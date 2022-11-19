Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Joe n Hash Clinton, AR

No reviews yet

230 Hwy 65 S #8

Clinton, AR 72031

WE ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED.

COFFEE

Coffee service begins at 6am Mon - Fri and Sat we begin at 7:30am. Online ordering will be available at that time.

KITCHEN

Kitchen opens at 7am Mon - Fri and Sat we begin at 8am. Online ordering will be available 10min prior.

COFFEE

HOUSE COFFEE

$2.75+

Coffee made by letting boiling water drip slowly through ground coffee.

HOUSE COFFEE ICED

$2.75+

AMERICANO

$3.50+

An espresso diluted with hot water. The word Americano is Italian for American coffee.

AMERICANO ICED

$4.25+

LATTE

$3.50+

Coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino.

LATTE ICED

$4.25+

CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

CHAI LATTE ICED

$4.50+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato is a freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.

CARAMEL MACCHIATO ICED

$5.00+

MOCHA

$3.75+

Mocha is a type of espresso drink that consists of an espresso shot, chocolate syrup and steamed milk.

MOCHA ICED

$4.50+

CAPPUCINO

$3.50+

Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that has foamed milk on top. It originated in Italy.

ESPRESSO SHOT

$0.75+

Espresso is a coffee-making method in which hot water is forced through the ground coffee at high pressures. Espresso is a strong and thick coffee.

FRENCH PRESS

$3.25

French Press brewing method involves pressing spent grounds to the bottom using a plunger to separate brewed coffee from them.

COLD BREW

$2.75+

Cold brew coffee is made at room temp and with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee. Cold-brew coffee tends to be less acidic and people with digestive issues should prefer it.

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Specialty coffee drinks

HALEY JADE

$4.50+

Lavender, Honey, Vanilla

GERMAN CHOCOLATE

$4.50+

Mocha, Coconut, Caramel

FRENCH TOAST

$4.50+

Cinnamon, Butterscotch

SNICKERS

$4.50+

Mocha, Caramel, Hazelnut

POT OF GOLD

$4.50+

Vanilla, Honey, Hazelnut

RUSTY BUCKET

$4.50+

Caramel, Vanilla, Cinnamon

NUTELLA

$4.50+

Mocha, Hazelnut

MINT COOKIE

$4.50+

Vanilla, Peppermint, Mocha

WHITE ANGEL

$4.50+

Coconut, White Chocolate, Vanilla

NUTCRACKER

$4.50+

Hazelnut, White Chocolate

S'MORES

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow, Mocha

GRIZZLEY BEAR

$4.50+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Honey

RAZORBACK

$4.50+

Raspberry, White Chocolate

ITALIAN CREAM SODA

ITALIAN CREAM SODA

$4.50+

Italian Cream Soda is made with sweet syrups, cream and club soda. Great for summer!

TEA

ICED TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.00+

FROZEN

FRAPPE - BLENDED

$3.75+

A drink served with ice or frozen to a slushy consistency.

COFFEE - OTHER

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.25+

HOT CHOCOLATE ICED

$2.25+

ESPRESSO BEANS

$3.00

COFFEE BEANS

$12.50+

BEVERAGE

SODA

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr, Pepper

WATER - BOTTLE

$1.00

MILK

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50+

WATER

GRAB & GO

ROASTED CHICKEN - G&G

$7.00

SMOKED SAUSAGE - G&G

$7.00Out of stock

JNH SWAG

COFFEE MUG

$15.00

Our 20 oz mug will fit perfectly in your hands while holding your favorite hot beverage.

T-SHIRT

$15.00Out of stock

COFFEE BEANS

WHOLE BEANS

$12.50

We proudly use Rozark Hills coffee located in Rosebud, AR. We can order you additional flavors if we don't have what you are looking for.

GROUND

$12.50

We proudly use Rozark Hills coffee located in Rosebud, AR. We can order you additional flavors if we don't have what you are looking for.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

230 Hwy 65 S #8, Clinton, AR 72031

Directions

