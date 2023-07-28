Lunch

Fish Sandwich

$17.50

Lunch Baked Haddock

$17.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.50

Spicy Chicken BLT

$17.50

Fish Slider and Soup

$15.00

Scrod Casserole

$15.50

Fish N Chips - Lunch

$16.50

Burger

$15.00

T.L.T

$18.00

Lunch Fish Taco

$12.50

Lunch Fried Haddock

$17.50

Lunch Bronzed Haddock

$17.50

Food

Starters

Asiago Focaccia Loaf

$5.00

Best Crab Cake Evah

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Guac Lobster

$17.50

Mango Habanero Shrimp

$16.00

Mussels

$17.50

Onion Rings

$9.00

Steamers 1 lb

$18.50

Steamers 2 lbs

$36.00

Tuna Poke

$17.00

popcorn shrimp

$15.00

Soup

Clam Chowdah - Cup

$6.50

Clam Chowdah - Bowl

$8.50

Lobster Bisque - Cup

$6.50

Lobster Bisque - Bowl

$8.50

Portuguese Clam Chowdah - Cup

$7.50

Portuguese Clam Chowdah - Bowl

$9.50

Pint Chowdah

$11.00

Quart Chowdah

$22.00

Pint Portuguese

$11.00

Quart Portuguese

$22.00

Pint Bisque

$11.00

Quart Bisque

$22.00

Lobster/Raw Bar

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$90.00

Steamed Lobster

$60.00

Lobster Roll - Small

$29.99

Lobster Roll - Medium

$53.99

Lobster Roll- Large

$79.99

Oysters

$3.25

Cherrystones

$2.45

Cocktail Shrimp

$4.00

Tuesday Oysters

$1.62

Lobster Tacos - Small

$29.99

Lobster Tacos - Medium

$53.99

Lobster Tacos - Large

$79.99

HOT Lobster Roll - small

$29.99

HOT Lobster Roll - Medium

$53.99

Hot Lobster Roll - Large

$79.99

Entrees

Haddock Maria

$28.00

Baked Haddock

$28.00

Filet Scampi

$34.00

Macadamia Cod

$25.00

Katzu Tuna

$37.00

Bayou Cod

$28.00

Maylay Scallops

$31.00

Joes Jambalaya

$26.00

Fish Tacos

$18.50

Tuscan Salmon

$29.00

Baked Trio

$33.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Greek Goddess

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Half House Salad

$5.00

Half Greek Salad

$6.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.50

Bowls

Cali Roll Bowl

$20.00

Joes Taco Bowl

Carbonara Bowl

Bronzed/Blackened

Salmon

$28.00

Shrimp

$27.00

Haddock

$28.00

Trout

$25.00

Tuna

$37.00

Scallops

$42.00

Fried Fish

Fish n Chips

$25.00

Fried Haddock

$28.00

Fried Shrimp

$27.00

Fried Calamari Dinner

$24.00

Fried Scallops

$39.00

Baked

Baked Shrimp

$27.00

Baked Haddock

$28.00

Baked Scallops

$42.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$6.00

Black Beans and Rice

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Baked Haddock

$9.00

Kids Grilled Haddock

$9.00

Kids Fried Haddock

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Specials

Fried Clam App

$18.00

Mango Habanero Chikcen Wings

$15.50

Filet & Lobster Pie

$45.00

Cod Dijonnaise

$26.00

Fried Clam Dinner

$27.00

Mahi Tacos

$15.50

Creole Mahi

$28.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.50

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Desserts

Choclate Lava Cake

$11.00

Key Lime Bomb

$11.00

Strawberry Symphony Cheesecake

$11.00

Butter Toffee Cake

$11.00

Paenut Butter Explosion Cake

$11.00

Beverages

White Wine

Prosecco, La Luca

$12.00

Oyster Bay, Sauv Blanc - 6 oz.

$9.50

Oyster Bay, Sauv Blanc - 9 oz.

$13.00

Oyster Bay, Sauv Blanc - BTL

$36.00

Sycamore, Pinot Grigio - 6 oz.

$8.00

Sycamore, Pinot Grigio - 9 oz.

$12.00

Triennes, Rose - 6 oz.

$10.50

Triennes, Rose - 9 oz.

$15.00

Triennes, Rose - BTL

$38.00

Cavaliere, Pinot Grigio - 6 oz.

$9.50

Cavaliere, Pinot Grigio - 9 oz.

$12.50

Cavaliere, Pinot Grigio - BTL

$36.00

Rodney Strong, Chard - 6 oz.

$10.00

Rodney Strong, Chard - 9 oz.

$13.00

Rodney Strong, Chard - BTL

$38.00

Sycamore, Chard - 6 oz.

$8.00

Sycamore, Chard - 9 oz.

$12.00

Kendall Jackson, Chard - 6 oz.

$12.00

Kendall Jackson, Chard - 9 oz.

$15.00

Kendall Jackson, Chard - BTL

$40.00

Seaglass, Riesling - 6 oz.

$9.00

Seaglass, Riesling - 9 oz.

$12.00

Seaglass, Riesling - BTL

$32.00

Red Wine

Lindeman's, Pinot Noir - 6 oz.

$8.00

Lindeman's, Pinot Noir - 9 oz.

$12.00

Lindeman's, Pinot Noir - BTL

$32.00

Julia & James, Pinot Noir - 6 oz.

$10.00

Julia & James, Pinot Noir - 9 oz.

$14.50

Julia & James, Pinot Noir - BTL

$38.00

Sycamore, Merlot - 6 oz.

$8.00

Sycamore, Merlot - 9 oz.

$12.00

Sycamore, Cabernet - 6 oz.

$8.00

Sycamore, Cabernet - 9 oz.

$12.00

Deloach, Cabernet - 6 oz.

$10.50

Deloach, Cabernet - 9 oz.

$13.50

Deloach, Cabernet - Btl

$36.00

Craft Cocktails

Sour Bulleit

$11.00

Blame It On Joe

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

Joes 3 Rum Punch

$11.00

Fin Juice

$11.00

Cosmo Joe

$11.00

Chocolate Pretzel Martini

$12.50

Cold River Collins

$12.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$12.00

Southern Cross Manhattan

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.50

Beer

Athletic

$6.00

Bud

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Carlson Hard Cider

$7.50

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Gold Standard

$9.50Out of stock

Heineken

$6.50

Mich Lite

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Simple Solvic

$9.50

Snake Oil

$9.50

Stella Artois

$8.00Out of stock

Trulys

$6.50

Two Roads

$10.00

Draft

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Coors Light

$5.50+

Fiddlehead

$9.00+

Guinness

$7.50+

Hopothecary Ales

$8.00+

Maine Lunch

$9.50+

Sam Adams

$7.00+

Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00+

Whirlpool Night Shift

$7.50+

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

New Amsterdam - Razz

$10.00

New Amsterdam - Lemon

$10.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Rum

Barcardi

$10.00

Captain Morgans

$10.00

Goslings

$10.00

Gin

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Cold River Collins

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tequilla

Tres Agave

$10.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Jameson

$10.50

Bourbon

Bulleit

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.50

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Liqour

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Hennessey

$11.50

Lemoncello

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Gingerale

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Ice Tea - Raspberry

$3.75

Lemonaid

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Coffee - Ice

$4.25

Soda Water

$3.75

Still Water - Bottle

$3.75

Sparkling Water - Bottle

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Kids Milk

$2.95

Kids Soda

$2.95

Kids Lemonaid

$2.95

Drink Specials

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Spicy Paloma

$13.00

Scotch

JW Red

$12.00

JW Black

$13.00

JW Blue

$32.00

Highland Park

$24.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Oban

$14.00

Knob Creek

$13.00