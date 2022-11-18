Joe Coffee Frick Madison

Half Moon Half-Caff

$20.00

This half-caff blend delivers all the comfort of your favorite coffee with only half the caffeine. To create Half Moon, we pair our beloved decaf offering, Nightcap, in a 50/50 blend with a fully caffeinated coffee from Brazil. The resulting profile is sweet and medium-bodied, with notes of walnut, sticky toffee pudding, and vanilla bean—so delicious you’ll want a second cup! Tastes like: walnut, sticky toffee pudding, vanilla bean // 12oz