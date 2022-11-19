Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Joe Coffee Crosby

review star

No reviews yet

166 Crosby Street

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hot

The Daily Drip

The Daily Drip

$2.66+

Our house coffee is a medium roast with notes of chocolate, caramel, and molasses.

Featured Single Origin Drip

Featured Single Origin Drip

$2.99+

Try our daily-rotating featured Single Origin coffee, roasted to highlight the flavor nuances of their varieties and terroir.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.44

The Waverly is our signature espresso, carefully built to achieve a balance of body and sweetness with lively fruit notes.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.90

A 3oz beverage made with equal proportions of espresso and lightly textured steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.13

A 5oz beverage made with a double espresso and lightly textured steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.36+

Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.36+

Double espresso with creamy, moderately textured steamed milk

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$5.28+

Double espresso with lightly textured steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Americano

Americano

$3.67

Double espresso poured over hot water

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.22+

Brewed coffee, topped with lightly textured steamed milk

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$4.36

Kilogram Tea's luxurious organic matcha whisked to a froth with hot water

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.28+

Made with silky and luxurious organic matcha from Kilogram Tea and blended with your choice of steamed milk

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.28+

Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir (organic turmeric, ginger, lemon peel, black pepper, and maple sugar) and steamed oat milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.82+

Made with Kilogram's aromatic organic Masala Chai and your choice of steamed milk

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.35+
Tea

Tea

$3.67

Select from a variety of carefully sourced premium teas from Dona

Misto

Misto

$4.00+
Joe to Go Box

Joe to Go Box

$27.59

Our Joe-to-Go boxes include 96oz of our house coffee The Daily or Nightcap Decaf and serve 8-10.

Single Origin Pour Over

Single Origin Pour Over

$2.99+

Try our daily-rotating featured Single Origin coffee, roasted to highlight the flavor nuances of their varieties and terroir.

Rosemary Maple Latte

Rosemary Maple Latte

$5.75+

Made with maple syrup, oatmilk, and finished with applewood smoked salt

Iced

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.67+

Our iced coffee is a daily-rotating Single Origin coffee that is flashed brewed to preserve the full expression of varieties and terroir

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.13+

Smooth, rich, and chocolatey, our cold brew is made with Single Origin Brazilian coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.82+

Our rich cold brew, infused with nitrogen for an even creamier texture

Chilled Espresso

Chilled Espresso

$3.44

Double espresso, served over ice

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.90+

Double espresso, poured over cold water, and finished with ice. A large includes two shots.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.82+

Double espresso, poured over your choice of milk, finished with ice. A large includes two shots.

Iced Cortado

$4.46
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.51+

Espresso blended with chocolate & milk over ice. A large includes two shots.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.91+

Aromatic spiced black tea blended with milk over ice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.67+

Select from a variety of carefully sourced premium teas from Dona

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.74+

Kilogram Tea's luxurious organic matcha powder blended with milk over ice

Iced Turmeric Latte

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.74+

Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir: organic Hawaiian turmeric, ginger, lemon & maple sugar, with oat milk

Iced Rosemary Maple Latte

$6.16+

Pastry

Croissant

Croissant

$4.75

By Bien Cuit

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

By Bien Cuit

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.25

By Bien Cuit

Raspberry Pistachio Roule

$7.00
Energy Bite

Energy Bite

$2.10+

Vegan and Gluten-Free, by Sattva Vida

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.75

By The Hungry Gnome

Cherry Vanilla Scone

Cherry Vanilla Scone

$4.75

By The Hungry Gnome

Nutella Stuffed Banana Bread

Nutella Stuffed Banana Bread

$5.25

By The Hungry Gnome

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$5.00

By The Hungry Gnome

Vegan Carrot Cake Muffin

Vegan Carrot Cake Muffin

$5.00

By The Hungry Gnome

Pumpkin Muffin

$5.00

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$5.00

By The Hungry Gnome

Whole Wheat Flax Banana Bread

Whole Wheat Flax Banana Bread

$4.25

By Ovenly

Pistachio Cardamom Bread

Pistachio Cardamom Bread

$5.25

Gluten-free, by Ovenly

Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread

$5.50

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

$5.25

Galactic Brownie

$6.00

By The Hungry Gnome

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.65

Gluten-free, by Ovenly

Salted Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.65

Vegan, by Ovenly

Breakfast Bar

$6.00

Tahini Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V, GF)

$4.00

Little Fudge Cake (V, GF)

$7.00

Banana Walnut Bread (V)

$5.15

Pumpkin Bread (V)

$5.15

Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Cookie Butter Cookie (V)

$4.00

NR Croissant

$4.00

NR Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Pink Chocolate Mochi Donut

