cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, spices & olive oil served on French Bread

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$9.95

Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Baked Ham, and Provolone Cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, spices & olive oil served on French Bread

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Sausage Sub

$10.95

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger Basket

$8.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

3 Chicken Tenders

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Kid's Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Kid's Hotdog & Fries

$7.50

Kid's Pasta & Butter

$7.50

Kid's Pasta & Meatball

$8.50

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.50

Cocktails

Drinks

Almond Joy

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Frozen Specialty Drink

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Martini

$8.50

Specialty Martini

$9.00

Specialty Martini Top Shelf

$11.50

Taradise

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

12oz Almond Joy

$9.00

12oz Bloody Mary

$9.00

12oz Girl Scout Cookie

$9.00

12oz Green Tea

$9.00

12oz Long Island Tea

$9.00

12oz Sex On The Beach

$9.00

12oz Taradise

$9.00

12oz White Russian

$9.00

Shots

1 Jello Shot

$3.00

2 Jello Shots

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Squishy

$6.00

Tic Tac

$6.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Becks

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud Lite

$3.50

Coors Edge

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Domestic Bottle

$3.50

Guinness

$4.75

Heineken Lite

$4.75

Imported Bottle

$4.75

Lagunita IPA

$4.75

Magners Irish Cider

$4.75

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Mich Ultra Lime

$3.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.75

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.75

O'Douls

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Redd's Hard Apple

$4.75

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Adam's Boston Lager

$4.75

Sam Seasonal

$4.75

Summer Shandy

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.75

Canned Seltzers

Truly

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

High Noon

$6.50

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Cabernet

$6.50

GLS Fortissimo

$6.00

GLS Merlot

$6.50

GLS Pinot Noir

$6.50

Rose & Champagne

BTL Moet

$100.00

GLS Mimosa

$8.00

GLS Mini Champagne

$8.00

GLS Sangria

$7.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.50

White Wine

GLS Chardonnay

$6.50

GLS Moscato

$6.50

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.50

GLS Riesling

$8.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Bev

Bottled Water

$1.50

PureLeaf Iced Tea

$2.25

Can Bev

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$5.00

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving The City of Champions for over 30 years!

Website

Location

11 Crescent Street, Brockton, MA 02301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Elvera's Cafe - 132 Main St. Brockton
orange starNo Reviews
132 Main Street Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market
orange starNo Reviews
20 Main St Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Khalils Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
880 Main street Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA - 979 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
989 Main St Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Italian Kitchen of Brockton -
orange starNo Reviews
1071 Main Street Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5044 - Brockton, Pleasant St.
orange starNo Reviews
648 Pleasant St. Rt. 27 Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brockton

Brack's Grille - 1280 Belmont St
orange star4.6 • 1,627
1280 Belmont Street Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton
orange star4.5 • 83
1285 Belmont St Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brockton
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
No reviews yet
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston