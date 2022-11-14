Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

949 W 7th St

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Popular Items

Reg create your own
Wed, Sat & Sun 3 Tacos
20 Broasted Wings

Specials

Wednesday 10 Wings Special

$7.99

Daily Specials

Monday BBQ Ribs

$9.99

Monday Cheeseburger w/Fries

$7.99

Tuesday Hot Turkey

$7.99

Tuesday Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.99

Wed, Sat & Sun 3 Tacos

$6.99

Wed, Sat & Sun 3 Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Wed, Sat & Sun Enchilada Supreme

$7.99

Wed, Sat & Sun Chicken Enchilada Supreme

$8.99

Thursday Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Thursday Dago/Spaghetti

$9.99

Thursday Hot Dago

$9.99

Friday Fish Fry

$8.99

Thursday Steak Dinner

$13.99

Appetizers

10 Broasted Wings

$11.99

15 Broasted Wings

$14.99

20 Broasted Wings

$17.99

6 Breadsticks

$3.99

Blarney Skins

$9.99

Breadstick

$0.69

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chips N Cheese

$3.99

Dilly of an Egg Roll

$10.99

French Fries

$7.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Jo Jos

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Pretzel with cheese

$5.99

Sweet Pepper Slaw- Large

$4.79

Sweet Pepper Slaw- Regular

$2.19

Tator Tots

$7.99

West 7th St Tots

$10.99

Broasted Chicken

Quarter Chicken Dinner (2-Pc)

$10.99

Quarter Chicken Dinner (All White)

$11.99

Half Chicken Dinner (4-Pc)

$12.99

Half Chicken Dinner (All White)

$14.99

8-Piece Chicken

$15.99

12-Piece Chicken

$19.99

16-Piece Chicken

$23.99

20-Piece Chicken

$27.99

Burgers

Classic W 7th Burger

$10.99

Western Burger

$11.99

3 Alarm Burger

$11.99

Local Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Chucker Burger

$11.99

Mr. Pat’s Rowdy Reuben

$12.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Pot Roast Hoagie

$11.99

Classic Club House

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Naked Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Rachel

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Signature Dinners

Shrimp Dinner

$10.99

Fish Fry (Cod), Fries & Slaw

$9.99

Soups & Salads

J&S House Salad Regular

$6.99

J&S House Salad Large

$7.99

Carries Chef Salad

$9.99

Add On Salad

$2.00

Stans Combo

$8.99

Soup Cup

$4.25

Soup Bowl

$5.50

Chili Cup

$4.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Tex Mex

1 Mega Chicken

$4.50

1 Mega Taco

$3.99

3 Chicken Tacos

$8.99

3 Mega Beef Tacos

$7.99

Chicken Enchilada Supreme

$9.99

Enchilada Supreme

$8.99

Mexi Skins

$9.99

Nachos Beef

$9.99

Nachos Chicken

$10.99

Nachos Grande

$7.99

Quesadilla Taco Meat

$10.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Quesedilla Chicken

$11.99

Taco Salad Beef

$9.99

Taco Salad Chicken

$10.99

Kids

Chicken Strips Kids

$6.99

Mac N Cheese Bites Kids

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Kids

$6.99

Hamburger Kids

$6.99

Cheeseburger Kids

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$6.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Brownie Pizza with ice cream

$9.99

Regular Pizza

Reg create your own

$9.99

Rg Pizza Fries

$9.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

