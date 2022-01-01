Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Burgers

joe pizza Canton

140 Albany Turnpike

Canton, CT 06019

Starters

Eggplant Fries

$12.00+

Classic South End recipe of lightly breaded sticks of eggplant, deep fried and served with fresh grated Romano cheese and a homemade basil pomodoro sauce.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy fried sprouts tossed with Kosher salt and served with sweet chilli aioli.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Tender calamari perfectly fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Baked to order focaccia, topped with mozzarella, lots of garlic, herbs, and a pesto-flavored mix of fresh chopped and sun-dried tomatoes.

Joe meatballs

$12.00

Three of our fresh house made meatballs topped with our marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Pecorino Romano cheese, served on potato slider rolls.

Quesadiche

$14.00Out of stock

An Italian version of quesadilla. Lots of cheese, bacon, chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh sauteed spinach stuffed inside a pizza dough and served with basil pomodoro sauce.

Wings

$15.00

Ten jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.

Salad

Joe Caesar Salad

$11.00

Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

A thick chunk of iceberg, sweet grape tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, and crisp bits of bacon, all drizzled with creamy gorgonzola dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

Assorted greens and veggies, served with your choice of housemade dressings: Balsamic basil, ranch, garlic Parmesan, roasted red pepper & garlic, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, Caesar or lemon balsamic

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese and stuffed grape leaves.

Goat Cheese Spring Salad

$13.00

Tender spring greens, sweet red onion, grape tomatoes dried cranberries, and tossed almonds. Served with oven-roasted goat cheese crostini, tossed with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

Sicilian Orange Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Assorted greens & veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our lemon balsamic vinaigrette, served over our seasoned flatbread.

Meatball Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, assorted veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, topped with three signature Joe Pizza meatballs, grated Romano and lots of basil.

Flat Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Big House Salad

$12.00

Burgers

Over 1/2 lb of Braveheart choice black angus chuck ground fresh daily.

Joe Burger with Fries

$14.00

Joe Cheeseburger with Fries

$15.00

Grinders

Meatball Grinder

$9.50+

House made meatballs, sauce, plenty of mozzarella and grilled peppers.

Hot Italian Sausage & Peppers

$9.50+

Italian sausage, a little spicy, grilled peppers, sauce and melted mozzarella .

Eggplant Grinder

$9.50+

Eggplant cutlets, lots of tomato sauce, grilled peppers, and melted mozzarella.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00+

Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.50+

Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.

Chicken Cutlet

$10.00+

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken tenders, garlicky Caesar dressing tossed with romaine hearts, gorgonzola, red onion, tomato and house-made croutons. Served with fries.

Greek Gyro

$14.00

A Greek favorite. Strips of gyro meat wrapped in a warmed round pita bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and tzatziki sauce.

Joe Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Have it grilled or breaded and fried (specify in special request area). Served with lettuce & tomato and fries.

Joe Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (specify in special request area), topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.

Pasta

Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

Fresh broccoli sauteed with the perfect blend of butter, cream and freshly-graded Romano cheese, tossed with your choice of pasta. Served with a soup or salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Thin cutlets of breaded chicken baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta. Served with a soup or salad.

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

Breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta. Served with a soup or salad.

Meat Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Egg noodles layered with seasoned beef & Italian sausage, baked with our signature marinara sauce and ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.

Pasta Marinara

$16.00

Pasta tossed with our signature marinara sauce, topped with Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil. Served with a soup or salad.

Salad With Pasta

$2.00

Brick Oven Pizza

12" Sm Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

18" Lg Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Calzones

Calzones

$14.00Out of stock

Slices

Cheese Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Odds & Ends

Sausage (2)

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Gorgonzola Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Grilled Chicken no salad

$7.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Side broccoli

$4.00

Sm Dough

$9.00

Lg Dough

$12.00

Sm Pizza Kit

$11.00

Lg Pizza Kit

$15.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Penne

$9.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Drinks

Fountain Beverage

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

20oz soda

$3.50

2 Litre Soda

$5.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Water

Kids Beverage

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Hand-dipped Milkshakes

$7.00

APPS

HT CEASER SALAD

$50.00

FT CEASER SALAD

$90.00

HT BUFFALO WINGS

$65.00

FT BUFFALO WINGS

$130.00

HT FRIED MOZZ

$45.00

FT FRIED MOZZ

$85.00

HT GARLIC BREAD

$30.00

FT GARLIC BREAD

$55.00

HT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS

$60.00

FT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS

$100.00

HT MEATBALL SLIDERS

$70.00

FT MEATBALL SLIDERS

$120.00

FT TOSSED SALAD

$75.00

HT TOSSED SALAD

$40.00

HT SICILIAN ORANGE SALAD

$55.00

FT SICILIAN ORANGE SALAD

ENTREES

Half Tray Pasta w/Mariana

$50.00

Full Tray Pasta w/Mariana

$90.00

Dozen Meatballs

$25.00

Dozen Sausage

$36.00

Half Tray Sausage and Peppers

$60.00

Full Tray Sausage and Peppers

$110.00

Half Tray Eggplant Mariana w/Pasta

$70.00

Full Tray Eggplant Mariana w/Pasta

$130.00

Half Tray Chicken Piccata w/Pasta

$80.00

Full Tray Chicken Piccata w/Pasta

$140.00

Half Tray Meat Lasagna

$80.00

Full Tray Meat Lasagna

$150.00

Half Tray Broccoli Alfredo

$60.00

Full Tray Broccoli Alfredo

$110.00

Half Tray Tortellini with Grilled Chicken

$90.00

Full Tray Tortellini with Grilled Chicken

$170.00

Half Tray Vegetable Lasagna

$70.00

Full Vegetable Lasagna

$130.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmesan w/ pasta

$135.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmesan w/ pasta

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

