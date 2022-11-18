- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- Upper East Side
- /
- Joe Coffee - Frick Madison
Joe Coffee Frick Madison
No reviews yet
945 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot
The Daily Drip
Our house coffee is a medium roast with notes of chocolate, caramel, and molasses.
Featured Single Origin Drip
Try our daily-rotating featured Single Origin coffee, roasted to highlight the flavor nuances of their varieties and terroir.
Espresso
The Waverly is our signature espresso, carefully built to achieve a balance of body and sweetness with lively fruit notes.
Macchiato
A 3oz beverage made with equal proportions of espresso and lightly textured steamed milk
Cortado
A 5oz beverage made with a double espresso and lightly textured steamed milk
Latte
Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk
Cappuccino
Double espresso with creamy, moderately textured steamed milk
Cafe Mocha
Double espresso with lightly textured steamed milk and chocolate syrup
Americano
Double espresso poured over hot water
Cafe Au Lait
Brewed coffee, topped with lightly textured steamed milk
Matcha Tea
Kilogram Tea's luxurious organic matcha whisked to a froth with hot water
Matcha Latte
Made with silky and luxurious organic matcha from Kilogram Tea and blended with your choice of steamed milk
Turmeric Latte
Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir (organic turmeric, ginger, lemon peel, black pepper, and maple sugar) and steamed oat milk
Chai Latte
Made with Kilogram's aromatic organic Masala Chai and your choice of steamed milk
Hot Cocoa
Tea
Select from a variety of carefully sourced premium teas from Dona
Misto
Joe to Go Box
Our Joe-to-Go boxes include 96oz of our house coffee The Daily or Nightcap Decaf and serve 8-10.
Single Origin Pour Over
Try our daily-rotating featured Single Origin coffee, roasted to highlight the flavor nuances of their varieties and terroir.
Rosemary Maple Latte
Made with maple syrup, oatmilk, and finished with applewood smoked salt
Frick Madison
Daily
Our house coffee is a medium roast with notes of chocolate, caramel, and molasses
Single Origin
Try our daily-rotating featured Single Origin coffee, expertly roasted to highlight the flavor nuances of their varieties and terroir
Tea
Chai Latte
Made with Kilogram's aromatic organic Masala Chai and your choice of steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Made with silky and luxurious organic matcha from Kilogram Tea and blended with your choice of steamed milk
Hot Cocoa
Espresso
The Waverly is our signature espresso, carefully built to achieve a balance of body and sweetness with lively fruit notes
Americano
Double espresso poured over hot water
Macchiato
Double espresso poured over hot water
Cortado
A 5oz beverage made with a double espresso and lightly textured steamed milk
Cappuccino
Double espresso with creamy, moderately textured steamed milk
Latte
Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk
Cafe Mocha
Double espresso with lightly textured steamed milk and chocolate syrup
Tumeric Latte
Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir (organic turmeric, ginger, lemon peel, black pepper, and maple sugar) and steamed oat milk
Cafe au Lait
Brewed coffee, topped with lightly textured steamed milk
Matcha Tea
Kilogram Tea's luxurious organic matcha whisked to a froth with hot water
Spiced Cider Latte
Oat Milk
Almond Milk
Syrup
Add Espresso
Steamed Milk
Apple Cider
Rosemary Maple Latte
Iced
Iced Coffee
Our iced coffee is a daily-rotating Single Origin coffee that is flashed brewed to preserve the full expression of varieties and terroir
Cold Brew
Smooth, rich, and chocolatey, our cold brew is made with Single Origin Brazilian coffee
Nitro Cold Brew
Our rich cold brew, infused with nitrogen for an even creamier texture
Chilled Espresso
Double espresso, served over ice
Iced Americano
Double espresso, poured over cold water, and finished with ice. A large includes two shots.
Iced Latte
Double espresso, poured over your choice of milk, finished with ice. A large includes two shots.
Iced Cortado
Iced Mocha
Espresso blended with chocolate & milk over ice. A large includes two shots.
Iced Chai Latte
Aromatic spiced black tea blended with milk over ice
Iced Tea
Select from a variety of carefully sourced premium teas from Dona
Iced Matcha Latte
Kilogram Tea's luxurious organic matcha powder blended with milk over ice
Iced Turmeric Latte
Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir: organic Hawaiian turmeric, ginger, lemon & maple sugar, with oat milk
Iced Rosemary Maple Latte
Frick Madison
Iced Coffee
Our iced coffee is a daily-rotating Single Origin coffee that is flashed brewed to preserve the full expression of varieties and terroir
Cold Brew
Smooth, rich, and chocolatey, our cold brew is made with Single Origin Brazillian coffee
Iced Latte
Double espresso, poured over your choice of milk, finished with ice
Iced Americano
Iced Tea
Select from a variety of carefully sourced premium teas from Kilogram Tea.
Iced Matcha Latte
Kilogram Tea's luxurious organic matcha powder blended with milk over ice
Iced Tumeric Latte
Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir: organic Hawaiian turmeric, ginger, lemon & maple sugar, with oat milk
Iced Chai Latte
Aromatic spiced black tea blended with milk over ice.
Iced Mocha
Espresso blended with chocolate & milk over ice
Saratoga Springs
Ruby
Iced Cortado
Iced Matcha Tea
Add Espresso
Oat Milk
Almond Milk
Add Syrup
Cold Brew Can
Chilled Espresso
Rosemary Maple Latte
Pastry
Croissant
By Bien Cuit
Chocolate Croissant
By Bien Cuit
Almond Croissant
By Bien Cuit
Raspberry Pistachio Roule
Energy Bite
Vegan and Gluten-Free, by Sattva Vida
Hungry Gnome
Ovenly
Chocolate Chip Scone
By The Hungry Gnome
Cherry Vanilla Scone
By The Hungry Gnome
Nutella Stuffed Banana Bread
By The Hungry Gnome
Blueberry Crumb Muffin
By The Hungry Gnome
Vegan Carrot Cake Muffin
By The Hungry Gnome
Pumpkin Muffin
Lemon Poppy Muffin
By The Hungry Gnome
Whole Wheat Flax Banana Bread
By Ovenly
Pistachio Cardamom Bread
Gluten-free, by Ovenly
Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread
Lemon Blueberry Loaf
Galactic Brownie
By The Hungry Gnome
Peanut Butter Cookie
Gluten-free, by Ovenly
Salted Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan, by Ovenly
Breakfast Bar
Tahini Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V, GF)
Little Fudge Cake (V, GF)
Banana Walnut Bread (V)
Pumpkin Bread (V)
Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie
Cookie Butter Cookie (V)
NR Croissant
NR Chocolate Croissant
Pink Chocolate Mochi Donut
Apple Cider Crumb Cake
Glazed Mochi Donut
Food
Odd Fellows
Lenka Bar
Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich
With arugula, red onion, tomato, and basil pesto on focaccia
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Health Salad
Granola & Yogurt Pot
With berry compote
Egg Salad & Roasted Tomato Brioche
Breakfast Taco Mom's Migas
Breakfast Taco PEC
Breakfast Taco Queen Bean
Mango La Fermiere
Berry La Fermiere
Good Batch Ice Cream
Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread
Mylk Labs Oatmeal
Frick Madison
Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich
With arugula, red onion, tomato, and basil pesto on focaccia
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Steak Grain Bowl
Harvest Grain Bowl
Turkey Wrap
Summer Orzo Salad
Granola Berry Compote Yogurt
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
Beans
The Daily
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
The Waverly
The Waverly is our signature espresso, carefully built to achieve a balance of body and sweetness with lively fruit notes. Tastes like: fig, dark chocolate, orange // 12oz
Nightcap
Whether prepared as brewed coffee or espresso, at night or at daybreak, Nightcap—our signature decaf coffee—is carefully chosen to fill the decaf drinker with comfort and curiosity. Tastes like: almond, molasses, cola // 12oz
Great Heights
Great Heights is a bold and robust coffee, which we love as cold brew. Tastes like: Chocolate fudge, molasses, cinnamon // 12oz
Amsterdam
Rich, sweet, and comforting, Amsterdam is the perfect drip coffee option for those who seek a deeper roast profile. Tastes like: dark chocolate, walnut, caramel // 12oz
Big City
Sturdy and sweet, this French Roast features deeply comforting flavors of burnt sugar, baking chocolate, and roasted nuts.
Benchmark
La Familia Guarnizo
This bright and light-bodied selection was grown by a special group of El Paraiso’s member farmers: the Guarnizo family. Featuring notes of stone fruit and almonds with a medium acidity, this coffee is a customer favorite. Tastes like: caramel, honey, clementine // 12oz
Rwanda Agasaro
This complex, extraordinary coffee comes to us from Agasaro, a group of smallholder women producers in western Rwanda. With balanced, layered flavors, each sip offers an exceptional mix of fruity, herbal, and sweet notes. Tastes like: papaya, nectarine, cardamom // 12oz
The Daily Specialty Instant Coffee
Your favorite cup of Joe coffee is now available in a craft-prepared instant version—the perfect option when you’re camping, flying, on the road, or simply on the go. House coffee, 6 packets
La Familia Guarnizo Specialty Instant Coffee
Your favorite cup of Joe coffee is now available in a craft-prepared instant version—the perfect option when you’re camping, flying, on the road, or simply on the go. Single origin, 6 packets
Instant Decaf
Your favorite cup of Joe coffee is now available in a craft-prepared instant version—the perfect option when you’re camping, flying, on the road, or simply on the go. 6 packets
Half Moon Half-Caff
This half-caff blend delivers all the comfort of your favorite coffee with only half the caffeine. To create Half Moon, we pair our beloved decaf offering, Nightcap, in a 50/50 blend with a fully caffeinated coffee from Brazil. The resulting profile is sweet and medium-bodied, with notes of walnut, sticky toffee pudding, and vanilla bean—so delicious you’ll want a second cup! Tastes like: walnut, sticky toffee pudding, vanilla bean // 12oz
Daily Cometeer
Waverly Cometeer
Big City Cometeer
Nightcap Cometeer
La Familia Cometeer
Burundi Turihamwe
Peru Illary Tamaya
Wilmar Guarnizo Micro-lot Series
Rockefeller
Chemex
Chemex Classic 8c
An American coffee-brewing icon for generations, the Chemex remains one of our favorite ways to present coffee. This 8-cup glass model features the classic wooden neck and leather tie, both removable for cleaning.
Chemex Filters
The scientifically designed and patented Chemex® Bonded Filters will guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. Pre-folded into a conical shape to ensure uniform extraction, these filters will also fit most other cone-shaped filter coffeemakers. 100 filters
Chemex Glass Handle 8c
This elegant American-made coffee brewer makes a clean, delicious cup and looks beautiful doing it.
Hario
Hario V60 #2 Ceramic Dripper
One of our favorite single-cup brewing methods, the smartly designed Hario V60 features ridged sides to ensure proper water dispersion throughout the coffee grounds. The conical bottom controls the speed of the brew.
Hario V60 Filters 02
Hario V60 Drip Scale
Hario V60 Range Server
Hario Kettle
Hario V60 brewer plastic
Misc
Mugs
MiiR Travel Tumbler
Your beautiful coffee deserves a beautiful vessel, even when you’re commuting. That’s where our MiiR Travel Tumbler comes in. Designed to fit into your daily routine, this 12 oz. tumbler features a leak-proof lid and thermal insulation which keeps your hot drinks hot, and your cold drinks cold. Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn’t transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste Lid and cup are BPA free Cup holder compatible
MiiR Camp Cup
Heading outdoors? Bring along our MiiR camp cup so you can enjoy Joe Coffee around the campfire! This 12oz Camp Cup is vacuum insulated so you can keep your favorite drinks hot or cold and features a press fit lid to prevent spilling. 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel; lid and cup are BPA free.
Joe Coffee Mug
This sleek fine porcelain mug is made by award-winning design firm notNeutral and features the Joe Coffee logo prominently wrapped around its base. Inside the mug, you’ll find our signature bench—a reminder of your favorite moments at your neighborhood Joe Coffee—visible once you’ve finished your delicious coffee. 10oz; dishwasher and microwave safe; 3.5″ h x 5″ w
Holiday Mug
Joe Coffee Cherry Mug
An homage to the process of bean to cup, this modern stoneware mug features our original coffee cherry artwork prominently wrapped alongside the Joe Coffee logo.
Beverages
Cold Brew
Sourced from our trusted partners the Veloso family in Brazil, this bold and robust single origin coffee is perfect for on the go or keeping the fridge at home well-stocked!
Honey Oat Latte
Subtly sweet with a touch of coffee blossom honey, this delicate cold brew latte is perfect for every occasion: from your first coffee of the day to a delightful afternoon pick-me-up. To complement our single origin cold brew, we add an original, creamy oatmilk and coffee blossom honey. 8oz
Oat Mocha
This rich and bold on-the-go version is the perfect combination of our single origin cold brew and carefully selected, 100% Ghanaian cocoa from our long-time partner Omanhene.
Just Water
JUST is 100% mountain-sourced spring water from a watershed replenished by rain and snow.
Simply
Get your daily dose of Vitamin C.
Saratoga Springs
Premium spring water from Saratoga Springs, NY.
Bear's Fruit
Kombucha made with 100% organic & Fair Trade fruit.
Natalie's
Cawston Press
Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala, Golden Delicious & Braeburn apples with sparkling water. An apple orchard in a can.
Evolution
1907 Spring Water
Ruby
Found Sparkling Water
Elite Fresh Greens
Elite Tropic Sunset
Elite Wild Red
Open Water
Box water
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
945 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10021