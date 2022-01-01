Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe Tony's Bourbon Steak

review star

No reviews yet

347 Tuscarawas Avenue Northwest

New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

LUNCH

Pork Cracklins Hash

$15.00

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Gouda, Cilantro lime yogurt drizzle, Fried Sunnyside

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Smoked Bacon & Cheddar on Golden Rye

Muffaletta Our Way (Quarter)

$6.00

Quarter of the Zesty Garlic Olive Salad on Cold Cuts, with Focaccia

Muffaletta ~ Our way (half)

$9.00

Zesty Olice Salad, Cold Cuts, Garlic Grilled Foccacia

Muffaletta ~ Our way (whole)

$16.00

Zesty Olice Salad, Cold Cuts, Garlic Grilled Foccacia

Joe Sloppy Cheesesteak

$11.00

Fork worthy Cheesesteak, Provolone on Grilled Brioche

Cuban

$11.00

Garlic Smash Bread, Carved Pit Ham & Pulled Carnitas, Honey Mustard, Pickles, and Provolone

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Top Secrete Lettuce, Tomato, & Bang Sauce

Southern Moppin Brisket Piada

$13.00

Smoked Brisket, Crisp Slaw, Moppin Sauce

Low Country Jambalaya

$13.00

Grilled Garlic Ciabatta

Potato Bowl of the Day

$9.00

Perfect Baker topped well

BEER FRIES

$4.00

FRESH CUTS

$4.00

JoJo's

FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

Small house salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine & Baby Spinach Mix, topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Sunflower seed, Fresh Mozzarella Ball, Multi Grain Croutons

HOUSE SLAW

$5.00

WAFFLE SWEET POTATO

$5.00

Parmesan Ranch Crusted Jojos

$5.00

Large Curd Cottage Cheese

$5.00

SMALL CEASAR SALAD

$5.00

NO AGENDA

Pork Ribeye Torpedo

$17.00

Smoked Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine, Tomato on Grilled Ciabatta

GREEN THINGS

Salmon Caesar

$14.00

Tomato/Burrata Salad

$9.50

Greens & Cheese Salad

$7.00

House Crouton Crums, Creamy Smoked Provolone Shredds, Pepperoni

Regular Joe

$10.00

Italian Cold Cut Salad

Creole Crab Cake Salad

$18.00

Lump Blue Crab Salad

$18.00

Entree House Salad

$9.00

Entree Caesar Salad

$9.00

Small house salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine & Baby Spinach Mix, topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Sunflower seed, Fresh Mozzarella Ball, Multi Grain Croutons

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

LIL BALLERS

Filet Tips

$13.00

Filet Tips over veggie medley

PrimeTime

$13.00

4oz. Sirloin with linguine

Lil' Linguini & Meatball

$8.00

Spaghetti with 1 BIG Meatball

Cheesy Pleasy

$7.00

Quarter Pounder

$8.00

Chicken Tenderloins

$9.00

Chee-Za

$10.00

10 inch flatbread with MAX cheese

Lunch Desserts

BBB

$10.00

Butterscotch Blondie Brownie w/vanilla icecream

Colossal Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Colossal Lemonocello Cake

$8.00

Cookie Monster

$8.00

Toll house cookie, raw cookie dough, vanilla icecream

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

A La Mode

$2.00

DINNER DESSERTS

Colossal Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Colossal Lemonocello Cake

$8.00

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

Brown Butter Cake & Fresh Berries

$10.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

A La Mode

$2.00

Baklava

$9.00

Crème brulé

$8.00

House salad

Ranch

Blue cheese

Italian

French

Lemon poppy

Honey mustard

Raspberry vinaigrette

Russian

Caesar

Caesar salad

No salad

No dressing

Oil and vinegar

Remoulade

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

347 Tuscarawas Avenue Northwest, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shale Craft Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1160 South Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
CASA NUEVA TACOS & TEQUILA
orange starNo Reviews
4525 Kent Road Stow, OH 44224
View restaurantnext
The Matinee - 812 West Market St
orange starNo Reviews
812 West Market Street Akron, OH 44303
View restaurantnext
Mabels BBQ - Eton
orange starNo Reviews
28699 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
T'Cakes Cupcakes and Cookies - 9293 Olde Eight Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
9293 Olde Eight Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Skoops Ice Cream - 438 5th St NE
orange starNo Reviews
438 5th Street Northeast Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Philadelphia
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston