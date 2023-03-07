Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe imageView gallery

Food

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

toasted rye, sprinkled flax, hemp, chia

Beignets

$6.50

french pastry in powdered sugar served with jelly

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

egg, bacon, potato, cheddar

Breakfast Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

seasonal variations. can be vegan

Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

fried egg, ham, bacon, cheddar, fresh greens, onion, tomato on Brioche toast

Chilaquiles

$13.00

chile colorado, fried eggs, mozzarella

French Toast

$13.00

two eggs, bacon

Ham & Spinach Omelette

$12.00

topped with avocado, mozzarella with side

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

house ranchero sauce mozzarella

OG Vegan Menudo

$9.00

Available on Sundays

Pancakes

$13.00

two eggs, bacon

Picadillo Burrito

$5.00

vegan option with impossible

Picadillo Plate

$15.00

with fried eggs, tortilla. can be vegan with impossible

Vegetarian Burrito

$4.00

red pepper, potato, squash, mushroom, cilantro, onion, tomato, black beans

Veggie Omlette

$12.00

spinach, tomato, mushroom, red pepper, onion, mozzarella choice of side or upgrade

Sandwiches

The Burger

$11.00

1/3 lb. angus patty on toasted brioche

JVB Burger

$15.00

bacon, asadero, avocado, toreados

The People's Burger

$14.00

sautéed onion, mushroom, torreados, swiss, spicy aioli

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

eggplant, mushroom, zuchini, red peppers,onion, tomato, fresh greens pesto, swiss on sourdough

Veggie Sloppy Joe

$15.00

pickles, onions, on ciabatta

El Mexidog

$14.00

asadero, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, torreado

Cuban

$15.00

slow cooked pork, ham, onion, pickles, mustard swiss on torta bread

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Boars Head meat, cheddar, pickles, jalapenos on chedddar jalapeno loaf

Pesto Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto, pepperjack on sourdough

Plates

Greek Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato black olives, onion, feta, house caper vinaigrette

Black Bean tostadas

$10.00

black beans, shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro, feta on blue corn tortilla

Daal

$10.00

seasoned yellow lentils, on bed of basmati

Bowl of Goodness

$14.00

grilled chicken, hummus, tabouleh, daal, diced cucumber, on basmati

Veggie Pita

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, black olives, onion, hummus, crumbled feta on toasted pita

Veggie Trio

$15.00

combination platter with 3 of choice options

Veggie Curry

$12.00

That Good Salad (breakfast salad)

$12.00

Shareables

420 Fries -full

$10.00

mozzarella, feta, tomato, onion, cilantro, basil pesto, house salsa

420- half

$5.00

mozzarella, feta, tomato, onion, cilantro, basil pesto, house salsa

4-plenty fries

$10.00

daal, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa

4 Plenty Half Order

$5.00

Nachos

$13.00

pinto beans, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeno. add a protein

Nachos 1/2

$7.00

Falafel

$10.00

served with romaine, tomato, vegan tzaziki, pita

Tabbouleh

$5.00

fresh parsley, bulgar wheat, tomato, onion, lemon, extra-virgin olive oil, side of pita

Hummus

$7.00

served with choice of pita or crisp veggie

Wings

$13.25

hot & Tangy, BBQ, honey garlic, or lemon pepper

Half Order of Wings

$7.00

Pitza

Pesto Pitza

$7.00

basil pesto, mozzarella, sliced tomato

Mushroom Chicken Pitza

$10.00

mushroom, chicken, tomato, basil pesto

Three Meat Pitza

$10.00

pepperoni, bacon, ham

The Works Pitza

$10.00

pepperoni, mushroom, red pepper, black olives, red onion

Veggie Pitza

$9.00

Cheese Pitza

$7.00

Side

salsa souffle cup

$0.50

ranch

$0.50

fries

$3.50

torreados

$0.60

potatoes

$2.00

pita

$1.50

toast

$2.00

tortilla

$1.00

Salsa bowl

$2.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

bacon

$4.00

short stack

$6.50

french toast

$6.50

Side Falafel

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Crisp Veggies

$2.75

Avocado

$2.00

Fruit

$3.50

Ham

$4.00

Brkfst Potato 420 Style

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.50

Tztaiki

$0.75

Veg curry

$4.00

Salsa Jar

$6.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

Biegnetts

$6.50

Drinks

Drinks

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.75

spiced, vanilla, or raspberry

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.35

spiced, vanilla, or raspberry

Chai Latte 20oz

$5.95

Chocolate milk 12oz

$3.60

Chocolate milk 16oz

$4.20

Cocoa 12oz

$4.50

Cocoa 16oz

$5.10

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.03

Italian Cream Soda

$4.50

Choice of flavor

Italian Cream Soda 20oz

$5.10

Juice

$3.50

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$2.75

Limonata San Pellegrino

$2.75

Liquid death

$4.95

Mineragua

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

St. Arnolds Root Beer

$3.25

Salud

Hot Teas

$3.00

can be hot or iced

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.75

can be hot or iced

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.35

can be hot or iced

Blended Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.00

Blended Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.75

Blended Matcha 20oz

$6.25

Golden Milk 12 oz

$4.75

soy, turmeric, honey, cinnamon

Golden Milk 16oz

$5.35

soy, turmeric, honey, cinnamon

Golden milk 20oz

$5.95

Golden Milk Frappe 12oz

$5.75

Golden Milk Frappe 16oz

$6.35

Golden mik frappe 20oz

$6.90

Beetroot Latte 12oz

$4.75

can be hot or iced

Beetroot Latte 16oz

$5.35

can be hot or iced

Rishianni Latte 12oz

$4.75

oatmilk, rooibos, cinnamon, honey

Rishianni latte 16oz

$5.35

Rishianni 20oz

$5.95

Patcha Mama

$3.35

Rooibos espresso double shot decaf

Charcoal Latte 12oz

$4.75

Charcoal Latte 16oz

$5.35

London Fog 12oz

$4.50

London Fog 16oz

$5.75

Specialty

Cafe De Olla

$4.15+

Blended Joe 12oz

$5.25

cookies & cream, taro, vanilla

Blended Joe 16oz

$5.85

cookies & cream, taro, vanilla

Blended Joe 20oz

$6.45

Cafe Bon Bon

$4.00

espresso, sweet condensed milk, with sweet & salty rim

Espresso Bar

espresso

$1.95+

house coffee 12oz

$3.25

house coffee 16oz

$3.99

House Coffee 20oz

$3.00

French Press 12oz

$4.00

French Press 16oz

$4.50

French Press 32oz

$6.00

Cold Brew 12oz

$3.90

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Americano 12oz

$3.95

Americano 16oz

$4.25

Machiatto

$4.00

espresso with a dollop of frothed milk

Cappuccino (2 shots)

$4.75

Cappuccino (3 shots)

$5.45

Latte 12oz

$4.75

Latte 16oz

$5.35

Mocha 12oz

$4.95

Mocha 16oz

$5.65

Red Eye 12oz

$4.75

Red Eye 16oz

$5.35

House Coffee Refill 12 Oz

$0.75

House Coffee Refill 16oz

$1.00

Cortado

$4.00

Shot of Baileys

$2.50

Beer & Wine

Beer

Alts Amber

$4.00

Anti Resin

$6.00

Aure Desert Rain

$8.00

Batsquach Rogue

$4.50

Bavik pils

$3.00

Bombshell blonde

$4.00

Bosque plata larger

$4.00

Buried Hatchet Stout

$6.00

Cc Guayabera

$4.50

Colimita

$4.50Out of stock

Dead Guy

$5.00Out of stock

Dead n dead

$10.00

Delirium Tremes

$12.50

Desert Fog

$4.00

Dreamland

$5.50

Elephants on Parade

$4.25

Enjoy by 420

$7.00

Estrella

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.50

Firestone mind haze

$4.00

Flamingo Dreams

$5.50

Franconia

$6.00Out of stock

Franziskaner

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Smash

$4.50

Grevensteiner

$5.00Out of stock

Guava Rodeo

$4.00

Half Baked

$6.00

Happy Camper

$4.00Out of stock

Happy Camper

$4.00

Hazelnut Rogue

$4.50

Hazy Hefe

$4.00

High-grade west coast

$5.00

Jalisco

$4.00

Joy Bus

$4.00

Karb Tia's

$4.00

King crispy

$4.50

Kona Longboard

$4.00

Kostritzer

$5.00

La Paloma

$5.00

Lagunitas hoppy refresher

$3.50

Lagunitas Little Sum

$5.00

Lagunitas Stereohopic

$5.00

Lagunitas unrefined

$8.00

Lake lager Matcha

$4.00

Legal Hazeus

$5.50Out of stock

LH Galactic cowboy

$8.00

LH Milk Stout

$5.50

Lindemans kriek

$8.00

Lindemans kriek

$16.00

Lone yellow rose

$5.00

Marbel Pumpkin

$5.00

Marble Cerveza

$4.50

Marble dbl white

$5.00

Marble Pils

$4.00

Marble red

$4.00

Maui coco porter

$6.50

Me Gusta

$5.00

Med Grade

$5.00

MH Pickle

$5.00Out of stock

MH Spicy Pickle

$7.00

MHBC Anger Sharks

$7.00

Moody sliced

$6.00

Moody toasted

$5.50

Nola Ridge

$4.00

Odell 90 Shilling

$5.00

Odell IPA

$5.00

Odell juicy tempo

$6.00

Odell Mtn Stnd

$5.00

Odell Peach Stand

$5.00

Odell Sippin Pretty

$5.00

Oktoberfest

$4.50Out of stock

Panama Red

$5.00

Peach Cider

$5.00

Pecos Amber Lager

$4.00

Pink Guava Funk

$6.00

Pink Lemonade Lager

$5.00

Praire Lemon

$5.50

Prairie Blueberry BF

$6.00Out of stock

Prairie Punch

$5.50

Pretzel stout

$5.00

Pulp Art

$4.50

Quilmes

$4.00

Quilmes

$4.00

Rainbow Sherbert

$5.50

Rogue Colossal

$5.00

Rogue Dead IPA

$6.00

Rogue Honey

$4.50

Rouge Colossal

$4.50

SA Christmas

$4.00

Saltylady michelada

$7.00

Santa Fe Freestyle

$4.00

Santa Fe Hazy

$4.00

Santa fe pepe

$4.00

Sapporo light

$4.50

Saturhaze IPA

$8.50

Scrimshaw

$5.00

SEA Blueberry

$4.00

Seaquench

$4.00

SF 7K

$4.00Out of stock

Shell shock

$9.00

Slush

$5.50

Smith Choco Stout

$7.00

Spicy Pickle

$6.00

Spring Bock

$4.50

Starlight

$4.50

Stone 25th

$7.00

Stone Dayfall

$5.00

Stone Enjoy By

$7.00Out of stock

Stone Enjoy By

$7.00

Stone Fear.Movie.lions

$5.50

Stone green tea ipa

$7.00

Stone Lets Be Homies

$7.50

Stone Liquid Poem

$7.00

Stone Mt Wizard

$7.50Out of stock

Stone Peak Conditions

$7.00

Stone tangerine

$5.00

Strawberry Blonde

$5.00

Sunday Feels

$6.00

Superfuzz Santa Fe

$4.50

SW 420

$4.00Out of stock

Tasty waves

$4.00Out of stock

Temptress

$4.00

Texas Check

$4.00

Texas Check Swing

$4.00

Tias Sabor Tropical

$4.00

Toppling Nugmo

$9.00

Trail haze

$3.00

Tupp fluff cream

$5.50

Tupps Evil Dankster

$4.00

Tupps Juice Pack

$3.00

Twilight

$4.50

Txbc Mcconau

$4.00

Ufo White

$4.50Out of stock

Ultra Puro Oro

$4.00

Up-Down Pineapple

$5.00

Vanilla Porter

$4.20

Vape Tricks

$5.50

Veltins pils

$5.00

Voodoo ranger

$4.50

Waldos

$8.00

weihenstephan

$5.50

Whiskey Porter

$10.00

White Russian

$7.00

Wonder Dome Faux

$4.00

Wootstout

$7.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Community Lager

$5.00

Brooklyn lager

$5.00

Brooklyn Oktoberfest

$5.00

Ace guava

$6.00

neato bandito

$4.50

Fresh Sqzd

$5.50

Sapporo

$5.50

Hop sprocket

$6.00

Pecan Aurellia's

$6.50

SA lawnmower

$4.00

SA amber ale

$4.00

SW 420 pale ale

$4.00

Vanilla porter

$4.20

Big Wave

$4.00

Alts Lager

$4.50

SW G13

$5.00

Dogfish 90

$6.50

UFO White

$5.00

Karb Cerveza

$4.50

Marb day ghost

$5.00

Happy camper

$5.00

Ace Pineapple

$4.00

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Bishop Peach

$3.00

Campfire

$6.50

Death By Coconut

$7.00

Daytime Lagunitas

$4.00

True Love

$5.00

Wine

Silvaner-Hartmetz glass

$12.00

Silvaner-Hartmetz bottle

$42.00

Chard & Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz glass

$12.00

Chard & Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz bottle

$46.00

Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz glass

$12.00

Pinot Blanc-Hartmetz bottle

$46.00

Gruner Veltliner glass

$12.00

Gruner Veltliner bottle

$46.00

Riesling Trocken glass

$12.00

Riesling Trocken bottle

$32.00

Kabinett Riesling glass

$12.00

Kabinett Riesling bottle

$35.00

The Loop Cab glass

$13.00

The Loop Cab bottle

$48.00

Trovati Red Blend glass

$13.00

Trovati Red Blend bottle

$42.00

Coto De Hayas Crianza glass

$13.00

Coto De Hayas Crianza bottle

$36.00

Mitos-Hartmetz glass

$13.00

Mitos-Hartmetz bottle

$60.00

Dornfelder glass

$13.00

Dornfelder bottle

$36.00

Sangria glass

$5.00

Holiday Gluhwein

$5.00

Soir De Paris Cava bottle

$42.00

Belle Grove Mimosa- glass

$5.00

Mimosa Bottle & Juice Flight

$30.00

Hartmetz

$18.00

Rojo

$16.00

Blanco

$16.00

Blanco + Rojo +Charcuterie

$35.00

Desserts

Desserts

Brownie

$3.75

Hummingbird Cake

$3.75

Ice Cream

$1.50+

Affogato

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Coffee & pastry

Iced coffee & pastry

$7.75

Miscellaneous

glassware

Hofbrau boot liter

$12.00

JVB Mug

$15.00Out of stock

Stein 2022

$10.00

Open item

Shirt

$20.00

Gift Card

JVB VOUCHER

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

824 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79903

Directions