$5.00

Apple Cider Crumb Cake

$5.00

Glazed Mochi Donut

$5.00

Food

Odd Fellows

$6.00+
Lenka Bar

Lenka Bar

$3.00+
Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$10.25

With arugula, red onion, tomato, and basil pesto on focaccia

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Health Salad

$15.00
Granola & Yogurt Pot

Granola & Yogurt Pot

$7.00

With berry compote

Egg Salad & Roasted Tomato Brioche

Egg Salad & Roasted Tomato Brioche

$7.50
Breakfast Taco Mom's Migas

Breakfast Taco Mom's Migas

$5.51
Breakfast Taco PEC

Breakfast Taco PEC

$5.51
Breakfast Taco Queen Bean

Breakfast Taco Queen Bean

$5.51

Mango La Fermiere

$4.59

Berry La Fermiere

$4.59

Good Batch Ice Cream

$7.25+

Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread

$5.15

Mylk Labs Oatmeal

$5.00+

Beans

The Daily

The Daily

$18.00

The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz

The Waverly

The Waverly

$18.00

The Waverly is our signature espresso, carefully built to achieve a balance of body and sweetness with lively fruit notes. Tastes like: fig, dark chocolate, orange // 12oz

Nightcap

Nightcap

$20.00

Whether prepared as brewed coffee or espresso, at night or at daybreak, Nightcap—our signature decaf coffee—is carefully chosen to fill the decaf drinker with comfort and curiosity. Tastes like: almond, molasses, cola // 12oz

Great Heights

Great Heights

$15.00

Great Heights is a bold and robust coffee, which we love as cold brew. Tastes like: Chocolate fudge, molasses, cinnamon // 12oz

Amsterdam

Amsterdam

$16.00

Rich, sweet, and comforting, Amsterdam is the perfect drip coffee option for those who seek a deeper roast profile. Tastes like: dark chocolate, walnut, caramel // 12oz

Big City

Big City

$15.00

Sturdy and sweet, this French Roast features deeply comforting flavors of burnt sugar, baking chocolate, and roasted nuts.

Benchmark

Benchmark

$18.00
La Familia Guarnizo

La Familia Guarnizo

$23.00

This bright and light-bodied selection was grown by a special group of El Paraiso’s member farmers: the Guarnizo family. Featuring notes of stone fruit and almonds with a medium acidity, this coffee is a customer favorite. Tastes like: caramel, honey, clementine // 12oz

Rwanda Agasaro

Rwanda Agasaro

$20.50

This complex, extraordinary coffee comes to us from Agasaro, a group of smallholder women producers in western Rwanda. With balanced, layered flavors, each sip offers an exceptional mix of fruity, herbal, and sweet notes. Tastes like: papaya, nectarine, cardamom // 12oz

The Daily Specialty Instant Coffee

The Daily Specialty Instant Coffee

$18.00

Your favorite cup of Joe coffee is now available in a craft-prepared instant version—the perfect option when you’re camping, flying, on the road, or simply on the go. House coffee, 6 packets

La Familia Guarnizo Specialty Instant Coffee

La Familia Guarnizo Specialty Instant Coffee

$20.00

Your favorite cup of Joe coffee is now available in a craft-prepared instant version—the perfect option when you’re camping, flying, on the road, or simply on the go. Single origin, 6 packets

Instant Decaf

Instant Decaf

$20.00

Your favorite cup of Joe coffee is now available in a craft-prepared instant version—the perfect option when you’re camping, flying, on the road, or simply on the go. 6 packets

Half Moon Half-Caff

Half Moon Half-Caff

$20.00

This half-caff blend delivers all the comfort of your favorite coffee with only half the caffeine. To create Half Moon, we pair our beloved decaf offering, Nightcap, in a 50/50 blend with a fully caffeinated coffee from Brazil. The resulting profile is sweet and medium-bodied, with notes of walnut, sticky toffee pudding, and vanilla bean—so delicious you’ll want a second cup! Tastes like: walnut, sticky toffee pudding, vanilla bean // 12oz

Daily Cometeer

$20.00

Waverly Cometeer

$20.00

Big City Cometeer

$20.00

Nightcap Cometeer

$20.00

La Familia Cometeer

$20.00

Burundi Turihamwe

$23.00

Peru Illary Tamaya

$17.00

Wilmar Guarnizo Micro-lot Series

$23.00

Rockefeller

$23.00

Chemex

Chemex Classic 8c

Chemex Classic 8c

$45.00

An American coffee-brewing icon for generations, the Chemex remains one of our favorite ways to present coffee. This 8-cup glass model features the classic wooden neck and leather tie, both removable for cleaning.

Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$11.00

The scientifically designed and patented Chemex® Bonded Filters will guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. Pre-folded into a conical shape to ensure uniform extraction, these filters will also fit most other cone-shaped filter coffeemakers. 100 filters

Chemex Glass Handle 8c

Chemex Glass Handle 8c

$45.00

This elegant American-made coffee brewer makes a clean, delicious cup and looks beautiful doing it.

