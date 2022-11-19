- Home
Joe n Hash Clinton, AR
230 Hwy 65 S #8
Clinton, AR 72031
COFFEE
HOUSE COFFEE
Coffee made by letting boiling water drip slowly through ground coffee.
HOUSE COFFEE ICED
AMERICANO
An espresso diluted with hot water. The word Americano is Italian for American coffee.
AMERICANO ICED
LATTE
Coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino.
LATTE ICED
CHAI LATTE
CHAI LATTE ICED
CARAMEL MACCHIATO
Caramel Macchiato is a freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.
CARAMEL MACCHIATO ICED
MOCHA
Mocha is a type of espresso drink that consists of an espresso shot, chocolate syrup and steamed milk.
MOCHA ICED
CAPPUCINO
Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that has foamed milk on top. It originated in Italy.
ESPRESSO SHOT
Espresso is a coffee-making method in which hot water is forced through the ground coffee at high pressures. Espresso is a strong and thick coffee.
FRENCH PRESS
French Press brewing method involves pressing spent grounds to the bottom using a plunger to separate brewed coffee from them.
COLD BREW
Cold brew coffee is made at room temp and with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee. Cold-brew coffee tends to be less acidic and people with digestive issues should prefer it.
SPECIALTY COFFEE
HALEY JADE
Lavender, Honey, Vanilla
GERMAN CHOCOLATE
Mocha, Coconut, Caramel
FRENCH TOAST
Cinnamon, Butterscotch
SNICKERS
Mocha, Caramel, Hazelnut
POT OF GOLD
Vanilla, Honey, Hazelnut
RUSTY BUCKET
Caramel, Vanilla, Cinnamon
NUTELLA
Mocha, Hazelnut
MINT COOKIE
Vanilla, Peppermint, Mocha
WHITE ANGEL
Coconut, White Chocolate, Vanilla
NUTCRACKER
Hazelnut, White Chocolate
S'MORES
Toasted Marshmallow, Mocha
GRIZZLEY BEAR
Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Honey
RAZORBACK
Raspberry, White Chocolate
ITALIAN CREAM SODA
BEVERAGE
JNH SWAG
COFFEE BEANS
WHOLE BEANS
We proudly use Rozark Hills coffee located in Rosebud, AR. We can order you additional flavors if we don't have what you are looking for.
GROUND
We proudly use Rozark Hills coffee located in Rosebud, AR. We can order you additional flavors if we don't have what you are looking for.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
230 Hwy 65 S #8, Clinton, AR 72031