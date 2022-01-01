joe pizza Canton
140 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019
Starters
Eggplant Fries
Classic South End recipe of lightly breaded sticks of eggplant, deep fried and served with fresh grated Romano cheese and a homemade basil pomodoro sauce.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried sprouts tossed with Kosher salt and served with sweet chilli aioli.
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari perfectly fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.
Garlic Bread
Baked to order focaccia, topped with mozzarella, lots of garlic, herbs, and a pesto-flavored mix of fresh chopped and sun-dried tomatoes.
Joe meatballs
Three of our fresh house made meatballs topped with our marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Pecorino Romano cheese, served on potato slider rolls.
Quesadiche
An Italian version of quesadilla. Lots of cheese, bacon, chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh sauteed spinach stuffed inside a pizza dough and served with basil pomodoro sauce.
Wings
Ten jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.
Salad
Joe Caesar Salad
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
Iceberg Wedge Salad
A thick chunk of iceberg, sweet grape tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, and crisp bits of bacon, all drizzled with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
House Salad
Assorted greens and veggies, served with your choice of housemade dressings: Balsamic basil, ranch, garlic Parmesan, roasted red pepper & garlic, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, Caesar or lemon balsamic
Greek Salad
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese and stuffed grape leaves.
Goat Cheese Spring Salad
Tender spring greens, sweet red onion, grape tomatoes dried cranberries, and tossed almonds. Served with oven-roasted goat cheese crostini, tossed with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette.
Sicilian Orange Salad
Assorted greens & veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our lemon balsamic vinaigrette, served over our seasoned flatbread.
Meatball Salad
Mixed greens, assorted veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, topped with three signature Joe Pizza meatballs, grated Romano and lots of basil.
Flat Bread
Big House Salad
Burgers
Grinders
Meatball Grinder
House made meatballs, sauce, plenty of mozzarella and grilled peppers.
Hot Italian Sausage & Peppers
Italian sausage, a little spicy, grilled peppers, sauce and melted mozzarella .
Eggplant Grinder
Eggplant cutlets, lots of tomato sauce, grilled peppers, and melted mozzarella.
Philly Cheese Steak
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Chicken Parm Grinder
Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.
Chicken Cutlet
Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tenders, garlicky Caesar dressing tossed with romaine hearts, gorgonzola, red onion, tomato and house-made croutons. Served with fries.
Greek Gyro
A Greek favorite. Strips of gyro meat wrapped in a warmed round pita bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and tzatziki sauce.
Joe Chicken Sandwich
Have it grilled or breaded and fried (specify in special request area). Served with lettuce & tomato and fries.
Joe Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (specify in special request area), topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.
Pasta
Broccoli Alfredo
Fresh broccoli sauteed with the perfect blend of butter, cream and freshly-graded Romano cheese, tossed with your choice of pasta. Served with a soup or salad.
Chicken Parmesan
Thin cutlets of breaded chicken baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta. Served with a soup or salad.
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta. Served with a soup or salad.
Meat Lasagna
Egg noodles layered with seasoned beef & Italian sausage, baked with our signature marinara sauce and ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.
Pasta Marinara
Pasta tossed with our signature marinara sauce, topped with Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil. Served with a soup or salad.
Salad With Pasta
Brick Oven Pizza
Calzones
Odds & Ends
Kids
Desserts
APPS
HT CEASER SALAD
FT CEASER SALAD
HT BUFFALO WINGS
FT BUFFALO WINGS
HT FRIED MOZZ
FT FRIED MOZZ
HT GARLIC BREAD
FT GARLIC BREAD
HT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS
FT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS
HT MEATBALL SLIDERS
FT MEATBALL SLIDERS
FT TOSSED SALAD
HT TOSSED SALAD
HT SICILIAN ORANGE SALAD
FT SICILIAN ORANGE SALAD
ENTREES
Half Tray Pasta w/Mariana
Full Tray Pasta w/Mariana
Dozen Meatballs
Dozen Sausage
Half Tray Sausage and Peppers
Full Tray Sausage and Peppers
Half Tray Eggplant Mariana w/Pasta
Full Tray Eggplant Mariana w/Pasta
Half Tray Chicken Piccata w/Pasta
Full Tray Chicken Piccata w/Pasta
Half Tray Meat Lasagna
Full Tray Meat Lasagna
Half Tray Broccoli Alfredo
Full Tray Broccoli Alfredo
Half Tray Tortellini with Grilled Chicken
Full Tray Tortellini with Grilled Chicken
Half Tray Vegetable Lasagna
Full Vegetable Lasagna
Full Tray Chicken Parmesan w/ pasta
Half Tray Chicken Parmesan w/ pasta
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
140 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019