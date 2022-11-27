joe pizza - South Windsor imageView gallery

joe pizza - South Windsor

review star

No reviews yet

855 Sullivan Ave

South Windsor, CT 06074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Lg Pizza
12" Sm Pizza
Wings

Starters

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Please contact the restaurant to find out which home-made soup is offered today!

Garlicky Brick Bread

$10.00

Crunchy bread just loaded with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheeses, all baked to oozy perfection.

Eggplant Fries

$13.00

Classic South End recipe of lightly breaded sticks of eggplant, deep fried and served with fresh grated Romano cheese and a homemade basil pomodoro sauce.

Wings

$15.00

Jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.

Quesadiche

$15.00

An Italian version of quesadilla. Lots of cheese, bacon, chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh sauteed spinach stuffed inside a pizza dough and served with basil pomodoro sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Tender calamari perfectly fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce.

Mussels Oreganato

$17.00

Fresh P.E.I, mussels simmered in our marinara sauce with oregano and hot cherry peppers, served with garlic toast.

Pan Roasted Clams

$19.00

Fresh count neck clams in their shells, pan-roasted with garlic, basil, plum tomato, EVOO, white wine and a hint of chipotle pepper.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy fried sprouts tossed with Kosher salt and served with sweet chilli aioli.

Joe Meatballs

$11.00

Salad

Joe Caesar Salad

$12.00

Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$13.00

A thick chunk of iceberg, sweet grape tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, and crisp bits of bacon, all drizzled with creamy gorgonzola dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Assorted greens and veggies, served with your choice of housemade dressings: Balsamic basil, ranch, garlic Parmesan, roasted red pepper & garlic, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, Caesar or lemon balsamic.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese.

Goat Cheese Spring Salad

$14.00

Tender spring greens, sweet red onion, grape tomatoes dried cranberries, and tossed almonds. Served with oven-roasted goat cheese crostini, tossed with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

Sicilian Orange Salad

$15.00

Assorted greens & veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our lemon balsamic vinaigrette, served over our seasoned flatbread.

Meatball Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, assorted veggies, capers, Kalamata olives, topped with three signature Joe Pizza meatballs, grated Romano and lots of basil.

Flat Bread

$4.50

Big House Salad

$12.00

Odds & Ends

Sausage (2)

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Gorgonzola Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Grilled Chicken / no salad

$9.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Side broccoli

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp/no salad

$12.00

Sm Pizza Dough

$9.00

Lg Pizza Dough

$15.00

3oz dressing cup

$1.00

Quart of Marinara sauce

$15.00

Grilled Salmon/no salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken tenders, garlicky Caesar dressing tossed with romaine hearts, gorgonzola, red onion, tomato and house-made croutons. Served with fries.

Greek Gyro

$14.00+

A Greek favorite. Strips of gyro meat wrapped in a warmed round pita bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and tzatziki sauce.

Joe Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Have it grilled or breaded and fried (specify in special request area). Served with lettuce & tomato and fries.

Joe Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (specify in special request area), topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Grinders

Meatball Grinder

$10.00+

House made meatballs, sauce, plenty of mozzarella and grilled peppers.

Sausage Grinder

$10.00+

Italian sausage, a little spicy, grilled peppers, sauce and melted mozzarella .

Chicken Parm Grinder

$10.00+

Breaded chicken, sauteed spinach, sauce and mozzarella.

Eggplant Grinder

$10.00+

Eggplant cutlets, lots of tomato sauce, grilled peppers, and melted mozzarella.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00+

Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Chicken cutlet

$10.00+

Italian Breaded chicken cutlet fried to perfection. with lettuce tomato and Mayo

Burgers

Over 1/2 lb of Braveheart choice black angus chuck ground fresh daily.

Joe Burger with Fries

$15.00

Joe Cheeseburger with Fries

$16.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza Slice

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$9.00

Kids Penne

$9.00

Pasta

Aglio e Olio

$15.00

Pasta tossed with fresh garlic, EVOO, fresh Italian herbs & spices.

Penne Al Forno

$19.00

Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

Fresh broccoli sauteed with the perfect blend of butter, cream and freshly-graded Romano cheese, tossed with your choice of pasta.

Carbonara

$19.00

Linguini pasta tossed with pancetta, prosciutto, peas and garlic in a cream sauce, and finished with Pecorino Romano cheese.

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Thin cutlets of chicken, gently sauteed with shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine, butter and herbs.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Thin cutlets of breaded chicken baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Thinly pounded chicken, sauteed with garlic, artichokes, lemon juice, capers, butter and herbs.

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese & our signature marinara sauce, served over pasta.

Linguini and Clams

$24.00

Fresh count neck clams in their shells, served over linguini, tossed in a spicy clam sauce. Get it Red or White (specify in special request area).

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Egg noodles layered with seasoned beef & Italian sausage, baked with our signature marinara sauce and ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese.

Pasta Marinara

$16.00

Pasta tossed with our signature marinara sauce, topped with Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil.

Penne Vodka

$17.00

Penne tossed in a creamy tomato vodka sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic and herbs in fresh lemon butter and white wine sauce, tossed with linguini.

Tortellini

$17.00

Cheese tortellini tossed in a Romano cream sauce with tomato, fire-roasted sweet peppers

Joe Mussels

$22.00

Fresh P.E.I. mussels sauteed with garlic, hot peppers, shallots, and crushed tomatoes, in a red sauce with a touch of lemon, served over linguini.

Alfedo no Broccoli

$17.00

Faroe Salmon

$22.00

Brick Oven Pizza

12" Sm Pizza

$13.00

18" Lg Pizza

$18.00

Sm Pizza Kit

$11.00

Lrg Pizza Kit

$16.00

Specialty Pizza

Small BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomato, a bit of caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella and cheddar.

Small Bianca

$16.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO & fresh basil.

Small Bronx

$17.00

A New York Style pizza with a plum tomato sauce and slices of fresh mozzarella, toped with fresh basil and a drizzle of EVOO.

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar, and chunks of sauce-drenched chicken. Served with a cup of gorgonzola dressing.

Small Carbonara

$17.00

White pie with sausage, prosciutto, bacon, and caramelized onions, topped with some Romano cheese.

Small Clam Casino

$18.00

Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.

Small Garden

$18.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach, eggplant, tomato, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese & EVOO.

Small Goat Cheese

$17.00

White pie with roasted red peppers, artichokes, fresh spinach, garlic & chunks of tangy goat cheese. Topped with toasted almonds.

Small Hawaiian

$16.00

Bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, sauce & mozzarella.

Small Javy’s Favorite

$17.00

Hand-crushed tomato, sausage, pesto and mozzarella.

Small Kitchen Sink

$19.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and touch of garlic.

Small Margherita

$17.00

Classic. Hand-crushed tomatoes , fresh mozzarella, EVOO & fresh basil.

Small Meat Lovers

$19.00

Our brick oven pizza loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.

Small Napolitana

$17.00

A Margherita with garlic.

Small NE Clam

$18.00

White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.

Small New Haven Plain Tomato

$14.00

A Wooster Street Classic. Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, garlic, fresh basil & Romano.

Small Mediterranean

$17.00

Small New Yorker

$17.00

Extra sauce, extra cheese, double pepperoni.

Small Pete’s Pie

$17.00

A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.

Small Spicy Italiano

$18.00

Our brick oven pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions, black olives, garlic, and hot cherry peppers.

Small Spinach Patch

$19.00

White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, mozzarella and toasted pine nuts.

Small Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomato, a bit of caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella and cheddar.

Large Bianca

$24.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO & fresh basil.

Large Bronx

$25.00

A New York Style pizza with a plum tomato sauce and slices of fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil and a drizzle of EVOO.

Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar, and chunks of sauce-drenched chicken. Served with a cup of gorgonzola dressing.

Large Carbonara

$25.00

White pie with sausage, prosciutto, bacon, and caramelized onions, topped with some Romano cheese.

Large Clam Casino

$26.00

Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.

Large Goat Cheese

$25.00

White pie with roasted red peppers, artichokes, fresh spinach, garlic & chunks of tangy goat cheese. Topped with toasted almonds.

Large Hawaiian

$25.00

Bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, sauce & mozzarella.

Large Javy’s Favorite

$25.00

Hand-crushed tomato, sausage, pesto and mozzarella.

Large Kitchen Sink

$27.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and touch of garlic.

Large Margherita

$25.00

Classic. Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, EVOO & fresh basil.

Large Meat Lovers

$27.00

Our brick oven pizza loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.

Large Napolitana

$25.00

A Margherita with garlic.

Large NE Clam

$26.00

White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.

Large New Haven Plain Tomato Pie

$22.00

A Wooster Street Classic. Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, garlic, fresh basil & Romano.

Large New Yorker

$25.00

Extra sauce, extra cheese, double pepperoni.

Large Pete’s Pie

$25.00

A white pie topped with sausage, spinach & ricotta.

Large Spicy Italiano

$27.00

Our brick oven pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions, black olives, garlic, and hot cherry peppers.

Large Spinach Patch

$25.00

White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, mozzarella and toasted pine nuts.

Large The Garden

$25.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach, eggplant, tomato, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese & EVOO.

LG Mediterranean

$25.00

Calzones

Calzones

$14.00

Slices

2 large Slices of your choice of cheese Pepperoni or Sausage

Cheese Slice

$5.50

2 Slices of our new haven thin crust Pizza Great value 1/4 of a large 18 inch Pie

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

2 slices of our New Haven style Thin Crust Pizza topped with Quality Pepperoni 1/4 of a Large 18 inch Pizza

Sausage Slice

$6.00

2 Slices of out New Haven Style Thin Crust Pizza Topped with Sausage. 1/4 of a large 18 inch Pizza

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

BREAD

FREE BREAD

Out of stock

Misc Item

APPS

HT CEASER SALAD

$50.00

FT CEASER SALAD

$90.00

HT BUFFALO WINGS

$65.00

FT BUFFALO WINGS

$130.00

HT FRIED MOZZ

$45.00

FT FRIED MOZZ

$85.00

HT GARLIC BREAD

$30.00

FT GARLIC BREAD

$55.00

HT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS

$60.00

FT JOES SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SLIDERS

$100.00

HT MEATBALL SLIDERS

$70.00

FT MEATBALL SLIDERS

$120.00

FT TOSSED SALAD

$75.00

HT TOSSED SALAD

$40.00

ENTREES

HT Pasta w/Mariana

$50.00

FT Pasta w/Mariana

$90.00

Dozen Meatballs

$26.00

Dozen Sausage

$36.00

HT Sausage and Pepper

$60.00

FT Sausage and Pepper

$110.00

HT Eggplant Parm w/Pasta

$70.00

FT Eggplant Parm w/Pasta

$130.00

HT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta

$80.00

FT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta

$140.00

HT Meat Lasagna

$80.00

FT Meat Lasagna

$150.00

HT Broccli Alfredo

$60.00

FT Broccli Alfredo

$110.00

HT Tortellini with Grilled Chicken

$90.00

FT Tortellini with Grilled Chicken

$170.00

HT Vegetable Lasagna

$70.00

Ft Vegetable Lasagna

$130.00

HT Chicken Parmigiana w/pasta

$75.00

FT Chicken Marsala

$140.00

HT Chicken Marsala

$80.00

FT Sicilian orange salad

$100.00

HT Sicilian Orange Salad

$55.00

FT Chicken Parmigiana

$140.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074

Directions

Gallery
joe pizza - South Windsor image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sawadee Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
465 Buckland Rd. South Windsor, CT 06042
View restaurantnext
Buckland Grill & Pizza
orange star4.5 • 108
465 Buckland Rd South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
Oakland Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 163
289 Oakland Road South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
Oakland Pizza Co. - South Windsor
orange starNo Reviews
289 Oakland Road South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester - Chosen 1 - Manchester
orange starNo Reviews
1540 B Pleasant Valley Rd Manchester, CT 06042
View restaurantnext
Sakura Garden
orange starNo Reviews
34 Evergreen Way South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Windsor

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
orange star4.3 • 1,499
454 Ellington Rd South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
Oakland Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 163
289 Oakland Road South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
Buckland Grill & Pizza
orange star4.5 • 108
465 Buckland Rd South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Windsor
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston