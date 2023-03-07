Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
toasted rye, sprinkled flax, hemp, chia
Beignets
french pastry in powdered sugar served with jelly
Belgian Waffle
Breakfast Burrito
egg, bacon, potato, cheddar
Breakfast Fruit Smoothie
seasonal variations. can be vegan
Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Sandwich
fried egg, ham, bacon, cheddar, fresh greens, onion, tomato on Brioche toast
Chilaquiles
chile colorado, fried eggs, mozzarella
French Toast
two eggs, bacon
Ham & Spinach Omelette
topped with avocado, mozzarella with side
Huevos Rancheros
house ranchero sauce mozzarella
OG Vegan Menudo
Available on Sundays
Pancakes
two eggs, bacon
Picadillo Burrito
vegan option with impossible
Picadillo Plate
with fried eggs, tortilla. can be vegan with impossible
Vegetarian Burrito
red pepper, potato, squash, mushroom, cilantro, onion, tomato, black beans
Veggie Omlette
spinach, tomato, mushroom, red pepper, onion, mozzarella choice of side or upgrade
Sandwiches
The Burger
1/3 lb. angus patty on toasted brioche
JVB Burger
bacon, asadero, avocado, toreados
The People's Burger
sautéed onion, mushroom, torreados, swiss, spicy aioli
Roasted Veggie Sandwich
eggplant, mushroom, zuchini, red peppers,onion, tomato, fresh greens pesto, swiss on sourdough
Veggie Sloppy Joe
pickles, onions, on ciabatta
El Mexidog
asadero, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, torreado
Cuban
slow cooked pork, ham, onion, pickles, mustard swiss on torta bread
Ham & Cheese
Boars Head meat, cheddar, pickles, jalapenos on chedddar jalapeno loaf
Pesto Chicken
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto, pepperjack on sourdough
Plates
Greek Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato black olives, onion, feta, house caper vinaigrette
Black Bean tostadas
black beans, shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro, feta on blue corn tortilla
Daal
seasoned yellow lentils, on bed of basmati
Bowl of Goodness
grilled chicken, hummus, tabouleh, daal, diced cucumber, on basmati
Veggie Pita
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, black olives, onion, hummus, crumbled feta on toasted pita
Veggie Trio
combination platter with 3 of choice options
Veggie Curry
That Good Salad (breakfast salad)
Shareables
420 Fries -full
mozzarella, feta, tomato, onion, cilantro, basil pesto, house salsa
420- half
mozzarella, feta, tomato, onion, cilantro, basil pesto, house salsa
4-plenty fries
daal, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa
4 Plenty Half Order
Nachos
pinto beans, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeno. add a protein
Nachos 1/2
Falafel
served with romaine, tomato, vegan tzaziki, pita
Tabbouleh
fresh parsley, bulgar wheat, tomato, onion, lemon, extra-virgin olive oil, side of pita
Hummus
served with choice of pita or crisp veggie
Wings
hot & Tangy, BBQ, honey garlic, or lemon pepper
Half Order of Wings
Pitza
Side
salsa souffle cup
ranch
fries
torreados
potatoes
pita
toast
tortilla
Salsa bowl
Chips & Salsa
bacon
short stack
french toast
Side Falafel
Ranch
Side Salad
Crisp Veggies
Avocado
Fruit
Ham
Brkfst Potato 420 Style
Egg
Black Beans
Tztaiki
Veg curry
Salsa Jar
Dessert
Drinks
Drinks
Chai Latte 12oz
spiced, vanilla, or raspberry
Chai Latte 16oz
spiced, vanilla, or raspberry
Chai Latte 20oz
Chocolate milk 12oz
Chocolate milk 16oz
Cocoa 12oz
Cocoa 16oz
Iced Tea 16oz
Italian Cream Soda
Choice of flavor
Italian Cream Soda 20oz
Juice
Aranciata San Pellegrino
Limonata San Pellegrino
Liquid death
Mineragua
Sprite
Diet Coke
Coke
Dr Pepper
St. Arnolds Root Beer
Salud
Hot Teas
can be hot or iced
Matcha Latte 12oz
can be hot or iced
Matcha Latte 16oz
can be hot or iced
Blended Matcha Latte 12oz
Blended Matcha Latte 16oz
Blended Matcha 20oz
Golden Milk 12 oz
soy, turmeric, honey, cinnamon
Golden Milk 16oz
soy, turmeric, honey, cinnamon
Golden milk 20oz
Golden Milk Frappe 12oz
Golden Milk Frappe 16oz
Golden mik frappe 20oz
Beetroot Latte 12oz
can be hot or iced
Beetroot Latte 16oz
can be hot or iced
Rishianni Latte 12oz
oatmilk, rooibos, cinnamon, honey
Rishianni latte 16oz
Rishianni 20oz
Patcha Mama
Rooibos espresso double shot decaf
Charcoal Latte 12oz
Charcoal Latte 16oz
London Fog 12oz
London Fog 16oz
Specialty
Espresso Bar
espresso
house coffee 12oz
house coffee 16oz
House Coffee 20oz
French Press 12oz
French Press 16oz
French Press 32oz
Cold Brew 12oz
Cold Brew 16oz
Americano 12oz
Americano 16oz
Machiatto
espresso with a dollop of frothed milk
Cappuccino (2 shots)
Cappuccino (3 shots)
Latte 12oz
Latte 16oz
Mocha 12oz
Mocha 16oz
Red Eye 12oz
Red Eye 16oz
House Coffee Refill 12 Oz
House Coffee Refill 16oz
Cortado
Shot of Baileys
Beer & Wine
Beer
Alts Amber
Anti Resin
Aure Desert Rain
Batsquach Rogue
Bavik pils
Bombshell blonde
Bosque plata larger
Buried Hatchet Stout
Cc Guayabera
Colimita
Dead Guy
Dead n dead
Delirium Tremes
Desert Fog
Dreamland
Elephants on Parade
Enjoy by 420
Estrella
Fat Tire
Firestone mind haze
Flamingo Dreams
Franconia
Franziskaner
Fruit Smash
Grevensteiner
Guava Rodeo
Half Baked
Happy Camper
Hazelnut Rogue
Hazy Hefe
High-grade west coast
Jalisco
Joy Bus
Karb Tia's
King crispy
Kona Longboard
Kostritzer
La Paloma
Lagunitas hoppy refresher
Lagunitas Little Sum
Lagunitas Stereohopic
Lagunitas unrefined
Lake lager Matcha
Legal Hazeus
LH Galactic cowboy
LH Milk Stout
Lindemans kriek
Lone yellow rose
Marbel Pumpkin
Marble Cerveza
Marble dbl white
Marble Pils
Marble red
Maui coco porter
Me Gusta
Med Grade
MH Pickle
MH Spicy Pickle
MHBC Anger Sharks
Moody sliced
Moody toasted
Nola Ridge
Odell 90 Shilling
Odell IPA
Odell juicy tempo
Odell Mtn Stnd
Odell Peach Stand
Odell Sippin Pretty
Oktoberfest
Panama Red
Peach Cider
Pecos Amber Lager
Pink Guava Funk
Pink Lemonade Lager
Praire Lemon
Prairie Blueberry BF
Prairie Punch
Pretzel stout
Pulp Art
Quilmes
Rainbow Sherbert
Rogue Colossal
Rogue Dead IPA
Rogue Honey
Rouge Colossal
SA Christmas
Saltylady michelada
Santa Fe Freestyle
Santa Fe Hazy
Santa fe pepe
Sapporo light
Saturhaze IPA
Scrimshaw
SEA Blueberry
Seaquench
SF 7K
Shell shock
Slush
Smith Choco Stout
Spicy Pickle
Spring Bock
Starlight
Stone 25th
Stone Dayfall
Stone Enjoy By
Stone Fear.Movie.lions
Stone green tea ipa
Stone Lets Be Homies
Stone Liquid Poem
Stone Mt Wizard
Stone Peak Conditions
Stone tangerine
Strawberry Blonde
Sunday Feels
Superfuzz Santa Fe
SW 420
Tasty waves
Temptress
Texas Check
Texas Check Swing
Tias Sabor Tropical
Toppling Nugmo
Trail haze
Tupp fluff cream
Tupps Evil Dankster
Tupps Juice Pack
Twilight
Txbc Mcconau
Ufo White
Ultra Puro Oro
Up-Down Pineapple
Vanilla Porter
Vape Tricks
Veltins pils
Voodoo ranger
Waldos
weihenstephan
Whiskey Porter
White Russian
Wonder Dome Faux
Wootstout
Fat Tire
Community Lager
Brooklyn lager
Brooklyn Oktoberfest
Ace guava
neato bandito
Fresh Sqzd
Sapporo
Hop sprocket
Pecan Aurellia's
SA lawnmower
SA amber ale
SW 420 pale ale
Vanilla porter
Big Wave
Alts Lager
SW G13
Dogfish 90
UFO White
Karb Cerveza
Marb day ghost
Happy camper
Ace Pineapple
Brooklyn Lager
Bishop Peach
Campfire
Death By Coconut
Daytime Lagunitas
True Love
Wine
Silvaner-Hartmetz glass
Silvaner-Hartmetz bottle
Chard & Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz glass
Chard & Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz bottle
Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz glass
Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz bottle
Gruner Veltliner glass
Gruner Veltliner bottle
Riesling Trocken glass
Riesling Trocken bottle
Kabinett Riesling glass
Kabinett Riesling bottle
The Loop Cab glass
The Loop Cab bottle
Trovati Red Blend glass
Trovati Red Blend bottle
Coto De Hayas Crianza glass
Coto De Hayas Crianza bottle
Mitos-Hartmetz glass
Mitos-Hartmetz bottle
Dornfelder glass
Dornfelder bottle
Sangria glass
Holiday Gluhwein
Soir De Paris Cava bottle
Belle Grove Mimosa- glass
Mimosa Bottle & Juice Flight
Hartmetz
Rojo
Blanco
Blanco + Rojo +Charcuterie
Desserts
Coffee & pastry
Miscellaneous
Open item
Gift Card
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
