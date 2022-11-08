Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe Donut

review star

No reviews yet

6959 N Milwaukee Ave

Niles, IL 60714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Gimme My Regular Biscuit
Side Bacon

Espresso

Mocha Latte

$3.95+

Macchiato

$4.49+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Americano

$2.89+

Latte

$3.99+

Espresso

$1.25+

Joe Drinks

Caramel High-Rise

$4.99

Nutella

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Freddo Cappuccino

$4.00

Turtle Mocha

$4.99

Honey Joe

$4.99

Berry White

$4.99

Tuxedo

$4.99

Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

House Brew

$2.40+

Joe Cold Brew

$3.99+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Shakes/Bev

Double Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Salted Caramel Shake

$5.00

Espresso Mocha

$5.00

Nutella Shake

$5.00

Oreo Shake

$5.00

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Sour Cherry Shake

$5.00

Donuts

If your choice is not available we will replace with the closest substitute.

Cinnamon Sugar Cake

$1.79
Plain Old Fashioned

Plain Old Fashioned

$1.79Out of stock
Powdered Sugar Cake

Powdered Sugar Cake

$1.79
Sprinkled Cake

Sprinkled Cake

$1.79Out of stock
Chocolate Old Fashioned

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$2.19
Chocolate Celebration Raised

Chocolate Celebration Raised

$1.79
Lemon Poppyseed Old Fashioned

Lemon Poppyseed Old Fashioned

$2.19Out of stock
Chocolate Red Velvet Cake

Chocolate Red Velvet Cake

$2.19
Fruity Pebbles Raised

Fruity Pebbles Raised

$2.19Out of stock
Oreo Raised

Oreo Raised

$2.19
Pistachio Old Fashioned

Pistachio Old Fashioned

$2.19
Salted Caramel Old Fashioned

Salted Caramel Old Fashioned

$2.19
Snickers Old fashioned

Snickers Old fashioned

$2.19
Vanilla Old Fashioned

Vanilla Old Fashioned

$2.19Out of stock
Boston Cream

Boston Cream

$2.69

Coffee Cream

$2.69Out of stock
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$2.19Out of stock

Pecan Fritter

$2.69Out of stock

Nutella

$2.69

Red Velvet Cream Cheese

$2.69
S'more Cake

S'more Cake

$2.69
Strawberry Jelly

Strawberry Jelly

$2.69Out of stock
Sugar Raised

Sugar Raised

$1.79Out of stock
Bluberry Fritter

Bluberry Fritter

$2.69Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$2.69Out of stock

Nutella Banana

$2.69Out of stock
BlueBerry Cream Cheese Pocket

BlueBerry Cream Cheese Pocket

$2.69Out of stock

StrawBerry Pocket

$2.69Out of stock

PB & J

$2.69

Mini Sprinkle Cake Cup

$3.00Out of stock

M&Ms

$2.69

StrawBerry Cheesecake

$2.69Out of stock

Blackberry Old Fashioned

$2.19Out of stock
White Glazed Raised

White Glazed Raised

$1.79
LemonRasberry Old Fashion

LemonRasberry Old Fashion

$2.19

Strawberry Glazed Raised

$1.79

Pumpkin Cake

$2.19

Pumpkin Fritter

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$1.79

Donuts by the Dozen

Half Dozen

$12.00

Choice of 5 mixed donuts and 1 Show Off donut. We will select an assortment based on current in store availability. If you have any preferences, feel free to let us know in the special instructions window. We can't make any guarantees, but we'll try!

Joe's Half Dozen

$15.00

Choice of 7 mixed donuts and 2 Show Off donuts. We will select an assortment based on current in store availability. If you have any preferences, feel free to let us know in the special instructions window. We can't make any guarantees, but we'll try!

The Dozen

$22.00

Choice of 9 mixed donuts and 3 Show Off donuts. We will select an assortment based on current in store availability. If you have any preferences, feel free to let us know in the special instructions window. We can't make any guarantees, but we'll try!

Joe's Dozen

$26.00

Choice of 12 mixed donuts and 4 Show Off donuts. We will select an assortment based on current in store availability. If you have any preferences, feel free to let us know in the special instructions window. We can't make any guarantees, but we'll try!

The Commuter

$4.00

16oz Coffee and your choice of donut.

Coffee Jug 96oz

$26.00

Biscuits

Gimme My Regular Biscuit

Gimme My Regular Biscuit

$9.00
Biscuit #1 Biscuit

Biscuit #1 Biscuit

$10.00
Southern Lovin Biscuit

Southern Lovin Biscuit

$10.00
Sidecar Biscuit

Sidecar Biscuit

$10.00
Veg-Head Biscuit

Veg-Head Biscuit

$9.00
Rev Biscuit

Rev Biscuit

$9.50

Gringo Spicy

$10.00
The "Fun Guy"

The "Fun Guy"

$10.00
Joe Cristo

Joe Cristo

$11.50

Steak & Egger

$12.00

Plates

Cowboy Breakfast

Cowboy Breakfast

$9.50
Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.50
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$10.50
Joe Pothole

Joe Pothole

$11.00
European Breakfast

European Breakfast

$8.50

Omelets

Burnt Cheese

Burnt Cheese

$12.00
Triple Bypass

Triple Bypass

$12.00
Mile High

Mile High

$11.00
Eat Your Veggies

Eat Your Veggies

$11.00
The Hot One

The Hot One

$11.00
Mom Jeans

Mom Jeans

$12.00

Flapjacks

Classic Flapjacks

Classic Flapjacks

$8.00
Caramelized Banana Flapjacks

Caramelized Banana Flapjacks

$9.50
Triple Chocolate Chip Flapjacks

Triple Chocolate Chip Flapjacks

$9.50

Blueberry Lemon Flapjacks

$9.50
Pancake Flight

Pancake Flight

$11.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$9.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$9.50Out of stock

French Toast

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$9.00

Joe Toast

$9.00
OMG French Toast

OMG French Toast

$10.50

Waffles

Classic Waffles

Classic Waffles

$8.00
Fresh Berries Waffles

Fresh Berries Waffles

$10.00
Nutella Banana Waffles

Nutella Banana Waffles

$10.00

Sides

Side Biscuit

$4.50

Side Sausage Patties

$4.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Ham of the Bone

$4.50

Side Short Stack

$4.50

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Side Of Eggs

$4.50

Side Of Fruit

$4.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Extra Chicken

$4.50

Side Of Avocado

$2.50

Extra Veggies

$1.50

Side of Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Burgers

Royal w/ Cheese

$5.00+
Meltdown

Meltdown

$7.50
Farmhouse Chicken

Farmhouse Chicken

$7.00
Fifty/50

Fifty/50

$7.50
El Muchacho

El Muchacho

$7.50

Lunch Sides

Side Of Fries

$3.50

Side Of Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Of Onion Rings

$4.50

Soda/Tea

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Joe Tea

$3.50

S.Pellegrino

$2.75

Aquafina

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Donut Cake / Birthday Cake

48 Hours Notice Required Please specify your 3 ring flavors
Donut Cake / Birthday Cake

Donut Cake / Birthday Cake

$27.00

24 Hours Notice Required. Please specify your desired flavor under special instructions.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6959 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714

Directions

Gallery
Joe Donut image
Joe Donut image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Burrito King - Niles
orange star3.8 • 680
6701 W Touhy Ave Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
6343 Gross Point Rd Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
Blaze - N - Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,885
6400 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks - 6666 North Northwest Highway
orange starNo Reviews
6666 North Northwest Highway Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
Mystic Rogue - 6070 North Northwest Highway
orange starNo Reviews
6070 North Northwest Highway Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
Oak Mill Bakery - Niles
orange starNo Reviews
8012 North Milwaukee Avenue Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Niles

bb.q Chicken - IL, Niles
orange star4.0 • 21
9106 W Golf Rd Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Niles
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Evanston
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston