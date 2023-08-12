Hot Coffee

House Coffee

$2.50+

Big Bend Roaster’s French Roast

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

House coffe + steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.60+

House coffee + Espresso

Iced Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro cold brew from Big Bend Roasters

Nitro Cold Brew Red Eye

$5.25+

Nitro Cold Brew + Espresso

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25+

Nitro cold brew + sweet and condenced milk

Hot Espresso

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso + Milk

Mocha Latte

$4.15+

Espresso + Milk + Chocolat Sauce

Cappucino

$3.45+

Espresso + Milk + Foam

Cortado

$4.00+

Espresso + Milk

Traditional Macchiato

$3.55+

Espresso + A little foam

Americano

$3.15+

Espresso + Water

Starcup Macchiato

$5.05+

Espresso + Milk+ Vanilla + Caramel

Cubano

$5.65

Espresso + Sugar + Milk

Caramel Latte

$4.15+

Espresso + Milk + Caramel Sauce

Espresso Shot

$2.55+

TEXpresso from local Big Bend Roasters.

Iced Espresso

Iced Latte

$4.05+

Espresso + Milk + Ice

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.30+

Espresso + Milk + Chocolate Sauce + Ice

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Espresso + Water + Ice

Iced Starcup Macchiato

$5.05+

Espresso + Milk + Caramel Sauce + Vanilla

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.30+

Espresso + Milk + Caramel Sauce + Ice

Iced Cubano

$5.75

Hot Tea

Chai

$4.25+

Chai + Milk

Dirty Chai

$6.31+

Chai + Milk + Espresso Shot

London Fog

$3.10+

Earl Grey Tea + Steamed Milk + Water

Matcha

$5.00+

Matcha + Steamed Milk

Hot Tea

$2.60+

Tea Bag + Hot Water

Iced Tea

Iced Chai

$5.00+

Chai + Milk

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.10+

Chai + Milk + Espresso

Iced Matcha

$5.50+Out of stock

Matche + Milk + Ice

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Green or Black Iced Tea

Milk Drinks

Steamer

$3.50+

Steamed Milk + Vanilla Syrup

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Chocolate + Steamed Milk

Glass of Milk

$3.50+

Cold Milk

Iced Chocolate Milk

$3.15+

Milk + Chocolate Sauce + Ice

Misc Drink

Bottle Water

$1.00

Italian Soda

$2.50+

Soda Water + Syrup + Half & Half