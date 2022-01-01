Joe Caribe imageView gallery

Joe Caribe

review star

No reviews yet

13470 Lincoln Way

Auburn, CA 95603

Order Again

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

House-made Fire Roasted Salsa (G/V)

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Salads

Caesar

$7.50

Spring Greens

$7.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup

Special Soup Cold 32 oz.

$12.00

Tacos

(1) Pork Taco

$4.50

(2) Pork Tacos

$8.75

(3) Pork Tacos

$13.00

(1)Chicken Taco

$4.50

(2) Chicken Tacos

$8.75

(3) Chicken Tacos

$15.00

(1) Shrimp Taco

$5.25

(2) Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Curry Burrito

$10.50

Pork Mojo Burrito

$9.00

Shrimp Curry Burrito

$12.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.50

Vegitarian Curry Burrito

$9.50

Adult Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Tri-tip Burrito

$12.00

Sandwiches

Mojo P Sandwich

$13.50

Chick Sandwich

$13.50

House Specialities

Yellow Curry Noodles

$12.00

Caesar (Family Style)

$20.00

Caesar (FS Add On)

$12.00

Family Style Dinner

$38.00

Sides

Side - Island Slaw

$3.00

Side - Pickled Carrots (9.75oz)

$2.00

Side - Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

Side - Whipped Sweet Potato

$2.00

Side - Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.75

Side - Rémoulade (2oz)

$0.75

Side - Roasted Garlic Aioli (2oz)

$0.75

Side - Red Bell Pepper Aioli (2oz)

$0.75

Side - Black Beans

$2.50

Side - Rice

$2.00

Side - Whipped Sweet Potato

$3.00

Side - Curry Sauce (3.25oz)

$1.75

Side - Salsa (3.25oz)

$2.00

Side - Chicken

$3.50

Side - Mojo Pork

$3.50

Side - Shrimp

$4.00

Side - Curry Sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Side - Chips (5.5oz)

$1.50

Side - Salsa (8oz)

$4.00

Pickled Carrot 3.25 oz

$0.50

Children's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Nacho

$5.00

Kid's Burrito

$5.00

Kid's Noodle & Butter

$5.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.00

Open Items & Container Charges

Container - Small

$0.25

Container - Large

$0.50

Provisions and Merchandise

JC Glass

$7.00

Hot Sauce

$8.00

Hot Sauce Refill

$2.00

Gumbo 32oz

$14.00

Noodles

$12.00

32oz Pickled Carrot

$11.00

Jerk Marinade

$10.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Drink Menu

Fresh Limade

Joes Tropical Iced Black tea

Soda

Arnold Palmer

Fountain Drinks

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr.Pibb

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Bottled

AJ Stephans Ginger Beer

$4.00

Blenhiem Ginger Beer

$4.00

Boylans Black Cherry

$4.00

Boylans Cream Soda

$4.00

Buderim Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bundaberg Blood Orange

$4.00

Bundaberg Peachee

$4.00

Dad's Root Beer

$4.00

Dad's Diet Root Beer

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.50

Cheerwine

$4.00

B&S Black Tea

$4.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

PBR (24 Oz)

$3.75

Import Beer

Corona Extra

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

Crabb Ginger Beer (Alcoholic)

$6.50

Weihenstephaner Weissbeer

$5.00

Chimay Blue

$9.00

Chimay Red

$8.00

Schofferhofer

$5.00

Craft Beer

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Torpedo

$5.50

Trumer Pilsner

$4.50

Bro Thelonius Abbey Ale

$8.00

Knee Deep Simtra TIpa (24 Oz)

$14.00

Track 7 DIPA (24 Oz)

$13.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$4.50

Acme IPA

$5.50

Maui POG

$5.50

Ciders and GF Beers

Common Cider Hibiscus

$6.00

Common Cider Blood Orange

$6.00

Common Cider Blackberry

$6.00

Common Cider

$6.00

Omission IPA (GF)

$4.25

Omission Lager (GF)

$4.25

Omission Pale Ale (GF)

$4.25

Red Wine

Dark Horse Merlot (Bottle)

$18.00

Dark Horse Cab Sauv (Bottle)

$18.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$32.00

Las Mulas Cab Sauv

$22.00

Dark Horse Merlot (Glass)

$5.00

Dark Horse Cab Sauv (Glass)

$5.00

White Wine

Dark horse Chard

$18.00

Sparkling Wine

LaMarca Prosecco (187 mL)

$7.50

Chandon Brut (187 mL)

$7.50

Wycliff Brut

$25.00

J Brut

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Location

13470 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Directions