Hario

Hario V60 #2 Ceramic Dripper

Hario V60 #2 Ceramic Dripper

$25.00+

One of our favorite single-cup brewing methods, the smartly designed Hario V60 features ridged sides to ensure proper water dispersion throughout the coffee grounds. The conical bottom controls the speed of the brew.

Hario V60 Filters 02

$9.00+

Hario V60 Drip Scale

$55.00+

Hario V60 Range Server

$25.00+

Hario Kettle

$60.00

Hario V60 brewer plastic

$10.00

Kalita

185 Filter Kalita

$12.00+

185 Glass Dripper Kalita

$36.00+

Misc

Tote

Tote

$18.00

Carry all your essentials in style in our durable canvas tote. Made in the USA from 100% recycled cotton, 18”w x 14.5”h

Mugs

MiiR Travel Tumbler

MiiR Travel Tumbler

$25.00

Your beautiful coffee deserves a beautiful vessel, even when you’re commuting. That’s where our MiiR Travel Tumbler comes in. Designed to fit into your daily routine, this 12 oz. tumbler features a leak-proof lid and thermal insulation which keeps your hot drinks hot, and your cold drinks cold. Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn’t transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste Lid and cup are BPA free Cup holder compatible

MiiR Camp Cup

MiiR Camp Cup

$25.00

Heading outdoors? Bring along our MiiR camp cup so you can enjoy Joe Coffee around the campfire! This 12oz Camp Cup is vacuum insulated so you can keep your favorite drinks hot or cold and features a press fit lid to prevent spilling. 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel; lid and cup are BPA free.

Joe Coffee Mug

Joe Coffee Mug

$22.50

This sleek fine porcelain mug is made by award-winning design firm notNeutral and features the Joe Coffee logo prominently wrapped around its base. Inside the mug, you’ll find our signature bench—a reminder of your favorite moments at your neighborhood Joe Coffee—visible once you’ve finished your delicious coffee. 10oz; dishwasher and microwave safe; 3.5″ h x 5″ w

Holiday Mug

$15.00
Joe Coffee Cherry Mug

Joe Coffee Cherry Mug

$10.00

An homage to the process of bean to cup, this modern stoneware mug features our original coffee cherry artwork prominently wrapped alongside the Joe Coffee logo.

Beverages

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Sourced from our trusted partners the Veloso family in Brazil, this bold and robust single origin coffee is perfect for on the go or keeping the fridge at home well-stocked!

Honey Oat Latte

Honey Oat Latte

$4.50+

Subtly sweet with a touch of coffee blossom honey, this delicate cold brew latte is perfect for every occasion: from your first coffee of the day to a delightful afternoon pick-me-up. To complement our single origin cold brew, we add an original, creamy oatmilk and coffee blossom honey. 8oz

Oat Mocha

Oat Mocha

$4.50+

This rich and bold on-the-go version is the perfect combination of our single origin cold brew and carefully selected, 100% Ghanaian cocoa from our long-time partner Omanhene.

Just Water

Just Water

$2.25+

JUST is 100% mountain-sourced spring water from a watershed replenished by rain and snow.

Simply

Simply

$3.50+

Get your daily dose of Vitamin C.

Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs

$3.00+

Premium spring water from Saratoga Springs, NY.

Bear's Fruit

Bear's Fruit

$5.50+

Kombucha made with 100% organic & Fair Trade fruit.

Natalie's

$4.50+
Cawston Press

Cawston Press

$3.50

Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala, Golden Delicious & Braeburn apples with sparkling water. An apple orchard in a can.

Evolution

$5.00+

1907 Spring Water

$2.50
Ruby

Ruby

$4.25+

Found Sparkling Water

$3.00+

Elite Fresh Greens

$5.00

Elite Tropic Sunset

$5.00

Elite Wild Red

$5.00

Open Water

$3.00+

Box water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

166 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Joe Coffee image
Joe Coffee image
Joe Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Blachére - French Bakery & Café
orange starNo Reviews
303 6th Avenue New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Irving Farm New York - Washington Square
orange star3.7 • 340
78 West 3rd St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Two Hands - NoHo
orange star4.3 • 89
74 Bleecker St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Maman King - King
orange starNo Reviews
375 Hudson Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
259 W 4th Street NEW YORK, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria
orange star4.4 • 5,779
53 Great Jones Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Indochine
orange star4.3 • 1,973
430 Lafayette St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Fish Cheeks - NYC
orange star4.7 • 1,781
55 BOND STREET New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Slainte NYC
orange star4.5 • 595
304 Bowery New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.0 • 385
65 Bleecker Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston