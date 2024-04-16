Restaurant info

Family-run Italian restaurant in Arlington Heights, IL for 20+ years offering delicious Italian cuisine from signature pasta, to seafood, to chicken & veal dishes, and much more! The authentic taste comes from generations of family recipes and from fresh, simple and tasteful ingredients. All of our menu items are inspired and have been crafted by our head chef, Pasquale, after studying authentic Italian cuisine for 40+ years. Our casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and business associates. We look forward to serving you!