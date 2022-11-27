- Home
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave
South Windsor, CT 06074
Popular Items
Starters
Soup of the Day
Please contact the restaurant to find out which home-made soup is offered today!
Garlicky Brick Bread
Crunchy bread just loaded with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheeses, all baked to oozy perfection.
Eggplant Fries
Classic South End recipe of lightly breaded sticks of eggplant, deep fried and served with fresh grated Romano cheese and a homemade basil pomodoro sauce.
Wings
Jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.
Quesadiche
An Italian version of quesadilla. Lots of cheese, bacon, chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh sauteed spinach stuffed inside a pizza dough and served with basil pomodoro sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari perfectly fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce.
Mussels Oreganato
Fresh P.E.I, mussels simmered in our marinara sauce with oregano and hot cherry peppers, served with garlic toast.
Pan Roasted Clams
Fresh count neck clams in their shells, pan-roasted with garlic, basil, plum tomato, EVOO, white wine and a hint of chipotle pepper.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried sprouts tossed with Kosher salt and served with sweet chilli aioli.
Joe Meatballs
Salad
Joe Caesar Salad
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
Iceberg Wedge Salad
A thick chunk of iceberg, sweet grape tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, and crisp bits of bacon, all drizzled with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
House Salad
Assorted greens and veggies, served with your choice of housemade dressings: Balsamic basil, ranch, garlic Parmesan, roasted red pepper & garlic, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, Caesar or lemon balsamic.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese.
Goat Cheese Spring Salad
Tender spring greens, sweet red onion, grape tomatoes dried cranberries, and tossed almonds. Served with oven-roasted goat cheese crostini, tossed with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette.
Sicilian Orange Salad
Assorted greens & veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our lemon balsamic vinaigrette, served over our seasoned flatbread.
Meatball Salad
Mixed greens, assorted veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, topped with three signature Joe Pizza meatballs, grated Romano and lots of basil.
Flat Bread
Big House Salad
Odds & Ends
Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tenders, garlicky Caesar dressing tossed with romaine hearts, gorgonzola, red onion, tomato and house-made croutons. Served with fries.
Greek Gyro
A Greek favorite. Strips of gyro meat wrapped in a warmed round pita bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and tzatziki sauce.
Joe Chicken Sandwich
Have it grilled or breaded and fried (specify in special request area). Served with lettuce & tomato and fries.
Joe Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (specify in special request area), topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.
Buffalo Wrap
Grinders
Meatball Grinder
House made meatballs, sauce, plenty of mozzarella and grilled peppers.
Sausage Grinder
Italian sausage, a little spicy, grilled peppers, sauce and melted mozzarella .
Chicken Parm Grinder
Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.
Eggplant Grinder
Eggplant cutlets, lots of tomato sauce, grilled peppers, and melted mozzarella.
Philly Cheese Steak
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Chicken cutlet
Italian Breaded chicken cutlet fried to perfection. with lettuce tomato and Mayo
Burgers
Kids
Pasta
Aglio e Olio
Pasta tossed with fresh garlic, EVOO, fresh Italian herbs & spices.
Penne Al Forno
Broccoli Alfredo
Fresh broccoli sauteed with the perfect blend of butter, cream and freshly-graded Romano cheese, tossed with your choice of pasta.
Carbonara
Linguini pasta tossed with pancetta, prosciutto, peas and garlic in a cream sauce, and finished with Pecorino Romano cheese.
Chicken Marsala
Thin cutlets of chicken, gently sauteed with shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine, butter and herbs.
Chicken Parmesan
Thin cutlets of breaded chicken baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Thinly pounded chicken, sauteed with garlic, artichokes, lemon juice, capers, butter and herbs.
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta.
Linguini and Clams
Fresh count neck clams in their shells, served over linguini, tossed in a spicy clam sauce. Get it Red or White (specify in special request area).
Meat Lasagna
Egg noodles layered with seasoned beef & Italian sausage, baked with our signature marinara sauce and ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Marinara
Pasta tossed with our signature marinara sauce, topped with Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil.
Penne Vodka
Penne tossed in a creamy tomato vodka sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic and herbs in fresh lemon butter and white wine sauce, tossed with linguini.
Tortellini
Cheese tortellini tossed in a Romano cream sauce with tomato, fire-roasted sweet peppers
Joe Mussels
Fresh P.E.I. mussels sauteed with garlic, hot peppers, shallots, and crushed tomatoes, in a red sauce with a touch of lemon, served over linguini.
Alfedo no Broccoli
Faroe Salmon
Specialty Pizza
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomato, a bit of caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella and cheddar.
Small Bianca
Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO & fresh basil.
Small Bronx
A New York Style pizza with a plum tomato sauce and slices of fresh mozzarella, toped with fresh basil and a drizzle of EVOO.
Small Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar, and chunks of sauce-drenched chicken. Served with a cup of gorgonzola dressing.
Small Carbonara
White pie with sausage, prosciutto, bacon, and caramelized onions, topped with some Romano cheese.
Small Clam Casino
Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.
Small Garden
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach, eggplant, tomato, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese & EVOO.
Small Goat Cheese
White pie with roasted red peppers, artichokes, fresh spinach, garlic & chunks of tangy goat cheese. Topped with toasted almonds.
Small Hawaiian
Bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, sauce & mozzarella.
Small Javy’s Favorite
Hand-crushed tomato, sausage, pesto and mozzarella.
Small Kitchen Sink
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and touch of garlic.
Small Margherita
Classic. Hand-crushed tomatoes , fresh mozzarella, EVOO & fresh basil.
Small Meat Lovers
Our brick oven pizza loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.
Small Napolitana
A Margherita with garlic.
Small NE Clam
White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.
Small New Haven Plain Tomato
A Wooster Street Classic. Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, garlic, fresh basil & Romano.
Small Mediterranean
Small New Yorker
Extra sauce, extra cheese, double pepperoni.
Small Pete’s Pie
A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.
Small Spicy Italiano
Our brick oven pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions, black olives, garlic, and hot cherry peppers.
Small Spinach Patch
White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, mozzarella and toasted pine nuts.
Small Philly Cheesesteak
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomato, a bit of caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella and cheddar.
Large Bianca
Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO & fresh basil.
Large Bronx
A New York Style pizza with a plum tomato sauce and slices of fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil and a drizzle of EVOO.
Large Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar, and chunks of sauce-drenched chicken. Served with a cup of gorgonzola dressing.
Large Carbonara
White pie with sausage, prosciutto, bacon, and caramelized onions, topped with some Romano cheese.
Large Clam Casino
Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.
Large Goat Cheese
White pie with roasted red peppers, artichokes, fresh spinach, garlic & chunks of tangy goat cheese. Topped with toasted almonds.
Large Hawaiian
Bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, sauce & mozzarella.
Large Javy’s Favorite
Hand-crushed tomato, sausage, pesto and mozzarella.
Large Kitchen Sink
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and touch of garlic.
Large Margherita
Classic. Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, EVOO & fresh basil.
Large Meat Lovers
Our brick oven pizza loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.
Large Napolitana
A Margherita with garlic.
Large NE Clam
White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.
Large New Haven Plain Tomato Pie
A Wooster Street Classic. Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, garlic, fresh basil & Romano.
Large New Yorker
Extra sauce, extra cheese, double pepperoni.
Large Pete’s Pie
A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.
Large Spicy Italiano
Our brick oven pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions, black olives, garlic, and hot cherry peppers.
Large Spinach Patch
White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, mozzarella and toasted pine nuts.
Large The Garden
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach, eggplant, tomato, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese & EVOO.
LG Mediterranean
Calzones
Slices
Cheese Slice
2 Slices of our new haven thin crust Pizza Great value 1/4 of a large 18 inch Pie
Pepperoni Slice
2 slices of our New Haven style Thin Crust Pizza topped with Quality Pepperoni 1/4 of a Large 18 inch Pizza
Sausage Slice
2 Slices of out New Haven Style Thin Crust Pizza Topped with Sausage. 1/4 of a large 18 inch Pizza
Desserts
APPS
HT CEASER SALAD
FT CEASER SALAD
HT BUFFALO WINGS
FT BUFFALO WINGS
HT FRIED MOZZ
FT FRIED MOZZ
HT GARLIC BREAD
FT GARLIC BREAD
HT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS
FT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS
HT MEATBALL SLIDERS
FT MEATBALL SLIDERS
FT TOSSED SALAD
HT TOSSED SALAD
ENTREES
HT Pasta w/Mariana
FT Pasta w/Mariana
Dozen Meatballs
Dozen Sausage
HT Sausage and Pepper
FT Sausage and Pepper
HT Eggplant Parm w/Pasta
FT Eggplant Parm w/Pasta
HT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta
FT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta
HT Meat Lasagna
FT Meat Lasagna
HT Broccli Alfredo
FT Broccli Alfredo
HT Tortellini with Grilled Chicken
FT Tortellini with Grilled Chicken
HT Vegetable Lasagna
Ft Vegetable Lasagna
HT Chicken Parmigiana w/pasta
FT Chicken Marsala
HT Chicken Marsala
FT Sicilian orange salad
HT Sicilian Orange Salad
FT Chicken Parmigiana
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074