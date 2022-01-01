Joe’s Diner 221 N Main St

A map showing the location of Joe’s Diner 221 N Main StView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Joe's Breakfast

Breakfast Combos

Big Joe's Breakfast

$12.99

Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon, country ham or sausage. Grits, or hashbrowns. And your choice of biscuit and gravy, pancakes, waffle, or french toast. Served with white or wheat toast.

Joe's Breakfast

$10.20

Two large eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon, country ham or sausage, grits or hashbrowns and white or wheat toast

Small Joe's

$8.99

Choose TWO of the following: eggs, breakfast meat, grits, or hashbrowns served with white or wheat toast

Plate Breakfast

$9.99

Choose TWO of the following: Eggs, breakfast meats, grits or hashbrowns. Then pick ONE of the following: biscuits and gravy, french toast, pancake or waffle.

Carolina Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs cooked to order served with pulled BBQ pork and your choice of grits OR hashbrowns. Served with white or wheat toast

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Two biscuits smothered in Joe's sausage gravy

Breakfast burrito

$10.99

Two scrambled cheesy eggs with onions, peppers, & your choice of bacon, ham, OR sausage. Served with white or wheat toast.

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

10 oz T- bone served with two eggs cooked to order & your choice of grits OR hashbrowns.

Joe's FlapJacks

$8.99

Three pancakes with your choice between blueberry, strawberry, chocolate chip, white chocolate chip or plain

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Two avocado toasts with made to order eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served on white or wheat toast.

Omelettes

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$11.99

Philly- style steak with sauteed onions, peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Choice of bacon, ham or sausage with cheddar-jack cheese

Meat - n- Potato Omelette

$10.99

Choice of bacon, ham, OR sausage with cheese and hashbrowns INSIDE.

Western Omelette

$11.99

Choice of bacon, ham, turkey, or sausage with sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese

Veggie and Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese

Cheese Omelette

$7.50

Eggs folded with cheddar-jack cheese.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Served on white or wheat toast

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Meat and Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Egg sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat

Meat, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Chicken and Egg

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast, eggs, and cheese

Philly Cheesesteak and egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Philly style steak, eggs and cheese

BLT-Sandwich: Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo

$7.50

A' La Carte

1 Egg

$1.99

Scrambled, sunny side up, over easy, over medium or over hard

2 Eggs

$2.99

Scrambled, sunny side up, over easy, over medium or over hard

3 eggs

$3.99

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Country Ham

$4.50

Side of Specialty Meat

$5.50

Pancakes

$3.99

Waffle

$3.99

French Toast

$3.99

Side of Grits

$2.99

Side of Hasbrowns

$3.20

Side of Toast

$1.99

Side of Biscuit

$2.50

1 small- Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Side of Gravy

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Plate

$5.99

Half order of French toast or 1 waffle or 1 pancakes or 1 biscuit and gravy served with your choice of 2: one egg cooked to order, breakfast meat or grits or hash browns

Kid's Joe

$5.99

One egg cooked to order, breakfast meat, grits or hash browns and toast

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

5 Golden Fried Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Grilled Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken Jalapenos, tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon and shredded cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Basket of Fries with bacon and shredded cheese

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$7.99+

5 or 10 Chicken wings BBQ, Teriyaki, Buffalo or plain.

Salads

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Grilled chicken or Fried chicken Salad with fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & fresh mushrooms

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Salad with fresh salad greens, ceaser dressing, cheese and croutons.

House Salad

$6.50

Salad with fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese and croutons.

Philly Cheesesteak Salad

$9.99

Joe's Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.99

Hamburger patty with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger patty with mayo, bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.

BBQ Burger

$14.99

Burger patty with sauteed mushrooms, bacon, onions, BBQ, sauce and cheese.

Smoked Chicken Sausage

$5.99

One all-natural smoked uncured chicken sausage with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Joe's Wraps

Frisco Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato in a warm tortilla.

Ranch Fried Wrap

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Spicy buffalo chicken tenders with grilled mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese and honey mustard in a warm tortilla.

Joe's Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Choose American, Swiss or cheddar cheese . Add bacon, ham, sausage or turkey.

Joe's Club

$7.99

Sliced Turkey and Ham with Bacon. Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tender grilled chicken breast or fried tenders topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Carolina-Style pork BBQ with side of BBQ sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Lunch Sandwich

$10.50

Philly- style steak with onions and green peppers served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT-Sandwich: Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo

$7.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$2.99

Lunch sides

French Fries

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Salad

$2.50

Small salad with Lettuce, Tomato, cheese.

ADD +

Onions

$0.75

Peppers

$0.75

Tomatoes

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Cheese

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Ham

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Bacon Bits

$2.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.75

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Strawberries

$1.49

Specials

Special Joe's

Special Joe's

$7.99

Eggs made to order, hashbrowns, bacon, avocado, & jalapenos served on white or wheat toast & our special savory sauce.

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Coffee & Hot drinks

Regular

$1.99

Decaf

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot tea

$1.79

Tea & Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

MILK

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.20

Iced Coffee

Mocha

$3.99

French Vanilla

$3.99

Water

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

